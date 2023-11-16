ESPN’s Annual Feast Week Presented by Lowe’s Returns with 150+ Hours of College Basketball Action Over 11 Days, Nov. 16-26

ESPN’s Annual Feast Week Presented by Lowe’s Returns with 150+ Hours of College Basketball Action Over 11 Days, Nov. 16-26

  • More than 75 games spanning 13 tournaments to air across ESPN Platforms
  • Allstate Maui Invitational, Nov. 20-22, to feature four Top 10 teams; special ESPN coverage will highlight relief efforts and celebrate Maui’s 40-year basketball tradition

ESPN’s annual college basketball Feast Week presented by Lowe’s tips off today with more than 150 hours of coverage over 11 days thru November 26. In all, 13 early season events and more than 75 games will be featured across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN+.

The Feast Week schedule will feature five ESPN owned and operated early season college basketball events – the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic (Nov. 16, 17 & 19), Myrtle Beach Invitational (Nov. 16, 17 & 19), NIT Season Tip-Off (Nov. 22 & 24), ESPN Events Invitational (Nov. 23, 24 & 26) and the inaugural Vegas Showdown (Nov. 23-24).

Other notable tournaments include the Allstate Maui Invitational (Nov. 22-24), the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis Women’s (No. 20) and Men’s (22-24) tournaments, the Saatva Empire Classic (Nov. 19-20), the Continental Tire Main Event (Nov. 17-19) and Chris Paul’s HBCU Tip-Off Presented by AEA Foundation (Nov. 18-19).

In all, more than 55 teams will be showcased on ESPN platforms, including seven of the Top 10 teams in the country and 14 currently ranked in the AP Men’s Top 25.

2023 Feast Week Tournaments on ESPN Platforms:

  • Vivid Seats Legends Classic (Nov. 16-17) – The two-night event in Brooklyn includes Auburn, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State and St. Bonaventure.
  • Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic (Nov. 16, 17 and 19) – 6 Houston – a No. 1 seed and Sweet 16 team last season – and St. John’s, under Hall of Famer and new head coach Rick Pitino, lead the eight-team field.
  • Myrtle Beach Invitational (Nov. 16, 17 and 19) – Defending conference champions and NCAA Tournament teams Charleston (CAA), Furman (SoCon) and Vermont (America East) headline the eight-team event in Conway, S.C.
  • Continental Tire Main Event (Nov. 17-19) – The four-team Las Vegas event features last season’s national runner-up San Diego State, NCAA Tournament team St. Mary’s, Washington and Xavier.
  • Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off (Nov. 18-19) – Mississippi State, Northwestern, Rhode Island and Washington State take the court for the two-night event in Uncasville, Conn.
  • Chris Paul’s HBCU Tip-Off Presented by AEA Foundation (Nov. 18-19) – The four-team field of Historically Black Colleges and Universities in Uncasville, Conn., features Cheyney, Virginia Union, Winston-Salem State and Tuskegee. Winners of the semifinals on ESPN+ advance to the Championship on ESPNU.
  • Saatva Empire Classic (Nov. 19-20) – Four legendary programs will take the court at Madison Square Garden, including three that have won NCAA men’s titles in their history. The field includes defending national champion and No. 5 UConn, 19 Texas, and two teams steeped in basketball tradition, Indiana and Louisville.
  • Allstate Maui Invitational (Nov. 20-22): The stellar eight-team field features five Top 15 teams – No. 1 Kansas, No. 2 Purdue, No. 4 Marquette, No. 7 Tennessee and No. 11 Gonzaga, plus perennial powers UCLA and Syracuse. The tournament will be played in Honolulu after the devastating wildfires on the island of Maui in August. ESPN’s coverage will highlight relief efforts and celebrate Maui, which has played host to the Invitational for 40 years.
  • Bad Boy Mowers Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis (Nov. 20) – The championship (ESPN2) and 3rd place (ESPNU) games of the Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis in The Bahamas will air on ESPN networks, No. 23 Ole Miss, as well as NCAA Tournament teams Arizona, Michigan and Middle Tennessee, lead the eight-team field.
  • Bad Boy Mowers Men’s Battle 4 Atlantis (Nov. 22-24) – The star-studded field includes three ranked teams – No. 14 Arkansas, No. 19 UNC and No. 21 Villanova, as well as heralded programs Memphis and Michigan.
  • NIT Season Tip-Off (Nov. 22 and 24) – The two-night event in Brooklyn, N.Y. will showcase 2021 national champion and No. 15 Baylor, Florida, Oregon State and Pittsburgh.
  • Vegas Showdown (Nov. 23 and 24) – All four teams in the first-year Vegas Showdown – Arizona State, BYU, NC State and Vanderbilt – won at least 20 games last season.
  • ESPN Events Invitational (Nov. 23, 24 and 26) – The loaded eight-team field at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex outside Orlando includes six NCAA Tournament teams from last season, highlighted by No. 10 Florida Atlantic and No. 13 Texas A&M.

