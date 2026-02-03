Batter Up! SEC Network Features Nearly 140 SEC Baseball and Softball Games During 2026 Slate

Nearly 190 Games Across ESPN Linear Networks: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network and ACC Network

SECN+ to showcase more than 675 regular season games during 2026 season

Rally Cap Returns Sunday, April 12 at 8 p.m. ET

Throughout the 2026 baseball and softball regular seasons, ESPN is slated to present more than 7,000 games, with over 100 games televised on SEC Network. Additionally, SECN returns as the home to the conference tournaments for both sports, providing studio and live event coverage of the 2026 SEC Softball Tournament Presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet from Lexington, Ky. and the 2026 SEC Baseball Tournament Presented by Regions Bank in Hoover, Ala.

Baseball

SEC Network will showcase 70 games, including 55 regular season contests across this college baseball season. First pitch of the 2026 campaign is set for Saturday, March 14 with a top-10 matchup between the fourth-ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs and the seventh-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks in the network’s opening game, slated for 2 p.m. ET.

Action continues the rest of the day on SECN with a ranked vs. ranked battle between No. 14 Tennessee and No. 15 Georgia at 5 p.m., while No. 2 LSU heads to No. 23 Vanderbilt to close out the day at 8 p.m.

In all, five of the top 10 and 11 of the nation’s top 25 teams in the D1Baseball preseason poll hail from the SEC: LSU (No. 2), Texas (No. 3), Mississippi State (No. 4), Arkansas (No. 7), Auburn (No. 9), Florida (No. 13), Tennessee (No. 14), Georgia (No. 15), Kentucky (No. 18), Vanderbilt (No. 23) and Texas A&M (No. 25). Ranked preseason squads are highlighted on SEC Network nearly every day of televised action during the first month of the season.

Additionally, SECN+ features more than 400 regular season conference and non-conference games during 2026. Every game of the 2026 SEC Baseball Tournament Presented by Regions Bank is set to air on SEC Network and ESPN2, with surrounding on-site studio coverage.

For a full look at the 2026 NCAA Division I Baseball schedule on ESPN platforms, please click here.

Softball

SEC Network will feature over 67 matchups this season, including 56 regular season games. The network begins coverage with four games in February as part of the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational, an ESPN Events’ owned-and-operated college softball tournament. In addition to the linear slate of 84 regular season SEC contests across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and SEC Network, SEC Network+ will showcase more than 275 games in 2026. T-Mobile 5G Home Internet and Regions Bank will each present packages of SEC Network softball throughout the regular season.

Four games are set to air on SEC Network to open the first weekend of conference play. The network is home to a tripleheader on Sunday, March 8 beginning with No. 1 Texas at No. 14 South Carolina at noon ET. Following the Longhorns-Gamecocks matchup, the 13th-ranked LSU Tigers head to No. 4 Tennessee for a 2 p.m. first pitch. Rounding out the night’s action is Missouri vs. No. 6 Florida at 4 p.m. from Gainesville, Fla. Monday, the Gators will once again battle the Tigers, with first pitch slated for 7 p.m.

As touted in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Preseason Top 25, 11 SEC squads find themselves amongst the ranks: Texas (No. 1), Oklahoma (No. 3), Tennessee (No. 4), Florida (No. 6), Arkansas (No. 8), Texas A&M (No. 11), LSU (No. 13), South Carolina (No. 14), Georgia (No. 15), Alabama (No. 16) and Ole Miss (No. 22).

As in previous seasons, Mic’d Up Monday will continue at select SEC games throughout the conference season.

SEC Network is set to air the entirety of the First Round and Quarterfinals of the 2026 SEC Softball Tournament Presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet, providing wall-to-wall coverage of the action from Athens. On-site studio coverage will continue throughout the Semifinals and Championship, both airing on ESPN.

For a full look at the 2026 NCAA Division I Softball schedule on ESPN platforms, please click here.

Rally Cap Returns

Southeastern Conference baseball and softball fans have even more analysis coming to the plate as Rally Cap Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors is set to debut on April 12 at 8 p.m.

