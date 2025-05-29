The Biggest Brands in College Football, All in One Place: ESPN’s Award-Winning Production Presents Star-Studded Showdowns, Conference Clashes and Reignited Rivalries
- 1,000+ regular season showdowns on ESPN platforms, the home of college football
- 21 ranked teams in action across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN and ESPN+
- Year 2 of ESPN’s all-in agreement with the SEC; first year of new, expanded Big 12 deal
- ESPN presents enhanced conference clashes on Friday nights featuring ACC and Big 12
ESPN remains the home of college football with an unparalleled portfolio of marquee rivalries, non-conference showcases, conference championship contests and comprehensive postseason coverage in 2025. Fresh off the Sports Emmy for Outstanding Live Series for the rookie season of the SEC on ABC franchise, and entering the second year of an all-in agreement with the SEC, the first year of a new, expanded rights deal with the Big 12 and its continued long-term all-in relationship with the ACC, ESPN will present approximately 1,000 regular season games across all platforms, kicking off across the pond in Week 0 and concluding with the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Twenty-one of ESPN.com’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 teams will be in action during ESPN’s early-season slate and special date games, with teams from nearly every FBS conference booked for matchups across ESPN’s industry-leading college football portfolio. Games are set for every ESPN platform, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+, SEC Network+ (SECN+) and ACC Network Extra (ACCNX). Also, this fall marks the launch of ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer streaming service, which will give fans access to more college football games than any other streaming service.
Kickoff Week
The traditional start to the season, Week 1, features nine compelling cross-conference clashes, spotlighting top-ranked programs, storied rivalries, and historic coaching debuts.
Saturday, Aug. 30, is headlined by an electrifying all-Tigers tussle when No. 6 LSU visits No. 2 Clemson under the lights of Memorial Stadium. The clash airs on ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One at 7:30 p.m. ET. Earlier that day, fans can tune in to a pair of high-stakes showdowns: No. 9 Alabama hits the road to face Florida State at 3:30 p.m. on ABC, and the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta features Syracuse vs. Tennessee at noon on ABC.
Sunday brings even more drama as a long-standing rivalry is reignited when No. 7 Notre Dame squares off against No. 21 Miami at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. Preceding that, the second Aflac Kickoff Game showcases Virginia Tech taking on No. 13 South Carolina at 3 p.m. on ESPN.
The excitement begins under the Friday night lights as Coach Deion Sanders opens his third season at Colorado in a primetime showdown against Georgia Tech. The game kicks off at 8 p.m. on ESPN. Week 1 Thursday highlights 2024-25 College Football Playoff participant Boise State as the Broncos travel to Tampa to face South Florida at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN, followed by Nebraska matching up against Cincinnati from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City at 9 p.m. on ESPN.
Capping off the opening weekend is one of the most anticipated coaching debuts in college football history. On Labor Day Monday, eight-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick makes his collegiate head coaching debut as North Carolina hosts TCU at 8 p.m. on ESPN, presented by Capital One.
Weeks 2 and 3
Week 2 Saturday features a heavy-hitting primetime matchup as No. 25 Oklahoma plays host to No. 20 Michigan on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One at 7:30 p.m. SEC on ABC features an early-season SEC showdown between Kentucky and No. 24 Ole Miss at 3:30 p.m. No. 3 Texas takes on San Jose State in Austin and Duke welcomes Big Ten opponent No. 11 Illinois to Durham, both at noon on either ABC or ESPN. In primetime, No. 18 Kansas State hosts Army at 7 p.m. on ESPN, while No. 10 BYU and Stanford will be featured in the ESPN late night window from Provo at 10:15 p.m.
Week 3 showcases a slew of top 25 matchups starting with an all-ACC showdown as NC State travels to Wake Forest on Thursday, Sept. 11, at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. In primetime Friday, it’s a Big 12 battle as Houston hosts Colorado at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept 13 features a packed programming lineup kicking off with No. 9 Alabama hosting Wisconsin and an all-ACC affair in Atlanta between No. 2 Clemson and Georgia Tech, both at noon on either ABC or ESPN. Tennessee hosts No. 4 Georgia at 3:30 p.m. for SEC on ABC, and No. 6 LSU takes on No. 19 Florida on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One at 7:30 p.m. ESPN’s Saturday slate also includes the 108th edition of the Backyard Brawl between Pitt and West Virginia at 3:30 p.m., and California hosting Minnesota at 10:30 p.m.
