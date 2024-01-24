ESPN’s Men’s College Hoops Schedule Highlighted by 13 Top-25 Teams in Action Across Platforms, Jan. 22-28
- 16 games between top-25 teams will air across ESPN – eight to be featured on Saturday
- College GameDay Covered by State Farm hits the road for its 20th season and first-ever visit to Arkansas
ESPN’s industry leading men’s college basketball coverage showcases 13 top-25 ranked teams this week with 16 games between ranked teams. The return of Super Tuesday Presented by Progressive on Jan. 23 will have three ranked matchups while Saturday features eight games. Games are available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN), ACC Network (ACCN) and Longhorn Network (LHN), as well as Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX on the ESPN App.
Wednesday’s primetime game features No. 8 Auburn’s road game at Alabama (7:30 p.m., ESPN) with Karl Ravech and Jay Williams on the call before the packed weekend lineup culminates with Saturday Prime at Arkansas as the Razorbacks host No. 6 Kentucky with Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Jess Sims live from Bud Walton Arena.
GameDay Hits the Road for 20th Season
ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm® hits the road for the first-ever stop in Fayetteville, Ark., ahead of the Saturday Prime game between Arkansas and No. 6 Kentucky. The show begins its 20th season of men’s college basketball pregame shows on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN. Host Rece Davis and analyst Jay Bilas, who have both been on GameDay since its inception, are joined by analysts Seth Greenberg, Andraya Carter and Jay Williams and reporter Christine Williamson. Williams is making a return to the program while Carter and Williamson will make their debuts, as announced earlier this season.
The first on-campus show of the season will feature exclusive access to both teams including a sit-down with Williamson and the Wildcats in Lexington, Ky., earlier in the week. The senior leaders and freshmen sensations share how the top-10 team has been able to develop their chemistry this season.
Expanded Digital Coverage
Returning for its fourth season, ESPN’s social and digital pre-pregame show Countdown to GameDay Covered by State Farm begins on Saturday. For 30 minutes each week before College GameDay, co-hosts Harry Lyles Jr., and Sam Ravech will be live from Bristol and joined by Williamson ushering fans into the show and the Saturday men’s college basketball lineup at 10:30 a.m. across ESPN YouTube, ESPN Facebook and the ESPN App. This season will feature two new segments – “Magic Moments,” from State Farm and “On the Road” presented by Best Western, giving fans a glimpse of the atmosphere from onsite each week.
Schedule Highlights
Ranked teams appearing on ESPN platforms this week: No. 3 North Carolina, No. 4 Houston, No. 5 Tennessee, No. 6 Kentucky, No. 7 Kansas, No. 8 Auburn, No. 11 Oklahoma, No. 12 Duke, No. 15 Baylor, No. 19 Memphis, No. 21 BYU, No. 22 Florida Atlantic and No. 23 Iowa State.
The full weekly schedule grid with commentator game assignments can be found below and here.
On the Bubble
One team in ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi’s ‘Last Four In’ has an opportunity to significantly improve its resume on ESPN platforms this week. Kansas State travels to Iowa State (Wed., 9 p.m., ESPN2) and to current one-seed Houston (Sat., Noon, ESPN).
Colorado and Gonzaga, both among the First Four Out, have crucial matchups this week. The Buffs travel to Washington (Wed., 11 p.m., ESPNU) and Gonzaga hosts San Francisco (Thu., 9 p.m., ESPN2). South Carolina, holders of one of the Last Four Byes, hosts three-seed Kentucky (Tue., 7 p.m., SECN) and Missouri (Sat., 1 p.m., SECN).