2026 SEC Network Baseball Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Sat, Mar 14 2 p.m. No. 4 Mississippi State at No. 7 Arkansas 5 p.m. No. 14 Tennessee at No. 15 Georgia 8 p.m. No. 2 LSU at No. 23 Vanderbilt Sun, Mar 15 4 p.m. No. 2 LSU at No. 23 Vanderbilt Thu, Mar 19 8 p.m. No. 18 Kentucky at Ole Miss Fri, Mar 20 8 p.m. No. 23 Vanderbilt at No. 4 Mississippi State Sun, Mar 22 1 p.m. No. 13 Florida at Alabama 4 p.m. No. 15 Georgia at No. 25 Texas A&M Thu, Mar 26 8 p.m. Oklahoma at No. 3 Texas Fri, Mar 27 8 p.m. Oklahoma at No. 3 Texas Sat, Mar 28 2 p.m. No. 14 Tennessee at No. 23 Vanderbilt 5 p.m. Oklahoma at No. 3 Texas 8 p.m. No. 9 Auburn at Alabama Sun, Mar 29 1 p.m. No. 13 Florida at No. 7 Arkansas 4 p.m. No. 4 Mississippi State at Ole Miss Tue, Mar 31 8 p.m. Kansas at Missouri Thu, Apr 2 7 p.m. No. 3 Texas at South Carolina Fri, Apr 3 5:30 p.m. No. 2 LSU at No. 14 Tennessee Sat, Apr 4 7:30 p.m. Ole Miss at No. 13 Florida Sun, Apr 5 1 p.m. Missouri at No. 18 Kentucky Tue, Apr 7 5:30 p.m. Louisville at No. 18 Kentucky Thu, Apr 9 7 p.m. Oklahoma at No. 23 Vanderbilt Fri, Apr 10 8 p.m. No. 3 Texas at No. 25 Texas A&M Sat, Apr 11 5 p.m. No. 7 Arkansas at Alabama 8 p.m. No. 18 Kentucky at No. 9 Auburn Sun, Apr 12 Noon No. 13 Florida at No. 15 Georgia 3 p.m. No. 18 Kentucky at No. 9 Auburn Thu, Apr 16 7 p.m. No. 9 Auburn at No. 13 Florida Fri, Apr 17 5:30 p.m. No. 9 Auburn at No. 13 Florida Sat, Apr 18 1 p.m. No. 4 Mississippi State at South Carolina 8 p.m. No. 25 Texas A&M at No. 2 LSU Tue, Apr 21 7 p.m. SIU-Edwardsville at Missouri Thu, Apr 23 8 p.m. No. 7 Arkansas at Missouri Fri, Apr 24 8 p.m. No. 7 Arkansas at Missouri Sat, Apr 25 2 p.m. No. 15 Georgia at Ole Miss 5 p.m. No. 25 Texas A&M at No. 13 Florida 8 p.m. No. 3 Texas at No. 23 Vanderbilt Sun, Apr 26 3 p.m. No. 18 Kentucky at South Carolina Fri, May 1 8 p.m. No. 9 Auburn at No. 25 Texas A&M Sat, May 2 7 p.m. No. 13 Florida at Oklahoma Sun, May 3 Noon Missouri at No. 15 Georgia 3 p.m. Ole Miss at No. 7 Arkansas Fri, May 8 5:30 p.m. Alabama at South Carolina 8:30 p.m. No. 9 Auburn at No. 4 Mississippi State Sat, May 9 1 p.m. Alabama at South Carolina 4 p.m. No. 9 Auburn at No. 4 Mississippi State 7 p.m. No. 2 LSU at No. 15 Georgia Sun, May 10 Noon No. 18 Kentucky at No. 13 Florida 3 p.m. No. 2 LSU at No. 15 Georgia 6 p.m. No. 25 Texas A&M at Ole Miss Tue, May 12 7 p.m. UT Martin at Ole Miss Thu, May 14 TBD SEC Wildcard Fri, May 15 8 p.m. SEC Wildcard Sat, May 16 Noon SEC Wildcard 3 p.m. SEC Wildcard Tue, May 19 10:30 a.m. SEC Tournament – First Round 2 p.m. SEC Tournament – First Round 5:30 p.m. SEC Tournament – First Round 9 p.m. SEC Tournament – First Round Wed, May 20 10:30 a.m. SEC Tournament – Second Round 2 p.m. SEC Tournament – Second Round 5:30 p.m. SEC Tournament – Second Round 9 p.m. SEC Tournament – Second Round Thu, May 21 4 p.m. SEC Tournament – Quarterfinal 7:30 p.m. SEC Tournament – Quarterfinal Fri, May 22 4 p.m. SEC Tournament – Quarterfinal 7:30 p.m. SEC Tournament – Quarterfinal Sat, May 23 1 p.m. SEC Tournament – Semifinal 4:30 p.m. SEC Tournament – Semifinal Sun, May 24 2 p.m. SEC Tournament: Championship – UmpCast

2026 SEC Network Softball Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Thu, Feb 12 11 a.m. Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational

Oklahoma State vs. No. 15 Georgia Fri, Feb 13 9 a.m. Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational NC State vs. No. 15 Georgia Sat, Feb 14 10 a.m. Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational UCF vs. No. 13 LSU Sun, Feb 15 9 a.m. Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational James Madison vs. No. 11 Texas A&M Sun, Mar 8 Noon No. 1 Texas at No. 14 South Carolina^ 2 p.m. No. 13 LSU at No. 4 Tennessee^ 4 p.m. Missouri at No. 6 Florida^ Mon, Mar 9 7 p.m. Missouri at No. 6 Florida^ Tue, Mar 10 6 p.m. Duke at No. 14 South Carolina 8 p.m. Samford at No. 16 Alabama^ Sat, Mar 14 Noon No. 6 Florida at Kentucky* Sun, Mar 15 1 p.m. Auburn at No. 3 Oklahoma* 7 p.m. No. 11 Texas A&M at No. 13 LSU* Mon, Mar 16 7 p.m. No. 11 Texas A&M at No. 13 LSU Tue, Mar 17 Noon Central Arkansas at No. 8 Arkansas Wed, Mar 18 6 p.m. Louisiana Tech at No. 22 Ole Miss 8 p.m. UAB at Mississippi State Fri, Mar 20 6 p.m. Mississippi State at No. 15 Georgia Sun, Mar 22 7 p.m. No. 3 Oklahoma at No. 22 Ole Miss* Mon, Mar 23 7 p.m. No. 3 Oklahoma at No. 22 Ole Miss* Wed, Mar 25 5:30 p.m. Louisville at Kentucky 7:30 p.m. Clemson at No. 14 South Carolina Fri, Mar 27 6 p.m. No. 22 Ole Miss at No. 4 Tennessee^ Sat, Mar 28 Noon No. 3 Oklahoma at No. 13 LSU* Sun, Mar 29 7 p.m. No. 14 South Carolina at Mississippi State* Mon, Mar 30 7 p.m. No. 14 South Carolina at Mississippi State* Tue, Mar 31 6 p.m. Wichita State at No. 3 Oklahoma Fri, Apr 3 8:30 p.m. No. 1 Texas at No. 16 Alabama^ Sat, Apr 4 11:30 a.m. Mississippi State at No. 6 Florida* 1:30 p.m. No. 15 Georgia at No. 11 Texas A&M* 3:30 p.m. No. 13 LSU at Missouri* 5:30 p.m. No. 14 South Carolina at No. 4 Tennessee* Sun, Apr 5 4 p.m. Auburn at No. 8 Arkansas* Mon, Apr 6 7 p.m. Auburn at No. 8 Arkansas Tue, Apr 7 8:30 p.m. Samford at No. 22 Ole Miss Wed, Apr 8 6 p.m. Morehead State at Kentucky Fri, Apr 10 6 p.m. No. 6 Florida at No. 14 South Carolina^ Sat, Apr 11 1 p.m. No. 16 Alabama at Auburn* 3 p.m. No. 6 Florida at No. 14 South Carolina* Sun, Apr 12 6 p.m. No. 4 Tennessee at Kentucky* Mon, Apr 13 7 p.m. No. 4 Tennessee at Kentucky Fri, Apr 17 8:30 p.m. Mississippi State at No. 11 Texas A&M Sat, Apr 18 4 p.m. No. 1 Texas at No. 15 Georgia^ 6 p.m. No. 14 South Carolina at Missouri* Mon, Apr 20 7 p.m. No. 1 Texas at No. 15 Georgia^ Fri, Apr 24 6 p.m. No. 1 Texas at Kentucky^ Sat Apr 25 Noon Missouri at No. 8 Arkansas* Sun, Apr 26 1 p.m. No. 22 Ole Miss at Auburn* Mon, Apr 27 7 p.m. No. 16 Alabama at No. 4 Tennessee^ Tue, Apr 28 7 p.m. Florida State at No. 6 Florida Thu, Apr 30 7 p.m. No. 8 Arkansas at No. 1 Texas 9 p.m. No. 3 Oklahoma at No. 11 Texas A&M Fri, May 1 6 p.m. No. 3 Oklahoma at No. 11 Texas A&M Sat, May 2 1 p.m. No. 4 Tennessee at Missouri^ 3 p.m. Mississippi State at No. 22 Ole Miss* 5 p.m. Auburn at No. 13 LSU Tue, May 5 1 p.m. SEC Tournament – First Round* 4 p.m. SEC Tournament – First Round* 7 p.m. SEC Tournament – First Round* Wed, May 6 11 a.m. SEC Tournament – Second Round* 2 p.m. SEC Tournament – Second Round* 5 p.m. SEC Tournament – Second Round* 8 p.m. SEC Tournament – Second Round* Thu, May 7 11 a.m. SEC Tournament – Quarterfinals* 2 p.m. SEC Tournament – Quarterfinals* 5 p.m. SEC Tournament – Quarterfinals* 8 p.m. SEC Tournament – Quarterfinals*

* Presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet

^ Presented by Regions Bank