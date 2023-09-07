ESPN Signs On-air Sports Betting Analyst Erin Dolan to Multi-year Contract Renewal

ESPN has agreed to a multi-year contract renewal with sports betting analyst Erin Dolan. As part of her deal, Dolan will be Bristol-based with regular in-studio appearances on ESPN’s Daily Wager, SportsCenter, and more.

“Erin has been important to our growth in the sports betting space, and brings a betting lens to our ESPN programming that we know fans expect from us,” said Scott Clark, Vice President, Fantasy & Betting Content. “It’s great to now have her in Bristol contributing daily to our growing sports betting content efforts.”

Dolan – who signed with ESPN in December 2021 – will continue to create betting-specific content on YouTube – including her weekly show, The EKD Show. She’ll also make weekly appearances on Sunday NFL Countdown.

Said Dolan, “It’s been amazing to watch ESPN’s sports betting content grow into what it is today. When I was hired in 2021, we were just scratching the surface. We’ve evolved quite a bit since then, and I can’t wait to be part of this next phase as we enter into football season.”

Last month, ESPN announced Daily Wager will return to Bristol, CT, after a little over three years in Las Vegas. Also in August, ESPN announced an agreement with PENN Entertainment to launch ESPN BET, a branded sportsbook for fans in the United States. The sportsbook will launch sometime later this fall.