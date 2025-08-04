ESPN Signs Katie Feeney as Sports and Lifestyle Content Creator

As part of its commitment to driving growth and innovation across digital and social platforms, ESPN has signed Katie Feeney—a sports and lifestyle content creator with more than 14 million social media followers— to create content across ESPN’s social and digital channels.

The recent college graduate will contribute daily to ESPN’s social and digital efforts, including leading a refreshed approach to SportsCenter on Snapchat, which reaches over 9 million subscribers. In addition, Feeney will deliver vertical short-form video content designed for an enhanced ESPN App experience launching in early fall. Overall, her work will complement ESPN’s existing roster of creators who specialize in real-time, social-native storytelling.

In addition to her role with ESPN Social, Feeney will make appearances on several of ESPN’s premier NFL and college football studio shows, including Sunday NFL Countdown, Monday Night Countdown and College GameDay. Feeney will bring her signature first-person, lifestyle-driven approach – a blend of on-site access, fashion, and culture – to fans.

“From capturing Penn State games on the sidelines to now joining the biggest platform in sports, this journey has been incredible,” said Feeney. “I grew up watching SportsCenter with my family, and I’m proud to now be part of the storytelling that brings ESPN to millions of fans around the world.”

“Katie has built an impressive and authentic connection with sports fans by blending access, personality, and Gen-Z culture in a way that feels fresh and engaging,” said Kaitee Daley, ESPN Senior Vice President, Digital, Social and Streaming Content. “Her perspective and creativity are a perfect match for how we’re reimagining coverage to meet fans where they are, and we can’t wait to see the energy she brings to ESPN’s daily coverage and live event moments.”

A graduate of Penn State University, Feeney has quickly emerged as one of the most influential creators in sports media. In 2022, she became the first-ever social media correspondent for an NFL team, the Washington Commanders, and has since covered everything from the Super Bowl to the Oscars. Her behind-the-scenes access and personal storytelling have cultivated a loyal following across TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube and more.

ESPN Digital & Social continues to set the standard as the No. 1 U.S. digital sports property across every key metric and demographic, with record engagement driven by its social media platforms and direct-to-fan content strategy. The addition of Feeney further strengthens ESPN’s commitment to connecting with fans through innovative content and voices that reflect the intersection of sports and culture.

