ESPN, ESPN+ Presenting Four-Day, All-Day Coverage of PGA Championship

Continuing to serve golf fans with multiple viewing choices, ESPN and ESPN+ will present coverage of the 105th edition of the PGA Championship from Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y., the week of May 15-21.

With more than 230 hours of live play across ESPN and ESPN+ during the four days of the championship, fans will get traditional coverage as well as exclusive Featured Groups and Featured Hole presentations as golf’s second major of the year unfolds at the historic New York venue.

Since ESPN’s return to live coverage of the PGA Championship in 2020 after a 30-year absence, ESPN and ESPN+ have offered full day, first tee to last putt coverage of the first two rounds along with weekend morning viewing and more live play and viewing options for the historic tournament than it had ever had.

This year’s options will include the continuation of a new concept introduced last year – an alternate telecast during selected hours of all four days of the championship that will complement the event’s traditional television production. The telecast will be hosted by Matt Barrie and Michael Collins, hosts of ESPN’s Matty and the Caddie podcast, and joining ESPN’s coverage to host the telecast on Saturday and Sunday will be members of the No Laying Up golf content platform. Airing four hours per day, the alternate telecast will feature an array of guests to offer running commentary and conversation during live play.

In addition to the coverage of live play, ESPN’s signature news and information program SportsCenter will have reports and analysis from Oak Hill for the entire week of the event and ESPN.com will provide extensive digital coverage. And ESPN+ will have three-hour practice round coverage programs at noon on both Tuesday and Wednesday of tournament week. CBS will air afternoon coverage on the weekend days.

A rundown of PGA Championship coverage across ESPN platforms:

First and Second Round Live Coverage

Twelve hours of live play between ESPN+ (7 a.m. – 1 p.m.) and ESPN (1-7 p.m.) on Thursday and Friday, May 18-19. Play past 7 p.m. will conclude on ESPN platforms. Will include opening tee shots and final putts each day.

PGA Championship with Matty and the Caddie (alternate telecast) airs 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on ESPN and 1-3 p.m. on ESPN2. Program hosted by Matt Barrie and Michael Collins with special guests.

Featured Group coverage on ESPN+, not available anywhere else, will have eight groups per day on Thursday and Friday (four in the morning and four in the afternoon) from 7 a.m. through the conclusion of play.

ESPN+ will have Featured Holes coverage of Holes 14-15-18 at Oak Hill from 8:30 a.m. through the conclusion of play.

Third and Final Round Live Coverage

Five hours of live play between ESPN+ (8-10 a.m.) and ESPN (10 a.m. – 1 p.m.) on Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21.

Alternate telecast PGA Championship with Matty and the Caddie airs 9-10 a.m. on ESPN (hosted by Matt Barrie and Michael Collins). At 10 a.m., program changes hosts and platforms: PGA Championship with No Laying Up moves to ESPN+ for three hours hosted by No Laying Up.

Exclusive Featured Group coverage on ESPN+ (four morning groups, two afternoon groups). Start time will be dependent upon tee times and cut size. Will air through the conclusion of play.

ESPN+ Featured Holes coverage of Holes 14-15-16. Start time will be dependent upon tee times and cut size. Will air through the conclusion of play.

Commentators and Analysts

Scott Van Pelt will anchor live play coverage on ESPN and ESPN+, joined in the 18 th tower for analysis by former world No. 1 David Duval.

tower for analysis by former world No. 1 David Duval. Hole announcers will be Curtis Strange, Bob Wischusen and Dave Flemming.

Michael Eaves and Marty Smith will conduct player interviews and Gene Wojciechowski will contribute with storytelling.

On-course reporters will be Andy North, Billy Kratzert, Suzy Whaley, Ken Brown and John Maginnes.

The CBS announce crew will call play for three hours each day on Thursday and Friday.

Featured Group feed announcer teams: George Savaricas and Scott Verplank; Will Haskett and Jeff Sluman; Peter Burns and Ken Brown; Taylor Zarzour and Mark Brooks; Wes Durham and Colin Swatton; Luke Elvy and Steve Melnyk; Eric Rothman and Paul Stankowski; and Dave Feldman and Mark Wilson

On-course reporters for Featured Groups will be Ned Michaels, Carl Paulson, Steve Scott, Wesley Bryan, Ewan Porter, Matt Every and Gary Christian.

Announcers for the Featured Holes stream on ESPN+ will include Mark Donaldson, Jane Crafter, Shane Bacon, John Maginnes and Suzy Whaley.

PGA Championship Alternate Telecast

Alternate telecast to complement traditional coverage will be presented four hours per day for all four days of competition.

Produced by ESPN in collaboration with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, following the success of the innovative and critically acclaimed Monday Night Football with Peyton and Elialternate telecast.

Program PGA Championship with Matty and the Caddie hosted by Matt Barrie and Michael Collins on Thursday and Friday, as well as on weekend mornings. Barrie and Collins host ESPN video podcast Matty and the Caddie.

For three hours on Saturday and Sunday, hosting duties shift to No Laying Up for the ESPN+ presentation (10 a.m. – 1 p.m.). PGA Championship with No Laying Up hosts are five golf “fanalysts” who host one of the sport’s leading podcasts and produce some of golf’s most influential social media and digital content.

Will feature an array of guests to offer running commentary and conversation during live play.

ESPN+ Practice Round/Preview Programs Tuesday-Wednesday

ESPN+ will air Tuesday at the PGA Championship and Wednesday at the PGA Championship, a pair of three-hour live practice round/preview programs that will begin at noon ET each day.

