SEC Network Unveils 2025 SEC Soccer and Volleyball Slates

This fall, SEC Network is home to more than 70 SEC women’s soccer and volleyball matches as ESPN’s industry-leading coverage of women’s collegiate sports continues into the 2025-26 academic year.

SEC Network Soccer

SEC Network’s women’s soccer schedule features 29 matches, beginning with North Carolina at Tennessee on Thursday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. ET.

Fans can get primed for all the action this season with the SEC Now: Soccer Season Preview on Friday, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. The one-hour special teams Dari Nowkhah with former Georgia standout Marion Crowder and former Kentucky head coach Ian Carry to discuss all the must-knows ahead of first kick. Friday’s show will include a feature following Arkansas defender/midfielder Cora Hair’s return to the pitch following her overcoming cancer. The show will also include appearances from 2024 SEC Coach of the Year James Armstong who enters his first year at Auburn and Texas head coach Ange Kelly.

Following the format from 2024, Thursday evenings will display a doubleheader of SEC action with games starting at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sundays will also be action-packed for fans throughout the fall, with a doubleheader to cap off the regular season on Oct. 26.

Six squads finished last season ranked among the Top 25 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll – No. 9 Arkansas, No. 10 Mississippi State, No. 15 Vanderbilt, No. 21 Texas, No. 23 South Carolina and No. 25 Auburn – all of whom have numerous appearances across ESPN platforms.

The SEC Soccer Tournament will once again air in its entirety on SEC Network, with full coverage details announced at a later date. ESPN’s full coverage of the 2025 women’s soccer schedule can be found here.

SEC Network Volleyball

SEC Network’s volleyball schedule will serve up nearly 30 regular season matches in addition to the entire SEC Volleyball Tournament. The 2025 slate begins with Vanderbilt’s inaugural volleyball match against Belmont on Friday, Aug. 29 at 8 p.m.

To prepare viewers for this season’s action, SEC Network is set to air a one-hour volleyball preview show on Friday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. Peter Burns will host the one-hour SEC Now, joined by volleyball analysts and former all-stars Missy Whittemore and Leah Edmond.

Fans can find matches weekly on SEC Network on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, with conference play heating up on Wednesday, Sept. 24.

For the first time in two decades, the Southeastern Conference will once again host a conference tournament, which will air in its entirety on SEC Network/SEC Network+. The 2025 SEC Volleyball Tournament will take place at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Ga. from Nov. 21-25.

ESPN continues to be the industry-leader in women’s sports, with a stacked fall volleyball lineup setting up the 2025-26 collegiate campaign. Five teams start this season’s campaign ranked within the Top 25 of the AVCA Coaches Poll: No. 5 Texas, No. 7 Kentucky, No. 9 Texas A&M, No. 16 Florida and No. 17 Missouri.

2025 SEC Network Soccer Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Thu, Aug 14 7 p.m. North Carolina at Tennessee SEC Network Sun, Aug 17 7:30 p.m. Notre Dame at Arkansas SEC Network Thu, Aug 21 7 p.m. Ohio State at South Carolina SEC Network Sun, Aug 24 7:30 p.m. Wake Forest at Mississippi State SEC Network Thu, Sep 11 6 p.m. Arkansas at Florida SEC Network Thu, Sep 11 8 p.m. South Carolina at Alabama SEC Network Thu, Sep 18 7 p.m. Florida at Oklahoma SEC Network Sun, Sep 21 2 p.m. Georgia at Ole Miss SEC Network Thu, Sept 25 7 p.m. LSU at Auburn SEC Network Thu, Oct 2 6 p.m. Missouri at LSU SEC Network Thu, Oct 2 8 p.m. Texas at Texas A&M SEC Network Sun, Oct 5 3 p.m. Alabama at Missouri SEC Network Thu, Oct 9 6 p.m. Texas at South Carolina SEC Network Thu, Oct 9 8 p.m. Tennessee at Oklahoma SEC Network Thu, Oct 16 7 p.m. LSU at Ole Miss SEC Network Sun, Oct 19 5 p.m. Auburn at Georgia SEC Network Sun, Oct 26 3 p.m. Vanderbilt at South Carolina SEC Network Sun, Oct 26 5 p.m. Kentucky at Texas A&M SEC Network Sun, Nov 2 12:30 p.m. SEC Soccer Tournament