Week 0: “Farmageddon” in Ireland
The 2025-26 season kicks off with the Aer Lingus College Football Classic hosting “Farmageddon” – the rivalry game between No. 14 Iowa State and No. 18 Kansas State – in Dublin, Ireland. The Week 0 Big 12 battle begins at noon on Saturday, Aug. 23, on ESPN.
ESPN Events boasts a pair of kickoff games, led by the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff between North Carolina Central and Southern at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. Preceding that matchup, the FCS Kickoff between UC Davis and Mercer kicks off primetime action at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
Friday Features and Midseason Marquee Matchups
Historic rivalries and mega showdowns will pepper ESPN’s programming schedule throughout the season, including an enhanced slate of ACC and Big 12 primetime presentations on Friday nights. Beginning in Week 3 through the conclusion of the regular season, ESPN’s Friday slate will regularly feature a pressure-packed matchup from one of the two conferences.
As always, ESPN has teed up an expansive schedule of marquee matchups for viewers to mark on their calendars, including ESPN’s signature slate of mid-week games. Featuring this fall on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU are mid-week Conference USA clashes in October, mid-week MACtion in November, American showdowns on Thursday and Fridays, and Sun Belt showcases on Tuesdays and Thursdays in October and November. Special date game highlights include:
- Week 4
- Tulsa at Oklahoma State | Friday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. | ESPN
- Week 5
- Army at East Carolina | Thursday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
- Florida State at Virginia | Friday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. | ESPN
- Houston at Oregon State | Friday, Sept. 26 at 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
- Week 6
- West Virginia at No. 10 BYU | Friday, Oct. 3 at 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
- Week 7
- Allstate Red River Rivalry: No. 25 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Texas | Saturday, Oct. 11 at 3:30 p.m. | ABC or ESPN
- Missouri State at Middle Tennessee | Wednesday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2
- Mid-week CUSA clashes kick off
- Week 8
- 22 Louisville at No. 21 Miami | Friday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. | ESPN or ESPN2
- North Carolina at California | Friday, Oct. 17 at 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
- Week 9
- California at Virginia Tech | Friday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
- Montana at Sacramento State | Friday, Oct. 24 at 10:30 p.m. | ESPN2
- Week 10
- 4 Georgia vs. No. 19 Florida | Saturday, Nov. 1 at 3:30 p.m. | ABC
- North Carolina at Syracuse | Friday, Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
- Marshall at Coastal Carolina | Thursday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. | ESPN or ESPN2
- Week 11
- Miami (OH) at Ohio OR Massachusetts at Akron | Tuesday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. | ESPN2
- Return of the MACtion
- Miami (OH) at Ohio: 2024 MAC Championship rematch
- Tulane at Memphis | Friday, Nov. 7 at 9 p.m. | ESPN
- Week 12
- 2 Clemson at No. 22 Louisville | Friday, Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. | ESPN
- Kent State at Akron | Tuesday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2 or ESPNU
- Wagon Wheel rivalry
- Week 13
- Louisiana at Arkansas State | Thursday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
- Florida State at NC State | Friday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. | ESPN
- Harvard at Yale | Saturday, Nov. 22 at Noon | ESPNU
- 141st meeting in The Game
- Week 14
- Navy at Memphis | Thursday, Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
- Thanksgiving holiday
Black Friday Feast Fuses with Rivalry Week
ABC features a post-Turkey Day tripleheader starting with either Utah at Kansas or the 122nd meeting of Mississippi State and No. 24 Ole Miss for the Egg Bowl. At 3:30 p.m., it’s a serving of ‘Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate’ on the menu as No. 4 Georgia and Georgia Tech face off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. In primetime, No. 23 Texas A&M and No. 3 Texas renew their Lone Star State rivalry in Austin.
SEC Network
SEC Network kicks off the season with its traditional Thursday matchup as Missouri hosts Central Arkansas on Thursday, Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Week 1 features No. 24 Ole Miss, Kentucky and Arkansas hosting non-conference showdowns, while Week 2 showcases three ranked squads on home turf with No. 9 Alabama, No. 19 Florida and No. 23 Texas A&M. No. 3 Texas takes on in-state foe UTEP at 4:15 p.m. on SECN in Week 3, while either No. 13 South Carolina or No. 24 Ole Miss is set for primetime SEC action on the network on Saturday, Sept. 13. Overall, SECN boasts a comprehensive slate each week of the season, with more details here.
