ESPN heads to San Francisco for Super Bowl LX, bringing extensive studio programming and coverage to the Bay Area ahead of Seahawks-Patriots

Super Bowl Sunday at Levi’s Stadium: Postseason NFL Countdown expands to four-hours; NFL Primetime with Chris Berman follows the final whistle

“The Handoff,” a special one-time, 24-hour, multi-platform initiative, concludes Super Bowl Sunday on ESPN from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and runs through Monday, Feb. 9

First Take, NFL Live, SportsCenter originate from Sue Bierman Park in downtown San Francisco; The Pat McAfee Show, Unsportsmanlike & additional ESPN Audio shows originate from NFL Media Center

ESPN will distribute Super Bowl LX to more than 134 countries and territories outside the United States

Extensive coverage of the biggest week in sports from ESPN Digital, ESPN Deportes, Andscape, ESPN’s global team and more

As the Bay Area readies to host the biggest game in sports, ESPN will descend upon San Francisco for Super Bowl LX, with a wide range of the network’s shows originating from the Bay Area in the days leading up to – and on – Super Bowl Sunday. Hosts, analysts, insiders, reporters and writers will be on site across northern California, delivering around-the-clock coverage across ESPN’s platforms ahead of the Seattle Seahawks–New England Patriots matchup.

ESPN’s San Francisco-based coverage begins Monday, Feb. 2, with the arrival of the NFC Champion Seahawks and AFC Champion Patriots. National NFL reporters Jeff Darlington (Seahawks) and Sal Paolantonio (Patriots) will each be embedded with their respective teams throughout the week. Both seasoned reporters — covering their 18th and 33rd Super Bowls, respectively — will report from team hotels and practice facilities.

Programming ramps up Tuesday, Feb. 3, with coverage surrounding the Pro Bowl Games (8 p.m. ET). The spirited 7-on-7 flag football event, featuring star-studded lineups on both sidelines, follows NFL Live (4 p.m.) and Postseason NFL Countdown (6:30 p.m.), the first shows to originate from San Francisco.

On Wednesday, Feb. 4, First Take, NFL Live and SportsCenter will each air from Sue Bierman Park in San Francisco’s Financial District for three consecutive days. The Pat McAfee Show also begins its three-day Super Bowl residency Wednesday, originating from the NFL Media Center alongside ESPN Radio’s Unsportsmanlike and Clinton & Friends.

ESPN’s customary Super Bowl Sunday programming will surround Super Bowl LX, as Postseason NFL Countdown (10 a.m.–2 p.m.) and NFL Primetime (approx. 10:30–11:30 p.m.) originate from inside Levi’s Stadium before and after the game. This Super Bowl marks NFL Primetime host Chris Berman’s 44th year covering the game for ESPN.

As previously announced, following the crowning of a champion and the conclusion of NFL Primetime at Levi’s Stadium, Berman will ceremonially “hand off” to Scott Van Pelt, who will anchor coverage from SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park — the home of Super Bowl LXI. This symbolic moment marks the official launch of “The Handoff,” transitioning ESPN’s coverage from Super Bowl LX to the road toward Super Bowl LXI, ESPN’s first Super Bowl, on Feb. 14, 2027.

ESPN will distribute Super Bowl LX globally across its platforms to more than 134 countries and territories, including Latin America, Brazil, the Caribbean, sub-Saharan Africa, Australia/New Zealand, the Netherlands, and via partners TSN/RDS in Canada and JioStar in India. In most territories, the game will be available via a linear network simulcast of ESPN on Disney+.

ESPN Digital, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Audio and Andscape will super-serve fans throughout Super Bowl Week with analysis, news, interviews and predictions across platforms. Additionally, ESPN’s Digital Global team will provide extensive Super Bowl LX coverage across Latin America, Australia & New Zealand, and the U.K.

ESPN’s coverage of Super Bowl Sunday

Postseason NFL Countdown delivers first look inside Levi’s Stadium on Super Bowl morning

ESPN’s Postseason NFL Countdown extends to four hours for its season finale, airing during its traditional Super Bowl Sunday late morning/early afternoon window. Broadcasting Hall of Famer Mike Greenberg will be joined by 3x Super Bowl Champion Tedy Bruschi, Super Bowl Champions Jason Kelce and Rex Ryan, 6x Pro Bowler and Hall of Famer Randy Moss and 3x Pro Bowler Alex Smith.



Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter will be stationed inside the stadium while Darlington and Paolantonio will remain with the Super Bowl teams. Sports betting analyst Erin Dolan will also join the show from the field.

Further details on the specific elements and features of this edition of Postseason NFL Countdown will be announced in the coming days.

NFL Primetime follows Super Bowl LX on ESPN and the ESPN App

After a new champion is crowned, Berman will be joined by Booger McFarland and Smith on NFL Primetime, as the trio recaps the game and welcomes players and coaches from the winning team.