ESPN’s industry-leading men’s college basketball coverage features a schedule of more than 4,200 games during the 2023-24 regular season and talented roster of experts, including several key faces with expanded new roles.

2023 Feast Week presented by Lowe’s schedule on ESPN platforms (Nov. 16-26):

Date Time (ET) Event Platform
Thu, Nov. 16

 

 11:30 a.m.

 

 Myrtle Beach Invitational – Quarterfinal

Charleston vs. Vermont

Robert Lee and Randolph Childress

 ESPNU

 
1:30 p.m. Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic – Quarterfinal

St. John’s vs. North Texas

Chuckie Kempf and Perry Clark

ESPNU

 
2 p.m.

 

 Myrtle Beach Invitational – Quarterfinal

Saint Louis vs. Wyoming

Robert Lee and Randolph Childress

 ESPN2

 
4 p.m.

 

 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic – Quarterfinal

Dayton vs. LSU

Chuckie Kempf and Perry Clark

 ESPN2

 
4:30 p.m.

 

 Myrtle Beach Invitational – Quarterfinal

Wichita State vs. Coastal Carolina

Rich Hollenberg and Daymeon Fishback

ESPNU

 
6:30 p.m.

 

 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic – Quarterfinal

No. 6 Houston vs. Towson

Jay Alter and Debbie Antonelli

ESPN2

 
6:30 p.m.

 

 Vivid Seats Legends Classic – Semifinal *

Oklahoma State vs. St. Bonaventure

Dave O’Brien and Jon Crispin

ESPNU

 
9 p.m.

 

 Vivid Seats Legends Classic – Semifinal *

Auburn vs. Notre Dame

Dave O’Brien and Jon Crispin

 ESPN2

 
9 p.m.

 

 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic – Quarterfinal

Utah vs. Wake Forest

Jay Alter and Debbie Antonelli

 ESPNU

 
Fri, Nov. 17 11:30 a.m. Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic – Consolation

Chuckie Kempf and Perry Clark

 ESPNU
Noon Myrtle Beach Invitational – Semifinal

Robert Lee and Randolph Childress

 ESPN2
2 p.m. Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic – Semifinal

Chuckie Kempf and Perry Clark

 ESPN2
2:30 p.m. Myrtle Beach Invitational – Consolation

Robert Lee and Randolph Childress

 ESPNU
4:30 p.m. Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic – Semifinal

Jay Alter and Debbie Antonelli

 ESPN2
4:30 p.m. Vivid Seats Legends Classic – 3rd Place *

Dave O’Brien and Jon Crispin

 ESPNU
7 p.m. Vivid Seats Legends Classic – Championship *

Dave O’Brien and Jon Crispin

 ESPN2
7 p.m. Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic – Consolation

Jay Alter and Debbie Antonelli

 ESPNU
9 p.m. Myrtle Beach Invitational – Semifinal

Rich Hollenberg and Daymeon Fishback

 ESPNU
  9:30 p.m. Continental Tire Main Event – Semifinal **

St. Mary’s vs. San Diego State

Roxy Bernstein and Sean Farnham

 ESPN+
Sat, Nov. 18

 

 12 a.m.

 

 Continental Tire Main Event – Semifinal **

Washington vs. Xavier

Roxy Bernstein and Sean Farnham

 ESPN2

 
  Noon Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off – Semifinal ***

Washington State vs. Mississippi State

Derek Jones and Chris Spatola

 ESPN+
  2:30 p.m. Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off – Semifinal ***

Northwestern vs. Rhode Island

Derek Jones and Chris Spatola

 ESPN+
  5:30 p.m. Chris Paul’s HBCU Tip-Off Presented by AEA Foundation – Semifinal ***

Cheyney vs. Virginia Union

Lawrencia Moten and Malcolm Huckaby

 ESPN+
  8 p.m. Chris Paul’s HBCU Tip-Off Presented by AEA Foundation – Semifinal ***

Winston-Salem State vs. Tuskegee

Lawrencia Moten and Malcolm Huckaby

 ESPN+
Sun, Nov. 19 10:30 a.m. Myrtle Beach Invitational – 5th Place

Robert Lee and Randolph Childress

 ESPNU
1 p.m.

