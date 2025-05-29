The Biggest Brands in College Football, All in One Place: ESPN’s Award-Winning Production Presents Star-Studded Showdowns, Conference Clashes and Reignited Rivalries

The Biggest Brands in College Football, All in One Place: ESPN’s Award-Winning Production Presents Star-Studded Showdowns, Conference Clashes and Reignited Rivalries

  • 1,000+ regular season showdowns on ESPN platforms, the home of college football
  • 21 ranked teams in action across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN and ESPN+
  • Year 2 of ESPN’s all-in agreement with the SEC; first year of new, expanded Big 12 deal
  • ESPN presents enhanced conference clashes on Friday nights featuring ACC and Big 12

ESPN remains the home of college football with an unparalleled portfolio of marquee rivalries, non-conference showcases, conference championship contests and comprehensive postseason coverage in 2025. Fresh off the Sports Emmy for Outstanding Live Series for the rookie season of the SEC on ABC franchise, and entering the second year of an all-in agreement with the SEC, the first year of a new, expanded rights deal with the Big 12 and its continued long-term all-in relationship with the ACC, ESPN will present approximately 1,000 regular season games across all platforms, kicking off across the pond in Week 0 and concluding with the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Twenty-one of ESPN.com’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 teams will be in action during ESPN’s early-season slate and special date games, with teams from nearly every FBS conference booked for matchups across ESPN’s industry-leading college football portfolio. Games are set for every ESPN platform, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+, SEC Network+ (SECN+) and ACC Network Extra (ACCNX). Also, this fall marks the launch of ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer streaming service, which will give fans access to more college football games than any other streaming service.

Kickoff Week
The traditional start to the season, Week 1, features nine compelling cross-conference clashes, spotlighting top-ranked programs, storied rivalries, and historic coaching debuts.

Saturday, Aug. 30, is headlined by an electrifying all-Tigers tussle when No. 6 LSU visits No. 2 Clemson under the lights of Memorial Stadium. The clash airs on ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One at 7:30 p.m. ET. Earlier that day, fans can tune in to a pair of high-stakes showdowns: No. 9 Alabama hits the road to face Florida State at 3:30 p.m. on ABC, and the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta features Syracuse vs. Tennessee at noon on ABC.

Sunday brings even more drama as a long-standing rivalry is reignited when No. 7 Notre Dame squares off against No. 21 Miami at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. Preceding that, the second Aflac Kickoff Game showcases Virginia Tech taking on No. 13 South Carolina at 3 p.m. on ESPN.

The excitement begins under the Friday night lights as Coach Deion Sanders opens his third season at Colorado in a primetime showdown against Georgia Tech. The game kicks off at 8 p.m. on ESPN. Week 1 Thursday highlights 2024-25 College Football Playoff participant Boise State as the Broncos travel to Tampa to face South Florida at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN, followed by Nebraska matching up against Cincinnati from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City at 9 p.m. on ESPN.

Capping off the opening weekend is one of the most anticipated coaching debuts in college football history. On Labor Day Monday, eight-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick makes his collegiate head coaching debut as North Carolina hosts TCU at 8 p.m. on ESPN, presented by Capital One.

Weeks 2 and 3
Week 2 Saturday features a heavy-hitting primetime matchup as No. 25 Oklahoma plays host to No. 20 Michigan on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One at 7:30 p.m. SEC on ABC features an early-season SEC showdown between Kentucky and No. 24 Ole Miss at 3:30 p.m. No. 3 Texas takes on San Jose State in Austin and Duke welcomes Big Ten opponent No. 11 Illinois to Durham, both at noon on either ABC or ESPN. In primetime, No. 18 Kansas State hosts Army at 7 p.m. on ESPN, while No. 10 BYU and Stanford will be featured in the ESPN late night window from Provo at 10:15 p.m.

