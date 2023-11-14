Formula 1 in America: ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Serving Fans with Live Telecast of Inaugural Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

ABC News’ Good Morning America Airing Las Vegas Grand Prix Reports Friday Morning

ESPN2 To Televise Extravagant Opening Ceremony with Musical Acts

After more than a year of anticipation and hype, the inaugural Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix has finally arrived. The world-famous Las Vegas Strip has been transformed into a Formula 1 racing circuit the likes of which have never been seen before, complete with the city’s lights, glitz and glamour.

ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes will have live coverage of the Las Vegas Grand Prix as the stars of F1 compete under the lights in the Las Vegas night. The telecast begins with Grand Prix Sunday at 11:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 18, with the race starting at 1 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19 (late Saturday night in some U.S. time zones). ESPN Deportes coverage in Spanish begins at midnight. The race telecast will air commercial-free, presented by Mercedes-Benz.

ESPN will surround the race telecast with programming and content across platforms including the on-site presence of SportsCenter along with social media and digital content that will include full coverage on ESPN.com/F1, a live preview show on race day and two podcasts.

ABC News’ Good Morning America will have segments from Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 17, and ESPN2 will televise highlights from the event’s extravagant opening ceremony at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16.

ESPN also will present live coverage of Formula 1 qualifying and all three practice sessions in the days leading up to the race.

ESPN’s multiplatform coverage of the Las Vegas Grand Prix will include:

SportsCenter –- Anchor Nicole Briscoe, also the host of ESPN’s F1 encore telecasts, will report from Las Vegas Wednesday through Sunday for SportsCenter, with interviews and other content appearing in various editions of ESPN’s signature news and information program throughout the day. SportsCenter anchor Gary Striewski also will contribute to coverage from Las Vegas. Some expected content: Highlights and interviews from a golf tournament featuring players from the PGA TOUR and Formula 1 drivers. Striewski will be playing in the accompanying Pro-Am event. Highlights and interviews from the Red Bull Gumball Rally, a three-day event ending at The Wynn in Las Vegas. F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo will drive the last leg of the race, from Death Valley to the Wynn, with ESPN.com/F1 reporter Nate Saunders riding shotgun. Highlights from Red Bull teammates Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez racing hovercraft in the desert. Briscoe will get a hot lap of the new Las Vegas street circuit with Mercedes’ Mick Schumacher to bring viewers a first-hand look at the race track. She also will do SportsCenter reports from multiple locations around the circuit. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner will do a live interview with SportsCenter following the race (approximately 3 a.m. ET).

ESPN.com/F1 — ESPN's Laurence Edmondson and Nate Saunders are providing complete coverage of every F1 race across all global digital platforms, including exclusive interviews with drivers and team principals, as well as breaking news and in-depth analysis. ESPN's coverage of F1 includes a dedicated site that reports on the championship year-round. The ESPN F1 video podcast Unlapped appears on the ESPN YouTube channel and on Spotify and Apple Music. Two editions of Unlapped will be produced surrounding the Las Vegas Grand Prix – one for before the race weekend and one post-race.

— ESPN’s Laurence Edmondson and Nate Saunders are providing complete coverage of every F1 race across all global digital platforms, including exclusive interviews with drivers and team principals, as well as breaking news and in-depth analysis. ESPN’s coverage of F1 includes a dedicated site that reports on the championship year-round. The ESPN F1 video podcast Unlapped appears on the ESPN YouTube channel and on Spotify and Apple Music. Two editions of Unlapped will be produced surrounding the Las Vegas Grand Prix – one for before the race weekend and one post-race. Countdown to Las Vegas — ESPN will produce a preview show that will air live on ESPN social media and digital channels from Midnight to 1 a.m. on race night. Countdown to Las Vegas will be hosted by SportsCenter anchor Gary Striewski, with Dalen Cuff and Spencer Hall. Also joining the show will be ESPN.com/F1 reporters Laurence Edmondson and Nate Saunders. Originating from the race circuit, the show will stream to ESPN’s YouTube, X and Facebook accounts, as well as on ESPN3 and the ESPN App.

Countdown to Las Vegas — ESPN will produce a preview show that will air live on ESPN social media and digital channels from Midnight to 1 a.m. on race night. Countdown to Las Vegas will be hosted by SportsCenter anchor Gary Striewski, with Dalen Cuff and Spencer Hall. Also joining the show will be ESPN.com/F1 reporters Laurence Edmondson and Nate Saunders. Originating from the race circuit, the show will stream to ESPN's YouTube, X and Facebook accounts, as well as on ESPN3 and the ESPN App.

Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix Opening Ceremony – The inaugural Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix will have an elaborate, star-studded opening ceremony to welcome F1 to Las Vegas and ESPN2 will air highlights from the extravagant event in a half-hour program on Thursday, Nov. 16, at 12:30 a.m. (late Wednesday night in other time zones). The ceremony will feature iconic entertainers from the world of music, including Andra Day, Bishop Briggs, J Balvin, Journey, John Legend, Tiësto, Keith Urban, Steve Aoki, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and will.i.am, plus appearances by Blue Man Group, Cirque du Soleil and all 20 participating F1 drivers.

– The inaugural Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix will have an elaborate, star-studded opening ceremony to welcome F1 to Las Vegas and ESPN2 will air highlights from the extravagant event in a half-hour program on Thursday, Nov. 16, at 12:30 a.m. (late Wednesday night in other time zones). The ceremony will feature iconic entertainers from the world of music, including Andra Day, Bishop Briggs, J Balvin, Journey, John Legend, Tiësto, Keith Urban, Steve Aoki, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and will.i.am, plus appearances by Blue Man Group, Cirque du Soleil and all 20 participating F1 drivers. ESPN Deportes and ESPN Latin America — ESPN will provide Spanish-language coverage on news platforms in the U.S. and Latin America. The race, practice sessions and qualifying will air in Spanish in the U.S. on ESPN Deportes or ESPN3. Commentary teams on-site in Austin: ESPN D​eportes – Jose Antonio Cortés, Katia Castorena and Adal Franco. ESPN Latin America — Fernando Gustavo Tornello, Juan Manuel and Juan Fossaroli.

— ESPN will provide Spanish-language coverage on news platforms in the U.S. and Latin America. The race, practice sessions and qualifying will air in Spanish in the U.S. on ESPN Deportes or ESPN3. Commentary teams on-site in Austin:

On Friday, Nov. 17, ABC News’ Good Morning America will offer an inside look at the exciting world of Formula 1 including interviews with top drivers. Broadcasting live from the track, ABC News correspondent Will Reeve will highlight the F1 Academy and its efforts to increase female participation in the sport. Additionally, GMA contributor Jess Sims will take viewers behind the scenes and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay will bring the latest on the Formula 1 food scene.

ESPN’s presence in Las Vegas for the Grand Prix also will include hosting the official Formula 1 Pre-Race Party at Wynn Las Vegas’ Encore Beach Club with performances by Marshmello and rapper Tyga on Saturday from 1-6 p.m. Marshmello curated ESPN’s “Rockstars of Racing” playlist to get fans ready for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

After the Las Vegas race, the 2023 F1 season will conclude with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, Nov., with the race airing live on ESPN at 7:55 a.m. ET.

Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix Schedule on ESPN Platforms

(all times Eastern)

Thu., Nov. 16 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix Opening Ceremony 12:30 a.m. ESPN2 Practice 1 11:25 p.m. ESPN2 Fri., Nov. 17 Practice 2 2:55 a.m. ESPN F1 Show 4:15 a.m. ESPN3 Practice 3 11:25 p.m. ESPNU Sat., Nov. 18 Qualifying 2:55 a.m. ESPN Ted’s Qualifying Notebook 5:00 a.m. ESPN3 Grand Prix Sunday (pre-race) 11:30 p.m. ESPN/ESPN+ Sun., Nov. 19 Countdown to Las Vegas Midnight ESPN3, ESPN YouTube, Facebook, X and ESPN App Race 12:55 a.m. ESPN/ESPN+ Checkered Flag (post-race) 3:00 a.m. ESPN3 Ted’s Race Notebook 4:00 a.m. ESPN3 Race (encore) Midnight ESPNEWS Mon., Nov. 20 Race (encore) 6 p.m. ESPNEWS

ESPN Deportes Schedule (in Spanish)

Thu., Nov. 16 Practice 1 11:25 p.m. ESPN3 Fri., Nov. 17 Practice 2 2:55 a.m. ESPN Deportes Practice 3 11:25 p.m. ESPN3 Sat., Nov. 18 Qualifying 2:30 a.m. ESPN Deportes Sun., Nov. 19 Pre-Race and Race Midnight ESPN Deportes/ESPN+

All programs also will stream on the ESPN App.

