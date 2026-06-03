ESPN’s “We’re Going” campaign turns animated in celebration of Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5

ESPN is continuing its “We’re Going” Super Bowl LXI creative campaign with a new animated spot set to debut during Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs. Each spot adds to ESPN’s Year of the Super Bowl celebration, with more spots set to debut up until kickoff in Los Angeles in February 2027.

The new ad, “Toy Story 5.5,” taps into the playful spirit of Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5, featuring animated versions of ESPN Super Bowl commentators Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters along with action figures of ESPN personalities Pat McAfee, Adam Schefter, Peyton and Eli Manning, Randy Moss and Jason Kelce. ESPN mascot App-E also makes a cameo appearance.

The spot opens with an office exchange between Laura Rutledge, who will also be part of the Super Bowl broadcasting team, and NFL analyst Marcus Spears. The two are having dialogue around why the toy action figures aren’t being packed because they need to “hold the fort down” while everyone heads to Los Angeles for Super Bowl LXI. However, the toys didn’t get the memo.

In true Toy Story fashion, the toy figurines spring to life and set out on their own journey from Bristol, CT to Los Angeles, alongside Woody, Buzz Lightyear and friends.

Toy Story 5 opens only in theaters on June 19.

ESPN’s “We’re Going” Campaign continues

Toy Story 5.5 is the third installment of creative within the “We’re Going” Super Bowl LXI campaign. The first spot launched immediately following this past season’s Super Bowl and emphasized the collective company-wide effort The Walt Disney Company is putting behind Super Bowl LXI.

In April, ESPN debuted “On the Clock,” a NFL Draft-themed piece of creative that launched on night one of the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh. The spot featured NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announcing ESPN as the pick for Super Bowl LXI.

ESPN’s Year of the Super Bowl

ESPN’s Year of the Super Bowl is a yearlong initiative designed to elevate the Super Bowl experience for fans by uniting the storytelling power, innovation, and cultural reach of ESPN, Disney, and the NFL.

The initiative’s early rollout following Super Bowl LX has included The Handoff activation with live shows from SoFi Stadium and Disneyland, the debut of the weekly I Scored a Touchdown series and The Biggest Game podcast, and the integration of the aforementioned “We’re Going” campaign across several marquee moments and platforms. As the Year of the Super Bowl continues, ESPN and Disney will deliver new stories, celebratory moments, and creative activations that build anticipation and connect fans to the biggest game in sports year-round.

Toy Story 5.5: Credits:

