Finalists Announced for 34th Annual Edition of ESPN’s The Home Depot College Football Awards Show
23 Awards Recognizing the Top College Football Performers of the 2024 Season to be Presented Live Thursday, December 12, at 9 p.m. ET, on ESPN
The National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) has named the award finalists for honors that will be presented during The Home Depot College Football Awards. ESPN will present the 34th annual awards show on Thursday, December 12, from 9-11 p.m. ET. Kevin Negandhi and Jen Lada will host the two-hour special from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn., studios joined by analysts Booger McFarland and Andre Ware.
The Home Depot College Football Awards Finalists
NCFAA awards to be announced during The Home Depot College Football Awards:
|Chuck Bednarik Award
Defensive Player of the Year
|Travis Hunter, Colorado
Abdul Carter, Penn State
Caleb Downs, Ohio State
|Biletnikoff Award
Outstanding Receiver
|Travis Hunter, Colorado
Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona
Nick Nash, San Jose State
|Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award
Outstanding Placekicker
|Kenneth Almendares, Lousianna
Ryan Fitzgerald, Florida State
Alex Raynor, Kentucky
|Ray Guy Award
Punter of the Year
|Alex Mastromanno, Florida State
Brett Thorson, Georgia
Eddie Czaplicki, USC
|Maxwell Award
Player of the Year
|Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
Travis Hunter, Colorado
Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
|Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award
Best Quarterback
|Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Cam Ward, Miami
|Outland Trophy
Most Outstanding Interior Lineman
|Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
Mason Graham, Michigan
Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
|Paycom Jim Thorpe Award
Best Defensive Back
|Jahdae Barron, Texas
Caleb Downs, Ohio State
Malaki Starks, Georgia
|Doak Walker Award
Premier Running Back
|Omarion Hampton, North Carolina
Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
Kaleb Johnson, Iowa
The Buddy Teevens Award will also be presented, celebrating coaches who’ve been innovators in growing and improving the game of college football. Named after the legendary Dartmouth College coach, the award recognizes outstanding achievement on the field, as well exceptional leadership that leaves a lasting impact on players, other coaches, and the sport at large.
Additional honors to be recognized during The Home Depot College Football Awards include: The Home Depot Coach of the Year, NCFAA Contributions to College Football Award, Disney Spirit Award, The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, William V. Campbell Trophy, John Mackey Award, Rimington Trophy, Walter Camp All-America Team & Player of the Year, Wuerffel Trophy, Broyles Award, Burlsworth Trophy, Butkus Award, and the Nagurski Trophy.
