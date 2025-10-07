ESPN Unveils Prolific 2025-26 SEC Men’s Basketball Schedule, Beginning Nov. 3

  • Over 200 linear games set to air across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, SEC Network, ESPNU and ESPNews
  • Six SEC teams ranked in ESPN.com’s Preseason Top 25
  • 30 top-25 matchups during ’25-’26 campaign

ESPN and the SEC have announced the 2025-26 network designations with the men’s basketball season on the horizon. More than 200 linear games will air across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, SEC Network, ESPNU, ESPNews and the all new ESPN app.

ESPN tips off its industry-leading coverage of the SEC men’s college basketball season on Monday, Nov. 3 with Southern at No. 12 Arkansas on SEC Network at 7 p.m. ET. The following day, Texas will face the 10th-ranked Duke Blue Devils the inaugural Dick Vitale Invitational in Charlotte, N.C.

2025-26 SEC on ESPN Men’s College Basketball Schedule Highlights: 

  • Non-Conference Showdowns: The SEC men’s non-conference schedule features nearly a dozen ranked matchups and numerous tournaments, including the aforementioned Dick Vitale Invitational. Following the inaugural event, the top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers hit the road to face the 19th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. The game is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN2 on Nov. 13. Continuing the momentum, ESPN is set to air The Battleground 2k25 on Nov. 16, which features two 2024-25 Final Four teams in No. 17Auburn and No. 3 Houston (3 p.m.). Two days later, the Champions Classic returns to Madison Square Garden as Michigan State takes on No. 9 Kentucky on ESPN (9 p.m.).
    • The slate continues strong through December with Gonzaga taking on Kentucky in a top-25 matchup on ESPN2 (Dec. 5, 7 p.m.), followed by the Music City Madness game on Dec. 6 featuring No. 16 Illinois vs. No. 18 Tennessee in Nashville (8 p.m., ESPN2). All eyes will be on the Jimmy V Classic on Dec. 9 as the reigning national champion Florida Gators compete against the 2023 and 2024 national champion UConn Huskies on ESPN (9 p.m.).
    • The non-conference season wraps up with four highly anticipated ranked matchups on Dec. 13 and 16. On Dec. 13, ESPN2 is home to the Revocruit Rematch in Dallas between No. 12 Arkansas and No. 11 Texas Tech at Noon. Later that night, ESPN is set for a doubleheader featuring three ranked teams – Indiana faces No. 9 Kentucky at 7:30 p.m., followed by No. 13 Arizona taking on No. 19Alabama in the C.M. Newton Classic at 9:30 p.m. On Dec. 16, No. 6 Louisville and No. 18 Tennessee on ESPN at 7 p.m.
  • ACC/SEC Challenge: The two-day men’s challenge will see four Top-25 matchups, including an ESPN doubleheader on Tue, Dec. 2, as reigning national champions Florida head to Cameron Arena to take on No. 10 Duke (7:30 p.m.), followed by No. 25 North Carolina heading to No. 9 Kentucky for a late-night clash (9:30 p.m.). Wednesday, features back-to-back ranked matchups on ESPN, when No. 6 Louisville travels to Fayetteville, Ark., to take on the No. 12 Arkansas Razorbacks on ESPN (7 p.m.), followed by No. 24 NC State at No. 17 Auburn at 9 p.m. More details of the third annual ACC/SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenge are available here.
  • SEC MBB on ABC: Beginning in February, ABC is set to air three SEC teams throughout the remainder of the regular season. No. 19 Alabama hits the road to Gainesville, Fla., to take on the No. 2 Gators to tip off the month. A rising power in men’s hoops, Alabama has made the Sweet 16 (2023), Elite Eight (2025) and Final Four (2024) in the past three seasons. Florida is the reigning national champion and enters the season as ESPN’s preseason No. 2-ranked team.
    • On Valentine’s Day, the Gators will once again be featured on ABC as the ninth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats come to town for a classic SEC rivalry. Head coach Mark Pope led the Wildcats to the Sweet 16 in his first season in Lexington, Ky., while Florida has a chance to win back-to-back titles for the second time in program history.