Week 3 showcases a slew of top 25 matchups starting with an all-ACC showdown as NC State travels to Wake Forest on Thursday, Sept. 11, at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. In primetime Friday, it’s a Big 12 battle as Houston hosts Colorado at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept 13 features a packed programming lineup kicking off with No. 9 Alabama hosting Wisconsin and an all-ACC affair in Atlanta between No. 2 Clemson and Georgia Tech, both at noon on either ABC or ESPN. Tennessee hosts No. 4 Georgia at 3:30 p.m. for SEC on ABC, and No. 6 LSU takes on No. 19 Florida on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One at 7:30 p.m. ESPN’s Saturday slate also includes the 108th edition of the Backyard Brawl between Pitt and West Virginia at 3:30 p.m., and California hosting Minnesota at 10:30 p.m.

Week 0: “Farmageddon” in Ireland
The 2025-26 season kicks off with the Aer Lingus College Football Classic hosting “Farmageddon” – the rivalry game between No. 14 Iowa State and No. 18 Kansas State – in Dublin, Ireland. The Week 0 Big 12 battle begins at noon on Saturday, Aug. 23, on ESPN.

ESPN Events boasts a pair of kickoff games, led by the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff between North Carolina Central and Southern at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. Preceding that matchup, the FCS Kickoff between UC Davis and Mercer kicks off primetime action at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Friday Features and Midseason Marquee Matchups
Historic rivalries and mega showdowns will pepper ESPN’s programming schedule throughout the season, including an enhanced slate of ACC and Big 12 primetime presentations on Friday nights. Beginning in Week 3 through the conclusion of the regular season, ESPN’s Friday slate will regularly feature a pressure-packed matchup from one of the two conferences.

As always, ESPN has teed up an expansive schedule of marquee matchups for viewers to mark on their calendars, including ESPN’s signature slate of mid-week games. Featuring this fall on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU are mid-week Conference USA clashes in October, mid-week MACtion in November, American showdowns on Thursday and Fridays, and Sun Belt showcases on Tuesdays and Thursdays in October and November. Special date game highlights include:

  • Week 4
    • Tulsa at Oklahoma State | Friday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. | ESPN
  • Week 5
    • Army at East Carolina | Thursday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
    • Florida State at Virginia | Friday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. | ESPN
    • Houston at Oregon State | Friday, Sept. 26 at 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
  • Week 6
    • West Virginia at No. 10 BYU | Friday, Oct. 3 at 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
  • Week 7
    • Allstate Red River Rivalry: No. 25 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Texas | Saturday, Oct. 11 at 3:30 p.m. | ABC or ESPN
    • Missouri State at Middle Tennessee | Wednesday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2
      • Mid-week CUSA clashes kick off
  • Week 8
    • 22 Louisville at No. 21 Miami | Friday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. | ESPN or ESPN2
    • North Carolina at California | Friday, Oct. 17 at 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
  • Week 9
    • California at Virginia Tech | Friday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
    • Montana at Sacramento State | Friday, Oct. 24 at 10:30 p.m. | ESPN2
  • Week 10
    • 4 Georgia vs. No. 19 Florida | Saturday, Nov. 1 at 3:30 p.m. | ABC
    • North Carolina at Syracuse | Friday, Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
    • Marshall at Coastal Carolina | Thursday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. | ESPN or ESPN2
  • Week 11
    • Miami (OH) at Ohio OR Massachusetts at Akron | Tuesday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. | ESPN2
      • Return of the MACtion
      • Miami (OH) at Ohio: 2024 MAC Championship rematch
    • Tulane at Memphis | Friday, Nov. 7 at 9 p.m. | ESPN
  • Week 12
    • 2 Clemson at No. 22 Louisville | Friday, Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. | ESPN
    • Kent State at Akron | Tuesday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2 or ESPNU
      • Wagon Wheel rivalry
  • Week 13
    • Louisiana at Arkansas State | Thursday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
    • Florida State at NC State | Friday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. | ESPN
    • Harvard at Yale | Saturday, Nov. 22 at Noon | ESPNU
      • 141st meeting in The Game
  • Week 14
    • Navy at Memphis | Thursday, Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
      • Thanksgiving holiday

Black Friday Feast Fuses with Rivalry Week
ABC features a post-Turkey Day tripleheader starting with either Utah at Kansas or the 122nd meeting of Mississippi State and No. 24 Ole Miss for the Egg Bowl. At 3:30 p.m., it’s a serving of ‘Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate’ on the menu as No. 4 Georgia and Georgia Tech face off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. In primetime, No. 23 Texas A&M and No. 3 Texas renew their Lone Star State rivalry in Austin.

