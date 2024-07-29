ESPN Signs Omar Raja to New Multi-Year Extension

ESPN has signed Social & Digital Talent and Strategist Omar Raja to a new, multi-year contract where he will remain a driving force of ESPN’s social media strategy and will continue as the leading voice behind ESPN’s SportsCenter Instagram.

“I’m thrilled to continue my journey with ESPN. From epic TikTok highlights to unforgettable Instagram and YouTube moments, working with this talented team has been an extraordinary ride,” said Raja. “I’m eager to create even more impactful content that resonates with audiences worldwide and further solidifies ESPN’s leadership in sports entertainment.”

Raja, who joined ESPN in January 2020, has been responsible for strategic social programming across ESPN’s platforms, bringing industry-leading expertise in user-generated content strategy and social community-building to expand ESPN’s reach to the next generation of sports fans.

“Omar’s talent is unique in that he’s a gifted content creator who also relentlessly studies metrics and trends to stay connected with ESPN audiences wherever they’re spending time,” said Kaitee Daley, SVP, Social Media, Content Optimization & ESPN Next. “We’re excited to continue building on the innovation and success that he has driven during his four years with ESPN.”

Since Raja joined ESPN, SportsCenter’s Instagram has more than doubled its following to 38.9 million from 15.3 million. The account serves fans at the intersection of sports and culture, consistently attracting attention and praise from some of the biggest athletes and celebrities in sports and entertainment.

In addition to Instagram, Raja’s personal YouTube channel has surpassed 13 million subscribers, with over 22 billion views and 190 million watched hours. Raja also played a key role in ESPN’s TikTok account becoming the #1 most followed brand on the app with 46 million followers.

Raja’s career at ESPN exemplifies the network’s dedication to fostering creativity and allowing on-air personnel to flourish. While starting as a content creator, Raja soon transitioned into a strategic role, leveraging ESPN’s extensive resources and unparalleled content library to produce authentic and engaging material.

Before joining ESPN, Raja was one of the earliest creators and influencers in the social media space, founding House of Highlights in 2014. He has also been named to numerous lists recognizing visionary leaders that are making an impact, including one of Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business (2018), Forbes 30 Under 30 (2022), SBJ’s 2020 Class of New Voices Under 30, and Digiday’s Changemakers Class of 2018.

