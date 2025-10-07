ESPN Unveils Prolific 2025-26 SEC Men’s Basketball Schedule, Beginning Nov. 3
- Over 200 linear games set to air across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, SEC Network, ESPNU and ESPNews
- Six SEC teams ranked in ESPN.com’s Preseason Top 25
- 30 top-25 matchups during ’25-’26 campaign
ESPN and the SEC have announced the 2025-26 network designations with the men’s basketball season on the horizon. More than 200 linear games will air across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, SEC Network, ESPNU, ESPNews and the all new ESPN app.
ESPN tips off its industry-leading coverage of the SEC men’s college basketball season on Monday, Nov. 3 with Southern at No. 12 Arkansas on SEC Network at 7 p.m. ET. The following day, Texas will face the 10th-ranked Duke Blue Devils the inaugural Dick Vitale Invitational in Charlotte, N.C.
2025-26 SEC on ESPN Men’s College Basketball Schedule Highlights:
- Non-Conference Showdowns: The SEC men’s non-conference schedule features nearly a dozen ranked matchups and numerous tournaments, including the aforementioned Dick Vitale Invitational. Following the inaugural event, the top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers hit the road to face the 19th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. The game is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN2 on Nov. 13. Continuing the momentum, ESPN is set to air The Battleground 2k25 on Nov. 16, which features two 2024-25 Final Four teams in No. 17Auburn and No. 3 Houston (3 p.m.). Two days later, the Champions Classic returns to Madison Square Garden as Michigan State takes on No. 9 Kentucky on ESPN (9 p.m.).
- The slate continues strong through December with Gonzaga taking on Kentucky in a top-25 matchup on ESPN2 (Dec. 5, 7 p.m.), followed by the Music City Madness game on Dec. 6 featuring No. 16 Illinois vs. No. 18 Tennessee in Nashville (8 p.m., ESPN2). All eyes will be on the Jimmy V Classic on Dec. 9 as the reigning national champion Florida Gators compete against the 2023 and 2024 national champion UConn Huskies on ESPN (9 p.m.).
- The non-conference season wraps up with four highly anticipated ranked matchups on Dec. 13 and 16. On Dec. 13, ESPN2 is home to the Revocruit Rematch in Dallas between No. 12 Arkansas and No. 11 Texas Tech at Noon. Later that night, ESPN is set for a doubleheader featuring three ranked teams – Indiana faces No. 9 Kentucky at 7:30 p.m., followed by No. 13 Arizona taking on No. 19Alabama in the C.M. Newton Classic at 9:30 p.m. On Dec. 16, No. 6 Louisville and No. 18 Tennessee on ESPN at 7 p.m.
- ACC/SEC Challenge: The two-day men’s challenge will see four Top-25 matchups, including an ESPN doubleheader on Tue, Dec. 2, as reigning national champions Florida head to Cameron Arena to take on No. 10 Duke (7:30 p.m.), followed by No. 25 North Carolina heading to No. 9 Kentucky for a late-night clash (9:30 p.m.). Wednesday, features back-to-back ranked matchups on ESPN, when No. 6 Louisville travels to Fayetteville, Ark., to take on the No. 12 Arkansas Razorbacks on ESPN (7 p.m.), followed by No. 24 NC State at No. 17 Auburn at 9 p.m. More details of the third annual ACC/SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenge are available here.
- SEC MBB on ABC: Beginning in February, ABC is set to air three SEC teams throughout the remainder of the regular season. No. 19 Alabama hits the road to Gainesville, Fla., to take on the No. 2 Gators to tip off the month. A rising power in men’s hoops, Alabama has made the Sweet 16 (2023), Elite Eight (2025) and Final Four (2024) in the past three seasons. Florida is the reigning national champion and enters the season as ESPN’s preseason No. 2-ranked team.
- On Valentine’s Day, the Gators will once again be featured on ABC as the ninth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats come to town for a classic SEC rivalry. Head coach Mark Pope led the Wildcats to the Sweet 16 in his first season in Lexington, Ky., while Florida has a chance to win back-to-back titles for the second time in program history.
- Conference Rivalries: Throughout the ’25-’26 conference season, viewers can tune in every week for strong matchups each Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday. Last season, the SEC got a record 14 teams into the NCAA Tournament, in turn creating a stellar conference slate this year. League play will feature 19 top-25 matchups, tipping off on Jan. 3 with No. 9 Kentucky at No. 19 Alabama on ESPN (noon). Following that bout is No. 18 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Arkansas on ESPN2 at 3 p.m. The competition continues to heat up throughout the spring, leading to the final weekend of regular season play “Rivalry Saturday” on March 7. The final day of play includes numerous traditional rivalries, such as Florida at Kentucky, Auburn at Alabama, Oklahoma at Texas, Vanderbilt at Tennessee and more. ESPN is home to two top matchups in the afternoon and evening windows, beginning when No. 2 Florida heads to Rupp Arena to face No. 9 Kentucky at 4 p.m. Later that night, in-state rivalry between No. 17 Auburn and No. 19 Alabama comes to a head in the final game of the season as the two top-20 teams face off at 8:30 p.m.