  • Conference Rivalries: Throughout the ’25-’26 conference season, viewers can tune in every week for strong matchups each Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday. Last season, the SEC got a record 14 teams into the NCAA Tournament, in turn creating a stellar conference slate this year. League play will feature 19 top-25 matchups, tipping off on Jan. 3 with No. 9 Kentucky at No. 19 Alabama on ESPN (noon). Following that bout is No. 18 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Arkansas on ESPN2 at 3 p.m. The competition continues to heat up throughout the spring, leading to the final weekend of regular season play “Rivalry Saturday” on March 7. The final day of play includes numerous traditional rivalries, such as Florida at Kentucky, Auburn at Alabama, Oklahoma at Texas, Vanderbilt at Tennessee and more. ESPN is home to two top matchups in the afternoon and evening windows, beginning when No. 2 Florida heads to Rupp Arena to face No. 9 Kentucky at 4 p.m. Later that night, in-state rivalry between No. 17 Auburn and No. 19 Alabama comes to a head in the final game of the season as the two top-20 teams face off at 8:30 p.m.

SEC Network
SEC Network (SECN) will showcase more than 100 men’s basketball games during the 2025-26 season beginning on Nov. 3. The second-ranked Florida Gators appear on SECN nine times throughout the season, while fellow top-25 conference foes No. 9 Kentucky (6), No. 12 Arkansas (6), No. 17 Auburn (9), No. 18 Tennessee (7) and No. 19 Alabama (8) combine for 36 appearances on the network.

SEC Network+ will stream an additional 180+ games throughout the season.

SEC on ESPN Networks 2025-26 Men’s College Basketball Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Network
Mon, Nov 3 7 p.m. Southern at Arkansas SEC Network
Tue, Nov 4 8:45 p.m. Dick Vitale Invitational
Texas vs. Duke		 ESPN
Wed, Nov 5 9 p.m. North Alabama at Mississippi State SEC Network
Sun, Nov 9 6:30 p.m. Southern Miss at South Carolina SEC Network
Tue, Nov 11 7 p.m. Florida State at Florida SEC Network
  9 p.m. Memphis at Ole Miss SEC Network
Thu, Nov 13 7 p.m. Purdue at Alabama ESPN2
Fri, Nov 14 9 p.m. Georgia Tech at Georgia SEC Network
Sun, Nov 16 3 p.m. The Battleground 2K25
Houston vs. Auburn		 ESPN
  8:30 p.m. Miami at Florida ESPN
Mon, Nov 17 6:30 p.m. Florida A&M at Georgia SEC Network
  8:30 p.m. Rice at Tennessee SEC Network
Tue, Nov 18 6:30 p.m. Champions Classic
Michigan State vs. Kentucky		 ESPN
  9 p.m. Rider at Texas SEC Network
Wed, Nov 19 9 p.m. Jackson State at Auburn SEC Network
Fri, Nov 21 9 p.m. Charleston Classic (MM)
Xavier vs. Georgia		 ESPN2
Mon, Nov 24 11:30 p.m. Maui Invitational
Arizona State vs. Texas		 ESPN2
Wed, Nov 26 12 p.m. Battle 4 Atlantis
Vanderbilt vs. Western Kentucky		 ESPN/ESPN2
Wed, Nov 26 7 p.m. Tennessee Tech at Kentucky SEC Network
Fri, Nov 28 5 p.m. Battle in the Bay
Texas A&M vs. Florida State		 ESPN2
Tue, Dec 2 7 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge
Tennessee at Syracuse		 ESPN2
  7 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge
