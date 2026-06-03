ESPN’s “We’re Going” campaign turns animated in celebration of Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5
New creative continues ESPN’s Year of the Super Bowl celebration with all roads leading to Los Angeles for Super Bowl LXI
ESPN is continuing its “We’re Going” Super Bowl LXI creative campaign with a new animated spot set to debut during Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs. Each spot adds to ESPN’s Year of the Super Bowl celebration, with more spots set to debut up until kickoff in Los Angeles in February 2027.
The new ad, “Toy Story 5.5,” taps into the playful spirit of Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5, featuring animated versions of ESPN Super Bowl commentators Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters along with action figures of ESPN personalities Pat McAfee, Adam Schefter, Peyton and Eli Manning, Randy Moss and Jason Kelce. ESPN mascot App-E also makes a cameo appearance.
The spot opens with an office exchange between Laura Rutledge, who will also be part of the Super Bowl broadcasting team, and NFL analyst Marcus Spears. The two are having dialogue around why the toy action figures aren’t being packed because they need to “hold the fort down” while everyone heads to Los Angeles for Super Bowl LXI. However, the toys didn’t get the memo.
In true Toy Story fashion, the toy figurines spring to life and set out on their own journey from Bristol, CT to Los Angeles, alongside Woody, Buzz Lightyear and friends.
Toy Story 5 opens only in theaters on June 19.
ESPN’s “We’re Going” Campaign continues
Toy Story 5.5 is the third installment of creative within the “We’re Going” Super Bowl LXI campaign. The first spot launched immediately following this past season’s Super Bowl and emphasized the collective company-wide effort The Walt Disney Company is putting behind Super Bowl LXI.
In April, ESPN debuted “On the Clock,” a NFL Draft-themed piece of creative that launched on night one of the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh. The spot featured NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announcing ESPN as the pick for Super Bowl LXI.
ESPN’s Year of the Super Bowl
ESPN’s Year of the Super Bowl is a yearlong initiative designed to elevate the Super Bowl experience for fans by uniting the storytelling power, innovation, and cultural reach of ESPN, Disney, and the NFL.
The initiative’s early rollout following Super Bowl LX has included The Handoff activation with live shows from SoFi Stadium and Disneyland, the debut of the weekly I Scored a Touchdown series and The Biggest Game podcast, and the integration of the aforementioned “We’re Going” campaign across several marquee moments and platforms. As the Year of the Super Bowl continues, ESPN and Disney will deliver new stories, celebratory moments, and creative activations that build anticipation and connect fans to the biggest game in sports year-round.
Toy Story 5.5: Credits:
Team: ESPN Creative Studio
- Carrie Brzezinski-Hsu – Head of Creative Execution
- Jay Marrotte – VP Creative Development
- Jamie Overkamp – Sr. Creative Director, Creative Development
- Genta Nakahara – Creative Director, Creative Development
- Justin Swiderski – Creative Director, Creative Development
- Brooke Strozdas – Assoc. Creative Director, Creative Development
- Jeremy Edney – Assoc. Director Creative Production, Creative Development
- Nicholas Aquilino – Sr. Producer, Creative Development
- Jonathan Little – Producer, Creative Development
- Jonathan Weber – Sr. Producer
- James Minor – Production Assistant
- Lacey Gandee – Studio Operations Supervisor
- Michael “Spike” Szykowny – VP, Edit, Animation, Graphics Innovation
- David “Sparky” Sparrgrove – Sr. Director Creative Animation, EAGP
- Matt Tucker – Sr Mgr Anim Grphics Innov & Prod Dsgn, EAGP