 

 Saatva Empire Classic – Semifinal #

No. 5 UConn vs. Indiana

Karl Ravech, Jay Williams and Myron Medcalf

 ESPN

 
1 p.m.

 

 Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off – Championship ***

Derek Jones and Chris Spatola

ESPN2

 
3 p.m. Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic – 5th or 3rd Place

Chuckie Kempf and Perry Clark

 ESPN2

 
3:30 p.m.

 

 Saatva Empire Classic – Semifinal #

No. 19 Texas vs. Louisville

Karl Ravech, Jay Williams and Myron Medcalf

 ESPN

 
3:30 p.m.

 

 Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off – 3rd Place ***

Derek Jones and Chris Spatola

 ESPNU

 
5:30 p.m. Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic – 5th or 3rd Place

Jay Alter and Debbie Antonelli

 ESPN/ESPN2

 
5:30 p.m. Myrtle Beach Invitational – Championship

Rich Hollenberg and Daymeon Fishback

 ESPN/ESPN2
6 p.m.

 

 Chris Paul’s HBCU Tip-Off Presented by AEA Foundation – Championship ***

Lawrencia Moten and Malcolm Huckaby

 ESPNU

 
7:30 p.m. Continental Tire Main Event – 3rd Place **

Roxy Bernstein and Sean Farnham

 ESPN+
8 p.m. Myrtle Beach Invitational – 3rd Place

Rich Hollenberg and Daymeon Fishback

 ESPN2
8:30 p.m. Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic – Championship

Jay Alter and Debbie Antonelli

 ESPN
10 p.m. Continental Tire Main Event – Championship **

Roxy Bernstein and Sean Farnham

 ESPN2
Mon, Nov. 20

 

 Noon

 

 Bad Boy Mowers Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis – Championship ^

Kevin Fitzgerald and Andraya Carter

ESPN2

 
  2:30 p.m.

 

 Maui Invitational – Quarterfinal +

No. 7 Tennessee vs. Syracuse

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Angel Gray

ESPN2

 
 

 

 2:30 p.m.

 

 Bad Boy Mowers Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis – 3rd Place ^

Kevin Fitzgerald and Andraya Carter

ESPN2

 
4:30 p.m. Saatva Empire Classic – Third Place #

Karl Ravech, Jay Williams and Myron Medcalf

 ESPNU
5 p.m.

 

 Allstate Maui Invitational – Quarterfinal +

No. 2 Purdue vs. Georgia

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Angel Gray

 ESPN2

 
7 p.m. Saatva Empire Classic – Championship #

Karl Ravech, Jay Williams and Myron Medcalf

 ESPNU
9 p.m.

 

 Allstate Maui Invitational – Quarterfinal +

No. 1 Kansas vs. Chaminade

Kanoa Leahey, Bill Walton and Angel Gray

ESPNU

 
11:30 p.m.

 

 Allstate Maui Invitational – Quarterfinal +

UCLA vs. No. 4 Marquette

Kanoa Leahey, Bill Walton and Angel Gray

 ESPN2

 
Tue, Nov. 21 2:30 p.m. Allstate Maui Invitational – Consolation +

Kanoa Leahey, Bill Walton and Angel Gray

 ESPN2
5 p.m. Allstate Maui Invitational – Consolation +

Kanoa Leahey, Bill Walton and Angel Gray

 ESPN2
8 p.m. Allstate Maui Invitational – Semifinal +

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Angel Gray

 ESPN
10:30 p.m. Allstate Maui Invitational – Semifinal +

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Angel Gray

 ESPN
Wed, Nov. 22

 

 Noon

 

 Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis – Quarterfinal ^

Northern Iowa vs. No. 20 North Carolina

Jon Sciambi and Jimmy Dykes

ESPN

 
2:30 p.m.

 

 Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis – Quarterfinal ^

Texas Tech vs. No. 21 Villanova

Jon Sciambi and Jimmy Dykes

 ESPN/ESPN2

 
2:30 p.m. Allstate Maui Invitational – 3rd Place +

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Angel Gray

 ESPN/ESPN2
5 p.m. Allstate Maui Invitational – Championship +

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Angel Gray

 ESPN
5 p.m.