ACC Network
ACC Network starts the 2025 season with a pair of primetime presentations on Thursday, Aug. 28 and Friday, Aug. 29. NC State hosts in-state foe East Carolina on Thursday evening, while Friday night features Wake Forest welcoming Kennesaw State. Week 1 Saturday showcases No. 15 SMU, Pittsburgh, Louisville and Virginia, while Weeks 2 and 3 highlight non-conference action from Florida State, Clemson, Virginia Tech and North Carolina. The first conference clash on the network is Stanford’s showdown against Boston College on Saturday, Sept. 13. More information on the opening weeks of football on ACCN can be found here.
ESPN+
More than 150 FBS games are slated for ESPN+ during the 2025 season, matching the most expansive lineup in the history of the platform. In just the first four weeks of the season alone, more than 100 games are set for ESPN+.
SEC squads No. 19 Florida, No. 25 Oklahoma and Vanderbilt open their seasons on ESPN+ on Saturday, Aug. 30, with Week 2 welcoming No. 4 Georgia, No. 6 LSU, No. 13 South Carolina, Arkansas and Tennessee to the platform. These ESPN+ matchups will also be simulcast on SEC Network+, with both streams accessible in the ESPN App via connected devices.
A pair of ACC squads kick off the 2025 season on ESPN+, with Duke and Boston College in action at home to start the season. In total, 10 matchups highlighting ACC teams at home are set for ESPN+ and will also be simulcast on ACCNX, with both streams accessible in the ESPN App via connected devices.
The Big 12 has a stacked slate of ESPN+ action this fall, including No. 10 BYU, 2024-25 CFP participant No. 12 Arizona State, No. 14 Iowa State, No. 18 Kansas State and 2023 national runner-up TCU all with home action on the platform in just the first three weeks of the season.
The American returns for its sixth season on ESPN+ with nearly three dozen games throughout the fall. ESPN+ will also feature robust slates of games from Conference USA, MAC, Sun Belt and more.
Comprehensive Conference Championship Slate Set for ESPN Platforms
ESPN will showcase the ACC, American, Big 12, MAC, SEC and Sun Belt Championship Games the first weekend of December as ESPN platforms conclude their signature coverage of conference action.
The American gets the ABC action started on Friday, Dec. 5, at 8 p.m., live from a to-be-determined campus site. The Big 12 Championship Game will kick off Championship Saturday action from Arlington at noon on Saturday, Dec. 6, followed by the SEC Championship Game at 4 p.m. from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and the ACC Championship Game live from Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium at 8 p.m.
ESPN platforms will also showcase championship clashes from the MAC (noon, ESPN) and Sun Belt (7 p.m. on Friday, ESPN).
Schedules are subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information. ESPN’s Bowl Season schedule will be revealed on Thursday, June 5, and the times and windows for the rest of the SEC’s schedule will be unveiled on Wednesday, June 11. Additional scheduling details, including commentator assignments for each matchup, will be announced later this summer.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Platform
|Sat, Aug 23
|Noon
|Aer Lingus College Football Classic (Dublin, Ireland):
No. 14 Iowa State vs. No. 18 Kansas State
|ESPN
|3:30 p.m. or 4:30 p.m.
|Tarleton State at Portland State
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|FCS Kickoff (Montgomery, Ala.):
UC Davis vs. Mercer
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff (Atlanta):
North Carolina Central vs. Southern
|ABC
|TBD
|Incarnate Word at Nicholls
|TBD
|Thu, Aug 28
|5:30 p.m.
|Boise State at South Florida
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
|Lafayette at Bowling Green
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|East Carolina at NC State
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|Jacksonville State at UCF
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Delaware State at Delaware
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|St. Francis (PA) at UL Monroe
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Wyoming at Akron
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Central Arkansas at Missouri
|SEC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|UT Martin at Oklahoma State
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Elon at Duke
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|8 p.m.
|Stephen F. Austin at Houston
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Alabama State at UAB
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Nebraska vs. Cincinnati (from Kansas City)
|ESPN
|Fri, Aug 29
|7 p.m.
