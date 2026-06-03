ESPN unveils 32-game college football Bowl Season slate for 2026-27 season

32 games across ESPN, ABC and the ESPN App from Dec. 12-Jan. 2

ABC will showcase Bowl Season tripleheaders on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2

ESPN Events presents 17 owned-and-operated bowl games

ESPN’s Bowl Season schedule for the 2026-27 college football season will feature an extensive lineup of 32 games on ESPN, ABC and the ESPN App. The postseason schedule, including 17 ESPN Events owned-and-operated bowls, starts Saturday, Dec. 12, and runs through Saturday, Jan. 2.

Coming off the most-watched Bowl Season in a decade, ESPN’s industry-leading lineup kicks off with the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 12, at noon ET on ABC. Additional ABC matchups include tripleheaders on both Saturday, Dec. 26 and Saturday, Jan. 2. The Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl kicks off the post-Christmas slate on ABC at noon, followed by the Duke’s Mayo Bowl (3:30 p.m.) and the Cactus Bowl (7:30 p.m.) in primetime. The final day of Bowl Season showcases the Citrus Bowl (noon), the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl (3:30 p.m.), and the AutoZone Liberty Bowl closing out the non-CFP bowl action at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

ESPN will present 32 total bowl games during the 2026-27 Bowl Season. Additional highlights:

Tuesday, Dec. 22: the inaugural Puerto Rico Bowl (1:30 p.m.) from Juan Ramón Loubriel Stadium in Bayamón, Puerto Rico

Thursday, Dec. 24: a Christmas Eve doubleheader with the Isleta New Mexico Bowl at 2:30 p.m. and the Sheraton Hawai’i Bowl at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 29 tripleheader: the JLab Birmingham Bowl at 2 p.m., the Pop-Tarts Bowl (which peaked at 10 million viewers in 2025) at 5:30 p.m. and the Valero Alamo Bowl at 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 30 doubleheader: the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at 11:30 a.m. and the Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl at 3 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 31: a New Year’s Eve tripleheader with the ReliaQuest Bowl at noon, the Las Vegas Bowl at 3:45p.m., and the Kinder’s Texas Bowl at 7:30 p.m.

In addition to Bowl Season ringing in the New Year, ESPN will present two of the four 2026-27 College Football Playoff quarterfinal bowl games on New Year’s Day, as well as the CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Friday, Jan. 15. ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes will each have comprehensive and robust postseason coverage, with full details to come in December.

Schedules are subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information. Additional scheduling details, including commentator assignments for each bowl game, will be announced following bowl selections in December.

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