First Round SEC Network Sun, Nov 2 3 p.m. SEC Soccer Tournament

First Round SEC Network Sun, Nov 2 5:30 p.m. SEC Soccer Tournament

First Round SEC Network Sun, Nov 2 8 p.m. SEC Soccer Tournament

First Round SEC Network Tue, Nov 4 12:30 p.m. SEC Soccer Tournament

Quarterfinals SEC Network Tue, Nov 4 3 p.m. SEC Soccer Tournament

Quarterfinals SEC Network Tue, Nov 4 5:30 p.m. SEC Soccer Tournament

Quarterfinals SEC Network Tue, Nov 4 8 p.m. SEC Soccer Tournament

Quarterfinals SEC Network Thu, Nov 6 4:30 p.m. SEC Soccer Tournament

Semifinals SEC Network Thu, Nov 6 7 p.m. SEC Soccer Tournament

Semifinals SEC Network Sun, Nov 9 2:30 p.m. SEC Soccer Tournament

Championship SEC Network

2025 SEC Network Volleyball Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Fri, Aug 29 8 p.m. Belmont at Vanderbilt* SEC Network Sun, Aug 31 6 p.m. Broadway Block Party

Vanderbilt vs. Illinois SEC Network Tue, Sep 9 6:30 p.m. Showdown at the Net

Georgia Tech at Tennessee SEC Network Wed, Sep 10 7 p.m. Showdown at the Net

Florida State at Oklahoma SEC Network Fri, Sep 19 7 p.m. Baylor at Texas* SEC Network Wed, Sep 24 7 p.m. South Carolina at Kentucky* SEC Network Wed, Sep 24 9 p.m. Vanderbilt at Texas* SEC Network Fri, Sep 26 7 p.m. Alabama at Auburn* SEC Network Sun, Sep 28 1 p.m. Ole Miss at Oklahoma* SEC Network Wed, Oct 1 7 p.m. Texas A&M at South Carolina* SEC Network Fri, Oct 3 7 p.m. Kentucky at Ole Miss* SEC Network Sun, Oct 5 1 p.m. Georgia at South Carolina* SEC Network Wed, Oct 8 7 p.m. Kentucky at Texas A&M* SEC Network Fri, Oct 10 7 p.m. Ole Miss at Mississippi State* SEC Network Wed, Oct 15 7 p.m. Florida at Tennessee* SEC Network Fri, Oct 17 7 p.m. Alabama at Georgia* SEC Network Sun, Oct 19 3 p.m. LSU at Missouri* SEC Network Wed, Oct 22 7 p.m. Arkansas at Auburn* SEC Network Fri, Oct 24 8 p.m. Texas at Ole Miss* SEC Network Sun, Oct 26 1 p.m. Auburn at Oklahoma* SEC Network Wed, Oct 29 7 p.m. Arkansas at Oklahoma* SEC Network Wed, Nov 5 7 p.m. Alabama at Arkansas* SEC Network Fri, Nov 7 7 p.m. Texas at Florida* SEC Network Sun, Nov 9 4:30 p.m. Tennessee at Kentucky* SEC Network Wed, Nov 12 7 p.m. LSU at Georgia* SEC Network Fri, Nov 14 7 p.m. Missouri at Mississippi State* SEC Network Sun, Nov 16 1 p.m. Oklahoma at Tennessee* SEC Network Sun, Nov 16 3 p.m. Vanderbilt at Mississippi State* SEC Network Fri, Nov 21 12 p.m. SEC Volleyball Tournament

First Round SEC Network Fri, Nov 21 2:30 p.m. SEC Volleyball Tournament

First Round SEC Network Fri, Nov 21 5 p.m. SEC Volleyball Tournament

First Round SEC Network Fri, Nov 21 7:30 p.m. SEC Volleyball Tournament

First Round SEC Network Sat, Nov 22 12 p.m. SEC Volleyball Tournament

Second Round SEC Network+ Sat, Nov 22 2:30 p.m. SEC Volleyball Tournament

Second Round SEC Network+ Sat, Nov 22 5 p.m. SEC Volleyball Tournament

Second Round SEC Network+ Sat, Nov 22 7:30 p.m. SEC Volleyball Tournament

Second Round SEC Network+ Sun, Nov 23 12 p.m. SEC Volleyball Tournament

Quarterfinals SEC Network Sun, Nov 23 2:30 p.m. SEC Volleyball Tournament

Quarterfinals SEC Network Sun, Nov 23 5 p.m. SEC Volleyball Tournament

Quarterfinals SEC Network Sun, Nov 23 7:30 p.m. SEC Volleyball Tournament

Quarterfinals SEC Network Mon, Nov 24 6 p.m. SEC Volleyball Tournament

Semifinals SEC Network Mon, Nov 24 8:30 p.m. SEC Volleyball Tournament

Semifinals SEC Network Tue, Nov 25 7 p.m. SEC Volleyball Tournament

Championship SEC Network

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 22 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Marty & McGee, Read & React and Rally Cap, daily news and information with The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Now, original content such as the Emmy Award-winning TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. Follow SEC Network on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter/X.