|Duke’s Mayo Classic (from Bank of America Stadium):
App State vs. Charlotte
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Kennesaw State at Wake Forest
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|Bethune-Cookman at Florida International
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Wagner at Kansas
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Colorado
|ESPN
|Sat, Aug 30
|Noon
|Aflac Kickoff (from Atlanta):
Syracuse vs. Tennessee
|ABC
|Noon
|Mississippi State vs. Southern Miss
|ESPN
|Noon
|Northwestern at Tulane
|ESPNU
|Noon
|Duquesne at Pittsburgh
|ACC Network
|Noon
|Merrimack at Kent State
|ESPN+
|12:45 p.m.
|Toledo at Kentucky
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|Fordham at Boston College
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|2 p.m.
|Robert Morris at West Virginia
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Eastern Kentucky at No. 22 Louisville
|ACC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 9 Alabama at Florida State
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|Marshall at No. 4 Georgia
|ESPN
|3:30 p.m.
|Holy Cross at Northern Illinois
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Temple at Massachusetts
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Invesco QQQ Orange Blossom Classic (from Miami Gardens):
Howard vs. Florida A&M
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|Maine at Liberty
|ESPN+
|4:15 p.m.
|Alabama A&M at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|4:30 p.m.
|Chattanooga at Memphis
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Coastal Carolina at Virginia
|ACC Network
|6 p.m.
|Weber State at James Madison
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Illinois State at No. 25 Oklahoma
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7 p.m.
|UTSA at No. 23 Texas A&M
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|North Dakota at No. 18 Kansas State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Austin Peay at Middle Tennessee
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|North Alabama at Western Kentucky
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Southeast Missouri State at Arkansas State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Morgan State at South Alabama
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Nicholls at Troy
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Long Island University at No. 19 Florida
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7 p.m.
|Charleston Southern at Vanderbilt
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 6 LSU at No. 2 Clemson
|ABC
|7:30 p.m.
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff at No. 16 Texas Tech
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|SE Louisiana at Louisiana Tech
|ESPN+
|7:45 p.m.
|Georgia State at No. 24 Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|Lamar at North Texas
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Abilene Christian at Tulsa
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Portland State at No. 10 BYU
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Rice at Louisiana
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Eastern Michigan at Texas State
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|East Texas A&M at No. 15 SMU
|ACC Network
|9 p.m.
|Bryant at New Mexico State
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Northern Arizona at No. 12 Arizona State
|ESPN+
|10:30 p.m.
|California at Oregon State
|ESPN
|Sun, Aug 31
|3 p.m.
|Aflac Kickoff (from Atlanta):
Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 South Carolina
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Red Tails Classic (Montgomery, Ala.):
Winston-Salem State vs. Tuskegee
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 21 Miami
|ABC
|Mon, Sep 1
|8 p.m.
|TCU at North Carolina
|ESPN
|Fri, Sep 5
|7 p.m.
|James Madison at No. 22 Louisville
|ESPN2
|Sat, Sep 6
|Noon
|San Jose State at No. 3 Texas
|ABC or ESPN
|Noon
|No. 11 Illinois at Duke
|ABC or ESPN
|Noon
|Virginia at NC State
|ESPN2
|Noon
|Central Michigan at Pittsburgh
|ESPNU
|Noon
|East Texas A&M at Florida State
|ACC Network
|Noon
|UConn at Syracuse
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|12:45 p.m.
|Utah State at No. 23 Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|Howard at Temple
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Western Carolina at Wake Forest
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 24 Ole Miss at Kentucky
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|Kansas at Missouri
|ESPN2
|3:30 p.m.
|Troy at No. 2 Clemson
|ACC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|Bowling Green at Cincinnati
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Texas State at UTSA
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|St. Francis (PA) at Buffalo
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Lindenwood at App State
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Bryant at Massachusetts
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|North Texas at Western Michigan
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Austin Peay at No. 4 Georgia
|ESPN+/SECN+
|3:30 p.m.
|East Tennessee State at Tennessee
|ESPN+/SECN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|4 p.m.
|West Virginia at Ohio
|ESPNU
|4:15 p.m.
|South Florida at No. 19 Florida
|SEC Network
|5 p.m.
|Jackson State at Southern Miss
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Arkansas State vs. Arkansas (from Little Rock, Ark.)
|ESPN+/SECN+
|6 p.m.
