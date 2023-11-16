ESPN’s Annual Feast Week Presented by Lowe’s Returns with 150+ Hours of College Basketball Action Over 11 Days, Nov. 16-26

More than 75 games spanning 13 tournaments to air across ESPN Platforms

Allstate Maui Invitational, Nov. 20-22, to feature four Top 10 teams; special ESPN coverage will highlight relief efforts and celebrate Maui’s 40-year basketball tradition

ESPN’s annual college basketball Feast Week presented by Lowe’s tips off today with more than 150 hours of coverage over 11 days thru November 26. In all, 13 early season events and more than 75 games will be featured across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN+.

The Feast Week schedule will feature five ESPN owned and operated early season college basketball events – the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic (Nov. 16, 17 & 19), Myrtle Beach Invitational (Nov. 16, 17 & 19), NIT Season Tip-Off (Nov. 22 & 24), ESPN Events Invitational (Nov. 23, 24 & 26) and the inaugural Vegas Showdown (Nov. 23-24).

Other notable tournaments include the Allstate Maui Invitational (Nov. 22-24), the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis Women’s (No. 20) and Men’s (22-24) tournaments, the Saatva Empire Classic (Nov. 19-20), the Continental Tire Main Event (Nov. 17-19) and Chris Paul’s HBCU Tip-Off Presented by AEA Foundation (Nov. 18-19).

In all, more than 55 teams will be showcased on ESPN platforms, including seven of the Top 10 teams in the country and 14 currently ranked in the AP Men’s Top 25.

2023 Feast Week Tournaments on ESPN Platforms:

Vivid Seats Legends Classic (Nov. 16-17) – The two-night event in Brooklyn includes Auburn, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State and St. Bonaventure.

The two-night event in Brooklyn includes Auburn, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State and St. Bonaventure. Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic (Nov. 16, 17 and 19) – 6 Houston – a No. 1 seed and Sweet 16 team last season – and St. John’s, under Hall of Famer and new head coach Rick Pitino, lead the eight-team field.

6 Houston – a No. 1 seed and Sweet 16 team last season – and St. John’s, under Hall of Famer and new head coach Rick Pitino, lead the eight-team field. Myrtle Beach Invitational (Nov. 16, 17 and 19) – Defending conference champions and NCAA Tournament teams Charleston (CAA), Furman (SoCon) and Vermont (America East) headline the eight-team event in Conway, S.C.

Defending conference champions and NCAA Tournament teams Charleston (CAA), Furman (SoCon) and Vermont (America East) headline the eight-team event in Conway, S.C. Continental Tire Main Event (Nov. 17-19) – The four-team Las Vegas event features last season’s national runner-up San Diego State, NCAA Tournament team St. Mary’s, Washington and Xavier.

The four-team Las Vegas event features last season’s national runner-up San Diego State, NCAA Tournament team St. Mary’s, Washington and Xavier. Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off (Nov. 18-19) – Mississippi State, Northwestern, Rhode Island and Washington State take the court for the two-night event in Uncasville, Conn.

Mississippi State, Northwestern, Rhode Island and Washington State take the court for the two-night event in Uncasville, Conn. Chris Paul’s HBCU Tip-Off Presented by AEA Foundation (Nov. 18-19) – The four-team field of Historically Black Colleges and Universities in Uncasville, Conn., features Cheyney, Virginia Union, Winston-Salem State and Tuskegee. Winners of the semifinals on ESPN+ advance to the Championship on ESPNU.

The four-team field of Historically Black Colleges and Universities in Uncasville, Conn., features Cheyney, Virginia Union, Winston-Salem State and Tuskegee. Winners of the semifinals on ESPN+ advance to the Championship on ESPNU. Saatva Empire Classic (Nov. 19-20) – Four legendary programs will take the court at Madison Square Garden, including three that have won NCAA men’s titles in their history. The field includes defending national champion and No. 5 UConn , 19 Texas, and two teams steeped in basketball tradition, Indiana and Louisville.

Four legendary programs will take the court at Madison Square Garden, including three that have won NCAA men’s titles in their history. The field includes defending national champion and No. 5 UConn 19 Texas, and two teams steeped in basketball tradition, Indiana and Louisville. Allstate Maui Invitational (Nov. 20-22): The stellar eight-team field features five Top 15 teams – No. 1 Kansas, No. 2 Purdue, No. 4 Marquette, No. 7 Tennessee and No. 11 Gonzaga, plus perennial powers UCLA and Syracuse. The tournament will be played in Honolulu after the devastating wildfires on the island of Maui in August. ESPN’s coverage will highlight relief efforts and celebrate Maui, which has played host to the Invitational for 40 years.