SEC Network
SEC Network kicks off the season with its traditional Thursday matchup as Missouri hosts Central Arkansas on Thursday, Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Week 1 features No. 24 Ole Miss, Kentucky and Arkansas hosting non-conference showdowns, while Week 2 showcases three ranked squads on home turf with No. 9 Alabama, No. 19 Florida and No. 23 Texas A&M. No. 3 Texas takes on in-state foe UTEP at 4:15 p.m. on SECN in Week 3, while either No. 13 South Carolina or No. 24 Ole Miss is set for primetime SEC action on the network on Saturday, Sept. 13. Overall, SECN boasts a comprehensive slate each week of the season, with more details here.

ACC Network
ACC Network starts the 2025 season with a pair of primetime presentations on Thursday, Aug. 28 and Friday, Aug. 29. NC State hosts in-state foe East Carolina on Thursday evening, while Friday night features Wake Forest welcoming Kennesaw State. Week 1 Saturday showcases No. 15 SMU, Pittsburgh, Louisville and Virginia, while Weeks 2 and 3 highlight non-conference action from Florida State, Clemson, Virginia Tech and North Carolina. The first conference clash on the network is Stanford’s showdown against Boston College on Saturday, Sept. 13. More information on the opening weeks of football on ACCN can be found here.

ESPN+
More than 150 FBS games are slated for ESPN+ during the 2025 season, matching the most expansive lineup in the history of the platform. In just the first four weeks of the season alone, more than 100 games are set for ESPN+.

SEC squads No. 19 Florida, No. 25 Oklahoma and Vanderbilt open their seasons on ESPN+ on Saturday, Aug. 30, with Week 2 welcoming No. 4 Georgia, No. 6 LSU, No. 13 South Carolina, Arkansas and Tennessee to the platform. These ESPN+ matchups will also be simulcast on SEC Network+, with both streams accessible in the ESPN App via connected devices.

A pair of ACC squads kick off the 2025 season on ESPN+, with Duke and Boston College in action at home to start the season. In total, 10 matchups highlighting ACC teams at home are set for ESPN+ and will also be simulcast on ACCNX, with both streams accessible in the ESPN App via connected devices.

The Big 12 has a stacked slate of ESPN+ action this fall, including No. 10 BYU, 2024-25 CFP participant No. 12 Arizona State, No. 14 Iowa State, No. 18 Kansas State and 2023 national runner-up TCU all with home action on the platform in just the first three weeks of the season.

The American returns for its sixth season on ESPN+ with nearly three dozen games throughout the fall. ESPN+ will also feature robust slates of games from Conference USA, MAC, Sun Belt and more.

Comprehensive Conference Championship Slate Set for ESPN Platforms
ESPN will showcase the ACC, American, Big 12, MAC, SEC and Sun Belt Championship Games the first weekend of December as ESPN platforms conclude their signature coverage of conference action.

The American gets the ABC action started on Friday, Dec. 5, at 8 p.m., live from a to-be-determined campus site. The Big 12 Championship Game will kick off Championship Saturday action from Arlington at noon on Saturday, Dec. 6, followed by the SEC Championship Game at 4 p.m. from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and the ACC Championship Game live from Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium at 8 p.m.

ESPN platforms will also showcase championship clashes from the MAC (noon, ESPN) and Sun Belt (7 p.m. on Friday, ESPN).

