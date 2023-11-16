ESPN’s Annual Feast Week Presented by Lowe’s Returns with 150+ Hours of College Basketball Action Over 11 Days, Nov. 16-26
- More than 75 games spanning 13 tournaments to air across ESPN Platforms
- Allstate Maui Invitational, Nov. 20-22, to feature four Top 10 teams; special ESPN coverage will highlight relief efforts and celebrate Maui’s 40-year basketball tradition
ESPN’s annual college basketball Feast Week presented by Lowe’s tips off today with more than 150 hours of coverage over 11 days thru November 26. In all, 13 early season events and more than 75 games will be featured across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN+.
The Feast Week schedule will feature five ESPN owned and operated early season college basketball events – the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic (Nov. 16, 17 & 19), Myrtle Beach Invitational (Nov. 16, 17 & 19), NIT Season Tip-Off (Nov. 22 & 24), ESPN Events Invitational (Nov. 23, 24 & 26) and the inaugural Vegas Showdown (Nov. 23-24).
Other notable tournaments include the Allstate Maui Invitational (Nov. 22-24), the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis Women’s (No. 20) and Men’s (22-24) tournaments, the Saatva Empire Classic (Nov. 19-20), the Continental Tire Main Event (Nov. 17-19) and Chris Paul’s HBCU Tip-Off Presented by AEA Foundation (Nov. 18-19).
In all, more than 55 teams will be showcased on ESPN platforms, including seven of the Top 10 teams in the country and 14 currently ranked in the AP Men’s Top 25.
2023 Feast Week Tournaments on ESPN Platforms:
- Vivid Seats Legends Classic (Nov. 16-17) – The two-night event in Brooklyn includes Auburn, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State and St. Bonaventure.
- Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic (Nov. 16, 17 and 19) – 6 Houston – a No. 1 seed and Sweet 16 team last season – and St. John’s, under Hall of Famer and new head coach Rick Pitino, lead the eight-team field.
- Myrtle Beach Invitational (Nov. 16, 17 and 19) – Defending conference champions and NCAA Tournament teams Charleston (CAA), Furman (SoCon) and Vermont (America East) headline the eight-team event in Conway, S.C.
- Continental Tire Main Event (Nov. 17-19) – The four-team Las Vegas event features last season’s national runner-up San Diego State, NCAA Tournament team St. Mary’s, Washington and Xavier.
- Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off (Nov. 18-19) – Mississippi State, Northwestern, Rhode Island and Washington State take the court for the two-night event in Uncasville, Conn.
- Chris Paul’s HBCU Tip-Off Presented by AEA Foundation (Nov. 18-19) – The four-team field of Historically Black Colleges and Universities in Uncasville, Conn., features Cheyney, Virginia Union, Winston-Salem State and Tuskegee. Winners of the semifinals on ESPN+ advance to the Championship on ESPNU.
- Saatva Empire Classic (Nov. 19-20) – Four legendary programs will take the court at Madison Square Garden, including three that have won NCAA men’s titles in their history. The field includes defending national champion and No. 5 UConn, 19 Texas, and two teams steeped in basketball tradition, Indiana and Louisville.
- Allstate Maui Invitational (Nov. 20-22): The stellar eight-team field features five Top 15 teams – No. 1 Kansas, No. 2 Purdue, No. 4 Marquette, No. 7 Tennessee and No. 11 Gonzaga, plus perennial powers UCLA and Syracuse. The tournament will be played in Honolulu after the devastating wildfires on the island of Maui in August. ESPN’s coverage will highlight relief efforts and celebrate Maui, which has played host to the Invitational for 40 years.
- Bad Boy Mowers Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis (Nov. 20) – The championship (ESPN2) and 3rd place (ESPNU) games of the Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis in The Bahamas will air on ESPN networks, No. 23 Ole Miss, as well as NCAA Tournament teams Arizona, Michigan and Middle Tennessee, lead the eight-team field.
- Bad Boy Mowers Men’s Battle 4 Atlantis (Nov. 22-24) – The star-studded field includes three ranked teams – No. 14 Arkansas, No. 19 UNC and No. 21 Villanova, as well as heralded programs Memphis and Michigan.
