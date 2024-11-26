Finalists Announced for 34th Annual Edition of ESPN’s The Home Depot College Football Awards Show

The National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) has named the award finalists for honors that will be presented during The Home Depot College Football Awards. ESPN will present the 34th annual awards show on Thursday, December 12, from 9-11 p.m. ET. Kevin Negandhi and Jen Lada will host the two-hour special from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn., studios joined by analysts Booger McFarland and Andre Ware.

The Home Depot College Football Awards Finalists

NCFAA awards to be announced during The Home Depot College Football Awards:



The Buddy Teevens Award will also be presented, celebrating coaches who’ve been innovators in growing and improving the game of college football. Named after the legendary Dartmouth College coach, the award recognizes outstanding achievement on the field, as well exceptional leadership that leaves a lasting impact on players, other coaches, and the sport at large.

Additional honors to be recognized during The Home Depot College Football Awards include: The Home Depot Coach of the Year, NCFAA Contributions to College Football Award, Disney Spirit Award, The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, William V. Campbell Trophy, John Mackey Award, Rimington Trophy, Walter Camp All-America Team & Player of the Year, Wuerffel Trophy, Broyles Award, Burlsworth Trophy, Butkus Award, and the Nagurski Trophy.

