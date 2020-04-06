ESPN Solidifies Network’s April Prime-Time Programming

Encore Presentations of Classic NFL (Mondays), MLB (Tuesdays), NBA (Wednesdays), and College Football Games (Thursdays)

“The Last Dance” Debuts, WNBA and NFL Drafts Add Signature Events

Special Masters Programming and Disney Sports Movies Set to Air

ESPN’s prime-time schedule has been solidified through April, as the network’s previously announced sport-specific theme nights and additional signature programming — such as “The Last Dance” documentary series, WNBA and NFL Drafts, and Masters encore presentation – will continue to provide fans the best available content and a respite during this unprecedented time.

Encore presentations of classic NFL (Mondays), MLB (Tuesdays), NBA (Wednesdays), and College Football (Thursdays) games began last week and will continue through the end of April. Each programming block begins at 7 p.m. ET with either the encore presentation, or one hour of shoulder programming leading into the memorable game, such as Peyton Places on Mondays and CFB 150’s The American Game on Thursdays. Also part of the weekly slate, Disney sports movies have aired and will continue on select Friday evenings.

ESPN Executive Vice President, Programming Burke Magnus elaborated on the sport-specific themed programming strategy via ESPN Front Row (April 6):

“What we are attempting to do is to provide a spinal column of sorts for the ESPN schedule in a horizontal fashion, meaning Monday through Sunday. We want a typical week to have a reliable set of themed programming that attaches to particular leagues or sports and gives fans a structure by which they can rely on for top archival content. Where we landed was pretty simple – Monday night tied to Monday Night Football; Wednesday is one of our traditional NBA nights; Thursday has long been a college football night for us; while Friday night at the movies… sounded right. You add a terrific MLB block on Tuesday and The Last Dance on upcoming Sundays and you quickly have the makings of a strong lineup of memorable sports moments that can help address the desires of fans who miss those sports.”

Masters Encore Presentations This Week; NFL and WNBA Drafts, “The Last Dance” Debuts All Coming This Month

ESPN will deviate from theme nights when signature events arise on the traditional sports calendar, such as the Masters on Wednesday, April 8 in the afternoon and Thursday, April 9 and Friday, April 10 in primetime. Then, later this month, the WNBA (April 17) and NFL Drafts (April 23 and 24 in primetime; April 25 during the day) will air live on ESPN. In the middle of the two marquee events, “The Last Dance” — the highly anticipated 10-part documentary series on Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls — will debut (Sunday, April 19) and continue on Sunday nights for five consecutive weeks.

Please note: Programming on other ESPN networks, including ESPN2, will continue to be announced throughout the month. Please continue to visit @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room

“There is simply no appropriate comparison to what we are all currently going through – both at ESPN and those who consume ESPN,” Magnus also told ESPN Front Row. “As a result, we rely on our strong relationship with sports fans and look to build upon that every day through creative, distinctive programming. We are focused on working hard day-to-day to bring fans the very best sports content available in these unprecedented times.”

ESPN’s April Prime-time Programming Overview

Week of April 5:

Date Theme Programming Network Mon, Apr 6 Monday Night Classics Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints September 25, 2006 Steve Gleason’s blocked punt returned for a touchdown in the first quarter keyed a 23-3 Saints win over the rival Falcons the night the Louisiana Superdome reopened a year after Hurricane Katrina. ESPN Tue, Apr 7 MLB Encores California Angels at Baltimore Orioles September 6, 1995 Baseball Hall-of-Famer Cal Ripken, Jr. sets the consecutive games played streak at 2,131. ESPN Wed, Apr 8 NBA Wednesdays 2013 NBA Finals Game 6:

San Antonio Spurs at Miami HeatBang! Ray Allen’s clutch three-pointer sends the Heat vs. Spurs series to Game 7.2013 NBA Finals Game 7:

Miami Heat at San Antonio SpursLeBron, D-Wade and the Heat overcome the Spurs to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy. ESPN Thu, Apr 9 Masters* 1997 Masters Final Round Tiger Woods’ First Win at Masters ESPN Fri, Apr 10 Masters* 2005 Masters Final Round Tiger Woods’ Fourth Win at Augusta ESPN

Week of April 12:

Date Theme Programming Network Sun, Apr 12 TBD TBD ESPN Mon, Apr 13 Monday Night Classics Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings



October 5, 2009Brett Favre played his first game against the Packers, throwing three touchdowns in a 30-23 Vikings win. The NFC North matchup is the most-viewed MNF game of the ESPN era with 21.8 million viewers. ESPN Tue, Apr 14 MLB Encores World Series Game 1: Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers October 15, 1988 Kirk Gibson creates one of MLB’s most legendary moments as his pinch-hit walk-off home run gives the Dodgers a Game 1 victory. ESPN Wed, Apr 15 NBA Wednesdays 2009 NBA Finals Game 5:

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando MagicKobe wins his fourth NBA Championship as the Lakers defeat the Magic.2010 NBA Finals Game 7:

Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers Kobe evens the score with Pierce, Garnett and Allen by leading the Lakers to a Game 7 victory to win the NBA Championship. ESPN Thu, Apr 16 College Football Classics No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 2 Ohio State

The 113th meeting between the schools had major College Football Playoff implications and would take multiple overtimes to decide a winner ESPN Fri, Apr 17 WNBA Draft Complete presentation ESPN

Week of April 19

Date Theme Programming Network Sun, Apr 19 “The Last Dance” Debut of Episode 1 and 2 ESPN Mon, Apr 20 Monday Night Classics Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots November 7, 2005 Previously 0-7 in Foxboro, Peyton Manning threw three touchdown passes for the Colts in his first road win against Tom Brady and the Patriots in a 40-21 victory. ESPN Tue, Apr 21 MLB Encores New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners in ALDS Game 5 October 8, 1995 “The Double” – Baseball Hall-of-Famer Ken Griffey, Jr. scores from first base on fellow Hall-of-Famer Edgar Martinez’s double in the bottom of the 11th inning that clinched the series for Seattle. ESPN Wed, Apr 22 NBA Wednesdays 2008 NBA Finals Game 4: Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers “Celtic Pride” was on display as the Cs pull off a tremendous comeback victory. 2008 NBA Finals Game 6: Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers The Celtics restore Boston’s championship lineage by defeating their rival Lakers. ESPN Thu, Apr 23 NFL Draft Round 1 ESPN Fri, Apr 24 NFL Draft Rounds 2 and 3 ESPN

Week of April 26

Date Theme Programming Network Sun, Apr 26 “The Last Dance” Debut of Episodes 3 and 4 ESPN Mon, Apr 27 Monday Night Classics Dallas Cowboys vs. Buffalo Bills October 8, 2007 The Cowboys scored nine points in the final 20 seconds in an improbable 25-24 win in Buffalo despite six turnovers from Tony Romo ESPN Tue, Apr 28 MLB Encores Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees in ALCS Game 7 October 16, 2003 Aaron Boone’s 11th inning walk-off home run sends the Yankees to the World Series while eliminating their rival Red Sox. ESPN Wed, Apr 29 NBA Wednesdays 2004 NBA Finals Game 5: Detroit Pistons at Los Angeles Lakers The Pistons complete an impressive 5-game series win over the Lakers in Shaq’s final game with the purple and gold. 2014 NBA Finals Game 5: San Antonio Spurs at Miami Heat The Spurs defeat the Heat in LeBron James’ final game with Miami. ESPN Thu, Apr 30 College Football Classics 2002 – No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 1 Miami Wide Left I: Hurricanes trailed by 13 points in the fourth quarter, before taking a 28-27 lead with a minute to play. The Seminoles would miss a game-winning field goal in the final seconds, securing the win for their in-state rivals ESPN

Programming is subject to change

-30-

Media contact: Derek Volner at 860-384-9986; [email protected] and @DerekVolner