Texas A&M at Pittsburgh		 ESPNU
  7 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge
Virginia Tech at South Carolina		 SEC Network
  7:30 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge
Florida at Duke		 ESPN
  9 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge
Missouri at Notre Dame		 ESPNU
  9 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge
Miami at Ole Miss		 SEC Network
  9:30 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge
North Carolina at Kentucky		 ESPN
Wed, Dec 3 7:15 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge
Louisville at Arkansas		 ESPN
  7:15 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge
Clemson at Alabama		 ESPNU
  9:15 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge
NC State at Auburn		 ESPN
  9:15 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge
Virginia at Texas		 ESPNU
  9:15 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge
SMU at Vanderbilt		 SEC Network
Fri, Dec 5 7 p.m. Gonzaga at Kentucky ESPN2
Sat, Dec 6 8 p.m. Music City Madness
Illinois vs. Tennessee		 ESPN
Sun, Dec 7 1 p.m. Missouri at Kansas ESPN2
  2 p.m. UTSA at Alabama SEC Network
  3 p.m. Coast to Coast Challenge
Texas Tech vs. LSU		 ESPN2
  4 p.m. San Francisco at Mississippi State SEC Network
  5 p.m. Hoop Hype XL
Texas A&M vs. SMU		 ESPN2
Mon, Dec 8 8 p.m. Southern at Texas SEC Network
Tue, Dec 9 7 p.m. NC Central at Kentucky SEC Network
  9 p.m. Jimmy V Classic
Florida vs. UConn		 ESPN
Sat, Dec 13 Noon Revocruit Rematch
Arkansas vs. Texas Tech		 ESPN2
  2 p.m. Holiday Hoopsgiving
Cincinnati vs. Georgia		 ESPNU
  2:30 p.m. Orange Bowl Basketball Classic
George Washington vs. Florida		 ESPN2
  4:30 p.m. Holiday Hoopsgiving
Chattanooga vs. Auburn		 SEC Network
  6:30 p.m. Central Arkansas at Vanderbilt SEC Network
  7:30 p.m. Indiana at Kentucky ESPN
  8:30 p.m. Compete 4 Cause Classic
SMU vs. LSU		 SEC Network
  9:30 p.m. C.M. Newton Classic
Arizona vs. Alabama		 ESPN
Sun, Dec 14 2 p.m. Bethune Cookman at Missouri SEC Network
  7 p.m. Jacksonville at Texas A&M SEC Network
Tue, Dec 16 7 p.m. Louisville at Tennessee ESPN
  7 p.m. Kansas City at Oklahoma SEC Network
  9 p.m. Queens at Arkansas SEC Network
Wed, Dec 17 6:30 p.m. St. Francis at Florida SEC Network
Sat, Dec 20 2 p.m. Memphis at Mississippi State ESPN2
Sun, Dec 21 1 p.m. Ole Miss at NC State ESPN
Mon, Dec 22 7 p.m. Prairie View at LSU SEC Network
  9 p.m. Stetson at Oklahoma SEC Network
Wed, Dec 29 6 p.m. Dartmouth at Florida SEC Network
8 p.m. Alcorn State at Ole Miss SEC Network
  10 p.m. Queens at Auburn SEC Network
Tue, Dec 30 6 p.m. Albany at South Carolina SEC Network
  8 p.m. South Carolina State at Tennessee SEC Network
Sat, Jan 3 12 p.m. Kentucky at Alabama ESPN
  1 p.m. Auburn at Georgia SEC Network
  2 p.m. Vanderbilt at South Carolina ESPNU
  3 p.m. Tennessee at Arkansas ESPN2
  3:30 p.m. Ole Miss at Oklahoma SEC Network
  4 p.m. LSU at Texas A&M ESPNU
  6 p.m. Mississippi State at Texas SEC Network
  8:30 p.m. Florida at Missouri SEC Network
Tue, Jan 6 7 p.m. South Carolina at LSU ESPNU