SEC Network
SEC Network (SECN) will showcase more than 100 men’s basketball games during the 2025-26 season beginning on Nov. 3. The second-ranked Florida Gators appear on SECN nine times throughout the season, while fellow top-25 conference foes No. 9 Kentucky (6), No. 12 Arkansas (6), No. 17 Auburn (9), No. 18 Tennessee (7) and No. 19 Alabama (8) combine for 36 appearances on the network.
SEC Network+ will stream an additional 180+ games throughout the season.
All of ESPN. All in One Place.
ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans within the ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These new features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.
SEC on ESPN Networks 2025-26 Men’s College Basketball Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Mon, Nov 3
|7 p.m.
|Southern at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|Tue, Nov 4
|8:45 p.m.
|Dick Vitale Invitational
Texas vs. Duke
|ESPN
|Wed, Nov 5
|9 p.m.
|North Alabama at Mississippi State
|SEC Network
|Sun, Nov 9
|6:30 p.m.
|Southern Miss at South Carolina
|SEC Network
|Tue, Nov 11
|7 p.m.
|Florida State at Florida
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|Memphis at Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|Thu, Nov 13
|7 p.m.
|Purdue at Alabama
|ESPN2
|Fri, Nov 14
|9 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Georgia
|SEC Network
|Sun, Nov 16
|3 p.m.
|The Battleground 2K25
Houston vs. Auburn
|ESPN
|8:30 p.m.
|Miami at Florida
|ESPN
|Mon, Nov 17
|6:30 p.m.
|Florida A&M at Georgia
|SEC Network
|8:30 p.m.
|Rice at Tennessee
|SEC Network
|Tue, Nov 18
|6:30 p.m.
|Champions Classic
Michigan State vs. Kentucky
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|Rider at Texas
|SEC Network
|Wed, Nov 19
|9 p.m.
|Jackson State at Auburn
|SEC Network
|Fri, Nov 21
|9 p.m.
|Charleston Classic (MM)
Xavier vs. Georgia
|ESPN2
|Mon, Nov 24
|11:30 p.m.
|Maui Invitational
Arizona State vs. Texas
|ESPN2
|Wed, Nov 26
|12 p.m.
|Battle 4 Atlantis
Vanderbilt vs. Western Kentucky
|ESPN/ESPN2
|Wed, Nov 26
|7 p.m.
|Tennessee Tech at Kentucky
|SEC Network
|Fri, Nov 28
|5 p.m.
|Battle in the Bay
Texas A&M vs. Florida State
|ESPN2
|Tue, Dec 2
|7 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
Tennessee at Syracuse
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
Texas A&M at Pittsburgh
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
Virginia Tech at South Carolina
|SEC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
Florida at Duke
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
Missouri at Notre Dame
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
Miami at Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|9:30 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
North Carolina at Kentucky
|ESPN
|Wed, Dec 3
|7:15 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
Louisville at Arkansas
|ESPN
|7:15 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
Clemson at Alabama
|ESPNU
|9:15 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
NC State at Auburn
|ESPN
|9:15 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
Virginia at Texas
|ESPNU
|9:15 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
SMU at Vanderbilt
|SEC Network
|Fri, Dec 5
|7 p.m.
|Gonzaga at Kentucky
|ESPN2
|Sat, Dec 6
|8 p.m.
|Music City Madness
Illinois vs. Tennessee
|ESPN
|Sun, Dec 7
|1 p.m.
|Missouri at Kansas
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|UTSA at Alabama
|SEC Network
|3 p.m.
|Coast to Coast Challenge
Texas Tech vs. LSU
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|San Francisco at Mississippi State
|SEC Network
|5 p.m.
|Hoop Hype XL
Texas A&M vs. SMU
|ESPN2
|Mon, Dec 8
|8 p.m.
|Southern at Texas
|SEC Network
|Tue, Dec 9
|7 p.m.
|NC Central at Kentucky
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|Jimmy V Classic
Florida vs. UConn
|ESPN
|Sat, Dec 13
|Noon
|Revocruit Rematch
Arkansas vs. Texas Tech
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Holiday Hoopsgiving
Cincinnati vs. Georgia
|ESPNU
|2:30 p.m.
