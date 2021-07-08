UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 Live Saturday on ESPN+

Main Card starts at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV

Prelims on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET

Early Prelims on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET

UFC Live on ABC kicks off Saturday coverage at 2 p.m. ET

The highly anticipated UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 main card will stream exclusively on ESPN+ PPV this Saturday, July 10, at 10 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

It’ll be the third time Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have faced off with the lightweight contenders tied at one win apiece. McGregor defeated Poirier at featherweight back in 2014, with a first round KO. Poirier returned the favor earlier this year at UFC 257 with a second-round finish. The winner of the rubber match could be next in line to challenge UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 will begin with early prelims at 6 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPN+ (English and Spanish), prelims at 8 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, and the PPV main card at 10 p.m., exclusively on ESPN+ (English, Spanish). Live fight-day coverage begins with UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 Pre-Show on ABC at 2 p.m. The pre-show provides fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into UFC 264.

Calling the live action for UFC 264 will be lead play-by-play announcer Jon Anik, alongside color commentary specialist Joe Rogan and former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier. Megan Olivi and Laura Sanko will handle reporting duties.

Given the magnitude of the fight, ESPN will have an expanded presence on site. SportsCenter anchor Michael Eaves will host coverage from the main desk, working with Dominick Cruz, Michael Bisping and Stephen A. Smith of ESPN’s First Take. Karyn Bryant will work at a second desk with Max Kellerman of First Take. Reporters on the scene include Brett Okamoto, Marc Raimondi and Mike Coppinger, who recently joined ESPN.

The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN+

The Ultimate Fighter 29 on ESPN+: Episode 6 of The Return of The Ultimate Fighter®: Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega debuted Tuesday, Jul 6 at 9 p.m. ET. The 29th season of the iconic reality series features UFC® featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and No. 2 contender Brian Ortega coach men’s bantamweights and middleweights for a coveted UFC contract. How to watch The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN+ and other MMA Stories. TUF 29 is presented by Toyo Tires.

UFC 264: McGregor vs. Poirier 3 Original Content:

Weeklong coverage on SportsCenter will include reports from Las Vegas starting Thursday.

Two new MMA digital shows are debuting this week :

“ The Chael Sonnen Show w/Jorge Sedano ” debuted Monday, July 5, and is available on demand anytime on ESPN+. Each episode focuses on the unique and dynamic takes of former UFC title contender Chael Sonnen on the most interesting stories in the world of MMA–past, present and future, alongside Jorge Sedano , one of ESPN’s most versatile TV and radio commentators. “The Chael Sonnen Show w/Jorge Sedano” will stream twice a week in future weeks.

“ DC & RC ” debuts live from Las Vegas this Thursday, July 8. The show features former UFC two-division champion, Daniel Cormier and former Super Bowl champion, Ryan Clark, both Louisiana natives, hanging out together and talking about their shared love of MMA and the rest of the sports world. “DC & RC” can be seen on ESPN+ and on ESPN’s YouTube channel and can also be listened to wherever you download your podcasts.

UFC 264 Countdown: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 A behind-the-scenes look at the training camps for the main and co-main fighters. Airing across ESPN networks throughout fight week.

UFC 264: Embedded: all-access series follows athletes throughout fight week, leading up to UFC 264. New episodes available on ESPN+ throughout fight week.

Unlocking Victory: UFC 264 is available now on ESPN+

UFC 264 Pre-Show presented by Toyo Tires available Friday on ESPN+

ESPN Digital

Real or Not : Conor McGregor may not choose to fight for the title next.

Chris Weidman on what McGregor-Poirier I and II can tell us about the third fight.

Will Conor McGregor utilize one of his most important weapons against Dustin Poirier — his head games?

Thursday: Inside Dustin Poirier’s decision to pass on the title shot and take the money vs. Conor McGregor

Thursday: UFC 264 expert picks: Who do MMA insiders believe will win the trilogy fight?

Friday: Has Conor McGregor reached his peak or will he return to form?

Saturday: UFC 264 Viewers Guide

Programming (All times ET)

Thurs., 7/8 8 p.m. UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 Press Conference ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube Fri., 7/9 6 p.m. UFC 264 Pre-Show presented by Toyo Tires: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 ESPN+ 7 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings: McGregor vs. Poirier 3 ESPN Sat., 7/10 2 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings: McGregor vs. Poirier 3 Pre-Show ABC 6 p.m. UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 (Early Prelims) Presented by Modelo ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) 8 p.m. UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 (Prelims) Presented by Modelo ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) 10 p.m. UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish) 1 a.m. UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 Pos t Show* ESPN+

* immediately following main card

Main Card, Prelims and Early Prelims (All times ET)

10:00 p.m. Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya Sean O’Malley vs. Kris Moutinho 8:00 p.m. Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin Niko Price vs. Michel Pereira Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria Trevin Giles vs. Dricus Du Plessis 6:00 p.m. Jennifer Maia vs. Jessica Eye Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Jerome Rivera Hu Yaozong vs. Alen Amedovski

