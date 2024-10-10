ESPN Signs Former NFL MVP Cam Newton

ESPN has agreed to a contract with former NFL MVP Cam Newton. Under this deal, he will primarily be a commentator on First Take, ESPN’s signature morning debate show featuring Stephen A. Smith and host Molly Qerim. Newton will make his show debut Friday, Oct. 11 during a live show at Tennessee State University for First Take’s HBCU roadshow this fall.

The former NFL MVP joins a list of personalities on First Take that include the aforementioned Smith and Qerim, Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, Sirius XM’s Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo, and many others.

“Cam Newton’s addition to First Take brings an electrifying presence, enhancing our roster of top-tier personalities,” said David Roberts, Executive Vice President, Executive Editor, Sports News and Entertainment at ESPN. “His dynamic charisma, combined with the high-profile debates alongside Stephen A. Smith, will create compelling, must-watch television for fans.”



Said Newton, “I’ve always brought passion and energy into everything I do, and that won’t change at ESPN. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to share my perspective and go toe-to-toe with the best in the business. Fans can expect the same intensity I brought to the field, along with real talk, bold takes, and good fun.”

ESPN’s First Take airs weekdays from 10 a.m. – Noon ET on ESPN.