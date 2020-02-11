ESPN and FOX Sports Offer Extensive Wilder vs. Fury II Fight Week Programming

To share: https://bit.ly/2SF8td8

Para Español

LAS VEGAS – Today, ESPN and FOX Sports announced an extensive Wilder vs. Fury II fight week and fight night programming lineup in advance of the highly anticipated rematch between undefeated heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and unbeaten lineal champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury taking place on Saturday, Feb. 22, in a historic, joint presentation by FOX Sports PPV and ESPN+ PPV live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The Wilder vs. Fury II PPV begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and features former heavyweight world champion Charles Martin squaring off against former title challenger Gerald “El Gallo Negro” Washington in a 12-round IBF Heavyweight Title eliminator as the co-main event. WBO Junior Featherweight World Champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete, a.k.a “The Mexican Iron Man” will defend his title against Filipino contender Jeo Santisima in the PPV featured bout. Plus in the PPV opener, super welterweight sensation Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora will face 2016 Australian Olympian Daniel Lewis in a 10-round battle of unbeatens.

Early prelims will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on FS1, ESPNEWS and in Spanish on FOX Deportes and ESPN3, featuring two explosive bouts ESPNEWS’ coverage will switch to ESPN at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Fight week and fight night programming will feature a quartet of former champions and current ESPN and FOX Sports analysts, including three-time world heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis, former two-division world champion and 2004 U.S. Olympic gold medalist Andre Ward, two-time welterweight world champion Shawn Porter and future Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley. Lewis and Ward will join ESPN veteran broadcaster Joe Tessitore for ringside commentary. Bradley and Porter will join ESPN’s Max Kellerman and FOX Sports’ Brian Kenny (host) live on the desk. ESPN’s boxing insiders Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna will serve as reporters alongside FOX Sports’ Kate Abdo. Boxing Hall of Famer Larry Hazzard Sr. will serve as the unofficial scorer and rules expert, while Jimmy Lennon, Jr. will serve as ring announcer. Spanish-language coverage from site includes play-by-play from ESPN Deportes’ Jorge Eduardo Sánchez and FOX Deportes’ Adrián García Márquez, alongside former champions Juan Manuel Márquez (ESPN Deportes) and Hall of Famer Erik “Terrible” Morales (FOX Deportes) on the analysis. ESPN Deportes’ David Faitelson and FOX Deportes’ Jaime Motta will provide commentary.

ESPN and FOX Sports’ presentation of Wilder vs. Fury II will feature unique production upgrades to bring fans closer to the ring and deliver views that enhance their experience. The production will include 35 cameras — unprecedented for an ESPN boxing production — seven super-slow-motion and six robotic cameras, a 4D camera system that allows 360 degree replays, a mini FlyCam, a JITA camera for unique shots, as well as bumper corner cameras.

Covering the historic heavyweight battle, ESPN and FOX Sports will be producing an unprecedented amount of content from numerous locations in Las Vegas starting Tuesday, Feb 18. Lead up coverage includes:

SportsCenter on the Road (Tue-Sun, from MGM Grand set near KÀ Theater): Toni Collins, Mark Kriegel, Bernardo Osuna, Joe Tessitore and Stan Verrett rotate to host segments for ESPN’s flagship news and information program.

(Tue-Sun, from MGM Grand set near KÀ Theater): Toni Collins, Mark Kriegel, Bernardo Osuna, Joe Tessitore and Stan Verrett rotate to host segments for ESPN’s flagship news and information program. Max on Boxing (Tue & Thurs from MGM Grand set near KÀ Theater; Wed & Fri from the MGM Grand Garden Arena): ESPN’s boxing series hosted by Max Kellerman airing on ESPN2 at 5 p.m. ET, Tue, Thurs, Fri and 5:30 p.m. ET on Wed. Shows on Tue, Thurs, Fri will each be one hour, while Wed will be 30-minutes following the live final press conference.