- Anthony Cefarreti – Supervising Animator, EAGP
- Tom Beers – Supervising Effects Artist, EAGP
- Eric Freiler – Supervising Effects Artist, EAGP
- Jason Fiedler- Mgr Anim Grphics Innov & Prod Dsgn., EAGP
- Steve Jase – Lead Animator, EAGP
- Colin Moore – Sr. Animator, EAGP
- Jorge Gonzalez – Sr. Animator, EAGP
- Ericka Gallagher – Director, Creative Post Edit
- Nate Ayoub – Lead Post Editor, EAGP
- Jason Finberg – Lead Sound Designer, EAGP
- Andy Sharp – Lead Colorist, EAGP
- Amanda Thompson – Resource Coord 1, EAGP
- Josh Creighton – Mgr Creative Post Editorial, EAGP
- Julia Leonard – Animator I, EAGP
Team: ESPN Marketing
- Tina Thornton – EVP Creative Studio & Marketing
- Jo Fox – SVP Marketing
- Curtis Friends – VP Sports Marketing
- Alexa Dettelbach – Director Sports Marketing
- Olivia Nowokunski – Associate Director Sports Marketing
- Emily Fishman – Sports Marketing Assoc. Manager
- Charlotte Ferguson – Sports Marketing Coordinator
Team: ESPN Synergy
- Joelle Downes – VP Content Integration & Synergy Solutions
- Erin Thornton – Sr Dir Synergy & Strategy
- Heather Lee Claggett – Synergy, Strategy & Solutions Manager
- Jamie Neukrug – Synergy, Strategy & Solutions Manager
Team: Pixar
- Jennifer Zaccaro – VP Franchise and Creative Resources
- Catalina Hosokawa – Marketing & Franchise Project Manager
- Jen Tan – Director, Consumer products
- Lisa Fletcher – Marketing Manager
Team: ESPN Talent Management
- Stacey Pressman – Sr Dir Talent Production
- Chris Duffy – Director, Talent
- Zuriel Loving – Sr Talent Producer
Team: ESPN Music
- Kevin Wilson – Creative Director
Team: Disney Brand Management
- Chrissy Anderson – VP, Brand Management
- Jeff Benjenk – VP, Brand Marketing
- Alyssa Tryon – Sr Manager, Brand Management
Team: Disney Entertainment Studios:
- Pat Cole – VP Marketing Strategy
- Michael Imperato – VP Marketing Strategy & Operation
Featured Talent:
- Marcus Spears
- Laura Rutledge
- Troy Aikman
- Joe Buck
- Adam Schefter
- Lisa Salters
- Eli Manning
- Peyton Manning
- Pat McAfee
- Jason Kelce
- Randy Moss
Team: ArtClass
- Directors: Vincent Peone, Ryan Ebner
- MP: Geno Imbriale
- Managing Director: Kirsten Arongino
- Executive Producer: Logan Gilmore
- HoP: Sparkle Jones
- Staff Producer: Olivia Possino
- Staff Coordinator: Shayda Monjezi
- Executive Assistant: Shaila Martinez
- Line Producer: Luke Stevens
- 1st AD: Shane Kalman
- DP: Federico Tamburini
- Gaffer: Brad Burke
- Key Grip: Matt Foundoulis
- Production Manager: Matt Prager
- Production Coordinator: Tony Betancourt
- Production Designer: Roxy Martinez-Michaud
Team: Overture
- ECD – Stewart Hendler
- Executive Producer – Brian Keegan
- Lead AI Artist – Jamieson Fry
- AI Artist – John Steinmeyer
- Post Producer – Aesli Grandi
Team: Big Studios
- Tysen Potter – EP/Producer/Head of Studio
- James Duguid – Associate Producer
- Javier Castellanos – Tech Director
- Mike Fabris – Rigging Lead & Supervisor
- Massud Sarahi – 3D Art Director (Modelling & Texturing)
- Kevin McCullough – Sr. Animation
All of ESPN. All in One Place.
ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.
About “Toy Story 5”
The toys are back in Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 5,” and this time it’s Toy meets Tech. Woody (voice of Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (voice of Tim Allen), Jessie (voice of Joan Cusack) and the rest of the gang’s jobs are challenged when they come face-to-face with Lilypad (voice of Greta Lee), a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie. Will playtime ever be the same? “Toy Story 5” is directed by Academy Award® winner Andrew Stanton, co-directed by Kenna Harris, produced by Lindsey Collins p.g.a., and written by Stanton and Harris. The film features an original score by Oscar® winner Randy Newman, who returns to score his fifth “Toy Story” feature. “Toy Story 5” releases exclusively in theaters June 19, 2026.