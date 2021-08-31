ESPN Re-Signs SportsCenter Anchor Elle Duncan to New, Multi-Year Deal

ESPN has re-signed popular SportsCenter anchor Elle Duncan to a new, multi-year contract, keeping the Atlanta native as part of the ESPN team for years to come.

Duncan, who joined ESPN in 2016, co-anchors the 6 p.m. ET edition of SportsCenter with Kevin Negandhi on weekdays, a position she moved to in March of this year. She had previously anchored the noon edition as well as early-morning shows.

In addition to her work on SportsCenter, Duncan has been a co-host of the weekly ESPN podcast First Take, Her Take with Kimberley A. Martin and Charly Arnolt since June of this year and she is among a rotating group of panelists on ESPN’s afternoon program Around the Horn. She also has appeared as a panelist on Highly Questionable.

“Elle has been a fantastic team player since joining us and has handled every assignment with professionalism and a great attitude,” said Norby Williamson, ESPN Executive Vice President, Event and Studio Production & Executive Editor. “She and Kevin Negandhi on the 6 p.m. SportsCenter are a destination for fans for breaking news and a look ahead to the big matchups of the night.

“Elle excels at everything she touches and she makes us better each day.”

Earlier this year, she and Negandhi contributed to ESPN’s coverage of the NFL Draft, starting each day hosting the network’s morning show Get Up, followed both nights by leading ESPN Radio’s NFL Draft broadcasts.

An unabashed fan of the University of Georgia Bulldogs from her native state, Duncan also has been part of ESPN’s coverage of the College Football Playoff National Championship.

“For over five years, ESPN has given me the opportunity and space to be myself. And in my experience that is worth holding on to,” said Duncan. “However, there’s no greater test of that belief than me barking on air… so I’m glad we wrapped this up before college football starts. Also, Go Dawgs.”

During her time with ESPN, Duncan also has contributed to ESPN’s The Undefeated, including co-hosting the weekly radio program The Intersection in 2020 and serving as one of four panelists for the 2020 prime time television special Time for Change: We Won’t Be Defeated. She also has been a moderator for the espnW Summit.

In addition, Duncan has appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America as a panelist and as a guest reporter.

Previously, Duncan was an anchor, host and reporter for two years for the New England Sports Network (NESN) in Boston. Prior to joining NESN in early 2014, she worked in a number of on-air positions in her home city on both television and radio, including as a sports anchor and reporter for WXIA-TV, Atlanta’s NBC-TV affiliate, from 2012-2014. She also worked as a television sideline reporter for the Atlanta Hawks and on SEC and ACC college football telecasts.

Duncan, who once aspired to a singing career and has a deep love for music, started working in broadcasting in 2003 as an entertainment reporter for former Atlanta sports radio station 790 the Zone, then in 2005 began a seven-year career as an on-air personality with Atlanta hip-hop station V103 where she hosted a top-rated program.

She moved into sports as co-host of pre-game, halftime and post-game shows for the Atlanta Falcons Radio Network in 2010-2011.

-30-

Media contact: [email protected]