(Tue & Thurs from MGM Grand set near KÀ Theater; Wed & Fri from the MGM Grand Garden Arena): ESPN’s boxing series hosted by Max Kellerman airing on ESPN2 at 5 p.m. ET, Tue, Thurs, Fri and 5:30 p.m. ET on Wed. Shows on Tue, Thurs, Fri will each be one hour, while Wed will be 30-minutes following the live final press conference. Speak For Yourself (Wed-Fri at 3:00 p.m. ET on FS1): Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley co-host the 90-minute discussion and opinion-based program live on-set at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino set near the MGM Grand Race & Sports Book.

(Wed-Fri at 3:00 p.m. ET on FS1): Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley co-host the 90-minute discussion and opinion-based program live on-set at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino set near the MGM Grand Race & Sports Book. First Take (Thu-Fri at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN): ESPN’s morning debate show hosted by Molly Qerim with commentators Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman will have Smith, Kellerman and Qerim live on-set at the MGM Grand set near KÀ Theater.

(Thu-Fri at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN): ESPN’s morning debate show hosted by Molly Qerim with commentators Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman will have Smith, Kellerman and Qerim live on-set at the MGM Grand set near KÀ Theater. Wilder vs. Fury II Final Press Conference (Wed at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and FS1): Watch Joe Tessitore, Brian Kenny and Shawn Porter preview Saturday’s showdown, while Kate Abdo hosts the fighters in their final press conference from the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Spanish-language coverage on ESPN Deportes and FOX Deportes.

(Wed at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and FS1): Watch Joe Tessitore, Brian Kenny and Shawn Porter preview Saturday’s showdown, while Kate Abdo hosts the fighters in their final press conference from the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Spanish-language coverage on ESPN Deportes and FOX Deportes. Wilder vs. Fury II Official Weigh-In: (Fri at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and FS1 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena): Joe Tessitore, Brian Kenny and Shawn Porter discuss the heavyweight title fight, while Kate Abdo reports. Spanish-language coverage on ESPN Deportes and FOX Deportes.

(Fri at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and FS1 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena): Joe Tessitore, Brian Kenny and Shawn Porter discuss the heavyweight title fight, while Kate Abdo reports. Spanish-language coverage on ESPN Deportes and FOX Deportes. Wilder vs. Fury II Pre-Show on ABC: Will feature Joe Tessitore from the desk, with ringside analysis from Tim Bradley, Max Kellerman, Mark Kriegel, and Andre Ward, and reports from Bernardo Osuna.

Wilder vs. Fury II Original Content

ESPN’s Ring Sciencehosted by Andre Ward, exclusively on ESPN+.

Countdown: Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II, one-hour special goes behind the scenes and inside the lives of both fighters as they prepare for their long-awaited rematch. Re-airs during fight week across ESPN and FOX Sports platforms.

Inside Wilder vs. Fury II, an in-depth four part series which looks into the fighter’s preparation leading up to fight night. Re-airs across ESPN and FOX Sports platforms throughout fight week.

Wilder vs. Fury II: The Roundtable premieres on ESPN Friday, Feb. 14.

E60: (Sun at 7 pm ET on ESPN): Tyson Fury is a 31-year-old Englishman and unbeaten lineal champion. In 2017, he was on the brink of total self-destruction, and battled depression and anxiety. On February 22, Fury enters the ring to settle old scores when he takes on current WBC champion Deontay Wilder. Before he does, Fury sits down with E:60 reporter Jeremy Schaap to discuss his demons, the road to recovery and his comeback.

Andre Ward’s Unguarded with Tyson Fury, available now exclusively on ESPN+.

From ESPN.Com: The Tyson Fury rollercoaster – a look at the highs and lows of a wild career

Mark Kriegel on how Tyson Fury’s decision to change trainers changed everything about this fight

The stories about Deontay Wilder you need to know, as told by those who know him best

Mark Kriegel on how Deontay Wilder became the unlikeliest American boxing icon

Breaking down “The punch”: An oral history of the 12 th round in the first Wilder-Fury fight

round in the first Wilder-Fury fight How does each fighter get the job done? Tim Bradley offers up the gameplan for both fighters (E+)

From FOXSports.com: Martin Rogers on how the epic Wilder vs. Fury rematch will shape the boxing landscape and their legacies.

