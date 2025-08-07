SEC Network Unveils 2025 SEC Soccer and Volleyball Slates
This fall, SEC Network is home to more than 70 SEC women’s soccer and volleyball matches as ESPN’s industry-leading coverage of women’s collegiate sports continues into the 2025-26 academic year.
SEC Network Soccer
SEC Network’s women’s soccer schedule features 29 matches, beginning with North Carolina at Tennessee on Thursday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. ET.
Fans can get primed for all the action this season with the SEC Now: Soccer Season Preview on Friday, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. The one-hour special teams Dari Nowkhah with former Georgia standout Marion Crowder and former Kentucky head coach Ian Carry to discuss all the must-knows ahead of first kick. Friday’s show will include a feature following Arkansas defender/midfielder Cora Hair’s return to the pitch following her overcoming cancer. The show will also include appearances from 2024 SEC Coach of the Year James Armstong who enters his first year at Auburn and Texas head coach Ange Kelly.
Following the format from 2024, Thursday evenings will display a doubleheader of SEC action with games starting at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sundays will also be action-packed for fans throughout the fall, with a doubleheader to cap off the regular season on Oct. 26.
Six squads finished last season ranked among the Top 25 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll – No. 9 Arkansas, No. 10 Mississippi State, No. 15 Vanderbilt, No. 21 Texas, No. 23 South Carolina and No. 25 Auburn – all of whom have numerous appearances across ESPN platforms.
The SEC Soccer Tournament will once again air in its entirety on SEC Network, with full coverage details announced at a later date. ESPN’s full coverage of the 2025 women’s soccer schedule can be found here.
SEC Network Volleyball
SEC Network’s volleyball schedule will serve up nearly 30 regular season matches in addition to the entire SEC Volleyball Tournament. The 2025 slate begins with Vanderbilt’s inaugural volleyball match against Belmont on Friday, Aug. 29 at 8 p.m.
To prepare viewers for this season’s action, SEC Network is set to air a one-hour volleyball preview show on Friday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. Peter Burns will host the one-hour SEC Now, joined by volleyball analysts and former all-stars Missy Whittemore and Leah Edmond.
Fans can find matches weekly on SEC Network on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, with conference play heating up on Wednesday, Sept. 24.
For the first time in two decades, the Southeastern Conference will once again host a conference tournament, which will air in its entirety on SEC Network/SEC Network+. The 2025 SEC Volleyball Tournament will take place at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Ga. from Nov. 21-25.
ESPN continues to be the industry-leader in women’s sports, with a stacked fall volleyball lineup setting up the 2025-26 collegiate campaign. Five teams start this season’s campaign ranked within the Top 25 of the AVCA Coaches Poll: No. 5 Texas, No. 7 Kentucky, No. 9 Texas A&M, No. 16 Florida and No. 17 Missouri.
2025 SEC Network Soccer Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Platform
|Thu, Aug 14
|7 p.m.
|North Carolina at Tennessee
|SEC Network
|Sun, Aug 17
|7:30 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|Thu, Aug 21
|7 p.m.
|Ohio State at South Carolina
|SEC Network
|Sun, Aug 24
|7:30 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Mississippi State
|SEC Network
|Thu, Sep 11
|6 p.m.
|Arkansas at Florida
|SEC Network
|Thu, Sep 11
|8 p.m.
|South Carolina at Alabama
|SEC Network
|Thu, Sep 18
|7 p.m.
|Florida at Oklahoma
|SEC Network
|Sun, Sep 21
|2 p.m.
|Georgia at Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|Thu, Sept 25
|7 p.m.
|LSU at Auburn
|SEC Network
|Thu, Oct 2
|6 p.m.
|Missouri at LSU
|SEC Network
|Thu, Oct 2
|8 p.m.
|Texas at Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|Sun, Oct 5
|3 p.m.
|Alabama at Missouri
|SEC Network
|Thu, Oct 9
|6 p.m.
|Texas at South Carolina
|SEC Network
|Thu, Oct 9
|8 p.m.
|Tennessee at Oklahoma
|SEC Network
|Thu, Oct 16
|7 p.m.
|LSU at Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|Sun, Oct 19
|5 p.m.
|Auburn at Georgia
|SEC Network
|Sun, Oct 26
|3 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at South Carolina
|SEC Network
|Sun, Oct 26
|5 p.m.
|Kentucky at Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|Sun, Nov 2
|12:30 p.m.
|SEC Soccer Tournament
First Round
|SEC Network
|Sun, Nov 2
|3 p.m.
|SEC Soccer Tournament
First Round
|SEC Network
|Sun, Nov 2
|5:30 p.m.
|SEC Soccer Tournament
First Round
|SEC Network
|Sun, Nov 2
|8 p.m.
|SEC Soccer Tournament
First Round
|SEC Network
|Tue, Nov 4
|12:30 p.m.
|SEC Soccer Tournament
Quarterfinals
|SEC Network
|Tue, Nov 4
|3 p.m.
|SEC Soccer Tournament
Quarterfinals
|SEC Network
|Tue, Nov 4
|5:30 p.m.
|SEC Soccer Tournament
Quarterfinals
|SEC Network
|Tue, Nov 4
|8 p.m.
|SEC Soccer Tournament
Quarterfinals
|SEC Network
|Thu, Nov 6
|4:30 p.m.