ESPN ends Super Bowl Sunday with “The Handoff” at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park

As part of the special one-time, 24-hour multi-platform event, and live from SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park in Los Angeles, Van Pelt kicks off “The Handoff,” anchoring his signature show, SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt (approximately 11:30 p.m., ESPN), alongside Clark, ‘Stanford’ Steve Coughlin, Tim Hasselbeck and Spears. The crew will bring fans in-depth highlights and reaction to Super Bowl LX between the Seahawks and Patriots while offering glimpses and teases of what’s ahead for ESPN.

That same night, Super Bowl Live hosted by Laura Rutledge will air, continuing the network’s comprehensive recap of Super Bowl LX and a look forward at the continuing NFL storylines. The show will also air from SoFi Stadium.

Powered by many of ESPN’s biggest personalities and supported across ESPN and Disney platforms, “The Handoff” will continue into Monday, Feb. 9, featuring live shows, exclusive reveals and original storytelling from locations throughout Southern California.

More information on “The Handoff” can be found here.

Morning SportsCenter editions kick off Super Bowl Sunday

ESPN’s Super Bowl Sunday begins at 7 a.m. with a three-hour Bristol-based edition of SportsCenter, with reports from Levi’s Stadium leading into Postseason NFL Countdown. Herm Edwards and Damien Woody will be in-studio, joining hosts Gary Striewski, Randy Scott, Hannah Storm and Jay Harris.

NFL Matchup available throughout Super Bowl Weekend

The final NFL Matchup of the season, previewing Super Bowl LX, will be available throughout Super Bowl Sunday on the ESPN App following its taping in San Francisco. The 30-minute show, hosted by Paolantonio, will also air Saturday at 8 a.m. and Sunday at 6 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., both on ESPN2.

Global Presentations: ESPN Broadcasters for Super Bowl LX

The following broadcast teams will call the game for viewers around the world:

ESPN Australia and New Zealand: Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick and Lindsey Thiry

Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick and Lindsey Thiry ESPN Brazil: Fernando Nardini, Paulo Antunes and Conrado Giulietti

Fernando Nardini, Paulo Antunes and Conrado Giulietti ESPN Latin America: Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega, Ciro Procuna and John Sutcliffe

ESPN adds 10+ writers to the Press Box

ESPN will cover the Seahawks-Patriots matchup from a variety of angles with an array of writers at the game:

NFL Nation reporters Brady Henderson (Seahawks), Mike Reiss (Patriots) and Nick Wagoner (49ers/local)

(Seahawks), (Patriots) and (49ers/local) Insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano

and National writer Kalyn Kahler

Senior writers Don Van Natta and Seth Wickersham

and Andscape senior writers Jason Reid , Justin Tinsley and Martenzie Johnson

, and Andscape columnist Bill Rhoden

ESPN’s Super Bowl Week Coverage

Heart of ESPN’s day-time studio lineup heads to San Francisco

ESPN’s Sue Bierman Park set will house nearly all ESPN shows onsite on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. A rundown of each show:

First Take (10 a.m.-noon): Featured commentator and executive producer Stephen A. Smith and host Shae Cornette welcome a full lineup of special guests. ESPN analysts will also join the show.



The Pat McAfee Show (Noon-2 p.m. on ESPN, Noon-3 p.m. on the ESPN App and ESPN on YouTube): McAfee will be joined by Super Bowl Champion J. Hawk, Connor Campbell, Ty Schmit, Tone Digs, Darius Butler and AQ Shipley . The show will welcome guests throughout the week and will originate from the NFL Media Center.



NFL Live (4-5 p.m.): Super Bowl champion Ryan Clark, Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky , Schefter , Peter Schrager, Marcus Spears all join Rutledge. Guests are expected to join the show.



SportsCenter (multiple editions): Matt Barrie, Kevin Negandhi, Storm and Christine Williamson will anchor multiple daytime SportsCenter editions each day, while Steve Levy hosts nightly segments for additional editions. Analysts will join the hosts.



Darlington and Paolantonio will join multiple shows, providing consistent updates on the AFC and NFC Champions.

ESPN Audio live from the Bay Area; Many shows originating at the NFL Media Center

ESPN Radio will have a significant presence inside the NFL Media Center on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with an exciting assortment of Hall of Famers, All-Pros and fan favorites joining throughout the week. A rundown of each show:

Unsportsmanlike (6–10 a.m.): Hosts Chris Canty, Evan Cohen and Michelle Smallmon set the table for the day on ESPN’s national morning show.

Clinton & Friends (10 a.m.–Noon): Clinton Yates brings his perspective as the mid-morning news from Super Bowl week and beyond develops.

The Rich Eisen Show (Noon–3 p.m.): Rich Eisen will broadcast his daily show from downtown San Francsico throughout the week.

Amber & Ian (7–10 p.m.): Ian Fitzsimmons will anchor onsite on Wednesday and Thursday.



Complementing ESPN Radio, a bevy of the company’s popular podcasts will be on the ground in San Francisco, including The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny, Kevin Clark’s This is Football, the Adam Schefter Podcast and the Domonique Foxworth Show.

