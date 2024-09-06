Monday Night Football Returns to ESPN Deportes September 9 with San Francisco 49ers Hosting the New York Jets at 8:15 p.m. ET

Editor’s Note: Due to a service disruption for some subscribers, fans can visit KeepMyESPN.com for information on how to receive ESPN and Disney programming.

ESPN Deportes’ Spanish-language coverage of Monday Night Football kicks off Monday, September 9 at 8:15 p.m. ET when the San Francisco 49ers host the New York Jets and quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The season’s coverage will be led by Rebeca Landa returning to the booth as play-by-play commentator alongside Sebastian Martinez-Christensen, who debuts as game analyst. In addition, MJ Acosta-Ruiz will serve as the new sideline reporter. John Sutcliffe will continue to be part of the team, providing reports from the site, and Katia Castorena will occasionally support as an onsite reporter.

ESPN Deportes’ presentation of the 2024-25 season includes all of ESPN’s NFL schedule, featuring 25 games across ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ headlined by 21 Monday Night Football matchups, the return of the Week 18 Doubleheader Saturday, and a Monday night Super Wild Card and Divisional playoff game. Signature matchups include the back-to-back defending Super Bowl Champion Chiefs against the Saints in Week 5, a Jets-Bills AFC East showdown in Week 6, and more throughout a jam-packed Monday Night Football schedule.

Every MNF on ESPN Deportes will be preceded by a 30-minute edition of NFL Live. Game coverage will be complemented by SportsCenter and Ahora o Nunca on ESPN Deportes.

More about Landa, Martinez-Christensen, and Acosta

Landa made her MNF play-by-play debut in 2022 when she called the Buffalo Bills-Tennessee Titans season opener and officially became the Spanish-language voice of MNF last season, becoming the first woman to call a full season of NFL on Spanish-language television in the U.S. She joined ESPN in 2017 as a host for NFL Live and quickly became a staple voice for ESPN Deportes’ NFL coverage. Landa is also a defensive player for the Mexican Women’s National Flag Football team, a role she has held since 2018. In 2022 and 2024, she helped her team clinch the gold and silver medals, respectively, at the World Games.

Martinez-Christensen joined ESPN in 2003 and has since become a versatile reporter and analyst, covering a wide variety of sports including NFL, NBA, NCAA Basketball, soccer, and tennis. He has been covering the NFL for over 20 years as a studio analyst and reporter.

Acosta-Ruiz is the new sideline reporter. She recently made her ESPN debut in August during ESPN Deportes’ telecast of the NFL’s preseason Hall of Fame game. Since then, she has also regularly anchored ESPN SportsCenter editions originating from Los Angeles. She joined NFL Network in 2018 from NBC and Telemundo in San Diego, where she covered the Chargers, Padres, and international soccer as the lead sports anchor. The bilingual journalist and analyst became the first Afro-Latina to host a show on NFL Network when she was named the host of NFL Total Access in 2020.

Sutcliffe, whose flair and unique reporting style have enlivened ESPN’s Spanish-language NFL telecasts for 20 years, will continue contributing to ESPN Deportes’ onsite coverage, bringing his insider knowledge and popular post-game interviews to each telecast.

Castorena, one of ESPN Deportes’ most versatile reporters, will occasionally fill in as an onsite reporter. Since joining ESPN in 2014, Castorena has covered other major sports events for the network including Mexican First Division Soccer, NBA, and MLB.