‘One More Round’ with Wilder and Fury – both fighters break down the pivotal rounds from their first bout

The best of “Inside PBC Boxing” including both fighters’ Keys to Victory as broken down by Shawn Porter and Abner Mares

A host of original content on @PBConFOX’s social channels, including Wilder and Fury’s Top 3 Knockouts and their Boxing Mount Rushmores

ESPN and FOX Sports Fight Night Schedule for Saturday, Feb 22:

Sat, 2/22 Time ET Show Network 11:00 a.m. *A Los Golpes ESPN Deportes 1:00 p.m. Wilder vs. Fury II Pre-Show (Live) ABC 5:00 p.m. Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II (Early Prelims) ESPN App unauthenticated (English & Spanish), FOX Sports App, 6:00 p.m. Wilder vs. Fury II Pre Show (ABC Re-air) ESPNEWS 7:00 p.m. Wilder vs. Fury II Live Pre-Show ESPNEWS, FS1; Spanish: ESPN3, FOX Deportes 7:30 p.m. Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II (Undercards) ESPNEWS, FS1 Spanish: ESPN3, FOX Deportes 8:00 p.m. Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II (Undercards) ESPN, FS1, Spanish: ESPN3, FOX Deportes 9:00 p.m. Wilder vs. Fury II PPV Available on PPV via major cable and satellite providers, FOX Sports app and ESPN+ Conclusion of PPV Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II Post Show (Live) ESPN2, FS1 Conclusion of PPV In Spanish – Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II Post Show (Live) ESPN Deportes, FOX Deportes

*slight delay

Main Card, Undercards and Early Undercards (All times ET)

9:00 PM Main Deontay Wilder (C) vs. Tyson Fury (Lineal) Co-Feature Charles Martin vs. Gerald Washington Special Feature Emanuel Navarrete (C) vs. Jeo Santisima Opener Sebastian Fundora vs. Daniel Lewis 8:00 PM Feature Amir Imam vs. Javier Molina 7:30 PM Feature Subriel Matias vs. Petros Ananyan 5:00 PM Feature Rolando Romero vs. Arturs Ahmetovs Undercard Gabriel Flores Jr. vs. Matt Conway Undercard Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Cory Champion Undercard Isaac Lowe vs. Alberto Guevara

ESPN y FOX Sports ofrecen cobertura extensa de Wilder vs. Fury II

Un cuarteto de campeones mundiales presenta la transmisión Pay-Per-View de la pelea Wilder vs. Fury II en ESPN y FOX Sports

Una presentación sin precedentes de FOX Sports Pay-Per-View e ESPN+ Pay-Per-View, a partir de las 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

La acción empieza a las 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT en FS1 e ESPNEWS (la cobertura de ESPNEWS continúa en ESPN a las 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT)

LAS VEGAS – Hoy, ESPN y FOX Sports anunciaron una extensa programación para la semana y la noche de la pelea Wilder vs. Fury II, la esperada revancha entre el campeón invicto de peso completo, Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder, y el campeón lineal invicto, Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury. La pelea tendrá lugar el sábado 22 de febrero en una histórica presentación conjunta de FOX Sports Pay-Per-View y ESPN+ Pay-Per-View, en vivo desde la Arena MGM Grand Garden de Las Vegas.

El Pay-Per-View de Wilder vs. Fury II empieza a las 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT y presenta al excampeón mundial de peso completo, Charles Martin, contra el exretador del título, Gerald “El Gallo Negro” Washington, en una pelea eliminatoria a 12 asaltos por el título de peso completo de la IBF antes de la pelea coestelar. El campeón mundial de peso pluma junior de la WBO, Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete, también conocido como “The Mexican Iron Man”, defenderá su título contra el retador filipino Jeo Santisima en la pelea que se emitirá en Pay-Per-View. Además, en la primera pelea de Pay-Per-View, la sensación del peso superwélter, Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora, se enfrentará al boxeador australiano que compitió en los Juegos Olímpicos de 2016, Daniel Lewis, en una pelea a 10 asaltos de invictos.

