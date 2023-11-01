ESPN’s Industry-Leading Men’s College Basketball Coverage to Feature Over 4,200 Games During the 2023-24 Season

More than 700 games to air across ESPN networks; more than 3,200 games on ESPN+

ESPN to present more than 25 early-season men’s tournaments and marquee events

Signature men’s basketball franchises Sonic Blockbuster, Saturday Prime, Big Monday and Super Tuesday return

2023-24 ESPN Men’s CBB Regular Season Schedule

ESPN’s industry-leading men’s college basketball coverage returns with a schedule of more than 4,200 games during the 2023-24 regular season. In all, more than 700 games will air across ESPN networks – ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, SEC Network, ACC Network and Longhorn Network. An additional 3,500 games will be available across ESPN digital platforms, including more than 3,200 on ESPN+ (the leading sports streaming service, which features Big 12 Now on ESPN+), SEC Network+, ACC Network Extra, and more.

ESPN will present more than 25 tournaments and marquee events during the first half of the season, including the State Farm Champions Classic, Maui Invitational, Battle 4 Atlantis, the inaugural ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge presented by Continental Tire, Big 12/Big East Battle, Jimmy V Men’s Classic presented by Corona, and more. In addition, every team in the preseason Top 25 will appear on ESPN networks this season.

ESPN will offer extensive coverage of some 30 conferences, including the ACC, the American, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC, West Coast Conference, and more. The signature men’s basketball franchises Sonic Blockbuster, Saturday Prime, Big Monday and Super Tuesday presented by Progressive return this season, and the sport’s premier pregame show, College GameDay covered by State Farm, marks its 20th season in 2024.

2023-24 ESPN Men’s College Basketball Schedule Highlights:

State Farm Champions Classic (Nov. 14): The 13 th annual Champions Classic at the United Center in Chicago will feature a marquee doubleheader with four of college basketball’s elite programs – preseason No. 2 Duke vs. No. 4 Michigan State (7 p.m.) followed by No. 16 Kentucky vs. No. 1 Kansas (9:30 p.m.).

The 13 annual Champions Classic at the United Center in Chicago will feature a marquee doubleheader with four of college basketball’s elite programs – preseason No. 2 Duke vs. No. 4 Michigan State (7 p.m.) followed by No. 16 Kentucky vs. No. 1 Kansas (9:30 p.m.). Maui Invitational (Nov. 20-22): The stellar eight-team field features four preseason Top 10 teams – No. 1 Kansas, No. 3 Purdue, No. 5 Marquette and No. 9 Tennessee, as well as perennial national powers UCLA and Syracuse. The tournament will be played in Honolulu after the devastating wildfires on the island of Maui in August. ESPN’s coverage will highlight relief efforts and celebrate Maui, which has played host to the Invitational for 40 years.

The stellar eight-team field features four preseason Top 10 teams – No. 1 Kansas, No. 3 Purdue, No. 5 Marquette and No. 9 Tennessee, as well as perennial national powers UCLA and Syracuse. The tournament will be played in Honolulu after the devastating wildfires on the island of Maui in August. ESPN’s coverage will highlight relief efforts and celebrate Maui, which has played host to the Invitational for 40 years. Saatva Empire Classic (Nov. 19-20) – The two-night event’s four-team field at Madison Square Garden will feature defending national champion and No. 6 UConn and No. 18 Texas.

The two-night event’s four-team field at Madison Square Garden will feature defending national champion and No. 6 UConn and No. 18 Texas. B attle 4 Atlantis (Nov. 22-24) – The Battle 4 Atlantis welcomes a star-studded field to The Bahamas during Thanksgiving Week, including three ranked teams – No. 14 Arkansas, No. 19 UNC and No. 22 Villanova. The opening round also features a quarterfinal matchup of prominent national programs Memphis and Michigan, coached by former NBA standouts Penny Hardaway and Juwan Howard, respectively.

