Programming Update: New NFL Live Team to Debut August 24 on ESPN

Photo of Allie Stoneberg Allie Stoneberg Follow on Twitter 9 hours ago

With the 2020 NBA Playoffs tipping off today on ESPN, the new NFL Live commentator team will now debut next Monday, August 24, at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN. Laura Rutledge will host the show with a consistent roster of NFL analysts in Dan Orlovsky, Marcus Spears, Keyshawn Johnson and Mina Kimes.

Orlovsky and Spears discussed the relaunch of NFL Live and the season ahead on a media conference call last week. The audio replay and transcript are available on ESPN Press Room.

Today and tomorrow, Field Yates will host NFL Live at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Yates will be joined by National NFL Insider Dan Graziano, NFL analyst Tim Hasselbeck, and NFL Front Office Insider Mike Tannenbaum (today), and NFL reporter Kimberley A. Martin, NFL analyst Booger McFarland, and Tannenbaum (tomorrow).