Schedules are subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information. ESPN’s Bowl Season schedule will be revealed on Thursday, June 5, and the times and windows for the rest of the SEC’s schedule will be unveiled on Wednesday, June 11. Additional scheduling details, including commentator assignments for each matchup, will be announced later this summer.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform
Sat, Aug 23 Noon Aer Lingus College Football Classic (Dublin, Ireland):
No. 14 Iowa State vs. No. 18 Kansas State		 ESPN
  3:30 p.m. or 4:30 p.m. Tarleton State at Portland State ESPN2
  7 p.m. FCS Kickoff (Montgomery, Ala.):
UC Davis vs. Mercer		 ESPN
  7:30 p.m. Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff (Atlanta):
North Carolina Central vs. Southern		 ABC
  TBD Incarnate Word at Nicholls TBD
Thu, Aug 28 5:30 p.m. Boise State at South Florida ESPN
  6 p.m. Lafayette at Bowling Green ESPN+
  7 p.m. East Carolina at NC State ACC Network
  7 p.m. Jacksonville State at UCF ESPN+
  7 p.m. Delaware State at Delaware ESPN+
  7 p.m. St. Francis (PA) at UL Monroe ESPN+
  7 p.m. Wyoming at Akron ESPN+
  7:30 p.m. Central Arkansas at Missouri SEC Network
  7:30 p.m. UT Martin at Oklahoma State ESPN+
  7:30 p.m. Elon at Duke ESPN+/ACCNX
  8 p.m. Stephen F. Austin at Houston ESPN+
  8:30 p.m. Alabama State at UAB ESPN+
  9 p.m. Nebraska vs. Cincinnati (from Kansas City) ESPN
Fri, Aug 29 7 p.m. Duke’s Mayo Classic (from Bank of America Stadium):
App State vs. Charlotte		 ESPNU
  7 p.m. Kennesaw State at Wake Forest ACC Network
  7 p.m. Bethune-Cookman at Florida International ESPN+
  7:30 p.m. Wagner at Kansas ESPN+
  8 p.m. Georgia Tech at Colorado ESPN
Sat, Aug 30 Noon Aflac Kickoff (from Atlanta):
Syracuse vs. Tennessee		 ABC
  Noon Mississippi State vs. Southern Miss ESPN
  Noon Northwestern at Tulane ESPNU
  Noon Duquesne at Pittsburgh ACC Network
  Noon Merrimack at Kent State ESPN+
  12:45 p.m. Toledo at Kentucky SEC Network
  2 p.m. Fordham at Boston College ESPN+/ACCNX
  2 p.m. Robert Morris at West Virginia ESPN+
  3 p.m. Eastern Kentucky at No. 22 Louisville ACC Network
  3:30 p.m. No. 9 Alabama at Florida State ABC
  3:30 p.m. Marshall at No. 4 Georgia ESPN
  3:30 p.m. Holy Cross at Northern Illinois ESPN+
  3:30 p.m. Temple at Massachusetts ESPN+
  4 p.m. Invesco QQQ Orange Blossom Classic (from Miami Gardens):
Howard vs. Florida A&M		 ESPNU
  4 p.m. Maine at Liberty ESPN+
  4:15 p.m. Alabama A&M at Arkansas SEC Network
  4:30 p.m. Chattanooga at Memphis ESPN+
  6 p.m. Coastal Carolina at Virginia ACC Network
  6 p.m. Weber State at James Madison ESPN+
  6 p.m. Illinois State at No. 25 Oklahoma ESPN+/SECN+
  7 p.m. UTSA at No. 23 Texas A&M ESPN
  7 p.m. North Dakota at No. 18 Kansas State ESPN+
  7 p.m. Austin Peay at Middle Tennessee ESPN+
  7 p.m. North Alabama at Western Kentucky ESPN+
  7 p.m. Southeast Missouri State at Arkansas State ESPN+
  7 p.m. Morgan State at South Alabama ESPN+
  7 p.m. Nicholls at Troy ESPN+
  7 p.m. Long Island University at No. 19 Florida ESPN+/SECN+