|Orange Bowl Basketball Classic
George Washington vs. Florida
|ESPN2
|4:30 p.m.
|Holiday Hoopsgiving
Chattanooga vs. Auburn
|SEC Network
|6:30 p.m.
|Central Arkansas at Vanderbilt
|SEC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|Indiana at Kentucky
|ESPN
|8:30 p.m.
|Compete 4 Cause Classic
SMU vs. LSU
|SEC Network
|9:30 p.m.
|C.M. Newton Classic
Arizona vs. Alabama
|ESPN
|Sun, Dec 14
|2 p.m.
|Bethune Cookman at Missouri
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|Jacksonville at Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|Tue, Dec 16
|7 p.m.
|Louisville at Tennessee
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Kansas City at Oklahoma
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|Queens at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|Wed, Dec 17
|6:30 p.m.
|St. Francis at Florida
|SEC Network
|Sat, Dec 20
|2 p.m.
|Memphis at Mississippi State
|ESPN2
|Sun, Dec 21
|1 p.m.
|Ole Miss at NC State
|ESPN
|Mon, Dec 22
|7 p.m.
|Prairie View at LSU
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|Stetson at Oklahoma
|SEC Network
|Wed, Dec 29
|6 p.m.
|Dartmouth at Florida
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|Alcorn State at Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|10 p.m.
|Queens at Auburn
|SEC Network
|Tue, Dec 30
|6 p.m.
|Albany at South Carolina
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|South Carolina State at Tennessee
|SEC Network
|Sat, Jan 3
|12 p.m.
|Kentucky at Alabama
|ESPN
|1 p.m.
|Auburn at Georgia
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at South Carolina
|ESPNU
|3 p.m.
|Tennessee at Arkansas
|ESPN2
|3:30 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Oklahoma
|SEC Network
|4 p.m.
|LSU at Texas A&M
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Texas
|SEC Network
|8:30 p.m.
|Florida at Missouri
|SEC Network
|Tue, Jan 6
|7 p.m.
|South Carolina at LSU
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Georgia at Florida
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|Texas at Tennessee
|ESPN/ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Auburn
|SEC Network
|Wed, Jan 7
|7 p.m.
|Missouri at Kentucky
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Mississippi State
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|Alabama at Vanderbilt
|ESPN2/ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Arkansas at Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|Sat, Jan 10
|12 p.m.
|Tennessee at Florida
|ESPN/ESPN2
|1 p.m.
|LSU at Vanderbilt
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|Georgia at South Carolina
|ESPN2
|3:30 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|Arkansas at Auburn
|ESPN/ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|Missouri at Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|Texas at Alabama
|ESPN
|8:30 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Kentucky
|SEC Network
|Tue, Jan 13
|7 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Tennessee
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|Florida at Oklahoma
|ESPN/ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Alabama at Mississippi State
|SEC Network
|Wed, Jan 14
|7 p.m.
|Auburn at Missouri
|ESPN2/ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Georgia
|ESPN2/ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Kentucky at LSU
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at Texas
|ESPN2/ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|South Carolina at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|Sat, Jan 17
|12 p.m.
|Kentucky at Tennessee
|ESPN
|1 p.m.
|Alabama at Oklahoma
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|Florida at Vanderbilt
|ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
|3:30 p.m.
|Missouri at LSU
|SEC Network
|4 p.m.
|Arkansas at Georgia
|ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Texas
|ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|South Carolina at Auburn
|SEC Network
|8:30 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Mississippi State
|SEC Network
|Tue, Jan 20
|7 p.m.
|LSU at Florida
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Oklahoma at South Carolina
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|Auburn at Ole Miss
|ESPN or ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at Arkansas
|ESPN or ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Georgia at Missouri
|SEC Network
|Wed, Jan 21
|7 p.m.
|Texas at Kentucky
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|Sat, Jan 24
|12 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Kentucky
|ESPN
|1 p.m.
|Georgia at Texas
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Missouri
|ESPN/ESPN2
|3:30 p.m.
|South Carolina at Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
|SEC Network
|8:30 p.m.
|Tennessee at Alabama
|ESPN
|8:30 p.m.
|LSU at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|4 p.m. or 4:30 p.m.
|Auburn at Florida
|ESPN/ESPN2
|Tue, Jan 27
|7 p.m.
|Arkansas at Oklahoma
|ESPN/ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Tennessee at Georgia
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|Kentucky at Vanderbilt
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|Missouri at Alabama
|SEC Network
|Wed, Jan 28
|7 p.m.
|Texas at Auburn
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Mississippi State at LSU
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|Florida at South Carolina
|SEC Network
|Sat, Jan 31
|1 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Georgia
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|Texas at Oklahoma
|ESPN/ESPN2
|3:30 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Missouri
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|LSU at South Carolina
|SEC Network
|6:30 p.m.