Las peleas preliminares empezarán a las 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT en FS1 y ESPNEWS, y en español en FOX Deportes y ESPN3, con dos encuentros explosivos. La cobertura de ESPNEWS pasará a ESPN a las 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

La programación de la semana y noche de la pelea incluirá un cuarteto formado por excampeones y actuales analistas de ESPN y FOX Sports, incluyendo a el tres veces campeón mundial de peso completo, Lennox Lewis; el excampeón mundial libra por libra de dos divisiones y medallista de oro olímpico en 2004, Andre Ward; el dos veces campeón mundial de peso wélter, Shawn Porter; y el futuro miembro del Salón de la Fama, Timothy Bradley. Lewis y Ward estarán a cargo de relatar la pelea, junto al veterano presentador de ESPN Joe Tessitore. Bradley y Porter se sumarán a Max Kellerman de ESPN y Brian Kenny (conductor) de FOX Sports en vivo desde el estudio. Los expertos en boxeo de ESPN Mark Kriegel y Bernardo Osuna fungirán como reporteros junto a Kate Abdo de FOX Sports. El miembro del Salón de Fama, Larry Hazzard Sr., actuará como contador no oficial y experto en las reglas de la pelea, mientras que Jimmy Lennon Jr. será el anunciador. La cobertura en español desde Las Vegas incluye a Jorge Eduardo Sánchez (ESPN Deportes) y Adrián García Márquez (FOX Deportes), junto a los ex campeones Juan Manuel Márquez (ESPN Deportes) y el miembro del salón de la fama Erik “Terrible” Morales (FOX Deportes) en el análisis. David Faitelson (ESPN Deportes) y Jaime Mota (FOX Deportes) proveerán comentarios.

La presentación de Wilder vs. Fury II por parte de ESPN y FOX Sports contará con varios elementos de producción para acercar a los fans al cuadrilátero aún más. En la producción se utilizarán 35 cámaras, algo nunca visto en una producción de boxeo de ESPN, siete cámaras de imagen superlenta y seis robóticas, una cámara 4D que permite la cobertura 360, una miniFlyCam, una cámara JITA para tomas únicas, y cámaras colocadas en las esquinas del cuadrilátero.

Cubriendo la histórica pelea de peso pesado, ESPN y FOX Sports producirán una cantidad de contenido sin precedentes desde varias locaciones desde Las Vegas, comenzando el martes 18 de febrero. La cobertura incluye:

SportsCenter on the Road (de martes a domingo, desde MGM Grand en un estudio cerca del KA Theater): Toni Collins, Mark Kriegel, Bernardo Osuna, Joe Tessitore y Stan Verrett proveerán segmentos del programa insignia de noticias e información de ESPN.

(de martes a domingo, desde MGM Grand en un estudio cerca del KA Theater): Toni Collins, Mark Kriegel, Bernardo Osuna, Joe Tessitore y Stan Verrett proveerán segmentos del programa insignia de noticias e información de ESPN. Max on Boxing (martes y jueves desde el set cerca del KA Theater, miércoles y viernes desde la Arena MGM Grand): el programa de boxeo de ESPN presentado por Max Kellerman, se emitirán en ESPN2 a las 5 p.m. ET el martes, jueves y viernes, y a las 5:30 p.m. ET el miércoles. Los shows del martes, jueves y viernes, serán cada uno de una hora, mientras que el del miércoles será de 30 minutos luego de la conferencia de prensa.

(martes y jueves desde el set cerca del KA Theater, miércoles y viernes desde la Arena MGM Grand): el programa de boxeo de ESPN presentado por Max Kellerman, se emitirán en ESPN2 a las 5 p.m. ET el martes, jueves y viernes, y a las 5:30 p.m. ET el miércoles. Los shows del martes, jueves y viernes, serán cada uno de una hora, mientras que el del miércoles será de 30 minutos luego de la conferencia de prensa. Speak For Yourself (de miércoles a viernes a las 3:00 p.m. ET en FS1): Jason Whitlock y Marcellus Wiley presentarán conjuntamente este programa de debate y opiniones de 90 minutos de duración en vivo desde el MGM Grand y el set del Casino cerca de MGM Grand y Race and Sports Book.

