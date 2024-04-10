ESPN BET Launches New Commercial Featuring Scott Van Pelt ahead of Playoffs Season

ESPN BET, the official sportsbook of ESPN, today debuted, “It’s The Playoffs,” a new commercial featuring ESPN SportsCenter Anchor Scott Van Pelt ahead of the playoffs season.

Every April, excitement builds as sports calendars turn from the regular season to the playoffs. This year, fans have the opportunity to get in on the action with ESPN BET while watching the playoffs unfold across ESPN platforms.

The new spot opens on Van Pelt and a sports fan talking while being fitted for suits. While the fan debates backing young stars or experienced veterans, SVP offers up a simple and repeated response, “It’s the playoffs” – succinctly communicating the thrill associated with the playoffs, where anything can happen. The spot plays into the “What a Play.” campaign theme of how fan-driven sports narratives create engaging betting moments.

“It’s The Playoffs” is the sixth original spot as part of ESPN BET’s ongoing “What a Play.” campaign that began with the sportsbook’s launch in November 2023. ESPN talent featured within advertisements over the past five months include ESPN NBA Analyst Kendrick Perkins, ESPN Get Up Host Mike Greenberg, ESPN SportsCenter Commentator and Sports Betting Analyst “Stanford” Steve Coughlin, and SportsCenter host Elle Duncan, in addition to Van Pelt.

The spots are developed in collaboration with creative agency Arts & Letters.

ESPN BET is available on iOS, Android, and web in 18 states. For more information about ESPN BET, click here.