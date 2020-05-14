ESPN and ESPN2 Programming for Friday, May 15

ESPN and ESPN2 Programming for Friday, May 15

Teri Couch 5 hours ago

Subject to Change
Times Listed are Eastern

8 AM | GET UP!  LIVE 5:30 AM | KBO  LEAGUE: DOOSAN BEARS vs KIA TIGERS  LIVE
10 AM | FIRST TAKE  LIVE 8:30 AM | **GOLIC & WINGO  LIVE  (ALSO ON ESPNEWS)
12 PM | SPORTSCENTER  LIVE 10 AM | GET UP!  ENCORE
2 PM | NFL LIVE  LIVE 12 PM | FIRST TAKE  ENCORE
3 PM | THE JUMP  SAME DAY 2 PM | KBO  LEAGUE: DOOSAN BEARS vs KIA TIGERS  ENCORE
3:30 PM | FIRST TAKE EXTRA  SAME DAY 5 PM | NFL LIVE  ENCORE
4 PM | JALEN & JACOBY  SAME DAY 6 PM | JALEN & JACOBY  ENCORE
4:20 PM | HIGHLY QUESTIONABLE  SAME DAY 6:20 PM | HIGHLY QUESTIONABLE  ENCORE
4:40 PM | AROUND THE HORN  SAME DAY 6:40 PM | AROUND THE HORN  ENCORE
5 PM | UFC LIVE: FIGHT NIGHT PREVIEW: OVEREEM vs HARRIS  LIVE 7 PM | 1999 PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
(In his breakout year, 23-year-old Tiger Woods backed up his victory in the Masters by winning his second major.)
6 PM | SPORTSCENTER  LIVE 9:30 PM | 2019 PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
(With victory seemingly wrapped up when he started the final round up seven strokes, Brooks Koepka survived a furious charge by Dustin Johnson for a two-shot win. The win was Koepka’s second straight in the PGA Championship.)
8 PM | SPORTSCENTER FEATURED: A MOUNTAIN TO CLIMB  ENCORE
(The journey of Pratima Sherpa, a 17-year-old girl raised in a maintenance shed behind the third green on the Royal Nepal Golf Club and aspires to become Nepal’s first female professional golfer.)
8:30 PM | DISNEY SPORTS FILM: THE GREATEST GAME EVER PLAYED
(A working-class youth has a seemingly impossible dream: to compete against the world’s greatest player. With the help of his spunky, 10-year-old caddy, he boldly breaks down all barriers with a thrilling display of unrivaled drive, skill and heart, and challenges the golf pro for the U.S. Open Championship.)
10:45 PM | SPORTSCENTER  LIVE

** ESPNEWS will simulcast ESPN Radio programs Golic & Wingo (6-10 a.m.), Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (10 a.m.-1 p..m.), First Take, Your Take (1-3 p.m.) and The Will Cain Show (3-6 p.m.).