(de miércoles a viernes a las 3:00 p.m. ET en FS1): Jason Whitlock y Marcellus Wiley presentarán conjuntamente este programa de debate y opiniones de 90 minutos de duración en vivo desde el MGM Grand y el set del Casino cerca de MGM Grand y Race and Sports Book. First Take (de jueves a viernes a las 10 a.m. ET en ESPN): este programa matutino de debate de ESPN presentado por Molly Qerim, con la participación de los comentaristas Stephen A. Smith y Max Kellerman, contará con la presencia en vivo desde estudios en el MGM Grand, cerca del KA Theater.

(de jueves a viernes a las 10 a.m. ET en ESPN): este programa matutino de debate de ESPN presentado por Molly Qerim, con la participación de los comentaristas Stephen A. Smith y Max Kellerman, contará con la presencia en vivo desde estudios en el MGM Grand, cerca del KA Theater. Rueda de prensa oficial de Wilder vs. Fury II (miércoles a las 4:30 p.m. ET en ESPN2 y FS1): Cobertura liderada por Joe Tessitore, Brian Kenny y Shawn Porter previo a la pelea del sábado, mientras que Kate Abdo presenta a los peleadores en la conferencia final desde el MGM Grand Garden Arena. Cobertura en español en ESPN Deportes y FOX Deportes.

(miércoles a las 4:30 p.m. ET en ESPN2 y FS1): Cobertura liderada por Joe Tessitore, Brian Kenny y Shawn Porter previo a la pelea del sábado, mientras que Kate Abdo presenta a los peleadores en la conferencia final desde el MGM Grand Garden Arena. Cobertura en español en ESPN Deportes y FOX Deportes. Pesaje oficial para Wilder vs. Fury II : viernes a las 6 p.m. ET en ESPN2 y FS1 desde la Arena MGM Grand. Joe Tessitore, Brian Kenny y Shawn Porter conversarán sobre la pelea por el título de peso completo, y Kate Abdo presentará los reportes. Cobertura en español en ESPN Deportes y FOX Deportes.

viernes a las 6 p.m. ET en ESPN2 y FS1 desde la Arena MGM Grand. Joe Tessitore, Brian Kenny y Shawn Porter conversarán sobre la pelea por el título de peso completo, y Kate Abdo presentará los reportes. Cobertura en español en ESPN Deportes y FOX Deportes. Pre-show de Wilder vs. Fury II en vivo por ABC: presentará a Joe Tessitore desde el estudio con el análisis desde el cuadrilátero de Tim Bradley, Max Kellerman, Mark Kriegel, y Andre Ward, y el reportaje de Bernardo Osuna.

Contenido original de Wilder vs. Fury II

El programa Ring Sciencede ESPN presentado por Andre Ward en exclusiva en ESPN+.

Countdown: Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II, el programa especial de una hora va detrás de escena y se adentra en las vidas de los dos boxeadores mientras se preparan para su tan esperada revancha. El programa se repetirá durante la semana de la pelea en las plataformas de ESPN y FOX Sports.

Inside Wilder vs. Fury II, un programa en cuatro partes que analiza en profundidad cómo se preparan los peleadores para la noche de la pelea. Se volverá a emitir en las plataformas de ESPN y FOX Sports durante la semana de la pelea.

Wilder vs. Fury II: The Roundtable se estrena en ESPN el viernes 14 de febrero.

E60: (domingo a las 7 p.m. ET en ESPN): Tyson Fury es un ingles de 31 años y un campeón lineal invicto. En 2017, estuvo al borde de la destrucción total, batallando con depresión y ansiedad. El 22 de febrero, Fury entra al cuadrilátero para cerrar cuentas pendientes, cuando enfrente al campeón de la WBC Deontay Wilder. Previo a la pelea, Fury se sienta con Jeremy Schaap, reportero de E60, para hablar de sus problemas, su camino a la recuperación y su regreso.