The Battle 4 Atlantis welcomes a star-studded field to The Bahamas during Thanksgiving Week, including three ranked teams – No. 14 Arkansas, No. 19 UNC and No. 22 Villanova. The opening round also features a quarterfinal matchup of prominent national programs Memphis and Michigan, coached by former NBA standouts Penny Hardaway and Juwan Howard, respectively. ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge presented by Continental Tire (Nov. 28-29): The inaugural ACC/SEC Men’s Basketball Challenge will take place Nov. 28-29 across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network as two of the nation’s best conferences go head-to-head. A combined eight programs are ranked in the preseason Top 25. The event’s marquee matchups include No. 13 Miami at No. 16 Kentucky, No. 2 Duke at No. 14 Arkansas, and No. 9 Tennessee at No. 19. North Carolina.

The inaugural ACC/SEC Men’s Basketball Challenge will take place Nov. 28-29 across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network as two of the nation’s best conferences go head-to-head. A combined eight programs are ranked in the preseason Top 25. The event’s marquee matchups include No. 13 Miami at No. 16 Kentucky, No. 2 Duke at No. 14 Arkansas, and No. 9 Tennessee at No. 19. North Carolina. Big 12/Big East Battle (Dec. 1-5) – ESPN platforms will feature six games of the Big 12/Big East Battle over five days, including one of the most anticipated matchups of the entire season – defending national champion and No. 6 UConn at top-ranked Kansas (Dec. 1, 9 p.m. on ESPN2). No. 8 Creighton, No. 20 Baylor and No.22 Villanova will also be featured.

ESPN platforms will feature six games of the Big 12/Big East Battle over five days, including one of the most anticipated matchups of the entire season – defending national champion and No. 6 UConn at top-ranked Kansas (Dec. 1, 9 p.m. on ESPN2). No. 8 Creighton, No. 20 Baylor and No.22 Villanova will also be featured. Jimmy V Men’s Classic presented by Corona (Dec. 5) – In its 29 th year – 20 th at Madison Square Garden, the Jimmy V Men’s Classic features a stellar field of four ranked teams, including three that have made the Final Four the past two seasons – 10 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 25 Illinois and No. 19 North Carolina vs. No. 6 UConn. The Tar Heels and Huskies, programs that have combined for 11 national championships, will be playing for the first time since 2005.

In its 29 year – 20 at Madison Square Garden, the Jimmy V Men’s Classic features a stellar field of four ranked teams, including three that have made the Final Four the past two seasons – 10 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 25 Illinois and No. 19 North Carolina vs. No. 6 UConn. The Tar Heels and Huskies, programs that have combined for 11 national championships, will be playing for the first time since 2005. ESPN Events Tournaments – In addition to the Champions Classic, ESPN will televise the full schedule of ESPN owned and operated tournaments, including the Shriners Children Charleston Classic (Nov. 16, 17 & 19), Myrtle Beach Invitational (Nov. 16, 17 & 19), NIT Season Tip-Off (Nov. 22 & 24), ESPN Events Invitational (Nov. 23, 24 & 26), the inaugural Vegas Showdown (Nov. 23-24), Jumpman Invitational presented by Novant Health (Dec. 19-20), and the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic (Dec. 21, 22 & 24).

Other notable early-season matchups on ESPN networks featuring ranked teams:

Fri, Nov. 10 – 12 Arizona at No. 2 Duke (7 p.m., ESPN2)

12 Arizona at No. 2 Duke (7 p.m., ESPN2) Sat, Dec. 2 – 21 USC vs. No. 11 Gonzaga in Legends of Basketball Las Vegas Invitational (10 p.m., ESPN)

21 USC vs. No. 11 Gonzaga in Legends of Basketball Las Vegas Invitational (10 p.m., ESPN) Fri, Dec. 15 – 6 UConn vs. No. 11 Gonzaga in Seattle (10 p.m., ESPN2)