2023-24 ESPN Men’s College Basketball Schedule: Week of Jan. 22-28
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Platform
|Mon, Jan 22
|7 p.m.
|Wake Forest at No. 3 North Carolina
Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Angel Gray
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|McNeese at Texas A&M Corpus Christi
David Saltzman, Ben Braun
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Tue, Jan 23
|7 p.m.
|Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma
Rich Hollenberg, Fran Fraschilla
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Florida State at Syracuse
Mike Monaco, Randolph Childress
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|No. 6 Kentucky at South Carolina
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw, Alyssa Lang
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|No. 12 Duke at Louisville
Rece Davis, Jon Crispin
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech
Anish Shroff, David Padgett
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|TCU at Oklahoma State
Mark Neely, Tim Welsh
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Missouri at Texas A&M
Dave Neal, Jimmy Dykes
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|Boston College at Virginia Tech
Wes Durham, Cory Alexander, Jim Boeheim
|ACC Network
|Wed, Jan 24
|6:30 p.m.
|LSU at Georgia
Tom Hart, Carolyn Peck
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|Miami at Notre Dame
Doug Sherman, Cory Alexander
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|NC State at Virginia
Jay Alter, Malcolm Huckaby
|ACC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 8 Auburn at Alabama
Karl Ravech, Jay Williams
|ESPN
|8:30 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Florida
Mike Morgan, Mark Wise
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|Kansas State at No. 23 Iowa State
Chuckie Kempf, King McClure
|ESPN2
|11 p.m.
|Colorado at Washington
Dave Feldman, Corey Williams
|ESPNU
|Thu, Jan 25
|5 p.m.
|Central Connecticut at Fairleigh Dickinson
Derek Jones, Noah Savage
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|SMU at North Texas
Ted Emrich, Mark Adams
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Purdue Fort Wayne at Northern Kentucky
Jordan Bernfield, David Padgett
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|San Francisco at Gonzaga
Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham
|ESPN2
|Fri, Jan 26
|7 p.m.
|Marist at Niagara
Robert Lee, Tim Welsh
|ESPNU
|8:30 p.m.
|Saint Joseph’s at St. Bonaventure
Mike Corey, Noah Savage
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Utah Valley at Seattle
Steve Quis, Corey Williams
|ESPNU
|Sat, Jan 27
|Noon
|Kansas State at No. 4 Houston
Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla
|ESPN
|Noon
|Georgia at Florida
Roy Philpott, Brooke Weisbrod
|ESPN2
|Noon
|Boston College at Notre Dame
Mike Monaco, Randolph Childress
|ACC Network
|1 p.m.
|Missouri at South Carolina
Mike Morgan, Mark Wise
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|No. 3 North Carolina at Florida State
Kevin Brown, Debbie Antonelli
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|Texas at No. 21 BYU
John Schriffen, Chris Spatola
|ESPN2
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 8 Auburn at Mississippi State
Richard Cross, Pat Bradley
|SEC Network
|4 p.m.
|Clemson at No. 12 Duke
Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|TCU at No. 15 Baylor
Rich Hollenberg, Sean Farnham
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|Charlotte at Tulane
Derek Jones, John Williams
|ESPNU
|5 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech
Jay Alter, Malcolm Huckaby
|ACC Network
|6 p.m.
|No. 6 Kentucky at Arkansas
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Jess Sims
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
|No. 5 Tennessee at Vanderbilt
Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|James Madison at Appalachian State
Connor Onion, David Padgett
|ESPN2/ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|Bradley at Indiana State
Clay Matvick, Kevin Lehman
|ESPN2/ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|NC State at Syracuse
Wes Durham, Dan Bonner
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|LSU at Alabama
Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|UCLA at USC
Roxy Bernstein, Bill Walton
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|Tulsa at Rice
Ted Emrich, Sean Harrington
|ESPNU
|8:30 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Texas A&M
Kevin Fitzgerald, Daymeon Fishback
|SEC Network
|10 p.m.
|Utah at Washington
Dave Feldman, Corey Williams
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary’s
Dave Flemming, Ben Braun
|ESPNU
|Sun, Jan 28
|1 p.m.
|North Texas at No. 22 Florida Atlantic
Mike Corey, Perry Clark
|ESPN2
|3 p.m.
|SMU at Wichita State
Jordan Bernfield, Mark Adams
|ESPN2
|5 p.m.
|No. 19 Memphis at UAB
Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN
|5 p.m.
|Temple at East Carolina
Dave Leno, Noah Savage
|ESPN2
Additional men’s college basketball updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.