(domingo a las 7 p.m. ET en ESPN): Tyson Fury es un ingles de 31 años y un campeón lineal invicto. En 2017, estuvo al borde de la destrucción total, batallando con depresión y ansiedad. El 22 de febrero, Fury entra al cuadrilátero para cerrar cuentas pendientes, cuando enfrente al campeón de la WBC Deontay Wilder. Previo a la pelea, Fury se sienta con Jeremy Schaap, reportero de E60, para hablar de sus problemas, su camino a la recuperación y su regreso. Andre Ward’s Unguarded con Tyson Fury, disponible ahora y en exclusiva en ESPN+

En ESPN.Com: The Tyson Fury rollercoaster: un vistazo a los altibajos de una carrera tempestuosa.

Mark Kriegel hablará sobre cómo la decisión de Tyson Fury de cambiar de entrenador lo cambió todo en esta pelea.

Historias sobre Deontay Wilder que debes saber, contadas por quienes mejor lo conocen.

Mark Kriegel hablará sobre cómo Deontay Wilder se convirtió en el ícono del boxeo estadounidense más improbable.

Análisis en detalle de “The punch”: la historia narrada de los 12 asaltos en la primera pelea entre Wilder y Fury.

¿Cómo consigue su objetivo cada uno de los peleadores? Tim Bradley analiza la estrategia pugilística de ambos peleadores (ESPN+).

Desde FOXSports.com: Martin Rogers revisará cómo la épica revancha de Wilder vs. Fury influirá en el ambiente el boxeo y su legado.

‘One More Round’ con Wilder and Fury: ambos boxeadores analizan las rondas clave de su primera pelea.

Lo mejor de “Inside PBC Boxing” incluyendo las claves de la victoria de ambos boxeadores con el análisis de Shawn Porter y Abner Mares.

Contenido original en las plataformas digitales de @PBConFOX incluyendo los top tres knockouts de Wilder y Fury y sus elegidos para el Mount Rushmore de boxeo.

Programación de ESPN y FOX Sports para la noche de la pelea del sábado 22 de febrero:

Sábado 22 de febrero Hora (ET) Programa Cadena 11:00 a.m. *A Los Golpes ESPN Deportes 1:00 p.m. Pre-show de Wilder vs. Fury II (en vivo) ABC 5:00 p.m. Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II (peleas tempranas preliminares) App de ESPN no autenticada (inglés y español), App de FOX Sports 6:00 p.m. Pre-show de Wilder vs. Fury II (repetición de ABC) ESPNEWS 7:00 p.m. Pre-show de Wilder vs. Fury II (en vivo) ESPNEWS, FS1; en español: ESPN3, FOX Deportes 7:30 p.m. Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II (peleas preliminares) ESPNEWS, FS1 en español: ESPN3, FOX Deportes 8:00 p.m. Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II (peleas preliminares) ESPN, FS1, en español: ESPN3, FOX Deportes 9:00 p.m. Pay-Per-View de Wilder vs. Fury II Disponible a través de PPV, vía proveedores de cable y satélites, App de FOX Sports e ESPN+ Al finalizar el Pay-Per-View Post-show en vivo de Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II ESPN2, FS1 Al finalizar el Pay-Per-View En español: Post-show en vivo de Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II ESPN Deportes, FOX Deportes

*Con atraso mínimo

Cartelera estelar y peleas preliminares (todos los horarios son ET):

9:00 p.m. Pelea estelar Deontay Wilder (C) vs. Tyson Fury (Lineal) Pelea coestelar Charles Martin vs. Gerald Washington Pelea preliminar Emanuel Navarrete (C) vs. Jeo Santisima Pelea preliminar Sebastian Fundora vs. Daniel Lewis 8:00 p.m. Pelea preliminar Amir Imam vs. Javier Molina 7:30 p.m. Peleas preliminares Subriel Matias vs. Petros Ananyan 5:00 p.m. Peleas preliminares Rolando Romero vs. Arturs Ahmetovs Peleas preliminares Gabriel Flores Jr. vs. Matt Conway Peleas preliminares Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Cory Champion Peleas preliminares Isaac Lowe vs. Alberto Guevara