Michael Eaves will host the programs with analyst Curtis Strange as well as ESPN’s reporters, all on location at Oak Hill.

The programs will include coverage of select player news conferences as well as player interviews, live shots of player practice rounds and scenes from the driving range.

Player groupings for the PGA Championship will be revealed on Tuesday and will be announced during that day’s preview show on ESPN+ as well as on SportsCenter.

SportsCenter

SportsCenter will have reports from the PGA Championship beginning Monday, May 15, and continuing through the conclusion of the tournament.

Michael Eaves and Matt Barrie will anchor the reports, joined by ESPN golf analysts and reporters including North, Strange, Collins, Wojciechowski and Smith from Oak Hill.

During live play on ESPN+ on Thursday and Friday morning, Barrie will host live reports from the PGA Championship on SportsCenter until 10 a.m. He will be joined by guest analyst PGA of America Past President Suzy Whaley and 1988 PGA Champion Jeff Sluman.

The PGA Championship on ESPN.com

ESPN.com will have exclusive news, columns and analysis before, during and after the PGA Championship.

The PGA Championship on Get Up

The ESPN morning program Get Up (weekday mornings, 8-10 a.m. on ESPN), hosted by Mike Greenberg, will have live interviews with ESPN analysts and reporters from the PGA Championship during the week of the event. Get Up also will have some live look-ins at in-progress play on Thursday and Friday.

The PGA Championship on ESPN Audio

ESPN Radio programs will have live interviews from the PGA Championship with ESPN’s golf analysts and reporters during the week.

PGA Championship Films on ESPN+

An archive of 44 official PGA Championship films, documenting some of the most memorable and exciting PGA Championships, is available on demand on ESPN+. The collection includes Tiger Woods’ epic win at Valhalla in 2000, Bob Tway’s hole out from a bunker at Inverness to beat Greg Norman in 1986, Collin Morikawa winning his first major at Harding Park in 2020, and more.

ESPN International Coverage – Latin America and Caribbean

ESPN’s coverage of the PGA Championship will be available to 50 countries, and fans can watch wall-to-wall coverage on ESPN’ television, online, mobile and broadband platforms.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, ESPN will broadcast more than 25 hours of live coverage of the PGA Championship on its linear channels across the region in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Digitally, STAR+ – ESPN’s direct-to-consumer platform available in Spanish and Portuguese-speaking Latin America, and ESPN’s broadband service in the Caribbean – ESPN Play – – will stream network simulcast coverage of the PGA Championship.

will stream network simulcast coverage of the PGA Championship. In addition, starting on Tuesday May 16, STAR+ & ESPN Play will provide hundreds of hours of exclusive LIVE streaming coverage – including live coverage of practice rounds, player interviews and comprehensive live coverage of Featured Groups and Featured Holes during all four rounds of the event.

ESPN International Coverage – Canada

PGA Championship coverage on TSN begins on Tuesday with “Tuesday at the PGA Championship.”

TSN will deliver comprehensive live coverage of all four rounds on its linear channels in Canada.

Exclusive wall-to-wall live digital feeds – including Featured Groups and Featured Holes – will be streamed on TSN+.

Canadian pro golfer Graham Delaet, Golf Talk Canada co-host Mark Zecchino, and reporter Bob Weeks will be on site providing live PGA Championship updates and analysis for SportsCentre.

105th PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Oak Hill Country Club – Rochester, NY

Date Event Time (ET) Network Tuesday, May 16 Tuesday at the PGA Championship Noon – 3 p.m. ESPN+ Wednesday, May 17 Wednesday at the PGA Championship Noon – 3 p.m. ESPN+ Thursday, May 18 First Round 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 1 (one morning, one afternoon) 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 2 (one morning, one afternoon) 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 3 (one morning, one afternoon) 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 4 (one morning, one afternoon) 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Holes – 14, 15, 18 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ SportsCenter at the PGA Championship 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. ESPN PGA Championship with Matty and the Caddie 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN First Round 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN PGA Championship with Matty and the Caddie 1-3 p.m. ESPN2 Friday, May 19 Second Round 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 1 (one morning, one afternoon) 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 2 (one morning, one afternoon) 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 3 (one morning, one afternoon) 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 4 (one morning, one afternoon) 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Holes – 14, 15, 18 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ SportsCenter at the PGA Championship 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. ESPN PGA Championship with Matty and the Caddie 11 a.m. -1 p.m. ESPN Second Round 1– 7 p.m. ESPN PGA Championship with Matty and the Caddie 1-3 p.m. ESPN2 Saturday, May 20 Third Round 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 1 (one morning, one afternoon) 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 2 (one morning, one afternoon) 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 3 (one in morning) 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 4 (one in morning) 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN+ PGA Championship with Matty and the Caddie 9-10 a.m. ESPN Third Round 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN PGA Championship with No Laying Up 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Holes – 14-15-16 Noon – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Sunday. May 21 Final Round 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 1 (one morning, one afternoon) 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 2 (one morning, one afternoon) 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 3 (one in morning) 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 4 (one in morning) 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN+ PGA Championship with Matty and the Caddie 9-10 a.m. ESPN Final Round 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN PGA Championship with No Laying Up 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Holes – 14-15-16 Noon – 7 p.m. ESPN+

(Tentative schedule – subject to change. Saturday/Sunday start times dependent upon tee times and cut size)

