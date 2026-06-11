ESPN’s presentation of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final Game 4 draws largest audience since 2017

Best Stanley Cup Final series (thru 4 games) since 2015

Carolina Hurricanes-Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final Game 4 on ABC averaged 5.3 million viewers

Tuesday night’s 2026 Stanley Cup Final Game 4 (8 p.m. ET), which saw the Carolina Hurricanes defeat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-3 in Las Vegas to even the series at 2-2, averaged 5.3 million viewers on ABC and drew the largest Game 4 audience since 2017 (Pittsburgh-Nashville, NBC).

Viewership was up 104% compared to Game 4 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final on Turner Networks and up 74% versus Game 4 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final on ABC. Tuesday night’s game audience peaked at 6.4 million viewers (10:30 – 10:45 p.m.).

ESPN’s presentation of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final is averaging 5 million viewers through four games, making it the largest championship series audience through four games since 2015 and fourth best Stanley Cup Final since 1994 (thru four games). To date, the audience is up 101% from last year’s Stanley Cup Final, continuing postseason that has generated audience highs across ESPN platforms.

The 2026 Stanley Cup Final has delivered one of the most competitive championship series in recent years, featuring overtime drama, multiple one-goal games and momentum swings throughout the first four contests that have helped drive strong viewership throughout the series.

ESPN’s exclusive presentation of the Stanley Cup Final continues tonight (Thursday) at 8 p.m. on ABC. Sean McDonough, Ray Ferraro and Emily Kaplan will call the action, while The Point Presented by DraftKings begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN App with host Steve Levy and analysts Mark Messier and P.K. Subban.

The strong performance of the Stanley Cup Final follows ESPN networks’ most-viewed First Round and Second Round of the current NHL rights agreement, as well as the most-viewed Western Conference Final since 2015. Earlier in the Cup Final, Game 1delivered the largest Stanley Cup Final Game 1 audience since 2019, Game 2 was the most-viewed Stanley Cup Final Game 2since 2015, and Game 3 was the most-viewed Stanley Cup Final Game 3 since 2002.

More information on ESPN’s Stanley Cup Final coverage here.

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Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

Ardi Dwornik | [email protected] | 347-702-0742