Team: ESPN Creative Studio

Carrie Brzezinski-Hsu – Head of Creative Execution

Jay Marrotte – VP Creative Development

Jamie Overkamp – Sr. Creative Director, Creative Development

Genta Nakahara – Creative Director, Creative Development

Justin Swiderski – Creative Director, Creative Development

Brooke Strozdas – Assoc. Creative Director, Creative Development

Jeremy Edney – Assoc. Director Creative Production, Creative Development

Nicholas Aquilino – Sr. Producer, Creative Development

Jonathan Little – Producer, Creative Development

Jonathan Weber – Sr. Producer

James Minor – Production Assistant

Lacey Gandee – Studio Operations Supervisor

Michael “Spike” Szykowny – VP, Edit, Animation, Graphics Innovation

David “Sparky” Sparrgrove – Sr. Director Creative Animation, EAGP

Matt Tucker – Sr Mgr Anim Grphics Innov & Prod Dsgn, EAGP

Anthony Cefarreti – Supervising Animator, EAGP

Tom Beers – Supervising Effects Artist, EAGP

Eric Freiler – Supervising Effects Artist, EAGP

Jason Fiedler- Mgr Anim Grphics Innov & Prod Dsgn., EAGP

Steve Jase – Lead Animator, EAGP

Colin Moore – Sr. Animator, EAGP

Jorge Gonzalez – Sr. Animator, EAGP

Ericka Gallagher – Director, Creative Post Edit

Nate Ayoub – Lead Post Editor, EAGP

Jason Finberg – Lead Sound Designer, EAGP

Andy Sharp – Lead Colorist, EAGP

Amanda Thompson – Resource Coord 1, EAGP

Josh Creighton – Mgr Creative Post Editorial, EAGP

Julia Leonard – Animator I, EAGP

Team: ESPN Marketing

Tina Thornton – EVP Creative Studio & Marketing

Jo Fox – SVP Marketing

Curtis Friends – VP Sports Marketing

Alexa Dettelbach – Director Sports Marketing

Olivia Nowokunski – Associate Director Sports Marketing

Emily Fishman – Sports Marketing Assoc. Manager

Charlotte Ferguson – Sports Marketing Coordinator

Team: ESPN Synergy

Joelle Downes – VP Content Integration & Synergy Solutions

Erin Thornton – Sr Dir Synergy & Strategy

Heather Lee Claggett – Synergy, Strategy & Solutions Manager

Jamie Neukrug – Synergy, Strategy & Solutions Manager

Team: Pixar

Jennifer Zaccaro – VP Franchise and Creative Resources

Catalina Hosokawa – Marketing & Franchise Project Manager

Jen Tan – Director, Consumer products

Lisa Fletcher – Marketing Manager

Team: ESPN Talent Management

Stacey Pressman – Sr Dir Talent Production

Chris Duffy – Director, Talent

Zuriel Loving – Sr Talent Producer

Team: ESPN Music

Kevin Wilson – Creative Director

Team: Disney Brand Management

Chrissy Anderson – VP, Brand Management

Jeff Benjenk – VP, Brand Marketing

Alyssa Tryon – Sr Manager, Brand Management

Team: Disney Entertainment Studios:

Pat Cole – VP Marketing Strategy

Michael Imperato – VP Marketing Strategy & Operation

Featured Talent:

Marcus Spears

Laura Rutledge

Troy Aikman

Joe Buck

Adam Schefter

Lisa Salters

Eli Manning

Peyton Manning

Pat McAfee

Jason Kelce

Randy Moss

Team: ArtClass

Directors: Vincent Peone, Ryan Ebner

MP: Geno Imbriale

Managing Director: Kirsten Arongino

Executive Producer: Logan Gilmore

HoP: Sparkle Jones

Staff Producer: Olivia Possino

Staff Coordinator: Shayda Monjezi

Executive Assistant: Shaila Martinez

Line Producer: Luke Stevens

1st AD: Shane Kalman

DP: Federico Tamburini

Gaffer: Brad Burke

Key Grip: Matt Foundoulis

Production Manager: Matt Prager

Production Coordinator: Tony Betancourt

Production Designer: Roxy Martinez-Michaud

Team: Overture

ECD – Stewart Hendler

Executive Producer – Brian Keegan

Lead AI Artist – Jamieson Fry

AI Artist – John Steinmeyer

Post Producer – Aesli Grandi

Team: Big Studios

Tysen Potter – EP/Producer/Head of Studio

James Duguid – Associate Producer

Javier Castellanos – Tech Director

Mike Fabris – Rigging Lead & Supervisor

Massud Sarahi – 3D Art Director (Modelling & Texturing)

Kevin McCullough – Sr. Animation

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.

About “Toy Story 5”

The toys are back in Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 5,” and this time it’s Toy meets Tech. Woody (voice of Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (voice of Tim Allen), Jessie (voice of Joan Cusack) and the rest of the gang’s jobs are challenged when they come face-to-face with Lilypad (voice of Greta Lee), a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie. Will playtime ever be the same? “Toy Story 5” is directed by Academy Award® winner Andrew Stanton, co-directed by Kenna Harris, produced by Lindsey Collins p.g.a., and written by Stanton and Harris. The film features an original score by Oscar® winner Randy Newman, who returns to score his fifth “Toy Story” feature. “Toy Story 5” releases exclusively in theaters June 19, 2026.