|Kentucky at Arkansas
|ESPN
|8:30 p.m.
|Auburn at Tennessee
|ESPN
|8:30 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|Sun, Feb 1
|1 p.m.
|Alabama at Florida
|ABC
|Tue, Feb 3
|7 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Tennessee
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|South Carolina at Texas
|SEC Network
|Wed, Feb 4
|7 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Alabama
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Kentucky
|ESPN2
|Sat, Feb 7
|12 p.m.
|Arkansas at Mississippi State
|ESPN/ESPN2
|1 p.m.
|Missouri at South Carolina
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Texas
|ESPN/ESPN2
|3:30 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Vanderbilt
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|Georgia at LSU
|SEC Network
|8:30 p.m.
|Tennessee at Kentucky
|ESPN
|8:30 p.m.
|Florida at Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|4 p.m. or 4:30 p.m.
|Alabama at Auburn
|ESPN/ESPN2
|Tue, Feb 10
|7 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at Auburn
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|Arkansas at LSU
|SEC Network
|Wed, Feb 11
|7 p.m.
|Florida at Georgia
|ESPN2/ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Alabama at Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|Tennessee at Mississippi State
|ESPN2/ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Missouri at Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|Sat, Feb 14
|1 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Vanderbilt
|SEC Network
|3 p.m.
|Kentucky at Florida
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|Georgia at Oklahoma
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|LSU at Tennessee
|SEC Network
|6:30 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Ole Miss
|ESPN/ESPN2
|8:30 p.m.
|Auburn at Arkansas
|ESPN/ESPN2
|8:30 p.m.
|Texas at Missouri
|ESPN/ESPN2
|8:30 p.m.
|South Carolina at Alabama
|SEC Network
|Tue, Feb 17
|7 p.m.
|South Carolina at Florida
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|Georgia at Kentucky
|ESPN/ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|LSU at Texas
|SEC Network
|Wed, Feb 18
|7 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Tennessee
|ESPN/ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Arkansas at Alabama
|ESPN/ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|Auburn at Mississippi State
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at Missouri
|SEC Network
|Sat, Feb 21
|12 p.m.
|Florida at Ole Miss
|ESPN/ESPN2
|1 p.m.
|Mississippi State at South Carolina
|SEC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|Texas at Georgia
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|Alabama at LSU
|SEC Network
|8:30 p.m.
|Kentucky at Auburn
|ESPN
|8:30 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Oklahoma
|SEC Network
|2 p.m. or 2:30 p.m.
|Tennessee at Vanderbilt
|ESPN/ESPN2
|4 p.m. or 4:30 p.m.
|Missouri at Arkansas
|ESPN/ESPN2
|Tue, Feb 24
|7 p.m.
|Kentucky at South Carolina
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|Auburn at Oklahoma
|ESPN2/ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Tennessee at Missouri
|SEC Network
|Wed, Feb 25
|7 p.m.
|Florida at Texas
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Georgia at Vanderbilt
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Arkansas
|ESPN2/ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Alabama
|ESPN2/ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|LSU at Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|Sat, Feb 28
|1 p.m.
|Missouri at Mississippi State
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at Kentucky
|ESPN/ESPN2
|3:30 p.m.
|South Carolina at Georgia
|SEC Network
|4 p.m.
|Texas at Texas A&M
|ESPN/ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|Oklahoma at LSU
|SEC Network
|8:30 p.m.
|Arkansas at Florida
|ESPN/ESPN2
|8:30 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Auburn
|SEC Network
|6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m.
|Alabama at Tennessee
|ESPN/ESPN2
|Tue, Mar 3
|6 p.m.
|Tennessee at South Carolina
|SEC Network
|6:30 p.m.
|Alabama at Georgia
|ESPNews
|7 p.m.
|Kentucky at Texas A&M
|ESPN/ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Missouri at Oklahoma
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Florida
|SEC Network
|10 p.m.
|LSU at Auburn
|SEC Network
|Wed, Mar 4
|6:30 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Vanderbilt
|ESPNews
|7 p.m.
|Texas at Arkansas
|ESPN2/ESPNU
|Sat, Mar 7
|12 p.m.
|Arkansas at Missouri
|ESPN
|1 p.m.
|South Carolina at Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at Tennessee
|ESPN or ESPNU
|3:30 p.m.
|Georgia at Mississippi State
|SEC Network
|4 p.m.
|Florida at Kentucky
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
|Texas A&M at LSU
|SEC Network
|8:30 p.m.
|Auburn at Alabama
|ESPN
|8:30 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Texas
|SEC Network