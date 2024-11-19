Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Live on ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deporte

SportsCenter and Other ESPN Platforms Providing Surround Coverage from Las Vegas

Last year’s inaugural Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix, one of the most anticipated new sporting events of the year, lived up to expectations. The second edition promises to be just as thrilling and spectacular.

Once again, the world-famous Las Vegas Strip has been transformed into a Formula 1 racing circuit and ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes will have live coverage as the stars of F1 compete under the lights in the glitz and glamour of the Las Vegas night. The telecast begins with Grand Prix Sunday at 11:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 23, with the race starting at 1 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24 (late Saturday night in some U.S. time zones). The race telecast will air commercial-free, presented by Mercedes-Benz.

ESPN will surround the race telecast with programming and content across multiple platforms including two live editions of SportsCenter on location in Las Vegas along with social media and digital content that will include full coverage on ESPN.com/F1, a live preview show on race day and two podcasts.

ESPN platforms also will present live coverage of Formula 1 qualifying and all three practice sessions in the days leading up to the race.

ESPN’s multiplatform coverage of the Las Vegas Grand Prix will include:

SportsCenter –- Two live editions of ESPN’s signature news and information program SportsCenter will originate from an ESPN set located at the Las Vegas Grand Prix race circuit during race weekend. Late Friday night/early Saturday morning, Nicole Briscoe and Michael Eaves will anchor SportsCenter at 12:35 a.m. ET, following ESPN’s telecast of the NBA game between the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets, with that program leading up to ESPN’s live coverage of F1 qualifying at 12:55 a.m. After F1 qualifying, Briscoe and Eaves will return at 2 a.m. for a second live edition of SportsCenter. In addition, Briscoe, also the host of ESPN’s F1 encore telecasts, will report for other editions of SportsCenter with interviews and other content throughout the weekend.

Countdown to Las Vegas — ESPN will produce an exclusive preview show that will stream live on the ESPN App and ESPN social media and digital channels from midnight to 1 a.m. ET on race day, leading up to the live race telecast. Countdown to Las Vegas will be hosted by Nicole Briscoe with commentators Spencer Hall, Dalen Cuff and Liz Loza. Originating from the Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit, the show will stream to ESPN’s YouTube and Facebook accounts, as well as the ESPN App and ESPN3. In addition to driver interviews and special guests, the crew will break down all the latest F1 news heading into the race as well as previewing the race and making their predictions. They will be joined by ESPN.com/F1’s Laurence Edmondson and Nate Saunders.

Unlapped podcast – Two editions of ESPN’s Formula 1 video podcast Unlapped will be produced from the Las Vegas Grand Prix. ESPN.com/F1’s Laurence Edmondson and Nate Saunders will be joined by host Liz Loza for a pre-race edition posting on Wednesday, Nov. 20, while a post-race edition Unlapped: The Morning After Live! will be available between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. ET on Sunday after the late-night race. The program appears all season on the ESPN YouTube channel and on Spotify and Apple Music.

ESPN.com/F1 — ESPN’s Laurence Edmondson and Nate Saunders are providing complete coverage of every F1 race across all global digital platforms, including exclusive interviews with drivers and team principals, as well as breaking news and in-depth analysis. ESPN’s coverage of F1 includes a dedicated site that reports on the championship year-round.

ESPN BET Live – ESPN’s daily sports betting news and information program ESPN BET Live will preview the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on both Friday (6 p.m., ESPNEWS) and Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN2), Nov. 22-23. ESPN’s Dalen Cuff will join the program from Las Vegas. In the program, ESPN sports betting analysts break down the biggest storylines through the lens of sports betting, with breakdowns, discussions and picks.

Good Morning America – ESPN SportsCenter anchor and F1 reporter Nicole Briscoe will provide content from the Las Vegas Grand Prix for ABC’s Good Morning America. The program ran a preview for the race with ABC News’ Ginger Zee getting a close look at the circuit and some of the surroundings for race week. The segment can be viewed HERE.

ESPN Social Media Platforms and On-Site Activations — The ESPN Social Media team will be on-site in Las Vegas and provide fans with exclusive content with teams and drivers and behind-the-scenes moments, along with coverage of celebrity appearances around the event. The team will collaborate on-site with ESPN personalities and with ESPN Marketing’s activations throughout race week.

