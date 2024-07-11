SEC Network Boasts a Record 49 Hours of Original Studio Programming for 2024 SEC Kickoff Presented by Regions Bank, Live from Dallas July 15-18

SEC Now: Live from SEC Football Media Days primetime special airs Wednesday on SECN and ESPN2 with live guests

Documentary debuts include Texas and Oklahoma’s episodes of Homecoming with Paul Finebaum and SEC Storied: Saturday Night Lights

More than a dozen on-air personalities to provide analysis and insight from Dallas

SEC Network gears up to host 49 hours of live studio programming surrounding the 2024 SEC Kickoff Presented by Regions Bank, the most in the network’s history. SEC This Morning, SEC Now Presented by Regions Bank and The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Regions Bank will showcase the event in its entirety from Dallas – the fourth city to host the event.

A special edition of SEC Now: Live from SEC Football Media Days will air Wednesday night during primetime on ESPN2 and SEC Network.

SEC Network calls upon an extensive roster of college football commentators who will contribute to the presence at the Omni Dallas Hotel, including Jordan Rodgers, Greg McElroy, Roman Harper, Paul Finebaum, Benjamin Watson, Chris Doering, Sam Acho, Dusty Dvoracek, Nick Saban, Cole Cubelic and more. Studio hosts for the four-day conference media day kickoff include Laura Rutledge, Joe Tessitore, Dari Nowkhah, Peter Burns, Alyssa Lang and Finebaum.

SEC This Morning

SEC This Morning, with hosts Burns and Doering, returns for its sixth SEC Kickoff. The duo hits on all the headlines and highlights from around the conference. The show will simulcast on SEC Network (and Sirius XM channel 374) live from Dallas and will air at 7 a.m. ET each day until podium action kicks off.

SEC Now Presented by Regions Bank

SEC Now Presented by Regions Bank will have full coverage of the Kickoff, beginning at 10 a.m. ET Monday. Rutledge, Tessitore, Nowkhah and Lang will trade hosting duties as coaches and players from all 16 SEC teams stop by the set during their time at the event. During the nearly two dozen hours of SEC Now programming, viewers can expect insight and analysis of each member school.

In addition, a special edition of SEC Now – SEC Now: Live from SEC Football Media Days – is slated for Wednesday at 8 p.m. The show will air on ESPN2 with a simulcast on SEC Network.

The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Regions Bank

Viewers can tune into The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Regions Bank each afternoon, catching up with Paul as multiple coaches, players and media join the set. The show, which will have reactions to the latest news and buzz of the annual college football kickoff event, will also air on ESPN Radio.

SEC Startup Presented by Regions Bank

In its first year, SEC Startup Presented by Regions Bank will air on Monday, July 15 at 7 p.m. following the opening day of the 2024 SEC Kickoff. In a continued commitment to academic excellence and achievement, the Southeastern Conference is expanding its academic competition portfolio in support of business and innovation efforts.

The new program is a student-athlete pitch competition, designed to foster entrepreneurship. Competitors will have an opportunity to present their businesses to a panel of judges during a televised competition, providing additional exposure for the young entrepreneurs, and awards allocated to the student-athletes based on the company’s business plan and the presentation pitch.

Additional Programming Highlights:

Marty & McGee: Talkin’ Season – Marty Smith and Ryan McGee chat with all 16 head coaches and several student-athletes, meeting at the crossroads of southern culture and college football. This is the sixth SEC Kickoff for this duo, who became the talk of talking season back in 2018 when asking what side coaches stood on: biscuits or cornbread. The conversations will be produced in three specials, which will air at 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, Tuesday, Aug. 13 and Monday, Aug. 19.

– and chat with all 16 head coaches and several student-athletes, meeting at the crossroads of southern culture and college football. This is the sixth SEC Kickoff for this duo, who became the talk of talking season back in 2018 when asking what side coaches stood on: biscuits or cornbread. The conversations will be produced in three specials, which will air at 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, Tuesday, Aug. 13 and Monday, Aug. 19. SEC Storied: Saturday Night Lights – The film will relive the greatest games and moments that have played out in primetime on ESPN and ABC over the years. It will also examine how the networks and SEC football grew together by bringing the top-level play and passionate fan experience of the SEC to a national audience through television.

– The film will relive the greatest games and moments that have played out in primetime on ESPN and ABC over the years. It will also examine how the networks and SEC football grew together by bringing the top-level play and passionate fan experience of the SEC to a national audience through television. Homecoming with Paul Finebaum – Follows notable alums from SEC schools as they return to their beloved alma maters. Capturing in-depth interviews, campus life and more, Finebaum takes viewers back to the formative years of some of the biggest names in pop culture, business and more.

– Follows notable alums from SEC schools as they return to their beloved alma maters. Capturing in-depth interviews, campus life and more, Finebaum takes viewers back to the formative years of some of the biggest names in pop culture, business and more. Podium Pressers – All 18 press conferences, including the 16 SEC head football coaches, Commissioner Greg Sankey and SEC Coordinator of Football Officials John McDaid, will be available in their entirety on SEC Network+. Coverage will also feature podium appearances by select players.

All 18 press conferences, including the 16 SEC head football coaches, Commissioner Greg Sankey and SEC Coordinator of Football Officials John McDaid, will be available in their entirety on SEC Network+. Coverage will also feature podium appearances by select players. SEC Network Social and Digital – SEC Network social and digital will have comprehensive, on-site coverage from Dallas, including exclusive behind-the-scenes highlights, digital content on SECNetwork.com and more.

Find full details regarding ESPN’s comprehensive coverage of conference media days here.

SEC Network Programming – SEC Kickoff

Date Time (ET) Programming Mon, Jul 15 7 a.m. SEC This Morning 10 a.m. SEC Now Presented by Regions Bank 5 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Regions Bank 7 p.m. SEC Startup Presented by Regions Bank Tue, Jul 16 7 a.m. SEC This Morning 10 a.m. SEC Now Presented by Regions Bank 4 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Regions Bank 7 p.m. SEC Inside: Oklahoma and Texas Spring Football Wed, Jul 17 7 a.m. SEC This Morning 10 a.m. SEC Now Presented by Regions Bank 4 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Regions Bank 7 p.m. Homecoming with Admiral Bill McRaven 7:30 p.m. Homecoming with Brian Bosworth 8 p.m. SEC Now: Live from SEC Football Media Days* Thu, Jul 18 7 a.m. SEC This Morning 10 a.m. SEC Now Presented by Regions Bank 4 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Regions Bank 7 p.m. SEC Storied: Saturday Night Lights

* Simulcast on ESPN2

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Marty & McGee, Out of Pocket, Read & React and Rally Cap, daily news and information with The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Now, original content such as the Emmy Award-winning TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network +, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. Follow SEC Network on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter/X.