 

 Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis – Quarterfinal ^

Memphis vs. Michigan

Kevin Fitzgerald and Andraya Carter

ESPN2

 
7 p.m.

 

 NIT Season Tip-Off – Semifinal *

No. 15 Baylor vs. Oregon State

Kevin Brown and Fran Fraschilla

ESPN2

 
7:30 p.m.

 

 Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis – Quarterfinal ^

Stanford vs. No. 14 Arkansas

Kevin Fitzgerald and Andraya Carter

 ESPNU

 
9:30 p.m.

 

 NIT Season Tip-Off – Semifinal *

Florida vs. Pittsburgh

Kevin Brown and Fran Fraschilla

 ESPN2/ESPNU

 
9:30 p.m. Allstate Maui Invitational – 7th Place +

Kanoa Leahey, Bill Walton and Angel Gray

 ESPN2/ESPNU
Thu, Nov. 23 Noon Allstate Maui Invitational – 5th Place +

Kanoa Leahey, Bill Walton and Angel Gray

 ESPN2
Noon

 

 ESPN Events Invitational – Quarterfinal =

Penn State vs. No. 13 Texas A&M

Dave O’Brien and Cory Alexander

 ESPN

 
Noon Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis – Consolation ^

Jon Sciambi and Jimmy Dykes

 ESPN2
2:30 p.m. Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis – Semifinal ^

Jon Sciambi and Jimmy Dykes

 ESPN
2:30 p.m.

 

 ESPN Events Invitational – Quarterfinal =

No. 10 Florida Atlantic vs. Butler

Dave O’Brien and Cory Alexander

 ESPN2

 
5 p.m. Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis – Semifinal ^

Kevin Fitzgerald and Andraya Carter

 ESPN
5:30 p.m.

 

 ESPN Events Invitational – Quarterfinal =

Iowa State vs. VCU

Doug Sherman and King McClure

ESPN2

 
7:30 p.m. Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis – Consolation ^

Kevin Fitzgerald and Andraya Carter

 ESPN2/ESPNU
8 p.m.

 

 ESPN Events Invitational – Quarterfinal =

Boise State vs. Virginia Tech

Doug Sherman and King McClure

 ESPN2/ESPNU

 
10 p.m.

 

 Vegas Showdown – Semifinal **

NC State vs. Vanderbilt

Roxy Bernstein and Sean Farnham

 ESPN2

 
Fri, Nov 24

 

 12:30 a.m.

 

 Vegas Showdown – Semifinal **

BYU vs. Arizona State

Roxy Bernstein and Sean Farnham

 ESPN2

 
11 a.m. ESPN Events Invitational – Semifinal =

Dave O’Brien and Cory Alexander

 ESPN2
1 p.m. Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis – 3rd Place ^

Jon Sciambi and Jimmy Dykes

 ESPN2
3 p.m. NIT Season Tip-Off – 3rd Place *

Kevin Brown and Fran Fraschilla

 ESPN2
3:30 p.m. Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis – Championship ^

Jon Sciambi and Jimmy Dykes

 ESPN
5:30 p.m. NIT Season Tip-Off – Championship *

Kevin Brown and Fran Fraschilla

 ESPN
5:30 p.m. ESPN Events Invitational – Semifinal =

Doug Sherman and King McClure

ESPN2
6 p.m. Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis – 5th Place =

Kevin Fitzgerald and Andraya Carter

 ESPNU
8 p.m. Vegas Showdown – Championship **

Roxy Bernstein and Sean Farnham

 ESPN2
8 p.m. ESPN Events Invitational – Consolation =

Doug Sherman and King McClure

 ESPNU
10:30 p.m. Vegas Showdown – 3rd Place **

Roxy Bernstein and Sean Farnham

 ESPN2
Sun, Nov. 26 10:30 a.m. ESPN Events Invitational – 7th Place =

Dave O’Brien and Cory Alexander

 ESPNU
1 p.m. ESPN Events Invitational – Championship =

Dave O’Brien and Cory Alexander

 ESPN
4 p.m. ESPN Events Invitational– 3rd Place =

Doug Sherman and King McClure

 ESPN2
6:30 p.m. ESPN Events Invitational – 5th Place =

Doug Sherman and King McClure

 ESPN2

* Brooklyn, N.Y.; ** Las Vegas, Nev.; *** Uncasville, Conn.; # New York City; ^ Nassau, Bahamas;

+ Honolulu, Hawaii; = Kissimmee, Fla.

Note: commentator schedules subject to change