|Cal Poly at Utah
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Campbell at East Carolina
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Florida A&M at Florida Atlantic
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Missouri State at Marshall
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|North Carolina Central at Old Dominion
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Texas Southern at California
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|7 p.m.
|Army at No. 18 Kansas State
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|North Carolina A&T at UCF
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Houston at Rice
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Memphis at Georgia State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Tulane at South Alabama
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Western Kentucky at Toledo
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Long Island University at Eastern Michigan
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|North Carolina at Charlotte
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|South Carolina State at No. 13 South Carolina
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7 p.m.
|Bethune-Cookman at No. 21 Miami
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 20 Michigan at No. 25 Oklahoma
|ABC
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 12 Arizona State at Mississippi State
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|Ball State at Auburn
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech
|ACC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|Charleston Southern at Coastal Carolina
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Louisiana Tech at No. 6 LSU
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7:45 p.m.
|UL Monroe at No. 9 Alabama
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|McNeese at Louisiana
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Tulsa at New Mexico State
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|UT Martin at UTEP
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Weber State at Arizona
|ESPN+
|10:15 p.m.
|Stanford at No. 10 BYU
|ESPN
|Thu, Sept 11
|7 p.m.
|Fort Valley State at Clark Atlanta
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|NC State at Wake Forest
|ESPN
|Fri, Sep 12
|7 p.m.
|Colgate at Syracuse
|ACC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|Colorado at Houston
|ESPN
|Sat, Sep 13
|Noon
|No. 2 Clemson at Georgia Tech
|ABC or ESPN
|Noon
|Wisconsin at No. 9 Alabama
|ABC or ESPN
|Noon
|No. 25 Oklahoma at Temple
|ESPN2
|Noon
|Memphis at Troy
|ESPNU
|Noon
|William & Mary at Virginia
|ACC Network
|Noon
|Samford at Baylor
|ESPN+
|12:45 p.m.
|South Alabama at Auburn
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|New Hampshire at Ball State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|UConn at Delaware
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 4 Georgia at Tennessee
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at West Virginia
|ESPN
|3:30 p.m.
|Washington State at North Texas
|ESPNU
|3:30 p.m.
|Richmond at North Carolina
|ACC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|Northwestern State at Cincinnati
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Incarnate Word at UTSA
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Morgan State at Toledo
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|No. 14 Iowa State at Arkansas State
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|Louisiana at Missouri
|ESPN+/SECN+
|4:15 p.m.
|UTEP at No. 3 Texas
|SEC Network
|5 p.m.
|Liberty at Bowling Green
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Monmouth at Charlotte
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Eastern Kentucky at Marshall
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Florida Atlantic at Florida International
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Merrimack at Kennesaw State
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Alcorn State at Mississippi State
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7 p.m. or 7:45 p.m.
|Arkansas at No. 24 Ole Miss
|ESPN or SEC Network
|7 p.m. or 7:45 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at No. 13 South Carolina
|ESPN or SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|Old Dominion at Virginia Tech
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|Prairie View A&M at Rice
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Murray State at Georgia State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|App State at Southern Miss
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Jacksonville State at Georgia Southern
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 19 Florida at LSU
|ABC
|7:30 p.m.
|Eastern Michigan at Kentucky
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|New Mexico State at Louisiana Tech
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|East Carolina at Coastal Carolina
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Duke at Tulane
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|Abilene Christian at TCU
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Navy at Tulsa
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Akron at UAB
|ESPN+
|10:30 p.m.
|Minnesota at California
|ESPN
|10:30 p.m.
|Boston College at Stanford
|ACC Network
|Thu, Sep 18
|7:30 p.m.
|Rice at Charlotte
|ESPN
|Fri, Sep 19
|7 p.m.
|Tulsa at Oklahoma State
|ESPN
|Sat, Sep 20
|Noon
|South Carolina State at South Florida
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Wagner at Central Michigan
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Gardner-Webb at Ohio
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|UT Martin at Missouri State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Maine at Georgia Southern
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Murray State at Jacksonville State
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Nicholls at Texas State
|ESPN+
|TBD
|Duquesne at Akron
|ESPN+
|TBD
|Delaware at Florida International
|TBD
|TBD
|Arkansas State at Kennesaw State
|TBD
|TBD
|James Madison at Liberty
|TBD
|TBD
|Southern Miss at Louisiana Tech
|TBD
|TBD
|Marshall at Middle Tennessee
|TBD
|TBD
|UL Monroe at UTEP
|TBD
|TBD
|Nevada at Western Kentucky
|TBD
|TBD
|Idaho at Montana
|TBD
|Thu, Sep 25
|7:30 p.m.