Eisen and Foxworth will both be hosting live taping of their respective shows in San Francisco. Info on Eisen’s show – with special guest Berman– can be found here. Information on Foxworth’s show – with Kimes, K. Clark and Spears – can be found here.

Additionally, Matt Simms, Ben Solak and Smallmon will be seen across the NFL on ESPN YouTube channel, as the trio films content at the NFL Media Center and around San Francisco. Videos and shorts will be published daily.

ESPN’s 2026 Pro Bowl Games showcase adds to expansive Super Bowl week coverage

ESPN will present the 2026 Pro Bowl Games on Tuesday, Feb. 3, at 8 p.m. ET across ESPN, Disney XD, ESPN Deportes, the ESPN App and on mobile with NFL+. Live from Super Bowl week, for the first time ever, the Pro Bowl Games will bring the league’s top playmakers and biggest personalities to the Moscone Center in San Francisco, where the NFL’s stars will showcase their athleticism during the league’s biggest week of the year. NFL Live (4 p.m., ESPN) and Postseason NFL Countdown (6:30 p.m., ESPN) — which includes the 2026 NFL FLAG High School Girls Showcase — will precede the Pro Bowl Games.

More information on ESPN’s coverage of the Pro Bowl Games can be found here.

Additional programing highlights:

ESPN Films’ “ The Philly Special “ : The latest 30 for 30 premieres Friday, Feb. 6 (9 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App) featuring Kelce, Nick Foles, Doug Pederson, Corey Clement, Trey Burton and more as the documentary explores how one bold play call during Super Bowl LII became a cultural symbol that captured the spirit, resilience, and underdog identity of the Philadelphia Eagles and their city.

The latest 30 for 30 premieres Friday, Feb. 6 (9 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App) featuring Kelce, Nick Foles, Doug Pederson, Corey Clement, Trey Burton and more as the documentary explores how one bold play call during Super Bowl LII became a cultural symbol that captured the spirit, resilience, and underdog identity of the Philadelphia Eagles and their city. ACC Network : 22 former players from ACC schools will be discussed, highlighted by Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, with special programming throughout Super Bowl week. On Monday’s episode of the ACC Network Football Podcast, former North Carolina head coach Mack Brown will be a guest to discuss Maye, while ACCN plans to re-air Darlington’s feature on the QB and his brothers, Family Matters.

: 22 former players from ACC schools will be discussed, highlighted by Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, with special programming throughout Super Bowl week. On Monday’s episode of the ACC Network Football Podcast, former North Carolina head coach Mack Brown will be a guest to discuss Maye, while ACCN plans to re-air Darlington’s feature on the QB and his brothers, Family Matters. SEC Network: The Paul Finebaum Show, SEC Now and Marty & McGee will spotlight the 31 former players from current SEC institutions throughout the week leading up to Super Bowl LX. Alabama leads the SEC with seven former players represented in the Super Bowl, and 13 SEC schools will have at least one former player represented in Super Bowl LX.

The Paul Finebaum Show, SEC Now and Marty & McGee will spotlight the 31 former players from current SEC institutions throughout the week leading up to Super Bowl LX. Alabama leads the SEC with seven former players represented in the Super Bowl, and 13 SEC schools will have at least one former player represented in Super Bowl LX. ESPN Deportes: Kary Correa, Sebastian M. Christensen, Sergio Dipp, Rebeca Landa, Mauricio Pedroza, Hérculez Gomez, Cristina Alexander, Eduardo Varela, Ramiro Pruneda, Miguel Pasquel, Pablo Viruega, Ciro Procuna and John Sutcliffe will be in the San Francisco area assisting with the Spanish-language version of NFL Live, Ahora o Nunca,and additional Super Bowl LX news across the network.

and will be in the San Francisco area assisting with the Spanish-language version of NFL Live, Ahora o Nunca,and additional Super Bowl LX news across the network. ESPN App: Throughout Super Bowl Week, multiple NFL shows are available on demand, including Turning Pointand previous editions of NFL Matchup.

Throughout Super Bowl Week, multiple NFL shows are available on demand, including Turning Pointand previous editions of NFL Matchup. ESPN Social:ESPN’s social channels will have a variety of approaches throughout the week, including Omar Raja and Katie Feeney from Radio Row creating content with various celebrities and personalities.

ESPN Digital dives into the Multitude of Storylines Surrounding the Seahawks-Patriots

ESPN.com and Andscape will tackle a variety of angles heading into the Super Bowl:

ESPN.com: An in-depth breakdown and preview of the Super Bowl LX matchup (Bill Barnwell) Sizing up player vs. player matchups that could impact the game (Ben Solak) How John Schneider and Mike Macdonald built an elite Seahawks defense (Brady Henderson) Five key moments that got the Patriots back to the Super Bowl (Mike Reiss) Our Super Bowl cheat sheet with everything you need to know A mini history of trick plays in the Super Bowl (Ben Baby) Game score — and MVP — predictions from a plethora of experts

