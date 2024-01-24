ESPN’s Men’s College Hoops Schedule Highlighted by 13 Top-25 Teams in Action Across Platforms, Jan. 22-28

16 games between top-25 teams will air across ESPN – eight to be featured on Saturday

College GameDay Covered by State Farm hits the road for its 20th season and first-ever visit to Arkansas

ESPN’s industry leading men’s college basketball coverage showcases 13 top-25 ranked teams this week with 16 games between ranked teams. The return of Super Tuesday Presented by Progressive on Jan. 23 will have three ranked matchups while Saturday features eight games. Games are available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN), ACC Network (ACCN) and Longhorn Network (LHN), as well as Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX on the ESPN App.

Wednesday’s primetime game features No. 8 Auburn’s road game at Alabama (7:30 p.m., ESPN) with Karl Ravech and Jay Williams on the call before the packed weekend lineup culminates with Saturday Prime at Arkansas as the Razorbacks host No. 6 Kentucky with Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Jess Sims live from Bud Walton Arena.

GameDay Hits the Road for 20th Season

ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm® hits the road for the first-ever stop in Fayetteville, Ark., ahead of the Saturday Prime game between Arkansas and No. 6 Kentucky. The show begins its 20th season of men’s college basketball pregame shows on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN. Host Rece Davis and analyst Jay Bilas, who have both been on GameDay since its inception, are joined by analysts Seth Greenberg, Andraya Carter and Jay Williams and reporter Christine Williamson. Williams is making a return to the program while Carter and Williamson will make their debuts, as announced earlier this season.

The first on-campus show of the season will feature exclusive access to both teams including a sit-down with Williamson and the Wildcats in Lexington, Ky., earlier in the week. The senior leaders and freshmen sensations share how the top-10 team has been able to develop their chemistry this season.

Expanded Digital Coverage

Returning for its fourth season, ESPN’s social and digital pre-pregame show Countdown to GameDay Covered by State Farm begins on Saturday. For 30 minutes each week before College GameDay, co-hosts Harry Lyles Jr., and Sam Ravech will be live from Bristol and joined by Williamson ushering fans into the show and the Saturday men’s college basketball lineup at 10:30 a.m. across ESPN YouTube, ESPN Facebook and the ESPN App. This season will feature two new segments – “Magic Moments,” from State Farm and “On the Road” presented by Best Western, giving fans a glimpse of the atmosphere from onsite each week.

Schedule Highlights

Ranked teams appearing on ESPN platforms this week: No. 3 North Carolina, No. 4 Houston, No. 5 Tennessee, No. 6 Kentucky, No. 7 Kansas, No. 8 Auburn, No. 11 Oklahoma, No. 12 Duke, No. 15 Baylor, No. 19 Memphis, No. 21 BYU, No. 22 Florida Atlantic and No. 23 Iowa State.

The full weekly schedule grid with commentator game assignments can be found below and here.

On the Bubble

One team in ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi’s ‘Last Four In’ has an opportunity to significantly improve its resume on ESPN platforms this week. Kansas State travels to Iowa State (Wed., 9 p.m., ESPN2) and to current one-seed Houston (Sat., Noon, ESPN).

Colorado and Gonzaga, both among the First Four Out, have crucial matchups this week. The Buffs travel to Washington (Wed., 11 p.m., ESPNU) and Gonzaga hosts San Francisco (Thu., 9 p.m., ESPN2). South Carolina, holders of one of the Last Four Byes, hosts three-seed Kentucky (Tue., 7 p.m., SECN) and Missouri (Sat., 1 p.m., SECN).

2023-24 ESPN Men’s College Basketball Schedule: Week of Jan. 22-28



Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Platform Mon, Jan 22 7 p.m. Wake Forest at No. 3 North Carolina

Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Angel Gray ESPN 7 p.m. McNeese at Texas A&M Corpus Christi

David Saltzman, Ben Braun ESPNU 9 p.m. Texas Southern at Jackson State

Robert Ford, John Williams ESPN 9 p.m. Texas Southern at Jackson State

Robert Ford, John Williams ESPNU Tue, Jan 23 7 p.m. Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma

Rich Hollenberg, Fran Fraschilla ESPN 7 p.m. Florida State at Syracuse

Mike Monaco, Randolph Childress ESPN2 7 p.m. No. 6 Kentucky at South Carolina

Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw, Alyssa Lang SEC Network 7 p.m. No. 12 Duke at Louisville