|Army at East Carolina
|ESPN
|Fri, Sep 26
|7 p.m.
|Florida State at Virginia
|ESPN
|10:30 p.m.
|Houston at Oregon State
|ESPN
|Sat, Sep 27
|3:30 p.m.
|Lindenwood at Miami (OH)
|ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|Rhode Island at Western Michigan
|ESPN+
|10:15 p.m.
|No. 10 BYU at Colorado
|ESPN
|TBD
|Middle Tennessee at Kennesaw State
|TBD
|TBD
|Western Kentucky at Missouri State
|TBD
|TBD
|Louisiana Tech at UTEP
|TBD
|TBD
|Idaho at Montana
|TBD
|Fri, Oct 3
|7 p.m.
|Charlotte at South Florida
|ESPN2
|10:30 p.m.
|West Virginia at No. 10 BYU
|ESPN
|Wed, Oct 8
|7:30 p.m.
|Missouri State at Middle Tennessee
|ESPN2
|Thu, Oct 9
|7 p.m.
|Louisiana Tech at Kennesaw State
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m.
|East Carolina at Tulane
|ESPN or ESPN2
|7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m.
|Southern Miss at Georgia Southern
|ESPN or ESPN2
|Fri, Oct 10
|7:30 p.m.
|South Florida at North Texas
|ESPN2
|Sat, Oct 11
|3:30 p.m.
|Allstate Red River Rivalry (from Dallas):
No. 25 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Texas
|ABC or ESPN
|Tue, Oct 14
|7:30 p.m.
|Arkansas State at South Alabama
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|Florida International at Western Kentucky
|ESPNU
|Wed, Oct 15
|7 p.m.
|Delaware at Jacksonville State
|ESPN2
|Thu, Oct 16
|7:30 p.m.
|Tulsa at East Carolina
|ESPN
|Fri, Oct 17
|7 p.m.
|No. 22 Louisville at No. 21 Miami
|ESPN or ESPN2
|10:30 p.m.
|North Carolina at California
|ESPN
|Sat, Oct 18
|10:30 p.m.
|Florida State at Stanford
|ESPN
|Tue, Oct 21
|7 p.m.
|Kennesaw State at Florida International
|ESPNU
|Wed, Oct 22
|7:30 p.m.
|Middle Tennessee at Delaware
|ESPN2
|Thu, Oct 23
|7:30 p.m.
|South Alabama at Georgia State
|ESPN2
|Fri, Oct 24
|7 p.m.
|North Texas at Charlotte
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|California at Virginia Tech
|ESPN
|10:30 p.m.
|Montana at Sacramento State
|ESPN2
|Sat, Oct 25
|TBD
|North Dakota State at South Dakota State
|TBD
|Tue, Oct 28
|7 p.m.
|UTEP at Kennesaw State
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|James Madison at Texas State
|ESPN2
|Wed, Oct 29
|7:30 p.m.
|Jacksonville State at Middle Tennessee
|ESPN2
|Thu, Oct 30
|7:30 p.m.
|Marshall at Coastal Carolina
|ESPN or ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|Tulane at UTSA
|ESPN or ESPN2
|Fri, Oct 31
|7 p.m.
|Memphis at Rice
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|North Carolina at Syracuse
|ESPN
|10:30 p.m.
|Idaho at Northern Arizona
|ESPN2
|Sat, Nov 1
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 19 Florida (from Jacksonville, Fla.)
|ABC
|TBD
|New Mexico State at Western Kentucky
|TBD
|Tue, Nov 4
|7 p.m.
|Miami (OH) at Ohio OR Massachusetts at Akron
|ESPN2
|Wed, Nov 5
|7 p.m. or 8 p.m.
|Northern Illinois at Toledo
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|7 p.m. or 8 p.m.
|Kent State at Ball State
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|Thu, Nov 6
|7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m.
|Georgia Southern at App State
|ESPN or ESPN2
|7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m.
|UTSA at South Florida
|ESPN or ESPN2
|Fri, Nov 7
|9 p.m.
