Batter Up! SEC Network Showcases More than 100 SEC Baseball and Softball Games in 2024

ESPN will present over 7,000 regular season baseball and softball games across its platforms, with more than 100 games televised on SEC Network during the regular season. Additionally, SECN returns as the home to the conference tournaments for both sports, providing studio and live event coverage of the 2024 SEC Softball Tournament in Auburn, Ala. and 2024 SEC Baseball Tournament in Hoover, Ala.

Baseball

SEC Network will feature more than 55 regular season games this college baseball season, with the first pitch of the 2024 campaign set for Tuesday, March 12, as No. 2 Florida hosts a Sunshine State showdown against Florida State at 6 p.m. ET. The first weekend of SECN action sees No. 25 South Carolina on the road at Ole Miss, reigning NCAA Champion No. 4 LSU at 2021 national champ Mississippi State, and a pair of ranked showdowns between No. 9 Tennessee and No. 19 Alabama.

In all, six of the top 10 and eight of the nation’s top-25 teams in the D1Baseball preseason ranks hail from the SEC – Florida (2), Arkansas (3), defending national champion LSU (4), Vanderbilt (6), Texas A&M (8), Tennessee (9), Alabama (19) and South Carolina (25). Ranked preseason squads are showcased on SEC Network nearly every day of televised action for the first month of the season.

Additionally, SECN+ will feature nearly 400 regular season conference and non-conference games. Every game of the 2024 SEC Baseball Tournament will air on SEC Network presented by Regions and ESPN2, with surrounding coverage on SECNetwork.com. For a full look at the 2024 NCAA Division I Baseball schedule on ESPN platforms, please click here.

Softball

SEC Network will showcase more than 55 matchups throughout the regular season, including four contests in February as part of the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield, an ESPN Events’ owned-and-operated college softball tournament. In addition to the linear lineup of 76 SEC matchups across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and SEC Network, SEC Network+ will feature nearly 250 additional SEC softball games in 2024. T-Mobile 5G Home Internet and Regions will both present packages of SEC Network softball throughout the regular season.

Six games will air on SEC Network to open conference play. On Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10, Kentucky will host No. 15 LSU to open the weekend. On Sunday, the network will feature three additional contests: No. 22 South Carolina at No. 24 Texas A&M, Mississippi State at Ole Miss and No. 18 Florida at No. 14 Alabama. The Crimson Tide will then host the Gators for the first “Mic’d Up Monday” on SEC Network.

Nine SEC squads were ranked in the preseason edition of the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25, including Tennessee (2), Georgia (6), Arkansas (12), Alabama (14), LSU (15), Florida (18), Auburn (20), South Carolina (22) and Texas A&M (24).

All 12 games of the 2024 SEC Softball Tournament will be televised on the SEC Network presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet, providing wall-to-wall coverage of the action from Auburn. For a full look at the 2024 NCAA Division I Softball schedule on ESPN platforms, please click here.

