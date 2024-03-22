22.6 Million Brackets: ESPN Tournament Challenge Sets New All-time Record

Newly redesigned, rebuilt game collected more than 27,555 brackets per minute

Women’s Tournament Challenge closes tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. ET

Perfect Bracket Tracker providing real-time results for both men’s, women’s TC

This year’s ESPN Men’s Tournament Challenge collected 22.6 million completed brackets before the start of the tournament today, the most ever for the No. 1 most popular college basketball bracket game, up 13% compared to last year’s all-time high.

At the peak period of entries shortly before the start of the first game today, the newly redesigned and rebuilt ESPN Tournament Challenge, registered more than 27,555 brackets per minute.

UConn Most-Picked

The most popular pick to win the men’s final is UConn with 24.7% of brackets selecting the Huskies to repeat as champion. Houston is the second most-picked at 13.7%.

Perfect Bracket Tracker

ESPN Tournament Challenge includes the Perfect Bracket Tracker for both men’s and women’s games, a fun and shareable way for fans to track in real-time the number of perfect brackets remaining, as well as the games that have had, and could potentially have, the most impact on perfect brackets.

Women’s Tournament Challenge Closing Tomorrow

The ESPN Women’s Tournament Challenge will continue to accept brackets until just prior to tip-off of tomorrow’s first game in the Round of 64 between No. 9 Michigan State and No. 8 North Carolina in the Albany 1 Region at 11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2. ESPN is the exclusive home to the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship.