|Tulane at Memphis
|ESPN
|Sat, Nov 8
|TBD
|Louisiana Tech at Delaware
|TBD
|TBD
|Missouri State at Liberty
|TBD
|TBD
|Florida International at Middle Tennessee
|TBD
|TBD
|Kennesaw State at New Mexico State
|TBD
|TBD
|Jacksonville State at UTEP
|TBD
|TBD
|South Dakota State at South Dakota
|TBD
|Tue, Nov 11
|7:30 p.m.
|Ohio at Western Michigan
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|Kent State at Akron
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|Wed, Nov 12
|7 p.m.
|Toledo at Miami (OH) OR Buffalo at Central Michigan OR Northern Illinois at Massachusetts
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Toledo at Miami (OH) OR Buffalo at Central Michigan OR Northern Illinois at Massachusetts
|ESPNU
|Thu, Nov 13
|7:30 p.m.
|Troy at Old Dominion
|ESPN
|Fri, Nov 14
|8 p.m.
|No. 2 Clemson at No. 22 Louisville
|ESPN
|Sat, Nov 15
|Noon
|Secretaries’ Cup (from Fenway Park):
Merchant Marine Academy vs. Coast Guard Academy
|ESPN+
|Noon
|South Florida at Navy
|TBD
|TBD
|SIAC Championship Game
|TBD
|TBD
|Liberty at Florida International
|TBD
|TBD
|Kennesaw State at Jacksonville State
|TBD
|TBD
|UTEP at Missouri State
|TBD
|TBD
|Delaware at Sam Houston
|TBD
|TBD
|Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky
|TBD
|TBD
|UC Davis at Montana State
|TBD
|Tue, Nov 18
|7 p.m.
|Western Michigan at Northern Illinois OR
Akron at Bowling Green OR
Massachusetts at Ohio
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Western Michigan at Northern Illinois OR
Akron at Bowling Green OR
Massachusetts at Ohio
|ESPNU
|Wed, Nov 19
|7 p.m.
|Miami (OH) at Buffalo
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Central Michigan at Kent State
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|Thu, Nov 20
|7:30 p.m.
|Louisiana at Arkansas State
|ESPN
|Fri, Nov 21
|8 p.m.
|Florida State at NC State
|ESPN
|Sat, Nov 22
|Noon
|Harvard at Yale
|ESPNU
|3:30 p.m.
|Florida Classic (from Orlando):
Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M
|TBD
|TBD
|Missouri State at Kennesaw State
|TBD
|TBD
|Liberty at Louisiana Tech
|TBD
|TBD
|Sam Houston at Middle Tennessee
|TBD
|TBD
|New Mexico State at UTEP
|TBD
|Tue, Nov 25
|TBD
|Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan
|ESPN2 or ESPN+
|TBD
|Bowling Green at Massachusetts
|ESPN2 or ESPN+
|Thu, Nov 27
|7:30 p.m.
|Navy at Memphis
|ESPN
|Fri, Nov 28
|Noon
|Utah at Kansas
|ABC or ESPN
|Noon
|No. 24 Ole Miss at Mississippi State
|ABC or ESPN
|Noon
|Ohio at Buffalo OR
Kent State at Northern Illinois
|ESPNU
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 4 Georgia vs. Georgia Tech (from Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
|ABC
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 23 Texas A&M at No. 3 Texas
|ABC
|TBD
|Army at UTSA OR Temple at North Texas^
|ESPN or ESPN2
|Sat, Nov 29
|TBD
|UTEP at Delaware
|TBD
|TBD
|Western Kentucky at Jacksonville State
|TBD
|TBD
|Louisiana Tech at Missouri State
|TBD
|TBD
|Florida International at Sam Houston
|TBD
|TBD
|Middle Tennessee at New Mexico State
|TBD
|Fri, Dec 5
|7 p.m.
|Sun Belt Championship Game (campus site)
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|American Championship Game (campus site)
|ABC
|Sat, Dec 6
|Noon
|Big 12 Championship Game (Arlington)
|ABC
|Noon
|MAC Championship Game (Detroit)
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|SEC Championship Game (Atlanta)
|ABC
|8 p.m.
|ACC Championship Game (Charlotte)
|ABC
^ One of the listed matchups will be on Fri, Nov 28. The other will move to Sat, Nov 29.