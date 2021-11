ESPN Announces 2021-22 Women’s College Basketball Schedule

ESPN once again boasts an industry-leading women’s basketball schedule, with the 2021-2022 slate featuring more than 330 games across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, SEC Network (SECN), ACC Network (ACCN), Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and Longhorn Network (LHN). An additional 2800-plus games will be available on ESPN3, SEC Network+, ACC Network Extra and ESPN+.

Schedule Highlights:

Appearances by 24 of the AP Preseason Women’s Basketball Top 25 and more than 50 appearances by the nation’s top 5 teams: No. 1 South Carolina (21), No. 2 UConn (5), No. 3 Stanford (6), No. 4 Maryland (4) and No. 5 NC State (16).

First ever regular season women’s college basketball game on ABC: The Never Forget Tribute Classic featuring No. 20 UCLA vs. No. 2 UConn on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 1 p.m.

Thursday Night Showcase returns to ESPN to spotlight four of the nation's top matchups starting with No. 6 Louisville at No. 5 NC State (Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m. ET). Other matchups include No. 2 UConn at No. 1 South Carolina (Jan. 27, 7 p.m.), No. 3 Stanford at No. 20 UCLA (Feb. 3, 10 p.m.) and top-ranked South Carolina at No. 13 Kentucky (Feb. 10, 7 p.m.).

The Jimmy V Women's Classic will air on ESPN, Sunday, Dec. 12, and feature No. 13 Kentucky at No. 6 Louisville (1 p.m.) and No. 4 Maryland at No.1 South Carolina (3 p.m.).

We Back Pat returns for a week-long slate of games January 16-24, while Play4Kay returns February 6-7 as ESPN supports the respective initiatives and honors the legacies of two inspirational giants in women's college basketball.

SEC Network

SECN will televise more than 50 conference games and an additional 14 non-conference matchups. Non-conference play tips off on Friday, Nov. 10 with Southern Illinois at No. 15 Tennessee (7 p.m.), while conference play begins on Thursday, Dec. 30 with a doubleheader featuring defending SEC Tournament Champs No. 1 South Carolina at Missouri (7 p.m.) and Vanderbilt at reigning SEC Regular Season Champions No. 23 Texas A&M (9p.m.). Click here for more information on SECN’s schedule.

ACC Network

ACCN will air more than 75 games, including 60 conference matchups. ACCN’s coverage of ACC women’s basketball tips off Sunday, Nov. 14, with a doubleheader beginning at noon as Syracuse hosts Notre Dame for both teams’ conference opener. The second game of Sunday’s doubleheader features reigning ACC Champion No. 5 NC State taking on Florida at 2 p.m. Click here for more information on ACCN’s schedule.

Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Big 12 Now on ESPN+ will carry more than 100 women’s basketball games this season. Games are available with an ESPN+ subscription, joining a programming lineup of thousands of live sporting events and thousands of hours of on-demand content, including acclaimed original programming and the 30 for 30 film library, as well as premium editorial content and tools. Fans can subscribe at www.espnplus.com.

Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network will air 15 women’s home Texas basketball games this season, with eight Big 12 matchups featured. In total, 20 UT contests will appear across ESPN Networks. The LHN schedule begins Tuesday, Nov. 9 with New Orleans at No. 25 Texas at 6:30 p.m. Big 12 play begins Wednesday, Jan. 5, with Texas Tech at 8 p.m. For LHN’s full schedule, please click here.

The March to Minneapolis

March Madness will take over as ESPN will once again be the exclusive home to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship, with every game available full national on ESPN networks. The Women’s Final Four and national championship will be live on ESPN from the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis April 1 and 3, respectively.