  7 p.m. Charleston Southern at Vanderbilt ESPN+/SECN+
  7:30 p.m. No. 6 LSU at No. 2 Clemson ABC
  7:30 p.m. Arkansas-Pine Bluff at No. 16 Texas Tech ESPN+
  7:30 p.m. SE Louisiana at Louisiana Tech ESPN+
  7:45 p.m. Georgia State at No. 24 Ole Miss SEC Network
  8 p.m. Lamar at North Texas ESPN+
  8 p.m. Abilene Christian at Tulsa ESPN+
  8 p.m. Portland State at No. 10 BYU ESPN+
  8 p.m. Rice at Louisiana ESPN+
  8 p.m. Eastern Michigan at Texas State ESPN+
  9 p.m. East Texas A&M at No. 15 SMU ACC Network
  9 p.m. Bryant at New Mexico State ESPN+
  10 p.m. Northern Arizona at No. 12 Arizona State ESPN+
  10:30 p.m. California at Oregon State ESPN
Sun, Aug 31 3 p.m. Aflac Kickoff (from Atlanta):
Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 South Carolina		 ESPN
  7 p.m. Red Tails Classic (Montgomery, Ala.):
Winston-Salem State vs. Tuskegee		 ESPNU
  7:30 p.m. No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 21 Miami ABC
Mon, Sep 1 8 p.m. TCU at North Carolina ESPN
Fri, Sep 5 7 p.m. James Madison at No. 22 Louisville ESPN2
Sat, Sep 6 Noon San Jose State at No. 3 Texas ABC or ESPN
  Noon No. 11 Illinois at Duke ABC or ESPN
  Noon Virginia at NC State ESPN2
  Noon Central Michigan at Pittsburgh ESPNU
  Noon East Texas A&M at Florida State ACC Network
  Noon UConn at Syracuse ESPN+/ACCNX
  12:45 p.m. Utah State at No. 23 Texas A&M SEC Network
  2 p.m. Howard at Temple ESPN+
  2 p.m. Western Carolina at Wake Forest ESPN+/ACCNX
  3:30 p.m. No. 24 Ole Miss at Kentucky ABC
  3:30 p.m. Kansas at Missouri ESPN2
  3:30 p.m. Troy at No. 2 Clemson ACC Network
  3:30 p.m. Bowling Green at Cincinnati ESPN+
  3:30 p.m. Texas State at UTSA ESPN+
  3:30 p.m. St. Francis (PA) at Buffalo ESPN+
  3:30 p.m. Lindenwood at App State ESPN+
  3:30 p.m. Bryant at Massachusetts ESPN+
  3:30 p.m. North Texas at Western Michigan ESPN+
  3:30 p.m. Austin Peay at No. 4 Georgia ESPN+/SECN+
  3:30 p.m. East Tennessee State at Tennessee ESPN+/SECN+
  3:30 p.m. Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech ESPN+/ACCNX
  4 p.m. West Virginia at Ohio ESPNU
  4:15 p.m. South Florida at No. 19 Florida SEC Network
  5 p.m. Jackson State at Southern Miss ESPN+
  5 p.m. Arkansas State vs. Arkansas (from Little Rock, Ark.) ESPN+/SECN+
  6 p.m. Cal Poly at Utah ESPN+
  6 p.m. Campbell at East Carolina ESPN+
  6 p.m. Florida A&M at Florida Atlantic ESPN+
  6 p.m. Missouri State at Marshall ESPN+
  6 p.m. North Carolina Central at Old Dominion ESPN+
  6 p.m. Texas Southern at California ESPN+/ACCNX
  7 p.m. Army at No. 18 Kansas State ESPN
  7 p.m. North Carolina A&T at UCF ESPN+
  7 p.m. Houston at Rice ESPN+
  7 p.m. Memphis at Georgia State ESPN+
  7 p.m. Tulane at South Alabama ESPN+
  7 p.m. Western Kentucky at Toledo ESPN+
  7 p.m. Long Island University at Eastern Michigan ESPN+
  7 p.m. North Carolina at Charlotte ESPN+
  7 p.m. South Carolina State at No. 13 South Carolina ESPN+/SECN+
  7 p.m. Bethune-Cookman at No. 21 Miami ESPN+/ACCNX
  7:30 p.m. No. 20 Michigan at No. 25 Oklahoma ABC
  7:30 p.m. No. 12 Arizona State at Mississippi State ESPN2