ESPN Putt Stop — ESPN and the Las Vegas Grand Prix have collaborated on the “ESPN Putt Stop” in the paddock at the race circuit, combining the thrill of F1 with a creative twist on mini-golf.

Fashion influencer and dedicated F1 fan Madeleine White will work with ESPN as a social vlog host during the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend. A previous collaborator with F1 and having attended the Las Vegas race last year, White is uniquely positioned to highlight the excitement of the event for her extensive audience, bringing a fresh angle that resonates particularly well with younger fans and those new to the sport. White will be sharing content across her own social channels (TikTok and Instagram) and ESPN’s, capturing the buzz of race weekend. Featured will be key segments, including the ESPN Putt Stop activation in the paddock, driver interviews, exclusive behind-the-scenes moments, and the incredible Vegas Strip atmosphere, offering fans and newcomers a true insider experience.

In addition, ESPN has partnered with Zedd as its ESPN Music artist across promotions for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Zedd will be performing in Las Vegas during race weekend.

Coverage in Spanish

ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ and ESPN3 will provide Spanish-language coverage of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, including the race, practice sessions and qualifying.

The ESPN Deportes program Ahora o Nunca which airs from 5-7 p.m. ET, will have content from Las Vegas on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 21-22. ESPN Deportes reporter Katia Castorena will be on location at the Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit for the program along with analyst Herculez Gomez. Since its launch in 2018, Ahora o Nunca, hosted by Mauricio Pedroza, has delivered a unique take on sports, blending sports commentary with pop culture, movies music, and viewer participation elements on ESPN Deportes.

which airs from 5-7 p.m. ET, will have content from Las Vegas on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 21-22. ESPN Deportes reporter Katia Castorena will be on location at the Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit for the program along with analyst Herculez Gomez. Since its launch in 2018, Ahora o Nunca, hosted by Mauricio Pedroza, has delivered a unique take on sports, blending sports commentary with pop culture, movies music, and viewer participation elements on ESPN Deportes. In addition, the ESPN Deportes digital program UFC: Camino al Octágono will have content from the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday, Nov. 21, and Futbol Picante with Don Vegas will have content from the event on Friday, Nov. 22.

ESPN will provide Spanish-language coverage from Las Vegas on news platforms in the U.S. and Latin America. Commentary teams on location at the event: ESPN D​eportes – Jose Antonio Cortez and Katia Castorena. ESPN Latin America – Fernando Gustavo Tornello, Luis Manuel Lopez, Albert Fabregas and Juan Fossaroli.



After the Las Vegas race, the 2024 F1 season will conclude with the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday, Dec. 1, (10:55 a.m., ESPN2), and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, Dec. 8, (7:55 a.m., ESPN2 and ESPN+).

Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix Schedule on ESPN Platforms

(all times Eastern)

Date Event Time (ET) Platform

Thu., Nov. 21 Practice 1 9:25 p.m. ESPNEWS, ESPN+ Fri., Nov. 22 Practice 2 12:55 a.m. ESPN2 F1 Show: Las Vegas 2:15 a.m. ESPN3 Practice 3 9:25 p.m. ESPNEWS, ESPN+ Sat., Nov. 23 Qualifying Pre-Show Midnight ESPN3 Qualifying 12:55 a.m. ESPN Ted’s Qualifying Notebook 3:00 a.m. ESPN3 Grand Prix Sunday (pre-race) 11:30 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Sun., Nov. 24 Countdown to Las Vegas Midnight ESPN3, ESPN YouTube, ESPN Facebook, ESPN App Race 12:55 a.m. ESPN/ESPN+ Driver Tracker 12:55 a.m. ESPN+ Mixed Onboard Camera Feed 12:55 a.m. ESPN+ Checkered Flag (post-race) 3:00 a.m. ESPN3 Ted’s Race Notebook 4:00 a.m. ESPN3 Race (encore) 8:00 p.m. ESPNEWS Race (encore)

ESPN Deportes Schedule (in Spanish)

Thu., Nov. 21 Practice 1 9:00 p.m. ESPN Deportes Fri., Nov. 22 Practice 2 12:30 a.m. ESPN Deportes Practice 3 9:00 p.m. ESPN3 Sat., Nov. 23 Qualifying 12:55 a.m. ESPN Deportes Pre-Race and Race 11:30 p.m. ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

All programs also will stream on the ESPN App.

-30-

Media contact: [email protected]