2021-22 ESPN NETWORKS WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Date Time (ET) Game Network Tue, Nov 9 Noon Omaha at No. 12 Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 5 p.m. No. 1 South Carolina at No. 5 NC State ESPN 6:30 p.m. New Orleans at No. 25 Texas Longhorn Network 7:30 p.m. Central Arkansas at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Houston Baptist at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Texas State at No. 7 Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Wed, Nov 10 7 p.m. Southern Illinois at No. 15 Tennessee SEC Network 7:30 p.m. Colorado at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. SIU Edwardsville at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Thu, Nov 11 8 p.m. Southeastern at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Fri, Nov 12 4:30 p.m. Mammoth Sports Construction Invitational No. 6 Louisville vs. No. 22 Arizona ESPNU 7 p.m. Mammoth Sports Construction Invitational No. 1 South Carolina vs. South Dakota ESPNEWS 7:30 p.m. UT Martin at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Nov 14 Noon Notre Dame at Syracuse ACC Network 2 p.m. Florida at No. 5 NC State ACC Network 2 p.m. Western Kentucky at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 3 p.m. No. 25 Texas at No. 3 Stanford ESPN 3 p.m. Tennessee State at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 4 p.m. Mississippi Valley State at Ole Miss SEC Network 5 p.m. No. 13 Kentucky at No. 8 Indiana ESPN Mon, Nov 15 7:30 p.m. South Dakota State at No. 12 Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. North Carolina A&T at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. New Orleans at No. 7 Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Tue, Nov 16 7 p.m. St. Francis (Pa.) at No. 19 West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Weber State at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Wed, Nov 17 11 a.m. Southeast Missouri State at No. 25 Texas Longhorn Network 8 p.m. Omaha at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Thu, Nov 18 6 p.m. Florida Atlantic at Miami ACC Network 7 p.m. Tennessee Tech at Vanderbilt SEC Network Fri, Nov 19 Noon Kennesaw State at No. 19 West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Lamar at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Nov 21 1 p.m. No. 25 Texas at No. 15 Tennessee ESPN 1 p.m. Southern at No. 12 Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2 p.m. Penn State at Clemson ACC Network 2 p.m. Radford at No. 19 West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 3 p.m. Saint Louis at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 4 p.m. Auburn at T-No. 17 Georgia Tech ACC Network 4:30 p.m. North Carolina at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 6 p.m. East Carolina at Wake Forest ACC Network 8 p.m. Texas State at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Mon, Nov 22 Noon Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis Championship Game ESPN2 2:30 p.m. Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis Third Place Game ESPNU Tue, Nov 23 7:30 p.m. Abilene Christian at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Troy at Missouri SEC Network Sat, Nov 27 1 p.m. Northwestern State at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 3 p.m. CSU Northridge at No. 25 Texas Longhorn Network Sun, Nov 28 2 p.m. Bethune Cookman at Alabama SEC Network 2 p.m. Troy at Duke ACC Network 4 p.m. Richmond at Virginia ACC Network Mon, Nov 29 7 p.m. North Carolina A&T at No. 1 South Carolina SEC Network 7:30 p.m. North Dakota State at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Tue, Nov 30 8 p.m. Morehead State at No. 7 Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Wed, Dec 1 6 p.m. Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Rutgers at Pittsburgh ACC Network 7:30 p.m. SE Louisiana at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Big Ten/ACC Challenge

T-No. 17 Ohio State at Syracuse ACC Network 8 p.m. UT Rio Grande Valley at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Jackson State at No. 25 Texas Longhorn Network Thu, Dec 2 Noon Big 12/SEC Challenge

Georgia at Texas Tech ESPNU 6 p.m. Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Penn State at Boston College ACC Network 7 p.m. Big Ten/ACC Challenge

No. 11 Michigan at No. 6 Louisville ESPN 7 p.m. Big Ten/ACC Challenge

No. 5 NC State at No. 8 Indiana ESPN2 8 p.m. Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Northwestern at Clemson ACC Network 9 p.m. Big Ten/ACC Challenge

