ESPN Re-Signs Michael Eaves to New Multi-Year Contract

ESPN has re-signed anchor Michael Eaves to a new, multi-year contract where he will continue his hosting duties on SportsCenter along with contributing to ESPN’s coverage of golf majors.

“I can’t believe it’s already been 10 years since I signed my first ESPN contract. Time flies when you are having fun, and I have been doing that during my time here,” said Eaves.

“Michael has been a steady and familiar presence for sports fans, from the SportsCenter desk to major golf events. His professionalism and versatility have made him a valued member of our team, and we’re pleased he will continue with ESPN,” said Mike Foss, Senior Vice President, Sports Studio & Entertainment.

Since joining in 2015, Eaves is most seen anchoring nighttime editions of SportsCenter from Bristol, CT but has also anchored from the road at the Masters, PGA Championship and other ESPN events. In addition to anchoring SportsCenter, Eaves conducts post-round interviews with players during ESPN’s live coverage of the Masters and the PGA Championship and hosts practice round shows.

“I have been very fortunate to have covered some of my favorite sports and the biggest events, and I look forward to a few more years of doing the same,” said Eaves.

Eaves began his career at WKYT/WDKY-TV in Lexington, Ky., before moving to Memphis as a sports anchor at WPTY/WLMT-TV, where he also worked on Grizzlies telecasts and hosted a morning sports talk show. His career then took him to Los Angeles, where he spent more than a decade with FOX Sports West/Prime Ticket covering the Clippers, Angels, Lakers, Dodgers and Pac-12 football, before serving as a news and sports anchor at Al Jazeera America.

Eaves has won four LA-Area Emmy Awards in the Best Sports Reporting and Outstanding Sports Feature categories and earned a 2012 Telly Award for Best Sports Feature. He was named Best Television Anchor in Southern California by the LA Press Club in 2013.

His affiliations include memberships in the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association and the National Association of Black Journalists.

A Kentucky native, Eaves graduated from the University of Kentucky with a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism. In 2025, he was honored by the University’s alumni association by being named to its Hall of Distinguished Alumni.

