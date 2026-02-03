Batter Up! SEC Network Features Nearly 140 SEC Baseball and Softball Games During 2026 Slate
- Nearly 190 Games Across ESPN Linear Networks: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network and ACC Network
- SECN+ to showcase more than 675 regular season games during 2026 season
- Rally Cap Returns Sunday, April 12 at 8 p.m. ET
Throughout the 2026 baseball and softball regular seasons, ESPN is slated to present more than 7,000 games, with over 100 games televised on SEC Network. Additionally, SECN returns as the home to the conference tournaments for both sports, providing studio and live event coverage of the 2026 SEC Softball Tournament Presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet from Lexington, Ky. and the 2026 SEC Baseball Tournament Presented by Regions Bank in Hoover, Ala.
Baseball
SEC Network will showcase 70 games, including 55 regular season contests across this college baseball season. First pitch of the 2026 campaign is set for Saturday, March 14 with a top-10 matchup between the fourth-ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs and the seventh-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks in the network’s opening game, slated for 2 p.m. ET.
Action continues the rest of the day on SECN with a ranked vs. ranked battle between No. 14 Tennessee and No. 15 Georgia at 5 p.m., while No. 2 LSU heads to No. 23 Vanderbilt to close out the day at 8 p.m.
In all, five of the top 10 and 11 of the nation’s top 25 teams in the D1Baseball preseason poll hail from the SEC: LSU (No. 2), Texas (No. 3), Mississippi State (No. 4), Arkansas (No. 7), Auburn (No. 9), Florida (No. 13), Tennessee (No. 14), Georgia (No. 15), Kentucky (No. 18), Vanderbilt (No. 23) and Texas A&M (No. 25). Ranked preseason squads are highlighted on SEC Network nearly every day of televised action during the first month of the season.
Additionally, SECN+ features more than 400 regular season conference and non-conference games during 2026. Every game of the 2026 SEC Baseball Tournament Presented by Regions Bank is set to air on SEC Network and ESPN2, with surrounding on-site studio coverage.
For a full look at the 2026 NCAA Division I Baseball schedule on ESPN platforms, please click here.
Softball
SEC Network will feature over 67 matchups this season, including 56 regular season games. The network begins coverage with four games in February as part of the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational, an ESPN Events’ owned-and-operated college softball tournament. In addition to the linear slate of 84 regular season SEC contests across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and SEC Network, SEC Network+ will showcase more than 275 games in 2026. T-Mobile 5G Home Internet and Regions Bank will each present packages of SEC Network softball throughout the regular season.
Four games are set to air on SEC Network to open the first weekend of conference play. The network is home to a tripleheader on Sunday, March 8 beginning with No. 1 Texas at No. 14 South Carolina at noon ET. Following the Longhorns-Gamecocks matchup, the 13th-ranked LSU Tigers head to No. 4 Tennessee for a 2 p.m. first pitch. Rounding out the night’s action is Missouri vs. No. 6 Florida at 4 p.m. from Gainesville, Fla. Monday, the Gators will once again battle the Tigers, with first pitch slated for 7 p.m.
As touted in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Preseason Top 25, 11 SEC squads find themselves amongst the ranks: Texas (No. 1), Oklahoma (No. 3), Tennessee (No. 4), Florida (No. 6), Arkansas (No. 8), Texas A&M (No. 11), LSU (No. 13), South Carolina (No. 14), Georgia (No. 15), Alabama (No. 16) and Ole Miss (No. 22).
As in previous seasons, Mic’d Up Monday will continue at select SEC games throughout the conference season.
SEC Network is set to air the entirety of the First Round and Quarterfinals of the 2026 SEC Softball Tournament Presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet, providing wall-to-wall coverage of the action from Athens. On-site studio coverage will continue throughout the Semifinals and Championship, both airing on ESPN.
For a full look at the 2026 NCAA Division I Softball schedule on ESPN platforms, please click here.