|SEC Soccer Tournament
Semifinals
|SEC Network
|Thu, Nov 6
|7 p.m.
|SEC Soccer Tournament
Semifinals
|SEC Network
|Sun, Nov 9
|2:30 p.m.
|SEC Soccer Tournament
Championship
|SEC Network
2025 SEC Network Volleyball Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Platform
|Fri, Aug 29
|8 p.m.
|Belmont at Vanderbilt*
|SEC Network
|Sun, Aug 31
|6 p.m.
|Broadway Block Party
Vanderbilt vs. Illinois
|SEC Network
|Tue, Sep 9
|6:30 p.m.
|Showdown at the Net
Georgia Tech at Tennessee
|SEC Network
|Wed, Sep 10
|7 p.m.
|Showdown at the Net
Florida State at Oklahoma
|SEC Network
|Fri, Sep 19
|7 p.m.
|Baylor at Texas*
|SEC Network
|Wed, Sep 24
|7 p.m.
|South Carolina at Kentucky*
|SEC Network
|Wed, Sep 24
|9 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at Texas*
|SEC Network
|Fri, Sep 26
|7 p.m.
|Alabama at Auburn*
|SEC Network
|Sun, Sep 28
|1 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Oklahoma*
|SEC Network
|Wed, Oct 1
|7 p.m.
|Texas A&M at South Carolina*
|SEC Network
|Fri, Oct 3
|7 p.m.
|Kentucky at Ole Miss*
|SEC Network
|Sun, Oct 5
|1 p.m.
|Georgia at South Carolina*
|SEC Network
|Wed, Oct 8
|7 p.m.
|Kentucky at Texas A&M*
|SEC Network
|Fri, Oct 10
|7 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Mississippi State*
|SEC Network
|Wed, Oct 15
|7 p.m.
|Florida at Tennessee*
|SEC Network
|Fri, Oct 17
|7 p.m.
|Alabama at Georgia*
|SEC Network
|Sun, Oct 19
|3 p.m.
|LSU at Missouri*
|SEC Network
|Wed, Oct 22
|7 p.m.
|Arkansas at Auburn*
|SEC Network
|Fri, Oct 24
|8 p.m.
|Texas at Ole Miss*
|SEC Network
|Sun, Oct 26
|1 p.m.
|Auburn at Oklahoma*
|SEC Network
|Wed, Oct 29
|7 p.m.
|Arkansas at Oklahoma*
|SEC Network
|Wed, Nov 5
|7 p.m.
|Alabama at Arkansas*
|SEC Network
|Fri, Nov 7
|7 p.m.
|Texas at Florida*
|SEC Network
|Sun, Nov 9
|4:30 p.m.
|Tennessee at Kentucky*
|SEC Network
|Wed, Nov 12
|7 p.m.
|LSU at Georgia*
|SEC Network
|Fri, Nov 14
|7 p.m.
|Missouri at Mississippi State*
|SEC Network
|Sun, Nov 16
|1 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Tennessee*
|SEC Network
|Sun, Nov 16
|3 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at Mississippi State*
|SEC Network
|Fri, Nov 21
|12 p.m.
|SEC Volleyball Tournament
First Round
|SEC Network
|Fri, Nov 21
|2:30 p.m.
|SEC Volleyball Tournament
First Round
|SEC Network
|Fri, Nov 21
|5 p.m.
|SEC Volleyball Tournament
First Round
|SEC Network
|Fri, Nov 21
|7:30 p.m.
|SEC Volleyball Tournament
First Round
|SEC Network
|Sat, Nov 22
|12 p.m.
|SEC Volleyball Tournament
Second Round
|SEC Network+
|Sat, Nov 22
|2:30 p.m.
|SEC Volleyball Tournament
Second Round
|SEC Network+
|Sat, Nov 22
|5 p.m.
|SEC Volleyball Tournament
Second Round
|SEC Network+
|Sat, Nov 22
|7:30 p.m.
|SEC Volleyball Tournament
Second Round
|SEC Network+
|Sun, Nov 23
|12 p.m.
|SEC Volleyball Tournament
Quarterfinals
|SEC Network
|Sun, Nov 23
|2:30 p.m.
|SEC Volleyball Tournament
Quarterfinals
|SEC Network
|Sun, Nov 23
|5 p.m.
|SEC Volleyball Tournament
Quarterfinals
|SEC Network
|Sun, Nov 23
|7:30 p.m.
|SEC Volleyball Tournament
Quarterfinals
|SEC Network
|Mon, Nov 24
|6 p.m.
|SEC Volleyball Tournament
Semifinals
|SEC Network
|Mon, Nov 24
|8:30 p.m.
|SEC Volleyball Tournament
Semifinals
|SEC Network
|Tue, Nov 25
|7 p.m.
|SEC Volleyball Tournament
Championship
|SEC Network
*Presented by Sprouts Farmers Market
About SEC Network
The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 22 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Marty & McGee, Read & React and Rally Cap, daily news and information with The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Now, original content such as the Emmy Award-winning TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. Follow SEC Network on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter/X.
All of ESPN. All in One Place. Coming August 21.
For the first time ever, ESPN will offer its full suite of networks and services directly to fans, along with an enhanced ESPN App that integrates game stats, betting information, fantasy sports, commerce, multiview options and a personalized SportsCenter For You. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, these new features and functionality will be available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. For more visit the ESPN DTC Press Kit.