6 UConn vs. No. 11 Gonzaga in Seattle (10 p.m., ESPN2) Wed, Dec. 20 – 20 Baylor at No. 2 Duke (7 p.m., ESPN)

20 Baylor at No. 2 Duke (7 p.m., ESPN) Wed, Dec. 20 – 24 Alabama vs. No. 12 Arizona at Jerry Colangelo’s Hall of Fame Series in Phoenix (11 p.m., ESPN)

24 Alabama vs. No. 12 Arizona at Jerry Colangelo’s Hall of Fame Series in Phoenix (11 p.m., ESPN) Fri, Dec. 29 – 17 San Diego State at No. 11 Gonzaga (9 p.m., ESPN2)

During conference play, many of the sport’s top rivalries will be featured on ESPN networks, including:

Duke-North Carolina – Sat, Feb. 3 (6:30 p.m., ESPN) and Sat, March 9 (6:30 p.m., ESPN)

Sat, Feb. 3 (6:30 p.m., ESPN) and Sat, March 9 (6:30 p.m., ESPN) Kentucky-Tennessee – Sat, Feb. 3 (8:30 p.m., ESPN)

Sat, Feb. 3 (8:30 p.m., ESPN) Kansas-Texas – Sat, Feb. 24 (6 p.m., ESPN)

– Sat, Feb. 24 (6 p.m., ESPN) UCLA – Arizona – Sat, Jan. 20 (TBD) and Thu, March 7 (9 or 9:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2)

– Sat, Jan. 20 (TBD) and Thu, March 7 (9 or 9:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2) Saint Mary’s-Gonzaga – Sun, Feb. 3 (10 or 10:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2) and Sat, March 2 (10 p.m., ESPN)

SEC Network

More than 100 men’s basketball games will be featured on SEC Network during the 2023-24 season. The campaign begins Monday, Nov. 6 when No. 16 Kentucky hosts New Mexico State (8 p.m. ET). Conference play begins Saturday, Jan. 6 with a quadruple-header and continues through March 9 before culminating with the 2024 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament (March 13-17) at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. SECN’s full schedule.

ACC Network

ACC Network will feature more than 100 men’s basketball games during the 2023-24 season, beginning with a Tobacco Road doubleheader on Monday, Nov. 6, as Radford takes on No. 19 North Carolina (7 p.m. ET), followed by Dartmouth at No. 2 Duke (9 p.m.). Conference play begins Saturday, Dec. 2 and continues through March 9 before culminating with the 2024 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament (March 12-16) at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. ACCN’s full schedule.

Big 12 Now on ESPN+

More than 160 Big 12 men’s basketball games will be available on ESPN+ during the 2023-24 season. Ten Big 12 programs begin play on the opening night of the season on Monday, Nov. 6, while conference play starts with four Big 12 Now on ESPN+ games on Jan. 6, including West Virginia at No. 7 Houston (2 p.m.) and No. 20 Baylor at Oklahoma State (3 p.m.). One of the marquee games on the conference schedule – No. 1 Kansas at rival Kansas State – is slated for Feb. 5 (9 p.m.).

ESPN+

ESPN+ will air more than 3,200 exclusive games this season, including nearly 800 in the month of November alone. One of the marquee matchups of the opening month of the season is No. 23 St. Mary’s vs. No. 17 San Diego State, last season’s national runner-up, in the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 17 (9:30 p.m.). The Gaels and No. 11 Gonzaga from the West Coast Conference, and No. 10 Florida Atlantic of the American, are among the ranked teams that will make multiple appearances on ESPN+ throughout the 2023-24 season. Full ESPN+ schedule.

Longhorn Network

In its final season, Longhorn Network will air 12 Texas men’s basketball games in 2023-24, in addition to a preseason exhibition game against St. Edwards on Monday, Oct. 30, at 8 p.m. The preseason No. 18 Longhorns host Incarnate Word to open the regular season on Monday, Nov. 6, at 8 p.m. Additionally, LHN will feature Game Plan with Rodney Terry, the weekly 30-minute studio program that will provide game previews and recaps with UT’s head men’s basketball coach. LHN’s full schedule.

-30-