Rally Cap Returns
Southeastern Conference baseball and softball fans have even more analysis coming to the plate as Rally Cap Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors is set to debut on April 12 at 8 p.m.
2026 SEC Network Baseball Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Sat, Mar 14
|2 p.m.
|No. 4 Mississippi State at No. 7 Arkansas
|5 p.m.
|No. 14 Tennessee at No. 15 Georgia
|8 p.m.
|No. 2 LSU at No. 23 Vanderbilt
|Sun, Mar 15
|4 p.m.
|No. 2 LSU at No. 23 Vanderbilt
|Thu, Mar 19
|8 p.m.
|No. 18 Kentucky at Ole Miss
|Fri, Mar 20
|8 p.m.
|No. 23 Vanderbilt at No. 4 Mississippi State
|Sun, Mar 22
|1 p.m.
|No. 13 Florida at Alabama
|4 p.m.
|No. 15 Georgia at No. 25 Texas A&M
|Thu, Mar 26
|8 p.m.
|Oklahoma at No. 3 Texas
|Fri, Mar 27
|8 p.m.
|Oklahoma at No. 3 Texas
|Sat, Mar 28
|2 p.m.
|No. 14 Tennessee at No. 23 Vanderbilt
|5 p.m.
|Oklahoma at No. 3 Texas
|8 p.m.
|No. 9 Auburn at Alabama
|Sun, Mar 29
|1 p.m.
|No. 13 Florida at No. 7 Arkansas
|4 p.m.
|No. 4 Mississippi State at Ole Miss
|Tue, Mar 31
|8 p.m.
|Kansas at Missouri
|Thu, Apr 2
|7 p.m.
|No. 3 Texas at South Carolina
|Fri, Apr 3
|5:30 p.m.
|No. 2 LSU at No. 14 Tennessee
|Sat, Apr 4
|7:30 p.m.
|Ole Miss at No. 13 Florida
|Sun, Apr 5
|1 p.m.
|Missouri at No. 18 Kentucky
|Tue, Apr 7
|5:30 p.m.
|Louisville at No. 18 Kentucky
|Thu, Apr 9
|7 p.m.
|Oklahoma at No. 23 Vanderbilt
|Fri, Apr 10
|8 p.m.
|No. 3 Texas at No. 25 Texas A&M
|Sat, Apr 11
|5 p.m.
|No. 7 Arkansas at Alabama
|8 p.m.
|No. 18 Kentucky at No. 9 Auburn
|Sun, Apr 12
|Noon
|No. 13 Florida at No. 15 Georgia
|3 p.m.
|No. 18 Kentucky at No. 9 Auburn
|Thu, Apr 16
|7 p.m.
|No. 9 Auburn at No. 13 Florida
|Fri, Apr 17
|5:30 p.m.
|No. 9 Auburn at No. 13 Florida
|Sat, Apr 18
|1 p.m.
|No. 4 Mississippi State at South Carolina
|8 p.m.
|No. 25 Texas A&M at No. 2 LSU
|Tue, Apr 21
|7 p.m.
|SIU-Edwardsville at Missouri
|Thu, Apr 23
|8 p.m.
|No. 7 Arkansas at Missouri
|Fri, Apr 24
|8 p.m.
|No. 7 Arkansas at Missouri
|Sat, Apr 25
|2 p.m.
|No. 15 Georgia at Ole Miss
|5 p.m.
|No. 25 Texas A&M at No. 13 Florida
|8 p.m.
|No. 3 Texas at No. 23 Vanderbilt
|Sun, Apr 26
|3 p.m.
|No. 18 Kentucky at South Carolina
|Fri, May 1
|8 p.m.
|No. 9 Auburn at No. 25 Texas A&M
|Sat, May 2
|7 p.m.
|No. 13 Florida at Oklahoma
|Sun, May 3
|Noon
|Missouri at No. 15 Georgia
|3 p.m.