  7:30 p.m. Ball State at Auburn ESPNU
  7:30 p.m. Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech ACC Network
  7:30 p.m. Charleston Southern at Coastal Carolina ESPN+
  7:30 p.m. Louisiana Tech at No. 6 LSU ESPN+/SECN+
  7:45 p.m. UL Monroe at No. 9 Alabama SEC Network
  8 p.m. McNeese at Louisiana ESPN+
  9 p.m. Tulsa at New Mexico State ESPN+
  9 p.m. UT Martin at UTEP ESPN+
  10 p.m. Weber State at Arizona ESPN+
  10:15 p.m. Stanford at No. 10 BYU ESPN
Thu, Sept 11 7 p.m. Fort Valley State at Clark Atlanta ESPNU
  7:30 p.m. NC State at Wake Forest ESPN
Fri, Sep 12 7 p.m. Colgate at Syracuse ACC Network
  7:30 p.m. Colorado at Houston ESPN
Sat, Sep 13 Noon No. 2 Clemson at Georgia Tech ABC or ESPN
  Noon Wisconsin at No. 9 Alabama ABC or ESPN
  Noon No. 25 Oklahoma at Temple ESPN2
  Noon Memphis at Troy ESPNU
  Noon William & Mary at Virginia ACC Network
  Noon Samford at Baylor ESPN+
  12:45 p.m. South Alabama at Auburn SEC Network
  2 p.m. New Hampshire at Ball State ESPN+
  3 p.m. UConn at Delaware ESPN+
  3:30 p.m. No. 4 Georgia at Tennessee ABC
  3:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at West Virginia ESPN
  3:30 p.m. Washington State at North Texas ESPNU
  3:30 p.m. Richmond at North Carolina ACC Network
  3:30 p.m. Northwestern State at Cincinnati ESPN+
  3:30 p.m. Incarnate Word at UTSA ESPN+
  3:30 p.m. Morgan State at Toledo ESPN+
  4 p.m. No. 14 Iowa State at Arkansas State ESPN2
  4 p.m. Louisiana at Missouri ESPN+/SECN+
  4:15 p.m. UTEP at No. 3 Texas SEC Network
  5 p.m. Liberty at Bowling Green ESPN+
  6 p.m. Monmouth at Charlotte ESPN+
  6 p.m. Eastern Kentucky at Marshall ESPN+
  6 p.m. Florida Atlantic at Florida International ESPN+
  6 p.m. Merrimack at Kennesaw State ESPN+
  6 p.m. Alcorn State at Mississippi State ESPN+/SECN+
  7 p.m. or 7:45 p.m. Arkansas at No. 24 Ole Miss ESPN or SEC Network
  7 p.m. or 7:45 p.m. Vanderbilt at No. 13 South Carolina ESPN or SEC Network
  7 p.m. Old Dominion at Virginia Tech ACC Network
  7 p.m. Prairie View A&M at Rice ESPN+
  7 p.m. Murray State at Georgia State ESPN+
  7 p.m. App State at Southern Miss ESPN+
  7 p.m. Jacksonville State at Georgia Southern ESPN+
  7:30 p.m. No. 19 Florida at LSU ABC
  7:30 p.m. Eastern Michigan at Kentucky ESPNU
  7:30 p.m. New Mexico State at Louisiana Tech ESPN+
  7:30 p.m. East Carolina at Coastal Carolina ESPN+
  8 p.m. Duke at Tulane ESPN2
  8 p.m. Abilene Christian at TCU ESPN+
  8 p.m. Navy at Tulsa ESPN+
  8:30 p.m. Akron at UAB ESPN+
  10:30 p.m. Minnesota at California ESPN
  10:30 p.m. Boston College at Stanford ACC Network
Thu, Sep 18 7:30 p.m. Rice at Charlotte ESPN
Fri, Sep 19 7 p.m. Tulsa at Oklahoma State ESPN
Sat, Sep 20 Noon South Carolina State at South Florida ESPN+
  1 p.m. Wagner at Central Michigan ESPN+
  3:30 p.m. Gardner-Webb at Ohio ESPN+
  7 p.m. UT Martin at Missouri State ESPN+
  7 p.m. Maine at Georgia Southern ESPN+
  7 p.m. Murray State at Jacksonville State ESPN+
  8 p.m. Nicholls at Texas State ESPN+
  TBD Duquesne at Akron ESPN+
  TBD Delaware at Florida International TBD
