Goal! ESPN delivers most-viewed game of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

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Goal! ESPN delivers most-viewed game of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Buffalo Sabres vs. Montreal Canadiens Second Round Game 6 captures 2.7 million viewers

Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo1 day ago

On Saturday, 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round action continued in prime time on ABC, delivering the most-viewed game of the Playoffs. Buffalo Sabres-Montreal Canadiens Game 6 (8 p.m. ET) delivered 2.7 million viewers, up 18% vs. ABC’s Second Round Game 6 last year (Winnipeg Jets-Dallas Stars 2.3 million).

ESPN networks have now aired the top four games of the Second Round, including Sabres-Canadiens Game 6 (2.7 million), Philadelphia Flyers-Carolina Hurricanes Game 1 (2.5 million), Colorado Avalanche-Minnesota Wild Game 4 (2.4 million) and Flyers-Hurricanes Game 2 (2.3 million).

Through 10 games, the Second Round of the Playoffs on ESPN networks is averaging 2.1 million viewers, up 69% YoY.

The Western Conference Final begins Wednesday in prime time on ESPN with the Vegas Golden Knights-Colorado Avalanche (8 p.m. ET) with pregame coverage on the same network at 7:30 p.m. Conference Final games continue every other day through the series across ESPN networks. More here.

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CONTACTS:
Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612
Ardi Dwornik |  [email protected] | 347-702-0742

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Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo1 day ago
Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo

Andrea DiCristoforo

Based out of the Los Angeles Production Center in LA, California, Andrea DiCristoforo is a Communications Manager focusing on the NHL, College Hockey and ESPN Creative Studio. Prior to joining ESPN in 2022, Andrea worked in Olympic Sports. She is also a proud graduate from the University of New Hampshire.
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