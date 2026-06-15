ESPN’s presentation of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final Game 5 draws largest Game 5 audience since 2018

Most-viewed Stanley Cup Final through five games since 2013

Vegas Golden Knights-Carolina Hurricanes Stanley Cup Final Game 5 averaged 5.8 million viewers, peaked at 6.9 million viewers, on ABC

ESPN’s presentation of last Thursday night’s Stanley Cup Final Game 5 averaged 5.8 million viewers on ABC as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 to take a 3-2 series lead. The audience was the largest Game 5 audience since 2018 (Washington-Vegas, NBC).

Viewership was up 116% compared to Game 5 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final on Turner Networks and up 41% versus Game 5 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final on ABC. The audience peaked at 6.9 million viewers in the 9:30 p.m. ET quarter hour.

ESPN’s presentation of the championship series is the most-viewed Stanley Cup Final through five games since 2013, up 104% compared to the first five games of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final on Turner Networks and up 49% compared to the first five games of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final on ABC.

Prior to Game 5, the Stanley Cup Final was averaging its largest audience through four games since 2015. The series also featured the most-viewed Stanley Cup Final opener since 2019, its best start through three games since 2015 and the largest Game 4 audience since 2017.

The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 in Game 6 on Sunday night to win the 2026 Stanley Cup.

The complete Stanley Cup Final and Playoff viewership, including Game 6, will be available later this week.

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CONTACTS

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Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

Ardi Dwornik | [email protected] | 347-702-0742