|Ole Miss at No. 7 Arkansas
|Fri, May 8
|5:30 p.m.
|Alabama at South Carolina
|8:30 p.m.
|No. 9 Auburn at No. 4 Mississippi State
|Sat, May 9
|1 p.m.
|Alabama at South Carolina
|4 p.m.
|No. 9 Auburn at No. 4 Mississippi State
|7 p.m.
|No. 2 LSU at No. 15 Georgia
|Sun, May 10
|Noon
|No. 18 Kentucky at No. 13 Florida
|3 p.m.
|No. 2 LSU at No. 15 Georgia
|6 p.m.
|No. 25 Texas A&M at Ole Miss
|Tue, May 12
|7 p.m.
|UT Martin at Ole Miss
|Thu, May 14
|TBD
|SEC Wildcard
|Fri, May 15
|8 p.m.
|SEC Wildcard
|Sat, May 16
|Noon
|SEC Wildcard
|3 p.m.
|SEC Wildcard
|Tue, May 19
|10:30 a.m.
|SEC Tournament – First Round
|2 p.m.
|SEC Tournament – First Round
|5:30 p.m.
|SEC Tournament – First Round
|9 p.m.
|SEC Tournament – First Round
|Wed, May 20
|10:30 a.m.
|SEC Tournament – Second Round
|2 p.m.
|SEC Tournament – Second Round
|5:30 p.m.
|SEC Tournament – Second Round
|9 p.m.
|SEC Tournament – Second Round
|Thu, May 21
|4 p.m.
|SEC Tournament – Quarterfinal
|7:30 p.m.
|SEC Tournament – Quarterfinal
|Fri, May 22
|4 p.m.
|SEC Tournament – Quarterfinal
|7:30 p.m.
|SEC Tournament – Quarterfinal
|Sat, May 23
|1 p.m.
|SEC Tournament – Semifinal
|4:30 p.m.
|SEC Tournament – Semifinal
|Sun, May 24
|2 p.m.
|SEC Tournament: Championship – UmpCast
2026 SEC Network Softball Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Thu, Feb 12
|11 a.m.
|Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational
Oklahoma State vs. No. 15 Georgia
|Fri, Feb 13
|9 a.m.
|Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational NC State vs. No. 15 Georgia
|Sat, Feb 14
|10 a.m.
|Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational
UCF vs. No. 13 LSU
|Sun, Feb 15
|9 a.m.
|Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational
James Madison vs. No. 11 Texas A&M
|Sun, Mar 8
|Noon
|No. 1 Texas at No. 14 South Carolina^
|2 p.m.
|No. 13 LSU at No. 4 Tennessee^
|4 p.m.
|Missouri at No. 6 Florida^
|Mon, Mar 9
|7 p.m.
|Missouri at No. 6 Florida^
|Tue, Mar 10
|6 p.m.
|Duke at No. 14 South Carolina
|8 p.m.
|Samford at No. 16 Alabama^
|Sat, Mar 14
|Noon
|No. 6 Florida at Kentucky*
|Sun, Mar 15
|1 p.m.
|Auburn at No. 3 Oklahoma*
|7 p.m.
|No. 11 Texas A&M at No. 13 LSU*
|Mon, Mar 16
|7 p.m.
|No. 11 Texas A&M at No. 13 LSU
|Tue, Mar 17
|Noon
|Central Arkansas at No. 8 Arkansas
|Wed, Mar 18
|6 p.m.
|Louisiana Tech at No. 22 Ole Miss
|8 p.m.
|UAB at Mississippi State
|Fri, Mar 20
|6 p.m.
|Mississippi State at No. 15 Georgia
|Sun, Mar 22
|7 p.m.
|No. 3 Oklahoma at No. 22 Ole Miss*
|Mon, Mar 23
|7 p.m.
|No. 3 Oklahoma at No. 22 Ole Miss*
|Wed, Mar 25
|5:30 p.m.
|Louisville at Kentucky
|7:30 p.m.