Rece Davis, Jon Crispin ACC Network 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech

Anish Shroff, David Padgett ESPNU 9 p.m. TCU at Oklahoma State

Mark Neely, Tim Welsh ESPN2 9 p.m. Missouri at Texas A&M

Dave Neal, Jimmy Dykes SEC Network 9 p.m. Boston College at Virginia Tech

Wes Durham, Cory Alexander, Jim Boeheim ACC Network Wed, Jan 24 6:30 p.m. LSU at Georgia

Tom Hart, Carolyn Peck SEC Network 7 p.m. Miami at Notre Dame

Doug Sherman, Cory Alexander ESPN2 7 p.m. NC State at Virginia

Jay Alter, Malcolm Huckaby ACC Network 7:30 p.m. No. 8 Auburn at Alabama

Karl Ravech, Jay Williams ESPN 8:30 p.m. Mississippi State at Florida

Mike Morgan, Mark Wise SEC Network 9 p.m. Kansas State at No. 23 Iowa State

Chuckie Kempf, King McClure ESPN2 11 p.m. Colorado at Washington

Dave Feldman, Corey Williams ESPNU Thu, Jan 25 5 p.m. Central Connecticut at Fairleigh Dickinson

Derek Jones, Noah Savage ESPNU 7 p.m. SMU at North Texas

Ted Emrich, Mark Adams ESPN2 7 p.m. Purdue Fort Wayne at Northern Kentucky

Jordan Bernfield, David Padgett ESPNU 9 p.m. San Francisco at Gonzaga

Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham ESPN2 Fri, Jan 26 7 p.m. Marist at Niagara

Robert Lee, Tim Welsh ESPNU 8:30 p.m. Saint Joseph’s at St. Bonaventure

Mike Corey, Noah Savage ESPN2 9 p.m. Utah Valley at Seattle

Steve Quis, Corey Williams ESPNU Sat, Jan 27 Noon Kansas State at No. 4 Houston

Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla ESPN Noon Georgia at Florida

Roy Philpott, Brooke Weisbrod ESPN2 Noon Boston College at Notre Dame

Mike Monaco, Randolph Childress ACC Network 1 p.m. Missouri at South Carolina

Mike Morgan, Mark Wise SEC Network 2 p.m. No. 3 North Carolina at Florida State

Kevin Brown, Debbie Antonelli ESPN 2 p.m. Texas at No. 21 BYU

John Schriffen, Chris Spatola ESPN2 3:30 p.m. No. 8 Auburn at Mississippi State

Richard Cross, Pat Bradley SEC Network 4 p.m. Clemson at No. 12 Duke

Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander ESPN 4 p.m. TCU at No. 15 Baylor

Rich Hollenberg, Sean Farnham ESPN2 4 p.m. Charlotte at Tulane

Derek Jones, John Williams ESPNU 5 p.m. Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech

Jay Alter, Malcolm Huckaby ACC Network 6 p.m. No. 6 Kentucky at Arkansas

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Jess Sims ESPN 6 p.m. No. 5 Tennessee at Vanderbilt

Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold SEC Network 6 p.m. James Madison at Appalachian State

Connor Onion, David Padgett ESPN2/ESPNU 6 p.m. Bradley at Indiana State

Clay Matvick, Kevin Lehman ESPN2/ESPNU 7 p.m. NC State at Syracuse

Wes Durham, Dan Bonner ACC Network 8 p.m. LSU at Alabama

Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes ESPN 8 p.m. UCLA at USC

Roxy Bernstein, Bill Walton ESPN2 8 p.m. Tulsa at Rice

Ted Emrich, Sean Harrington ESPNU 8:30 p.m. Ole Miss at Texas A&M

Kevin Fitzgerald, Daymeon Fishback SEC Network 10 p.m. Utah at Washington

Dave Feldman, Corey Williams ESPN2 10 p.m. Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary’s

Dave Flemming, Ben Braun ESPNU Sun, Jan 28 1 p.m. North Texas at No. 22 Florida Atlantic

Mike Corey, Perry Clark ESPN2 3 p.m. SMU at Wichita State

Jordan Bernfield, Mark Adams ESPN2 5 p.m. No. 19 Memphis at UAB

Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes ESPN 5 p.m. Temple at East Carolina

Dave Leno, Noah Savage ESPN2

Additional men’s college basketball updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.

-30-