- NIT Season Tip-Off (Nov. 22 and 24) – The two-night event in Brooklyn, N.Y. will showcase 2021 national champion and No. 15 Baylor, Florida, Oregon State and Pittsburgh.
- Vegas Showdown (Nov. 23 and 24) – All four teams in the first-year Vegas Showdown – Arizona State, BYU, NC State and Vanderbilt – won at least 20 games last season.
- ESPN Events Invitational (Nov. 23, 24 and 26) – The loaded eight-team field at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex outside Orlando includes six NCAA Tournament teams from last season, highlighted by No. 10 Florida Atlantic and No. 13 Texas A&M.
ESPN’s industry-leading men’s college basketball coverage features a schedule of more than 4,200 games during the 2023-24 regular season and talented roster of experts, including several key faces with expanded new roles.
2023 Feast Week presented by Lowe’s schedule on ESPN platforms (Nov. 16-26):
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Platform
|Thu, Nov. 16
|11:30 a.m.
|Myrtle Beach Invitational – Quarterfinal
Charleston vs. Vermont
Robert Lee and Randolph Childress
|ESPNU
|1:30 p.m.
|Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic – Quarterfinal
St. John’s vs. North Texas
Chuckie Kempf and Perry Clark
|ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|Myrtle Beach Invitational – Quarterfinal
Saint Louis vs. Wyoming
Robert Lee and Randolph Childress
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic – Quarterfinal
Dayton vs. LSU
Chuckie Kempf and Perry Clark
|ESPN2
|4:30 p.m.
|Myrtle Beach Invitational – Quarterfinal
Wichita State vs. Coastal Carolina
Rich Hollenberg and Daymeon Fishback
|ESPNU
|6:30 p.m.
|Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic – Quarterfinal
No. 6 Houston vs. Towson
Jay Alter and Debbie Antonelli
|ESPN2
|6:30 p.m.
|Vivid Seats Legends Classic – Semifinal *
Oklahoma State vs. St. Bonaventure
Dave O’Brien and Jon Crispin
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Vivid Seats Legends Classic – Semifinal *
Auburn vs. Notre Dame
Dave O’Brien and Jon Crispin
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic – Quarterfinal
Utah vs. Wake Forest
Jay Alter and Debbie Antonelli
|ESPNU
|Fri, Nov. 17
|11:30 a.m.
|Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic – Consolation
Chuckie Kempf and Perry Clark
|ESPNU
|Noon
|Myrtle Beach Invitational – Semifinal
Robert Lee and Randolph Childress
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic – Semifinal
Chuckie Kempf and Perry Clark
|ESPN2
|2:30 p.m.
|Myrtle Beach Invitational – Consolation
Robert Lee and Randolph Childress
|ESPNU
|4:30 p.m.
|Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic – Semifinal
Jay Alter and Debbie Antonelli
|ESPN2
|4:30 p.m.
|Vivid Seats Legends Classic – 3rd Place *
Dave O’Brien and Jon Crispin
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Vivid Seats Legends Classic – Championship *
Dave O’Brien and Jon Crispin
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic – Consolation
Jay Alter and Debbie Antonelli
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Myrtle Beach Invitational – Semifinal
Rich Hollenberg and Daymeon Fishback
|ESPNU
|9:30 p.m.
|Continental Tire Main Event – Semifinal **
St. Mary’s vs. San Diego State
Roxy Bernstein and Sean Farnham
|ESPN+
|Sat, Nov. 18
|12 a.m.
|Continental Tire Main Event – Semifinal **
Washington vs. Xavier
Roxy Bernstein and Sean Farnham
|ESPN2
|Noon
|Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off – Semifinal ***
Washington State vs. Mississippi State
Derek Jones and Chris Spatola
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off – Semifinal ***
Northwestern vs. Rhode Island
Derek Jones and Chris Spatola
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|Chris Paul’s HBCU Tip-Off Presented by AEA Foundation – Semifinal ***
Cheyney vs. Virginia Union
Lawrencia Moten and Malcolm Huckaby
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Chris Paul’s HBCU Tip-Off Presented by AEA Foundation – Semifinal ***
Winston-Salem State vs. Tuskegee
Lawrencia Moten and Malcolm Huckaby
|ESPN+
|Sun, Nov. 19
|10:30 a.m.
