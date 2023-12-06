ESPN to Present its 30th Heisman Trophy Ceremony, Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Photos via ESPN Images

Chris Fowler hosts his 30th enshrinement ceremony, joined by reporters Holly Rowe and Marty Smith

Heisman winners Robert Griffin III, Desmond Howard , Tim Tebow and Andre Ware to contribute

, 2023 Heisman finalists Jayden Daniels, Marvin Harrison, Jr., Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr.

ESPN – the exclusive home of the Heisman Trophy Ceremony since 1994 – will televise the Heisman Trophy Ceremony presented by Nissan on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 8 p.m. ET. For the third year, the Heisman Ceremony will originate from Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Appel Room in New York City and will be hosted by ESPN’s Chris Fowler, emceeing for the 30th straight year – every year ESPN has presented the prestigious ceremony. The 2023 ceremony will honor the 89th Heisman Trophy winner.

ESPN college football reporters Holly Rowe and Marty Smith will join Fowler during the one-hour live show, along with ESPN analysts and Heisman Trophy winners Robert Griffin III (2011), Desmond Howard (1991), Tim Tebow (2007) and Andre Ware (1989).

The four finalists who will be in attendance include Jayden Daniels (LSU), Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State), Bo Nix (Oregon) and Michael Penix Jr. (Washington).

Heisman voting concluded after conference championship games were played Dec. 1-2 and the 2023 finalists were announced by Griffin III on Monday Night Countdown. The top-10 finishers will be featured on The Top 10 Heisman Trophy Finalists Show Presented by Nissan hosted by Kevin Negandhi on Friday, Dec. 8, at 9 p.m. on ESPN.

ESPN Films’ latest 30 for 30 “The Great Heisman Race of 1997” premieres Saturday at 9 p.m. ET immediately following the 2023 Heisman Trophy Ceremony on ESPN

ESPN will debut the latest installment in the Peabody and Emmy award-winning 30 for 30 series, “The Great Heisman Race of 1997” on Saturday, Dec. 9, immediately following the Heisman Trophy Ceremony. Directed by Gentry Kirby (This Magic Moment, Tommy), the film takes an immersive, time-capsule style approach to telling the story of the Heisman Trophy race of 1997, going back a quarter century to chronicle a season that fans will never forget, with future Hall of Famers Peyton Manning and Charles Woodson headlining a cast of legendary players – and living at the center of a debate that still lives on all these years later. Release.

ESPN.com Highlights

The final installment of ESPN.com’s Heisman Tracker will be published on Wednesday. Written by Ryan McGee and produced by the visual storytelling group of ESPN Creative Studio in collaboration with ESPN.com, Heisman Tracker is an interactive digital experience that has tracked the Heisman contenders all season, including stats, top performances and odds of winning the coveted award.

ESPN.com has also published notable stories throughout the 2023 season about each of the four Heisman Trophy finalists:

Saturday night following the ceremony, Mark Schlabach will post a Way-Too-Early look at top 2024 Heisman candidates.

In celebration of the premiere of ESPN’s latest 30 for 30 “The Great Heisman Race of 1997,” ESPN.com also revisits that event with Chris Low and Andrea Adelson’s story from last fall on 1997 college football conspiracies: Peyton Manning’s Heisman miss, Michigan’s split title.

All Four FCS Playoff Quarterfinal Games to Air on ESPN Platforms This Weekend

The college football season on ESPN continues with all four FCS Playoff Quarterfinal games airing this weekend, Dec. 8-9. The nation’s best programs will be featured as seven of the top-seeded FCS teams have advanced.

No. 1 seed and defending national champion South Dakota State hosts No. 8 Villanova on Saturday, Dec. 9, at noon on ESPN (simulcast on ESPN+) with Connor Onion, Tom Luginbill and Lericia Harris on the call. The quarterfinals also feature nine-time national champion North Dakota State traveling to No. 3 South Dakota, Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on ABC and ESPN+ with Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones and Lauren Sisler calling the action.

Quarterfinal winners advance to next weekend’s semifinals, Dec. 15-16. The 2024 FCS Championship game is set for 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 7 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas and will be broadcast on ABC for the second straight year.

NCAA FCS Playoffs – Quarterfinals:

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Commentators Platform Fri, Dec 8 9 p.m. No. 7 Furman at No. 2 Montana

Lowell Galindo, Jay Walker and Ashley Stroehlein ESPN2/ESPN+ Sat, Dec 9 Noon No. 8 Villanova at No. 1 South Dakota State

Connor Onion, Tom Luginbill and Lericia Harris ESPN/ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. North Dakota State at No. 3 South Dakota Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones and Lauren Sisler ABC/ESPN+ 10 p.m. No. 5 Albany at No. 4 Idaho Ted Emrich and Taylor McHargue ESPN+

The NCAA Div. II and III semifinal games will also air live exclusively on ESPN+ on Saturday and be available via tape delay on ESPNU:

NCAA Division II Semifinals

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Commentators Platform Sat, Dec 9 Noon No. 3 Lenoir-Rhyne at No. 2 Harding Nate Gatter and Leger Douzable ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. No. 4 Kutztown at No. 1 Colorado School of Mines

Shawn Kenney and Charles Arbuckle ESPN+

*Both games will be available via tape delay Tuesday, Dec. 12, on ESPNU at 3 and 6 p.m.

NCAA Division III Semifinals

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Commentators Platform Sat, Dec 9 Noon Cortland at Randolph-Macon Michael Reghi and Adam Breneman ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. North Central (IL) at Wartburg Jason Ross Jr. and Tyoka Jackson ESPN+

*Both games will be available via tape delay Wednesday, Dec. 13, on ESPNU at 1 and 4 p.m.

