ESPN Events announces 17-game college football bowl schedule for 2026-27 season

Cricket Celebration Bowl kicks off Bowl Season on Saturday, Dec. 12

ESPN Events’ 2026-27 schedule will feature 10 FBS and two FCS conferences and four early-season kickoff games

Inaugural Liberty Mutual Music City Kickoff debuts Sept. 6 in Week 1 ACC-SEC early-season matchup

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, has unveiled its schedule of 17 owned-and-operated bowl games for the 2026-27 college football postseason, which will feature 10 FBS conferences and two FCS conferences.

Bowl Season will begin Saturday, Dec. 12, with ESPN Events’ 11th edition of the Cricket Celebration Bowl (noon ET, ABC) as the champions of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) face off in the National Championship for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Following a pair of thrilling shootouts last season, the 21st annual Isleta New Mexico Bowl (2:30 p.m., ESPN) and the 23rd annual Sheraton Hawai‘i Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN) return for a Christmas Eve bowl doubleheader on Dec. 24.

Celebrating a milestone 20 years, the JLab Birmingham Bowl (2 p.m., ESPN) returns to Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Dec. 29 featuring teams from the Southeastern Conference, American Conference or Atlantic Coast Conference.

On Dec. 31, a New Year’s Eve doubleheader kicks off with the Las Vegas Bowl (3:45 p.m., ESPN), returning to Allegiant Stadium as it celebrates 35 years, followed by the Kinder’s Texas Bowl (7:30 p.m., ESPN), returning to Reliant Stadium in Houston to help ring in the New Year.

The ESPN Events bowl schedule concludes on Jan. 2 with the 17th edition of the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl (3:30 p.m., ABC) returning to Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas. This marks the second time in three seasons the bowl has been played in the new calendar year.

ESPN Events Kickoff Games

Last week, ESPN announced its early-season schedule, which included four ESPN Events kickoff games, featuring the FCS Kickoff (7 p.m., ESPN) – East Texas A&M vs. Mercer in ESPN’s first primetime college football telecast of the ‘26 season – from Macon, Ga., on Saturday, Aug. 29. That same night, the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff takes center stage in Atlanta as Alabama A&M faces Howard in primetime (7:30 p.m., ABC). On Sunday, Aug. 30, ESPN Events’ Red Tails Classic (8 p.m., ESPN2) will feature a matchup between West Alabama and Tuskegee from Montgomery, Ala., continuing to celebrate the tradition, legacy and values of HBCUs as part of ESPN’s season-long commitment to HBCU football.

During Labor Day Weekend and Week 1 of the college football season, the inaugural Liberty Mutual Music City Kickoff in Nashville features a marquee ACC-SEC matchup between ESPN.com’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 teams No. 21 Louisville and No. 9 Ole Miss on Sunday, Sept. 6, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Schedules are subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information. Additional scheduling details, including commentator assignments for each bowl game, will be announced following bowl selections in December.

2026-27 ESPN Events College Football Bowl Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sat, Dec. 12 Noon Cricket Celebration Bowl Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.) ABC Tue, Dec. 15 5:30 p.m. IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Ala.) ESPN 9 p.m. Frisco Football Classic The Star at Ford Center (Frisco, Texas) ESPN Fri, Dec. 18 11 a.m. Boca Raton Bowl Flagler Credit Union Stadium (Boca Raton, Fla.) ESPN 2:30 p.m. Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.) ESPN Mon, Dec. 21 11 a.m. Myrtle Beach Bowl Brooks Stadium (Conway, S.C.) ESPN 2:30 p.m. Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho) ESPN Tue, Dec. 22 5 p.m. StaffDNA Cure Bowl Acrisure Bounce House (Orlando, Fla.) ESPN Wed, Dec. 23 5:30 p.m. Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas) ESPN 9 p.m. Frisco Bowl The Star at Ford Center (Frisco, Texas) ESPN Thu, Dec. 24 2:30 p.m. Isleta New Mexico Bowl University Stadium (Albuquerque, N.M.) ESPN 7 p.m. Sheraton Hawai‘i Bowl Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu, Hawaii) ESPN Sat, Dec. 26 2 p.m. Wasabi Fenway Bowl Fenway Park (Boston, Mass.) ESPN Tue, Dec. 29 2 p.m. JLab Birmingham Bowl Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Ala.) ESPN Thu, Dec. 31 3:45 p.m. Las Vegas Bowl Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nev.) ESPN 7:30 p.m. Kinder’s Texas Bowl Reliant Stadium (Houston, Texas) ESPN Sat, Jan. 2 3:30 p.m. SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas, Texas) ABC

2026 ESPN Events College Football Kickoff Games:



Sat, Aug. 29 7 p.m. FCS Kickoff East Texas A&M vs. Mercer Five Star Stadium (Macon, Ga.) ESPN 7:30 p.m. Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff Alabama A&M vs. Howard Center Parc Stadium (Atlanta) ABC Sun, Aug. 30 8 p.m. Red Tails Classic West Alabama vs. Tuskegee Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Ala.) ESPN2 Sun, Sep. 6 7:30 p.m. Liberty Mutual Music City Kickoff Louisville vs. Ole Miss Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tenn.) ABC

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.

About ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In the 2025-26 academic year, the 35-event schedule included three early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 10 college basketball events, two college volleyball events, the premier regular-season college softball and gymnastics events, as well as the Band of the Year National Championship. Collectively, these events accounted for over 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, reaching 60 million viewers and attracting more than 650,000 annual attendees. Each year, the portfolio of events features more than 20 Division I conferences and hosts over 4,000 participating student-athletes. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.

Follow ESPN Events on Instagram, Facebook, X and YouTube pages.

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Media Contacts:



Danny Chi, [email protected]

Michael Skarka, [email protected]