The stellar eight-team field features five Top 15 teams – No. 1 Kansas, No. 2 Purdue, No. 4 Marquette, No. 7 Tennessee and No. 11 Gonzaga, plus perennial powers UCLA and Syracuse. The tournament will be played in Honolulu after the devastating wildfires on the island of Maui in August. ESPN’s coverage will highlight relief efforts and celebrate Maui, which has played host to the Invitational for 40 years. Bad Boy Mowers Women’s B attle 4 Atlantis (Nov. 20) – The championship (ESPN2) and 3rd place (ESPNU) games of the Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis in The Bahamas will air on ESPN networks, No. 23 Ole Miss, as well as NCAA Tournament teams Arizona, Michigan and Middle Tennessee, lead the eight-team field.

The championship (ESPN2) and 3rd place (ESPNU) games of the Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis in The Bahamas will air on ESPN networks, No. 23 Ole Miss, as well as NCAA Tournament teams Arizona, Michigan and Middle Tennessee, lead the eight-team field. Bad Boy Mowers Men’s B attle 4 Atlantis (Nov. 22-24) – The star-studded field includes three ranked teams – No. 14 Arkansas, No. 19 UNC and No. 21 Villanova, as well as heralded programs Memphis and Michigan.

The star-studded field includes three ranked teams – No. 14 Arkansas, No. 19 UNC and No. 21 Villanova, as well as heralded programs Memphis and Michigan. NIT Season Tip-Off (Nov. 22 and 24) – The two-night event in Brooklyn, N.Y. will showcase 2021 national champion and No. 15 Baylor, Florida, Oregon State and Pittsburgh.

The two-night event in Brooklyn, N.Y. will showcase 2021 national champion and No. 15 Baylor, Florida, Oregon State and Pittsburgh. Vegas Showdown (Nov. 23 and 24) – All four teams in the first-year Vegas Showdown – Arizona State, BYU, NC State and Vanderbilt – won at least 20 games last season.

All four teams in the first-year Vegas Showdown – Arizona State, BYU, NC State and Vanderbilt – won at least 20 games last season. ESPN Events Invitational (Nov. 23, 24 and 26) – The loaded eight-team field at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex outside Orlando includes six NCAA Tournament teams from last season, highlighted by No. 10 Florida Atlantic and No. 13 Texas A&M.

ESPN’s industry-leading men’s college basketball coverage features a schedule of more than 4,200 games during the 2023-24 regular season and talented roster of experts, including several key faces with expanded new roles.

