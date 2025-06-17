New ESPN E60 Chronicles Jim Abbott, Yankees Pitcher Who Was Born Without a Right Hand and Threw Historic No-Hitter

Southpaw – The Life and Legacy of Jim Abbott Debuts Sunday, July 13, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN; Extended Version Streaming Afterward on ESPN+

The incredible story of Jim Abbott, an unprecedented figure in sports history who was born without a right hand but pitched a no-hitter for the New York Yankees, will be told in a new edition of ESPN E60. The 90-minute program celebrates Abbott’s life and career as well as his lasting legacy for people living with disabilities, who, three decades later, continue to fight for equal treatment and acceptance.

Southpaw – The Life and Legacy of Jim Abbott, reported by Jeremy Schaap, debuts Sunday, July 13, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN, streaming afterward on ESPN+. The program will follow ESPN’s live telecast of the 2025 MLB Draft, which starts at 6 p.m.

E60 weaves the story of Abbott’s life and career around a recounting of the no-hitter, which occurred on Sept. 4, 1993, when the Yankees hosted Cleveland at Yankee Stadium. For Southpaw, E60 secured access to the current Yankee Stadium for a special night of filming with Abbott where he was interviewed on the field and watched and commented on the broadcast of his no-hitter with Schaap on the stadium’s big screen.

There has never been a story in sports history quite like Abbott’s. Born in Flint, Mich., in 1967 without a right hand, Abbott rose to unexpected prominence as a baseball pitcher, first in his hometown, then at the University of Michigan, where he was named America’s best amateur athlete in 1987. After pitching the gold medal winning game for the U.S. at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, Abbott was drafted by the California Angels in the first round. After several seasons with the Angels, he was traded to the Yankees.

Throughout Abbott’s rise to the highest levels of baseball, he was, at times, a reluctant role model, struggling with the pressure and exclusion that came with being “an inspiration.” Abbott’s unprecedented and transformational career earned him international fame and his story affected thousands of disabled and limb-different children across the globe.

Now, 30 years removed from the height of his popularity, Abbott’s impact is still felt both on and off the field of play. Southpaw is an unforgettable story about ingenuity, identity and what it’s like to be different.

In addition to Abbott himself and members of his family, more than 40 people were interviewed for Southpaw, including Hall of Famers from baseball and some current limb-different athletes. Interviewees include:

Kathy Abbott – Jim Abbott’s mother

Chad Abbott – Jim Abbott’s brother

Cal Ripken, Jr. – Baltimore Orioles SS, Baseball Hall of Fame (2007)

George Brett – Kansas City Royals 3B, Baseball Hall of Fame (1999)

Bert Blyleven – Jim Abbott’s California Angels teammate, Baseball Hall of Fame (2011)

Participants in the no-hitter:

Matt Nokes – Yankees C

Don Mattingly – Yankees 1B

Wade Boggs – Yankees 3B, Baseball Hall of Fame (2005)

Buck Showalter – Yankees manager

Jim Thome – Cleveland 3B, Baseball Hall of Fame (2018)

Carlos Baerga – Cleveland 2B

Also interviewed in Southpaw:

Shaquem Griffin – first NFL player with one hand

Nick Newell – first MMA champion with one hand

Carson Pickett – first UNWNT soccer player with one hand

Jack Curry – former New York Times reporter

Dr. Nina Lightdale – surgeon and author of The Hand Book

Tim Brown – co-author with Jim Abbott of Imperfect: An Improbable Life

Kim Nielsen – author of A Disability History of the United States

Bob Fontaine, Jr. – former director of scouting, California Angels

Tim Mead – former California Angels media relations

Duncan Beagle – Flint (MI) historian

Tim Beaubien – Jim Abbott’s catcher at Flint Central High School

Joe Eufinger – Jim Abbott’s football coach at Flint Central High School

Mark Conover – childhood friend of Jim Abbott

Tracy Holgate – recipient of life-changing letter from Jim Abbott at age 8

Southpaw was produced and directed by Mike Farrell.

Schaap will further explore the story in a companion written piece for ESPN.com.

About E60:

E60, founded in 2007, is ESPN’s highly decorated sports storytelling brand. E60 has received 112 Sports Emmy nominations with 21 wins, including “Outstanding Hosted Edited Series” for the fifth time in 2025. E60 has won accolades for its mix of revealing profiles, hard-hitting investigations and exclusive interviews delivered with innovative production techniques, top-notch journalism with unrivaled storytelling. E60 has taken numerous formats during its lifespan, including that of a magazine-style program, segments and its current format as a one-hour, single-story program for linear television and streaming.

-30-

Media contact: andy.hall@espn.com