ESPN Welcomes Back Extensive College Football Studio Programming for 2025-26 Season

College Football Live returns for 2025-26 with familiar faces and newcomers, airing Tuesday-Friday

Friday night specials include The Herbies at 8 p.m. on Aug. 22, followed by Not So Fast, My Friend: A Lee Corso Special at 9 p.m.

A two-hour College Football Countdown kicks off Saturday morning action ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin

ESPN’s extensive college football studio programming returns for the 2025-26 season with familiar faces and newcomers welcomed into the fold, starting the season with robust programming ahead of the Week 0 “Farmageddon” face off in Dublin.

ESPN’s daily college football studio show, College Football Live, returns for the 2025 season with Zubin Mehenti joining the CFB Live team as the Tuesday through Thursday host. Mehenti will be joined this season by analysts Sam Acho, Roddy Jones, Tom Luginbill, EJ Manuel, among others. College football insider Pete Thamel will join the show on Tuesday and Wednesdays during the week. ESPN host and reporter Jen Lada continues her role as the Friday anchor live from College GameDay sites alongside select analysts from the show.

Friday Night Spotlight – August 22

Returning for the seventh season, The Herbies Preseason Special will kick off the opening college football weekend on Friday, Aug. 22, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. Kirk Herbstreit and Rece Davis will hand out preseason awards and highlight players and teams Herbstreit expects to have breakthrough performances this season.

Following The Herbies, ESPN will feature a one-hour special, Not So Fast, My Friend: A Lee Corso Special, before legendary broadcaster Lee Corso’s final College GameDay show on Saturday, Aug. 30. The primetime special will highlight Corso’s extraordinary life, his larger-than-life personality and the immeasurable impact he has had on college football as a player, coach and broadcaster (9 p.m., ESPN). The special will re-air on Saturday, August 23 at 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. on ESPN2. The program will be available to stream on-demand on ESPN+ after its initial airing.

Week 0 Preview

Ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic featuring No. 14 Iowa State and No. 18 Kansas State, ESPN will feature a two-hour College Football Countdown show diving into a season preview and counting down to all the action across the pond. Davis will host the special alongside analysts Jones, Manuel and college football insiders Heather Dinich and Thamel. Countdown will be live from 10 a.m. – noon, originating from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn., studios, with interviews and features showcasing head coaches and players across the college football landscape. Taylor McGregor will have live check-ins from Aviva Stadium in Dublin with Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell and Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman before the Big 12 battle begins at noon on ESPN.