  7 p.m. Georgia at Florida SEC Network
  9 p.m. Texas at Tennessee ESPN/ESPN2
  9 p.m. Texas A&M at Auburn SEC Network
Wed, Jan 7 7 p.m. Missouri at Kentucky ESPN2
  7 p.m. Oklahoma at Mississippi State SEC Network
  9 p.m. Alabama at Vanderbilt ESPN2/ESPNU
  9 p.m. Arkansas at Ole Miss SEC Network
Sat, Jan 10 12 p.m. Tennessee at Florida ESPN/ESPN2
  1 p.m. LSU at Vanderbilt SEC Network
  2 p.m. Georgia at South Carolina ESPN2
  3:30 p.m. Oklahoma at Texas A&M SEC Network
  6 p.m. Arkansas at Auburn ESPN/ESPN2
  6 p.m. Missouri at Ole Miss SEC Network
  8 p.m. Texas at Alabama ESPN
  8:30 p.m. Mississippi State at Kentucky SEC Network
Tue, Jan 13 7 p.m. Texas A&M at Tennessee SEC Network
  9 p.m. Florida at Oklahoma ESPN/ESPN2
  9 p.m. Alabama at Mississippi State SEC Network
Wed, Jan 14 7 p.m. Auburn at Missouri ESPN2/ESPNU
  7 p.m. Ole Miss at Georgia ESPN2/ESPNU
  7 p.m. Kentucky at LSU SEC Network
  9 p.m. Vanderbilt at Texas ESPN2/ESPNU
  9 p.m. South Carolina at Arkansas SEC Network
Sat, Jan 17 12 p.m. Kentucky at Tennessee ESPN
  1 p.m. Alabama at Oklahoma SEC Network
  2 p.m. Florida at Vanderbilt ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
  3:30 p.m. Missouri at LSU SEC Network
  4 p.m. Arkansas at Georgia ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
  6 p.m. Texas A&M at Texas ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
  6 p.m. South Carolina at Auburn SEC Network
  8:30 p.m. Ole Miss at Mississippi State SEC Network
Tue, Jan 20 7 p.m. LSU at Florida ESPN2
  7 p.m. Oklahoma at South Carolina SEC Network
  9 p.m. Auburn at Ole Miss ESPN or ESPNU
  9 p.m. Vanderbilt at Arkansas ESPN or ESPNU
  9 p.m. Georgia at Missouri SEC Network
Wed, Jan 21 7 p.m. Texas at Kentucky SEC Network
  9 p.m. Mississippi State at Texas A&M SEC Network
Sat, Jan 24 12 p.m. Ole Miss at Kentucky ESPN
  1 p.m. Georgia at Texas SEC Network
  2 p.m. Oklahoma at Missouri ESPN/ESPN2
  3:30 p.m. South Carolina at Texas A&M SEC Network
  6 p.m. Vanderbilt at Mississippi State SEC Network
  8:30 p.m. Tennessee at Alabama ESPN
  8:30 p.m. LSU at Arkansas SEC Network
  4 p.m. or 4:30 p.m. Auburn at Florida ESPN/ESPN2
Tue, Jan 27 7 p.m. Arkansas at Oklahoma ESPN/ESPN2
  7 p.m. Tennessee at Georgia SEC Network
  9 p.m. Kentucky at Vanderbilt ESPN
  9 p.m. Missouri at Alabama SEC Network
Wed, Jan 28 7 p.m. Texas at Auburn ESPN2
  7 p.m. Mississippi State at LSU SEC Network
  9 p.m. Florida at South Carolina SEC Network
Sat, Jan 31 1 p.m. Texas A&M at Georgia SEC Network
  2 p.m. Texas at Oklahoma ESPN/ESPN2
  3:30 p.m. Mississippi State at Missouri SEC Network
  6 p.m. LSU at South Carolina SEC Network
  6:30 p.m. Kentucky at Arkansas ESPN
  8:30 p.m. Auburn at Tennessee ESPN
  8:30 p.m. Vanderbilt at Ole Miss SEC Network
Sun, Feb 1 1 p.m. Alabama at Florida ABC
Tue, Feb 3 7 p.m. Ole Miss at Tennessee ESPN2
  7 p.m. South Carolina at Texas SEC Network
Wed, Feb 4 7 p.m. Texas A&M at Alabama SEC Network
  9 p.m. Oklahoma at Kentucky ESPN2
Sat, Feb 7 12 p.m. Arkansas at Mississippi State ESPN/ESPN2
  1 p.m. Missouri at South Carolina SEC Network