|Clemson at No. 14 South Carolina
|Fri, Mar 27
|6 p.m.
|No. 22 Ole Miss at No. 4 Tennessee^
|Sat, Mar 28
|Noon
|No. 3 Oklahoma at No. 13 LSU*
|Sun, Mar 29
|7 p.m.
|No. 14 South Carolina at Mississippi State*
|Mon, Mar 30
|7 p.m.
|No. 14 South Carolina at Mississippi State*
|Tue, Mar 31
|6 p.m.
|Wichita State at No. 3 Oklahoma
|Fri, Apr 3
|8:30 p.m.
|No. 1 Texas at No. 16 Alabama^
|Sat, Apr 4
|11:30 a.m.
|Mississippi State at No. 6 Florida*
|1:30 p.m.
|No. 15 Georgia at No. 11 Texas A&M*
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 13 LSU at Missouri*
|5:30 p.m.
|No. 14 South Carolina at No. 4 Tennessee*
|Sun, Apr 5
|4 p.m.
|Auburn at No. 8 Arkansas*
|Mon, Apr 6
|7 p.m.
|Auburn at No. 8 Arkansas
|Tue, Apr 7
|8:30 p.m.
|Samford at No. 22 Ole Miss
|Wed, Apr 8
|6 p.m.
|Morehead State at Kentucky
|Fri, Apr 10
|6 p.m.
|No. 6 Florida at No. 14 South Carolina^
|Sat, Apr 11
|1 p.m.
|No. 16 Alabama at Auburn*
|3 p.m.
|No. 6 Florida at No. 14 South Carolina*
|Sun, Apr 12
|6 p.m.
|No. 4 Tennessee at Kentucky*
|Mon, Apr 13
|7 p.m.
|No. 4 Tennessee at Kentucky
|Fri, Apr 17
|8:30 p.m.
|Mississippi State at No. 11 Texas A&M
|Sat, Apr 18
|4 p.m.
|No. 1 Texas at No. 15 Georgia^
|6 p.m.
|No. 14 South Carolina at Missouri*
|Mon, Apr 20
|7 p.m.
|No. 1 Texas at No. 15 Georgia^
|Fri, Apr 24
|6 p.m.
|No. 1 Texas at Kentucky^
|Sat Apr 25
|Noon
|Missouri at No. 8 Arkansas*
|Sun, Apr 26
|1 p.m.
|No. 22 Ole Miss at Auburn*
|Mon, Apr 27
|7 p.m.
|No. 16 Alabama at No. 4 Tennessee^
|Tue, Apr 28
|7 p.m.
|Florida State at No. 6 Florida
|Thu, Apr 30
|7 p.m.
|No. 8 Arkansas at No. 1 Texas
|9 p.m.
|No. 3 Oklahoma at No. 11 Texas A&M
|Fri, May 1
|6 p.m.
|No. 3 Oklahoma at No. 11 Texas A&M
|Sat, May 2
|1 p.m.
|No. 4 Tennessee at Missouri^
|3 p.m.
|Mississippi State at No. 22 Ole Miss*
|5 p.m.
|Auburn at No. 13 LSU
|Tue, May 5
|1 p.m.
|SEC Tournament – First Round*
|4 p.m.
|SEC Tournament – First Round*
|7 p.m.
|SEC Tournament – First Round*
|Wed, May 6
|11 a.m.
|SEC Tournament – Second Round*
|2 p.m.
|SEC Tournament – Second Round*
|5 p.m.
|SEC Tournament – Second Round*
|8 p.m.
|SEC Tournament – Second Round*
|Thu, May 7
|11 a.m.
|SEC Tournament – Quarterfinals*
|2 p.m.
|SEC Tournament – Quarterfinals*
|5 p.m.
|SEC Tournament – Quarterfinals*
|8 p.m.
|SEC Tournament – Quarterfinals*
* Presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet
^ Presented by Regions Bank