  TBD Arkansas State at Kennesaw State TBD
  TBD James Madison at Liberty TBD
  TBD Southern Miss at Louisiana Tech TBD
  TBD Marshall at Middle Tennessee TBD
  TBD UL Monroe at UTEP TBD
  TBD Nevada at Western Kentucky TBD
  TBD Idaho at Montana TBD
Thu, Sep 25 7:30 p.m. Army at East Carolina ESPN
Fri, Sep 26 7 p.m. Florida State at Virginia ESPN
  10:30 p.m. Houston at Oregon State ESPN
Sat, Sep 27 3:30 p.m. Lindenwood at Miami (OH) ESPN+
  6:30 p.m. Rhode Island at Western Michigan ESPN+
  10:15 p.m. No. 10 BYU at Colorado ESPN
  TBD Middle Tennessee at Kennesaw State TBD
  TBD Western Kentucky at Missouri State TBD
  TBD Louisiana Tech at UTEP TBD
  TBD Idaho at Montana TBD
Fri, Oct 3 7 p.m. Charlotte at South Florida ESPN2
  10:30 p.m. West Virginia at No. 10 BYU ESPN
Wed, Oct 8 7:30 p.m. Missouri State at Middle Tennessee ESPN2
Thu, Oct 9 7 p.m. Louisiana Tech at Kennesaw State ESPNU
  7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m. East Carolina at Tulane ESPN or ESPN2
  7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m. Southern Miss at Georgia Southern ESPN or ESPN2
Fri, Oct 10 7:30 p.m. South Florida at North Texas ESPN2
Sat, Oct 11 3:30 p.m. Allstate Red River Rivalry (from Dallas):
No. 25 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Texas		 ABC or ESPN
Tue, Oct 14 7:30 p.m. Arkansas State at South Alabama ESPN2
  8 p.m. Florida International at Western Kentucky ESPNU
Wed, Oct 15 7 p.m. Delaware at Jacksonville State ESPN2
Thu, Oct 16 7:30 p.m. Tulsa at East Carolina ESPN
Fri, Oct 17 7 p.m. No. 22 Louisville at No. 21 Miami ESPN or ESPN2
  10:30 p.m. North Carolina at California ESPN
Sat, Oct 18 10:30 p.m. Florida State at Stanford ESPN
Tue, Oct 21 7 p.m. Kennesaw State at Florida International ESPNU
Wed, Oct 22 7:30 p.m. Middle Tennessee at Delaware ESPN2
Thu, Oct 23 7:30 p.m. South Alabama at Georgia State ESPN2
Fri, Oct 24 7 p.m. North Texas at Charlotte ESPN2
  7:30 p.m. California at Virginia Tech ESPN
  10:30 p.m. Montana at Sacramento State ESPN2
Sat, Oct 25 TBD North Dakota State at South Dakota State TBD
Tue, Oct 28 7 p.m. UTEP at Kennesaw State ESPNU
  7:30 p.m. James Madison at Texas State ESPN2
Wed, Oct 29 7:30 p.m. Jacksonville State at Middle Tennessee ESPN2
Thu, Oct 30 7:30 p.m. Marshall at Coastal Carolina ESPN or ESPN2
  7:30 p.m. Tulane at UTSA ESPN or ESPN2
Fri, Oct 31 7 p.m. Memphis at Rice ESPN2
  7:30 p.m. North Carolina at Syracuse ESPN
  10:30 p.m. Idaho at Northern Arizona ESPN2
Sat, Nov 1 3:30 p.m. No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 19 Florida (from Jacksonville, Fla.) ABC
  TBD New Mexico State at Western Kentucky TBD
Tue, Nov 4 7 p.m. Miami (OH) at Ohio OR Massachusetts at Akron ESPN2
Wed, Nov 5 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. Northern Illinois at Toledo ESPN2 or ESPNU
  7 p.m. or 8 p.m. Kent State at Ball State ESPN2 or ESPNU
Thu, Nov 6 7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m. Georgia Southern at App State ESPN or ESPN2
  7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m. UTSA at South Florida ESPN or ESPN2