  2 p.m. Ole Miss at Texas ESPN/ESPN2
  3:30 p.m. Oklahoma at Vanderbilt SEC Network
  6 p.m. Georgia at LSU SEC Network
  8:30 p.m. Tennessee at Kentucky ESPN
  8:30 p.m. Florida at Texas A&M SEC Network
  4 p.m. or 4:30 p.m. Alabama at Auburn ESPN/ESPN2
Tue, Feb 10 7 p.m. Vanderbilt at Auburn SEC Network
  9 p.m. Arkansas at LSU SEC Network
Wed, Feb 11 7 p.m. Florida at Georgia ESPN2/ESPNU
  7 p.m. Alabama at Ole Miss SEC Network
  9 p.m. Tennessee at Mississippi State ESPN2/ESPNU
  9 p.m. Missouri at Texas A&M SEC Network
Sat, Feb 14 1 p.m. Texas A&M at Vanderbilt SEC Network
  3 p.m. Kentucky at Florida ABC
  3:30 p.m. Georgia at Oklahoma SEC Network
  6 p.m. LSU at Tennessee SEC Network
  6:30 p.m. Mississippi State at Ole Miss ESPN/ESPN2
  8:30 p.m. Auburn at Arkansas ESPN/ESPN2
  8:30 p.m. Texas at Missouri ESPN/ESPN2
  8:30 p.m. South Carolina at Alabama SEC Network
Tue, Feb 17 7 p.m. South Carolina at Florida SEC Network
  9 p.m. Georgia at Kentucky ESPN/ESPN2
  9 p.m. LSU at Texas SEC Network
Wed, Feb 18 7 p.m. Oklahoma at Tennessee ESPN/ESPN2
  7 p.m. Arkansas at Alabama ESPN/ESPN2
  7 p.m. Ole Miss at Texas A&M SEC Network
  9 p.m. Auburn at Mississippi State ESPN2
  9 p.m. Vanderbilt at Missouri SEC Network
Sat, Feb 21 12 p.m. Florida at Ole Miss ESPN/ESPN2
  1 p.m. Mississippi State at South Carolina SEC Network
  3:30 p.m. Texas at Georgia SEC Network
  6 p.m. Alabama at LSU SEC Network
  8:30 p.m. Kentucky at Auburn ESPN
  8:30 p.m. Texas A&M at Oklahoma SEC Network
  2 p.m. or 2:30 p.m. Tennessee at Vanderbilt ESPN/ESPN2
  4 p.m. or 4:30 p.m. Missouri at Arkansas ESPN/ESPN2
Tue, Feb 24 7 p.m. Kentucky at South Carolina SEC Network
  9 p.m. Auburn at Oklahoma ESPN2/ESPNU
  9 p.m. Tennessee at Missouri SEC Network
Wed, Feb 25 7 p.m. Florida at Texas ESPN2
  7 p.m. Georgia at Vanderbilt SEC Network
  9 p.m. Texas A&M at Arkansas ESPN2/ESPNU
  9 p.m. Mississippi State at Alabama ESPN2/ESPNU
  9 p.m. LSU at Ole Miss SEC Network
Sat, Feb 28 1 p.m. Missouri at Mississippi State SEC Network
  2 p.m. Vanderbilt at Kentucky ESPN/ESPN2
  3:30 p.m. South Carolina at Georgia SEC Network
  4 p.m. Texas at Texas A&M ESPN/ESPN2
  6 p.m. Oklahoma at LSU SEC Network
  8:30 p.m. Arkansas at Florida ESPN/ESPN2
  8:30 p.m. Ole Miss at Auburn SEC Network
  6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. Alabama at Tennessee ESPN/ESPN2
Tue, Mar 3 6 p.m. Tennessee at South Carolina SEC Network
  6:30 p.m. Alabama at Georgia ESPNews
  7 p.m. Kentucky at Texas A&M ESPN/ESPN2
  7 p.m. Missouri at Oklahoma ESPNU
  8 p.m. Mississippi State at Florida SEC Network
  10 p.m. LSU at Auburn SEC Network
Wed, Mar 4 6:30 p.m. Ole Miss at Vanderbilt ESPNews
  7 p.m. Texas at Arkansas ESPN2/ESPNU
Sat, Mar 7 12 p.m. Arkansas at Missouri ESPN
  1 p.m. South Carolina at Ole Miss SEC Network
  2 p.m. Vanderbilt at Tennessee ESPN or ESPNU
  3:30 p.m. Georgia at Mississippi State SEC Network
  4 p.m. Florida at Kentucky ESPN
  6 p.m. Texas A&M at LSU SEC Network
  8:30 p.m. Auburn at Alabama ESPN
  8:30 p.m. Oklahoma at Texas SEC Network
