Goal! ESPN delivers most-viewed game of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

On Saturday, 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round action continued in prime time on ABC, delivering the most-viewed game of the Playoffs. Buffalo Sabres-Montreal Canadiens Game 6 (8 p.m. ET) delivered 2.7 million viewers, up 18% vs. ABC’s Second Round Game 6 last year (Winnipeg Jets-Dallas Stars 2.3 million).

ESPN networks have now aired the top four games of the Second Round, including Sabres-Canadiens Game 6 (2.7 million), Philadelphia Flyers-Carolina Hurricanes Game 1 (2.5 million), Colorado Avalanche-Minnesota Wild Game 4 (2.4 million) and Flyers-Hurricanes Game 2 (2.3 million).

Through 10 games, the Second Round of the Playoffs on ESPN networks is averaging 2.1 million viewers, up 69% YoY.

The Western Conference Final begins Wednesday in prime time on ESPN with the Vegas Golden Knights-Colorado Avalanche (8 p.m. ET) with pregame coverage on the same network at 7:30 p.m. Conference Final games continue every other day through the series across ESPN networks. More here.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

Ardi Dwornik | [email protected] | 347-702-0742