2024 SEC NETWORK BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Date Time (ET) Matchup Tue, Mar 12 6 p.m. Florida State at No. 2 Florida Sat, Mar 16 2 p.m. No. 25 South Carolina at Ole Miss Sat, Mar 16 5 p.m. No. 4 LSU at Mississippi State Sat, Mar 16 8 p.m. No. 9 Tennessee at No. 19 Alabama Sun, Mar 17 2 p.m. No. 9 Tennessee at No. 19 Alabama Thu, Mar 21 7 p.m. No. 3 Arkansas at Auburn Fri, Mar 22 8 p.m. No. 2 Florida at No. 4 LSU Sat, Mar 23 Noon No. 19 Alabama at Georgia Sun, Mar 24 Noon Kentucky at Missouri Sun, Mar 24 3 p.m. No. 2 Florida at No. 4 LSU Tue, Mar 26 7 p.m. Illinois at Missouri Thu, Mar 28 8 p.m. No. 25 South Carolina at No. 19 Alabama Fri, Mar 29 8 p.m. No. 4 LSU at No. 3 Arkansas Sat, Mar 30 2 p.m. Missouri at No. 6 Vanderbilt Sat, Mar 30 5 p.m. Georgia at No. 9 Tennessee Sat, Mar 30 8 p.m. Auburn at No. 8 Texas A&M Sun, Mar 31 2 p.m. Georgia at No. 9 Tennessee Tue, Apr 2 7 p.m. Louisville at Kentucky Wed, Apr 3 7 p.m. Georgia Southern at No. 25 South Carolina Thu, Apr 4 7 p.m. Ole Miss at No. 3 Arkansas Fri, Apr 5 8 p.m. No. 6 Vanderbilt at No. 4 LSU Sat, Apr 6 8 p.m. Georgia at Mississippi State Sun, Apr 7 Noon No. 19 Alabama at Kentucky Tue, Apr 9 7 p.m. No. 19 Alabama State at Auburn Thu, Apr 11 7 p.m. Missouri at Georgia Fri, Apr 12 8 p.m. Mississippi State at Ole Miss Sat, Apr 13 5:30 p.m. No. 4 LSU at No. 9 Tennessee Sat, Apr 13 8:30 p.m. No. 6 Vanderbilt at No. 8 Texas A&M Sun, Apr 14 Noon No. 25 South Carolina at No. 2 Florida Sun, Apr 14 3 p.m. No. 4 LSU at No. 9 Tennessee Tue, Apr 16 7 p.m. Georgia Tech at Auburn Wed, Apr 17 5 p.m. No. 21 Texas Tech at No. 3 Arkansas Thu, Apr 18 7 p.m. No. 8 Texas A&M at No. 19 Alabama Fri, Apr 19 8 p.m. No. 4 LSU at Missouri Sat, Apr 20 6 p.m. Auburn at Mississippi State Tue, Apr 23 7 p.m. Houston at No. 8 Texas A&M Thu, Apr 25 7 p.m. Missouri at No. 9 Tennessee Fri, Apr 26 8 p.m. No. 2 Florida at No. 3 Arkansas Sat, Apr 27 Noon Missouri at No. 9 Tennessee Sat, Apr 27 3 p.m. No. 19 Alabama at Ole Miss Sat, Apr 27 6 p.m. Kentucky at No. 25 South Carolina Sun, Apr 28 3 p.m. Kentucky at No. 25 South Carolina Tue, Apr 30 7 p.m. Lindenwood at Missouri Fri, May 3 8 p.m. No. 8 Texas A&M at No. 4 LSU Sat, May 4 8 p.m. Ole Miss at Auburn Sun, May 5 4 p.m. Ole Miss at Auburn Fri, May 10 5:30 p.m. Georgia at No. 25 South Carolina Fri, May 10 8:30 p.m. No. 8 Texas A&M at Ole Miss Sat, May 11 Noon Kentucky at No. 2 Florida Sat, May 11 3 p.m. No. 9 Tennessee at No. 6 Vanderbilt Sun, May 12 Noon Kentucky at No. 2 Florida Sun, May 12 3 p.m. Mississippi State at No. 3 Arkansas Sun, May 12 6 p.m. No. 8 Texas A&M at Ole Miss Thu, May 16 7 p.m. SEC Wildcard Fri, May 17 8 p.m. SEC Wildcard Sat, May 18 Noon SEC Wildcard Sat, May 18 3 p.m. SEC Wildcard Sat, May 18 6 p.m. SEC Wildcard Tues, May 21 10:30 a.m. SEC Baseball Tournament Tues, May 21 2 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament Tues, May 21 5:30 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament Tues, May 21 9 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament Wed, May 22 10:30 a.m. SEC Baseball Tournament Wed, May 22 2 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament Wed, May 22 5:30 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament Wed, May 22 9 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament Thu, May 23 10:30 a.m. SEC Baseball Tournament Thu, May 23 2 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament Thu, May 23 5:30 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament Thu, May 23 9 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament Fri, May 24 4 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament Fri, May 24 7:30 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament Sat, May 25 1 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament Sat, May 25 4:30 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament Sun, May 26 3 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament

2024 SEC NETWORK SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Date Time (ET) Matchup Thu, Feb 15 1 p.m. Wisconsin vs. No. 6 Georgia Fri, Feb 16 Noon No. 25 Northwestern vs. No. 15 LSU Sat, Feb 17 10:30 a.m. No. 11 Oklahoma State vs. No. 15 LSU Sun, Feb 18 9:30 a.m. Minnesota vs. No. 15 LSU Sat, Mar 9 Noon No. 15 LSU at Kentucky* Sun, Mar 10 Noon No. 15 LSU at Kentucky* Sun, Mar 10 2 p.m. No. 22 South Carolina at No. 24 Texas A&M Sun, Mar 10 4 p.m. Mississippi State at Ole Miss Sun, Mar 10 6 p.m. No. 18 Florida at No. 14 Alabama^ Mon, Mar 11 7 p.m. No. 18 Florida at No. 14 Alabama^ Tue, Mar 12 Noon No. 5 Texas at No. 15 LSU Sat, Mar 16 Noon No. 14 Alabama at No. 6 Georgia* Sun, Mar 17 Noon No. 14 Alabama at No. 6 Georgia* Mon, Mar 18 7 p.m. Ole Miss at No. 15 LSU^ Fri, Mar 22 6 p.m. Kentucky at No. 18 Florida Sat, Mar 23 5:30 p.m. No. 20 Auburn at No. 24 Texas A&M* Sun, Mar 24 6 p.m. No. 2 Tennessee at No. 22 South Carolina^ Mon, Mar 25 7 p.m. No. 2 Tennessee at No. 22 South Carolina^ Thu, Mar 28 6 p.m. No. 18 Florida at Mississippi State Fri, Mar 29 6 p.m. No. 2 Tennessee at No. 20 Auburn Sat, Mar 30 Noon No. 12 Arkansas at No. 6 Georgia* Sun, Mar 31 Noon No. 22 South Carolina at Ole Miss* Mon, Apr 1 7 p.m. No. 12 Arkansas at No. 6 Georgia^ Fri, Apr 5 6 p.m. Missouri at No. 12 Arkansas Sat, Apr 6 Noon No. 6 Georgia at No. 2 Tennessee* Sat, Apr 6 2 p.m. Mississippi State at No. 22 South Carolina Sat, Apr 6 4 p.m. Kentucky at No. 24 Texas A&M^ Sat, Apr 6 6 p.m. Ole Miss at No. 14 Alabama Sun, Apr 7 3 p.m. Missouri at No. 12 Arkansas* Mon, Apr 8 7 p.m. No. 15 LSU at No. 18 Florida^ Fri, Apr 12 6 p.m. No. 12 Arkansas at No. 22 South Carolina^ Sat, Apr 13 11:30 a.m. No. 12 Arkansas at No. 22 South Carolina^ Sat, Apr 13 1:30 p.m. No. 18 Florida at Missouri* Sat, Apr 13 3:30 p.m. No. 2 Tennessee at Mississippi State Mon, Apr 15 7 p.m. No. 24 Texas A&M at No. 14 Alabama^ Fri, Apr 19 6 p.m. No. 15 LSU at No. 2 Tennessee Sat, Apr 20 Noon No. 22 South Carolina at No. 18 Florida* Sat, Apr 20 2 p.m. Missouri at No. 6 Georgia Sat, Apr 20 4 p.m. Kentucky at No. 20 Auburn^ Sat, Apr 20 9 p.m. No. 14 Alabama at No. 12 Arkansas Sun, Apr 21 11:30 a.m. No. 22 South Carolina at No. 18 Florida Sun, Apr 21 7 p.m. Kentucky at No. 20 Auburn^ Mon, Apr 22 7 p.m. Kentucky at No. 20 Auburn^ Fri, Apr 26 6 p.m. No. 20 Auburn at Ole Miss Sat, Apr 27 9 p.m. Mississippi State at Missouri* Sun, Apr 28 1 p.m. No. 20 Auburn at Ole Miss Sun, Apr 28 6 p.m. Mississippi State at Missouri* Mon, Apr 29 7 p.m. Mississippi State at Missouri Thu, May 2 7 p.m. Kentucky at No. 2 Tennessee Fri, May 3 6 p.m. No. 14 Alabama at No. 20 Auburn^ Sat, May 4 Noon No. 14 Alabama at No. 20 Auburn^ Sat, May 4 2 p.m. No. 24 Texas A&M at No. 18 Florida Sat, May 4 4 p.m. Ole Miss at No. 12 Arkansas* Sat, May 4 6 p.m. Missouri at No. 22 South Carolina Sun, May 5 Noon No. 6 Georgia at Mississippi State Sun, May 5 2 p.m. Ole Miss at No. 12 Arkansas Tue, May 7 7 p.m. SEC Tournament – First Round Wed, May 8 11 a.m. SEC Tournament – First Round Wed, May 8 2 p.m. SEC Tournament – First Round Wed, May 8 5 p.m. SEC Tournament – First Round Wed, May 8 8 p.m. SEC Tournament – First Round Thu, May 9 11 a.m. SEC Tournament – Quarterfinal Thu, May 9 2 p.m. SEC Tournament – Quarterfinal Thu, May 9 5 p.m. SEC Tournament – Quarterfinal Thu, May 9 8 p.m. SEC Tournament – Quarterfinal

*Presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet

^Presented by Regions