|Myrtle Beach Invitational – 5th Place
Robert Lee and Randolph Childress
|ESPNU
|1 p.m.
|Saatva Empire Classic – Semifinal #
No. 5 UConn vs. Indiana
Karl Ravech, Jay Williams and Myron Medcalf
|ESPN
|1 p.m.
|Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off – Championship ***
Derek Jones and Chris Spatola
|ESPN2
|3 p.m.
|Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic – 5th or 3rd Place
Chuckie Kempf and Perry Clark
|ESPN2
|3:30 p.m.
|Saatva Empire Classic – Semifinal #
No. 19 Texas vs. Louisville
Karl Ravech, Jay Williams and Myron Medcalf
|ESPN
|3:30 p.m.
|Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off – 3rd Place ***
Derek Jones and Chris Spatola
|ESPNU
|5:30 p.m.
|Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic – 5th or 3rd Place
Jay Alter and Debbie Antonelli
|ESPN/ESPN2
|5:30 p.m.
|Myrtle Beach Invitational – Championship
Rich Hollenberg and Daymeon Fishback
|ESPN/ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|Chris Paul’s HBCU Tip-Off Presented by AEA Foundation – Championship ***
Lawrencia Moten and Malcolm Huckaby
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|Continental Tire Main Event – 3rd Place **
Roxy Bernstein and Sean Farnham
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Myrtle Beach Invitational – 3rd Place
Rich Hollenberg and Daymeon Fishback
|ESPN2
|8:30 p.m.
|Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic – Championship
Jay Alter and Debbie Antonelli
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|Continental Tire Main Event – Championship **
Roxy Bernstein and Sean Farnham
|ESPN2
|Mon, Nov. 20
|Noon
|Bad Boy Mowers Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis – Championship ^
Kevin Fitzgerald and Andraya Carter
|ESPN2
|2:30 p.m.
|Maui Invitational – Quarterfinal +
No. 7 Tennessee vs. Syracuse
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Angel Gray
|ESPN2
|
|2:30 p.m.
|Bad Boy Mowers Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis – 3rd Place ^
Kevin Fitzgerald and Andraya Carter
|ESPN2
|4:30 p.m.
|Saatva Empire Classic – Third Place #
Karl Ravech, Jay Williams and Myron Medcalf
|ESPNU
|5 p.m.
|Allstate Maui Invitational – Quarterfinal +
No. 2 Purdue vs. Georgia
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Angel Gray
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Saatva Empire Classic – Championship #
Karl Ravech, Jay Williams and Myron Medcalf
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Allstate Maui Invitational – Quarterfinal +
No. 1 Kansas vs. Chaminade
Kanoa Leahey, Bill Walton and Angel Gray
|ESPNU
|11:30 p.m.
|Allstate Maui Invitational – Quarterfinal +
UCLA vs. No. 4 Marquette
Kanoa Leahey, Bill Walton and Angel Gray
|ESPN2
|Tue, Nov. 21
|2:30 p.m.
|Allstate Maui Invitational – Consolation +
Kanoa Leahey, Bill Walton and Angel Gray
|ESPN2
|5 p.m.
|Allstate Maui Invitational – Consolation +
Kanoa Leahey, Bill Walton and Angel Gray
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|Allstate Maui Invitational – Semifinal +
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Angel Gray
|ESPN
|10:30 p.m.
|Allstate Maui Invitational – Semifinal +
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Angel Gray
|ESPN
|Wed, Nov. 22
|Noon
|Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis – Quarterfinal ^
Northern Iowa vs. No. 20 North Carolina
Jon Sciambi and Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis – Quarterfinal ^
Texas Tech vs. No. 21 Villanova
Jon Sciambi and Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN/ESPN2
|2:30 p.m.
|Allstate Maui Invitational – 3rd Place +
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Angel Gray
|ESPN/ESPN2
|5 p.m.
|Allstate Maui Invitational – Championship +
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Angel Gray
|ESPN
|5 p.m.
|Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis – Quarterfinal ^
Memphis vs. Michigan
Kevin Fitzgerald and Andraya Carter
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|NIT Season Tip-Off – Semifinal *
No. 15 Baylor vs. Oregon State
Kevin Brown and Fran Fraschilla
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis – Quarterfinal ^
Stanford vs. No. 14 Arkansas
Kevin Fitzgerald and Andraya Carter
|ESPNU
|9:30 p.m.
|NIT Season Tip-Off – Semifinal *
Florida vs. Pittsburgh
Kevin Brown and Fran Fraschilla
|ESPN2/ESPNU
|9:30 p.m.
|Allstate Maui Invitational – 7th Place +
Kanoa Leahey, Bill Walton and Angel Gray
|ESPN2/ESPNU
|Thu, Nov. 23
|Noon
|Allstate Maui Invitational – 5th Place +
Kanoa Leahey, Bill Walton and Angel Gray
|ESPN2
|Noon
|ESPN Events Invitational – Quarterfinal =
Penn State vs. No. 13 Texas A&M
Dave O’Brien and Cory Alexander
|ESPN
|Noon
|Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis – Consolation ^
Jon Sciambi and Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN2
|2:30 p.m.
|Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis – Semifinal ^
Jon Sciambi and Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|ESPN Events Invitational – Quarterfinal =
No. 10 Florida Atlantic vs. Butler
Dave O’Brien and Cory Alexander
|ESPN2
|5 p.m.
|Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis – Semifinal ^
Kevin Fitzgerald and Andraya Carter
|ESPN
|5:30 p.m.
|ESPN Events Invitational – Quarterfinal =
Iowa State vs. VCU
Doug Sherman and King McClure
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis – Consolation ^
Kevin Fitzgerald and Andraya Carter
|ESPN2/ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|ESPN Events Invitational – Quarterfinal =
Boise State vs. Virginia Tech
Doug Sherman and King McClure
|ESPN2/ESPNU
|10 p.m.
|Vegas Showdown – Semifinal **
NC State vs. Vanderbilt
Roxy Bernstein and Sean Farnham
|ESPN2
|Fri, Nov 24
|12:30 a.m.
|Vegas Showdown – Semifinal **
BYU vs. Arizona State
Roxy Bernstein and Sean Farnham
|ESPN2
|11 a.m.
|ESPN Events Invitational – Semifinal =
Dave O’Brien and Cory Alexander
|ESPN2
|1 p.m.
|Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis – 3rd Place ^
Jon Sciambi and Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN2
|3 p.m.
|NIT Season Tip-Off – 3rd Place *
Kevin Brown and Fran Fraschilla
|ESPN2
|3:30 p.m.
|Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis – Championship ^
Jon Sciambi and Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN
|5:30 p.m.
|NIT Season Tip-Off – Championship *
Kevin Brown and Fran Fraschilla
|ESPN
|5:30 p.m.
|ESPN Events Invitational – Semifinal =
Doug Sherman and King McClure
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis – 5th Place =
Kevin Fitzgerald and Andraya Carter
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|Vegas Showdown – Championship **
Roxy Bernstein and Sean Farnham
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|ESPN Events Invitational – Consolation =
Doug Sherman and King McClure
|ESPNU
|10:30 p.m.
|Vegas Showdown – 3rd Place **
Roxy Bernstein and Sean Farnham
|ESPN2
|Sun, Nov. 26
|10:30 a.m.
|ESPN Events Invitational – 7th Place =
Dave O’Brien and Cory Alexander
|ESPNU
|1 p.m.
|ESPN Events Invitational – Championship =
Dave O’Brien and Cory Alexander
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|ESPN Events Invitational– 3rd Place =
Doug Sherman and King McClure
|ESPN2
|6:30 p.m.
|ESPN Events Invitational – 5th Place =
Doug Sherman and King McClure
|ESPN2
* Brooklyn, N.Y.; ** Las Vegas, Nev.; *** Uncasville, Conn.; # New York City; ^ Nassau, Bahamas;
+ Honolulu, Hawaii; = Kissimmee, Fla.
Note: commentator schedules subject to change
