ESPN Launches New Direct-to-Consumer Service, Enhanced ESPN App

ESPN linear networks now available direct to fans for first time ever

Enhanced ESPN App launches new features and elevated, personalized viewing experience for fans

Special Bundle Offer at Launch: Disney+, Hulu, ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/month for first 12 months

ESPN launched today its new direct-to-consumer streaming service and a set of new features on an enhanced ESPN App, making ESPN’s full suite of 12 networks and services available directly to fans for the first time ever. The unique combination of ESPN DTC within the updated ESPN App gives fans more choice and unprecedented access to all of ESPN, with an elevated viewing experience that makes watching sports more personalized, dynamic and engaging for fans than ever before. A sports fan’s dream.

The combined launch arrives in time for a prime stretch of live sports programming across ESPN networks and services, anticipating the kickoff of the college football and NFL seasons, US Open tennis, international soccer, men’s and women’s college soccer, volleyball, field hockey, and more. Plus, the start of the WNBA playoffs, PLL playoffs, and NBA and NHL seasons, as well as a WWE Premium Live Event in the next few weeks.

“This is a monumental day for all of us at ESPN, for The Walt Disney Company and, most importantly, for our fans,” said Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, ESPN. “ESPN DTC and the ESPN App are a powerful combination marking a major turning point in how we serve sports fans – anytime, anywhere – for years to come. We’ve put a lot of hard work into this launch, with the full force of ESPN and Disney behind it, and we can’t wait for fans to experience all of ESPN in the ESPN App. The best part is, we’re just getting started. What we’re launching today will evolve with regular enhancements over time. As we have since 1979, we’ll continue to listen, adapt and innovate, with sports fans at the center of everything we do. There is no finish line.”

“ESPN is the preeminent digital sports platform, and this launch marks the most significant advancement of the product in years,” said Adam Smith, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Disney Entertainment & ESPN. “Even more exciting – it is only going to keep getting better. This new era kicks off at a time of incredible momentum at ESPN, and across Disney’s streaming business and products, that’s driven by an amazing partnership between storytelling and technology and a central focus on the fans.”

Visual Assets: ESPN DTC / ESPN App Photos and Video

All-New Features in the ESPN App.

In addition to ESPN DTC, the enhanced ESPN App is introducing an expansive set of new features and functionality including a personalized SportsCenter For You, a vertical video carousel for mobile devices, a synchronized two-screen experience for live games, and multiview options for connected TV devices. Fans will also be able to enjoy integrated live game stats, real-time ESPN Fantasy stats and results, live ESPN BET information, personalized in-game commerce, and more. All of these new features are available to all fans who subscribe to ESPN, whether through a traditional pay TV package or directly with an ESPN DTC subscription.

SC For You (Beta) – A personalized, daily version of SportsCenter delivering highlights, news and must-see video tailored to each fan’s favorite teams, leagues and sports interests. Powered by a combination of AI technology and ESPN storytellers, SC For You complements the iconic show and expands what the SportsCenter brand can be for fans in a new era. With AI-generated commentary derived from the voices of SportsCenter anchors Hannah Storm, Gary Striewski and Christine Williamson, along with ESPN Digital & Social commentator Omar Raja, SC For You will be available on the ESPN mobile app, ESPN.com and select connected TV devices.

– A personalized, daily version of SportsCenter delivering highlights, news and must-see video tailored to each fan’s favorite teams, leagues and sports interests. Powered by a combination of AI technology and ESPN storytellers, SC For You complements the iconic show and expands what the SportsCenter brand can be for fans in a new era. With AI-generated commentary derived from the voices of SportsCenter anchors Hannah Storm, Gary Striewski and Christine Williamson, along with ESPN Digital & Social commentator Omar Raja, SC For You will be available on the ESPN mobile app, ESPN.com and select connected TV devices. ESPN Verts – A swipe-able, personalized vertical video experience that reimagines and modernizes the way fans watch video on the ESPN App on mobile devices. The new “Verts” tab on the ESPN App is part of the app’s core navigation, and Verts carousels in the main app feed let fans easily scroll through vertical short-form videos powered by a faster, more advanced personalization algorithm.

– A swipe-able, personalized vertical video experience that reimagines and modernizes the way fans watch video on the ESPN App on mobile devices. The new “Verts” tab on the ESPN App is part of the app’s core navigation, and Verts carousels in the main app feed let fans easily scroll through vertical short-form videos powered by a faster, more advanced personalization algorithm. ESPN StreamCenter – A new second-screen experience that allows fans to match the ESPN App experience on their mobile device with the ESPN App on their connected TV as they watch a live event. StreamCenter eliminates information lag and spoilers by enabling fans to synchronize live games on their connected TV device with stats and automated alerts on their mobile device, while also presenting fans with Gamecast, ESPN Fantasy, ESPN BET information and more, right in the palm of their hand. Fans can even control the ESPN App live stream on their connected TV from their mobile device.