Fri, Nov 7 9 p.m. Tulane at Memphis ESPN
Sat, Nov 8 TBD Louisiana Tech at Delaware TBD
  TBD Missouri State at Liberty TBD
  TBD Florida International at Middle Tennessee TBD
  TBD Kennesaw State at New Mexico State TBD
  TBD Jacksonville State at UTEP TBD
  TBD South Dakota State at South Dakota TBD
Tue, Nov 11 7:30 p.m. Ohio at Western Michigan ESPN2 or ESPNU
  7:30 p.m. Kent State at Akron ESPN2 or ESPNU
Wed, Nov 12 7 p.m. Toledo at Miami (OH) OR Buffalo at Central Michigan OR Northern Illinois at Massachusetts ESPN2
  7 p.m. Toledo at Miami (OH) OR Buffalo at Central Michigan OR Northern Illinois at Massachusetts ESPNU
Thu, Nov 13 7:30 p.m. Troy at Old Dominion ESPN
Fri, Nov 14 8 p.m. No. 2 Clemson at No. 22 Louisville ESPN
Sat, Nov 15 Noon Secretaries’ Cup (from Fenway Park):
Merchant Marine Academy vs. Coast Guard Academy		 ESPN+
  Noon South Florida at Navy TBD
  TBD SIAC Championship Game TBD
  TBD Liberty at Florida International TBD
  TBD Kennesaw State at Jacksonville State TBD
  TBD UTEP at Missouri State TBD
  TBD Delaware at Sam Houston TBD
  TBD Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky TBD
  TBD UC Davis at Montana State TBD
Tue, Nov 18 7 p.m. Western Michigan at Northern Illinois OR
Akron at Bowling Green OR
Massachusetts at Ohio		 ESPN2
  7 p.m. Western Michigan at Northern Illinois OR
Akron at Bowling Green OR
Massachusetts at Ohio		 ESPNU
Wed, Nov 19 7 p.m. Miami (OH) at Buffalo ESPN2 or ESPNU
  7 p.m. Central Michigan at Kent State ESPN2 or ESPNU
Thu, Nov 20 7:30 p.m. Louisiana at Arkansas State ESPN
Fri, Nov 21 8 p.m. Florida State at NC State ESPN
Sat, Nov 22 Noon Harvard at Yale ESPNU
  3:30 p.m. Florida Classic (from Orlando):
Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M		 TBD
  TBD Missouri State at Kennesaw State TBD
  TBD Liberty at Louisiana Tech TBD
  TBD Sam Houston at Middle Tennessee TBD
  TBD New Mexico State at UTEP TBD
Tue, Nov 25 TBD Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan ESPN2 or ESPN+
  TBD Bowling Green at Massachusetts ESPN2 or ESPN+
Thu, Nov 27 7:30 p.m. Navy at Memphis ESPN
Fri, Nov 28 Noon Utah at Kansas ABC or ESPN
  Noon No. 24 Ole Miss at Mississippi State ABC or ESPN
  Noon Ohio at Buffalo OR
Kent State at Northern Illinois		 ESPNU
  3:30 p.m. No. 4 Georgia vs. Georgia Tech (from Mercedes-Benz Stadium) ABC
  7:30 p.m. No. 23 Texas A&M at No. 3 Texas ABC
  TBD Army at UTSA OR Temple at North Texas^ ESPN or ESPN2
Sat, Nov 29 TBD UTEP at Delaware TBD
  TBD Western Kentucky at Jacksonville State TBD
  TBD Louisiana Tech at Missouri State TBD
  TBD Florida International at Sam Houston TBD
  TBD Middle Tennessee at New Mexico State TBD
Fri, Dec 5 7 p.m. Sun Belt Championship Game (campus site) ESPN
  8 p.m. American Championship Game (campus site) ABC
Sat, Dec 6 Noon Big 12 Championship Game (Arlington) ABC
  Noon MAC Championship Game (Detroit) ESPN
  4 p.m. SEC Championship Game (Atlanta) ABC
  8 p.m. ACC Championship Game (Charlotte) ABC

^ One of the listed matchups will be on Fri, Nov 28. The other will move to Sat, Nov 29.

