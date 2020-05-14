Miscellaneous
ESPN and ESPN2 Programming for Friday, May 15
Subject to Change
Times Listed are Eastern
|8 AM | GET UP! LIVE
|5:30 AM | KBO LEAGUE: DOOSAN BEARS vs KIA TIGERS LIVE
|10 AM | FIRST TAKE LIVE
|8:30 AM | **GOLIC & WINGO LIVE (ALSO ON ESPNEWS)
|12 PM | SPORTSCENTER LIVE
|10 AM | GET UP! ENCORE
|2 PM | NFL LIVE LIVE
|12 PM | FIRST TAKE ENCORE
|3 PM | THE JUMP SAME DAY
|2 PM | KBO LEAGUE: DOOSAN BEARS vs KIA TIGERS ENCORE
|3:30 PM | FIRST TAKE EXTRA SAME DAY
|5 PM | NFL LIVE ENCORE
|4 PM | JALEN & JACOBY SAME DAY
|6 PM | JALEN & JACOBY ENCORE
|4:20 PM | HIGHLY QUESTIONABLE SAME DAY
|6:20 PM | HIGHLY QUESTIONABLE ENCORE
|4:40 PM | AROUND THE HORN SAME DAY
|6:40 PM | AROUND THE HORN ENCORE
|5 PM | UFC LIVE: FIGHT NIGHT PREVIEW: OVEREEM vs HARRIS LIVE
|7 PM | 1999 PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
(In his breakout year, 23-year-old Tiger Woods backed up his victory in the Masters by winning his second major.)
|6 PM | SPORTSCENTER LIVE
|9:30 PM | 2019 PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
(With victory seemingly wrapped up when he started the final round up seven strokes, Brooks Koepka survived a furious charge by Dustin Johnson for a two-shot win. The win was Koepka’s second straight in the PGA Championship.)
|8 PM | SPORTSCENTER FEATURED: A MOUNTAIN TO CLIMB ENCORE
(The journey of Pratima Sherpa, a 17-year-old girl raised in a maintenance shed behind the third green on the Royal Nepal Golf Club and aspires to become Nepal’s first female professional golfer.)
|8:30 PM | DISNEY SPORTS FILM: THE GREATEST GAME EVER PLAYED
(A working-class youth has a seemingly impossible dream: to compete against the world’s greatest player. With the help of his spunky, 10-year-old caddy, he boldly breaks down all barriers with a thrilling display of unrivaled drive, skill and heart, and challenges the golf pro for the U.S. Open Championship.)
|10:45 PM | SPORTSCENTER LIVE
** ESPNEWS will simulcast ESPN Radio programs Golic & Wingo (6-10 a.m.), Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (10 a.m.-1 p..m.), First Take, Your Take (1-3 p.m.) and The Will Cain Show (3-6 p.m.).