– A new second-screen experience that allows fans to match the ESPN App experience on their mobile device with the ESPN App on their connected TV as they watch a live event. StreamCenter eliminates information lag and spoilers by enabling fans to synchronize live games on their connected TV device with stats and automated alerts on their mobile device, while also presenting fans with Gamecast, ESPN Fantasy, ESPN BET information and more, right in the palm of their hand. Fans can even control the ESPN App live stream on their connected TV from their mobile device. Multiview – Fans can watch up to four games simultaneously on the ESPN App on connected TV devices. ESPN first launched Multiview on select CTV devices in 2017 and is now bringing this feature to all major connected TV platforms.

– Fans can watch up to four games simultaneously on the ESPN App on connected TV devices. ESPN first launched Multiview on select CTV devices in 2017 and is now bringing this feature to all major connected TV platforms. Catch Up To Live – Highlights are part of ESPN’s DNA, and the new Catch Up To Live feature allows fans to watch quick-turn highlights of all the key plays they missed when joining a live game already in progress. For games where it is available, a fan can watch all the highlights – or just the ones they want – and choose to “Go Live” or “Play from Start” at any time.

– Highlights are part of ESPN’s DNA, and the new Catch Up To Live feature allows fans to watch quick-turn highlights of all the key plays they missed when joining a live game already in progress. For games where it is available, a fan can watch all the highlights – or just the ones they want – and choose to “Go Live” or “Play from Start” at any time. Commerce by Fanatics – Through a new agreement with Fanatics and ESPN’s new interactive features on connected TV devices, fans are able to browse and shop sports merchandise and gear related to the content they watch, easily completing a purchase from their mobile device using a QR code.

– Through a new agreement with Fanatics and ESPN’s new interactive features on connected TV devices, fans are able to browse and shop sports merchandise and gear related to the content they watch, easily completing a purchase from their mobile device using a QR code. ESPN on Disney+ – Last December, ESPN+ content was integrated into Disney+. Now, the full ESPN content lineup is available on Disney+ for bundle subscribers – continuing the evolution of Disney+ as an all-in-one destination where fans can watch all the award-winning entertainment, sports, news, and family programming from The Walt Disney Company. Disney+ is also introducing a new “Live” hub, letting fans easily find all the sports, news, Disney+ Streams and other content live at any moment, in one place. The Live hub is launching on select platforms initially and rolling out to all major platforms in the coming weeks.

The Most and Best Live Sports.

Designed to give fans more choice and flexibility, ESPN DTC will offer two plans, including an Unlimited plan for $29.99/month that gives fans access to all 12 of ESPN’s linear networks and services – ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes – in addition to ESPN on ABC, ESPN+, ESPN3, SECN+, and ACCNX.

This extraordinary access will serve fans with more than 47,000 live events each year, plus on-demand replays, original programming, and more.

ESPN’s unmatched rights portfolio at launch includes recently announced agreements with the NFL and WWE; NBA; NHL; MLB; WNBA; UFC; UFL; SEC; ACC; Big 12; College Football Playoff; 40 NCAA championships including the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship; LaLiga, Bundesliga, NWSL, and FA Cup soccer; Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open tennis; The Masters, PGA Championship, PGA TOUR, and TGL golf; Little League World Series baseball and softball; Premier Lacrosse League; and more.

ESPN’s leading studio shows and original programming include the iconic SportsCenter, Get Up, First Take, NFL Live, The Pat McAfee Show, Pardon the Interruption, College GameDay, NBA Today, Inside the NBA, The Rich Eisen Show, and others, along with a deep, on-demand library featuring 30 for 30 films, ESPN Originals, and more.

More Options to Get All of ESPN.

Bundling options available for fans include a special offer at launch for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. Fans with subscriptions to the Disney+, Hulu and ESPN bundles will be able to watch ESPN content within Disney+ seamlessly alongside Disney and Hulu entertainment and family programming. Also, Hulu + Live TV plans include access to the full ESPN Unlimited experience within the ESPN app.

Also, the recently announced ESPN DTC and Fox One bundle will be available on October 2 for $39.99/month, and an ESPN DTC bundle with NFL+ Premium that includes NFL Redzone for $39.99 will begin on September 3.

Fans can visit stream.espn.com for more information on ESPN DTC options and pricing.

Star-Powered, Multi-Platform Marketing.

ESPN has launched a comprehensive, multi-platform marketing campaign, headlined by “Coach” John Cena and powered by bold brand collaborations with Complex, Lyft, Samsung, and more. From subway takeovers and pop-up fan experiences to high-impact giveaways and attention-grabbing out-of-home activations, this campaign is built to immerse fans in ESPN like never before.

In recognition of the launch of ESPN DTC and the enhanced ESPN App, Thursday, August 21, has been proclaimed “National ESPN App Day” by the National Day Archives.