2023 Feast Week presented by Lowe’s schedule on ESPN platforms (Nov. 16-26):

Date Time (ET) Event Platform Thu, Nov. 16 11:30 a.m. Myrtle Beach Invitational – Quarterfinal Charleston vs. Vermont Robert Lee and Randolph Childress ESPNU 1:30 p.m. Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic – Quarterfinal St. John’s vs. North Texas Chuckie Kempf and Perry Clark ESPNU 2 p.m. Myrtle Beach Invitational – Quarterfinal Saint Louis vs. Wyoming Robert Lee and Randolph Childress ESPN2 4 p.m. Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic – Quarterfinal Dayton vs. LSU Chuckie Kempf and Perry Clark ESPN2 4:30 p.m. Myrtle Beach Invitational – Quarterfinal Wichita State vs. Coastal Carolina Rich Hollenberg and Daymeon Fishback ESPNU 6:30 p.m. Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic – Quarterfinal No. 6 Houston vs. Towson Jay Alter and Debbie Antonelli ESPN2 6:30 p.m. Vivid Seats Legends Classic – Semifinal * Oklahoma State vs. St. Bonaventure Dave O’Brien and Jon Crispin ESPNU 9 p.m. Vivid Seats Legends Classic – Semifinal * Auburn vs. Notre Dame Dave O’Brien and Jon Crispin ESPN2 9 p.m. Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic – Quarterfinal Utah vs. Wake Forest Jay Alter and Debbie Antonelli ESPNU Fri, Nov. 17 11:30 a.m. Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic – Consolation Chuckie Kempf and Perry Clark ESPNU Noon Myrtle Beach Invitational – Semifinal Robert Lee and Randolph Childress ESPN2 2 p.m. Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic – Semifinal Chuckie Kempf and Perry Clark ESPN2 2:30 p.m. Myrtle Beach Invitational – Consolation Robert Lee and Randolph Childress ESPNU 4:30 p.m. Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic – Semifinal Jay Alter and Debbie Antonelli ESPN2 4:30 p.m. Vivid Seats Legends Classic – 3rd Place * Dave O’Brien and Jon Crispin ESPNU 7 p.m. Vivid Seats Legends Classic – Championship * Dave O’Brien and Jon Crispin ESPN2 7 p.m. Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic – Consolation Jay Alter and Debbie Antonelli ESPNU 9 p.m. Myrtle Beach Invitational – Semifinal Rich Hollenberg and Daymeon Fishback ESPNU 9:30 p.m. Continental Tire Main Event – Semifinal ** St. Mary’s vs. San Diego State Roxy Bernstein and Sean Farnham ESPN+ Sat, Nov. 18 12 a.m. Continental Tire Main Event – Semifinal ** Washington vs. Xavier Roxy Bernstein and Sean Farnham ESPN2 Noon Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off – Semifinal *** Washington State vs. Mississippi State Derek Jones and Chris Spatola ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off – Semifinal *** Northwestern vs. Rhode Island Derek Jones and Chris Spatola ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. Chris Paul’s HBCU Tip-Off Presented by AEA Foundation – Semifinal *** Cheyney vs. Virginia Union Lawrencia Moten and Malcolm Huckaby ESPN+ 8 p.m. Chris Paul’s HBCU Tip-Off Presented by AEA Foundation – Semifinal *** Winston-Salem State vs. Tuskegee Lawrencia Moten and Malcolm Huckaby ESPN+ Sun, Nov. 19 10:30 a.m. Myrtle Beach Invitational – 5th Place Robert Lee and Randolph Childress ESPNU 1 p.m. Saatva Empire Classic – Semifinal # No. 5 UConn vs. Indiana Karl Ravech, Jay Williams and Myron Medcalf ESPN 1 p.m. Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off – Championship *** Derek Jones and Chris Spatola ESPN2 3 p.m. Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic – 5th or 3rd Place Chuckie Kempf and Perry Clark ESPN2 3:30 p.m. Saatva Empire Classic – Semifinal # No. 19 Texas vs. Louisville Karl Ravech, Jay Williams and Myron Medcalf ESPN 3:30 p.m. Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off – 3rd Place *** Derek Jones and Chris Spatola ESPNU 5:30 p.m. Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic – 5th or 3rd Place Jay Alter and Debbie Antonelli ESPN/ESPN2 5:30 p.m. Myrtle Beach Invitational – Championship Rich Hollenberg and Daymeon Fishback ESPN/ESPN2 6 p.m. Chris Paul’s HBCU Tip-Off Presented by AEA Foundation – Championship *** Lawrencia Moten and Malcolm Huckaby ESPNU 7:30 p.m. Continental Tire Main Event – 3rd Place ** Roxy Bernstein and Sean Farnham ESPN+ 8 p.m. Myrtle Beach Invitational – 3rd Place Rich Hollenberg and Daymeon Fishback ESPN2 8:30 p.m. Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic – Championship Jay Alter and Debbie Antonelli ESPN 10 p.m. Continental Tire Main Event – Championship ** Roxy Bernstein and Sean Farnham ESPN2 Mon, Nov. 20 Noon Bad Boy Mowers Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis – Championship ^ Kevin Fitzgerald and Andraya Carter ESPN2 2:30 p.m. Maui Invitational – Quarterfinal + No. 7 Tennessee vs. Syracuse Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Angel Gray ESPN2 2:30 p.m. Bad Boy Mowers Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis – 3rd Place ^ Kevin Fitzgerald and Andraya Carter ESPN2 4:30 p.m. Saatva Empire Classic – Third Place # Karl Ravech, Jay Williams and Myron Medcalf ESPNU 5 p.m. Allstate Maui Invitational – Quarterfinal + No. 2 Purdue vs. Georgia Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Angel Gray ESPN2 7 p.m. Saatva Empire Classic – Championship # Karl Ravech, Jay Williams and Myron Medcalf ESPNU 9 p.m. Allstate Maui Invitational – Quarterfinal + No. 1 Kansas vs. Chaminade Kanoa Leahey, Bill Walton and Angel Gray ESPNU 11:30 p.m. Allstate Maui Invitational – Quarterfinal + UCLA vs. No. 4 Marquette Kanoa Leahey, Bill Walton and Angel Gray ESPN2 Tue, Nov. 21 2:30 p.m. Allstate Maui Invitational – Consolation + Kanoa Leahey, Bill Walton and Angel Gray ESPN2 5 p.m. Allstate Maui Invitational – Consolation + Kanoa Leahey, Bill Walton and Angel Gray ESPN2 8 p.m. Allstate Maui Invitational – Semifinal + Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Angel Gray ESPN 10:30 p.m. Allstate Maui Invitational – Semifinal + Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Angel Gray ESPN Wed, Nov. 22 Noon Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis – Quarterfinal ^ Northern Iowa vs. No. 20 North Carolina Jon Sciambi and Jimmy Dykes ESPN 2:30 p.m. Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis – Quarterfinal ^ Texas Tech vs. No. 21 Villanova Jon Sciambi and Jimmy Dykes ESPN/ESPN2 2:30 p.m. Allstate Maui Invitational – 3rd Place + Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Angel Gray ESPN/ESPN2 5 p.m. Allstate Maui Invitational – Championship + Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Angel Gray ESPN 5 p.m. Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis – Quarterfinal ^ Memphis vs. Michigan Kevin Fitzgerald and Andraya Carter ESPN2 7 p.m. NIT Season Tip-Off – Semifinal * No. 15 Baylor vs. Oregon State Kevin Brown and Fran Fraschilla ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis – Quarterfinal ^ Stanford vs. No. 14 Arkansas Kevin Fitzgerald and Andraya Carter ESPNU 9:30 p.m. NIT Season Tip-Off – Semifinal * Florida vs. Pittsburgh Kevin Brown and Fran Fraschilla ESPN2/ESPNU 9:30 p.m. Allstate Maui Invitational – 7th Place + Kanoa Leahey, Bill Walton and Angel Gray ESPN2/ESPNU Thu, Nov. 23 Noon Allstate Maui Invitational – 5th Place + Kanoa Leahey, Bill Walton and Angel Gray ESPN2 Noon ESPN Events Invitational – Quarterfinal = Penn State vs. No. 13 Texas A&M Dave O’Brien and Cory Alexander ESPN Noon Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis – Consolation ^ Jon Sciambi and Jimmy Dykes ESPN2 2:30 p.m. Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis – Semifinal ^ Jon Sciambi and Jimmy Dykes ESPN 2:30 p.m. ESPN Events Invitational – Quarterfinal = No. 10 Florida Atlantic vs. Butler Dave O’Brien and Cory Alexander ESPN2 5 p.m. Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis – Semifinal ^ Kevin Fitzgerald and Andraya Carter ESPN 5:30 p.m. ESPN Events Invitational – Quarterfinal = Iowa State vs. VCU Doug Sherman and King McClure ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis – Consolation ^ Kevin Fitzgerald and Andraya Carter ESPN2/ESPNU 8 p.m. ESPN Events Invitational – Quarterfinal = Boise State vs. Virginia Tech Doug Sherman and King McClure ESPN2/ESPNU 10 p.m. Vegas Showdown – Semifinal ** NC State vs. Vanderbilt Roxy Bernstein and Sean Farnham ESPN2 Fri, Nov 24 12:30 a.m. Vegas Showdown – Semifinal ** BYU vs. Arizona State Roxy Bernstein and Sean Farnham ESPN2 11 a.m. ESPN Events Invitational – Semifinal = Dave O’Brien and Cory Alexander ESPN2 1 p.m. Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis – 3rd Place ^ Jon Sciambi and Jimmy Dykes ESPN2 3 p.m. NIT Season Tip-Off – 3rd Place * Kevin Brown and Fran Fraschilla ESPN2 3:30 p.m. Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis – Championship ^ Jon Sciambi and Jimmy Dykes ESPN 5:30 p.m. NIT Season Tip-Off – Championship * Kevin Brown and Fran Fraschilla ESPN 5:30 p.m. ESPN Events Invitational – Semifinal = Doug Sherman and King McClure ESPN2 6 p.m. Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis – 5th Place = Kevin Fitzgerald and Andraya Carter ESPNU 8 p.m. Vegas Showdown – Championship ** Roxy Bernstein and Sean Farnham ESPN2 8 p.m. ESPN Events Invitational – Consolation = Doug Sherman and King McClure ESPNU 10:30 p.m. Vegas Showdown – 3rd Place ** Roxy Bernstein and Sean Farnham ESPN2 Sun, Nov. 26 10:30 a.m. ESPN Events Invitational – 7th Place = Dave O’Brien and Cory Alexander ESPNU 1 p.m. ESPN Events Invitational – Championship = Dave O’Brien and Cory Alexander ESPN 4 p.m. ESPN Events Invitational– 3rd Place = Doug Sherman and King McClure ESPN2 6:30 p.m. ESPN Events Invitational – 5th Place = Doug Sherman and King McClure ESPN2

* Brooklyn, N.Y.; ** Las Vegas, Nev.; *** Uncasville, Conn.; # New York City; ^ Nassau, Bahamas;

+ Honolulu, Hawaii; = Kissimmee, Fla.

Note: commentator schedules subject to change