No. 9 Iowa at Duke ESPN 9 p.m. Big 12/SEC Challenge

No. 12 Iowa State at LSU ESPN2 Sat, Dec 4 8 p.m. Big 12/SEC Challenge

Missouri at No. 7 Baylor ESPNU Sun, Dec 5 Noon T-No. 17 Georgia Tech at Georgia SEC Network Noon Belmont at No. 6 Louisville ACC Network 1 p.m. Longwood at No. 12 Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2 p.m. No. 15 Tennessee at No. 24 Virginia Tech ACC Network 2 p.m. Florida at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 3 p.m. Vanderbilt at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 4 p.m. Big 12/SEC Challenge No. 25 Texas at No. 23 Texas A&M SEC Network Tue, Dec 7 7 p.m. Charlotte at No. 19 West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Wed, Dec 8 Noon Alcorn State at No. 7 Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. No. 9 Iowa at No. 12 Iowa State ESPNU Thu, Dec 9 7 p.m. DePaul at No. 13 Kentucky SEC Network 7 p.m. No. 2 UConn at T-No. 17 Georgia Tech ESPN2 Fri, Dec 10 6 p.m. No. 5 NC State at Pittsburgh ACC Network Sat, Dec 11 1 p.m. Never Forget Tribute Classic No. 20 UCLA vs. No. 2 UConn ABC 2 p.m. Idaho at No. 25 Texas Longhorn Network 4 p.m. New Hampshire at Boston College ACC Network 6 p.m. Clemson at Syracuse ACC Network Sun, Dec 12 1 p.m. No. 16 Florida State at Florida SEC Network 1 p.m. Women’s Jimmy V Classic No. 13 Kentucky at No. 6 Louisville ESPN 2 p.m. No. 23 Texas A&M at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 3 p.m. New Orleans at Auburn SEC Network 3 p.m. Women’s Jimmy V Classic No. 4 Maryland at No. 1 South Carolina ESPN 3 p.m. UNLV at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 5 p.m. Little Rock at Arkansas SEC Network 6 p.m. Northern Iowa at No. 12 Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Wed, Dec 15 7 p.m. Alcorn State at LSU SEC Network 7 p.m. No. 1 South Carolina at Duke ACC Network Thu, Dec 16 6 p.m. Georgia at No. 5 NC State ACC Network 8 p.m. Eastern Kentucky at No. 6 Louisville ACC Network Sat, Nov 18 5:15 PM No. 3 Stanford at No. 15 Tennessee ESPN2 7:30 p.m. No. 10 Oregon at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Dec 19 Noon Duke at Miami ACC Network 1 p.m. Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 11 Michigan ESPN 2 p.m. No. 24 Virginia Tech at No. 16 Florida State ACC Network 2 p.m. Incarnate Word at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase No. 6 Louisville vs. No. 2 UConn ESPN 4 p.m. Virginia at No. 5 NC State ACC Network 5 p.m. Jackson State at Mississippi State SEC Network 5:30 p.m. Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge No. 25 Texas vs. No. 22 Arizona ESPN 6 p.m. Wake Forest at T-No. 17 Georgia Tech ACC Network 6 p.m. Prairie View A&M at No. 12 Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Tue, Dec 21 2 p.m. Illinois-Chicago at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2 p.m. UC Riverside at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. No. 3 Stanford at No. 1 South Carolina ESPN2 Tue, Dec 28 7:30 p.m. Tulsa at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Northwestern State at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Wed, Dec 29 7 p.m. Maryland-Eastern Shore at No. 19 West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Davidson at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Houston Baptist at No. 7 Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Alcorn State at No. 25 Texas Longhorn Network 8 p.m. Incarnate Word at Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Thu, Dec 30 6 p.m. Syracuse at North Carolina ACC Network 7 p.m. No. 1 South Carolina at Missouri SEC Network 8 p.m. Duke at No. 24 Virginia Tech ACC Network 9 p.m. Vanderbilt at No. 23 Texas A&M SEC Network Sun, Jan 2 Noon No. 6 Louisville at T-No. 17 Georgia Tech ACC Network Noon Temple at UCF ESPNU 1 p.m. No. 15 Tennessee at Arkansas ESPN2 or SEC Network 1 p.m. Ole Miss at No. 1 South Carolina ESPN2 or SEC Network 2 p.m. Miami at Virginia ACC Network 2 p.m. No. 7 Baylor at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2 p.m. Kansas at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 3 p.m. Georgia at Florida SEC Network 3 p.m. No. 4 Maryland at No. 8 Indiana ESPN2 3 p.m. No. 25 Texas at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 4 p.m. No. 24 Virginia Tech at Wake Forest ACC Network 4 p.m. No. 19 West Virginia at No. 12 Iowa State ESPNU 5 p.m. Auburn at Alabama SEC Network 6 p.m. Clemson at North Carolina ACC Network Mon, Jan 3 7 p.m. Mississippi State at No. 13 Kentucky SEC Network Wed, Jan 5 7:30 p.m. Kansas State at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. TCU at No. 7 Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. No. 19 West Virginia at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Texas Tech at No. 25 Texas Longhorn Network Thu, Jan 6 6 p.m. Clemson at No. 16 Florida State ACC Network 6:30 p.m. No. 23 Texas A&M at No. 15 Tennessee SEC Network 8 p.m. North Carolina at No. 5 NC State ACC Network 8:30 p.m. Arkansas at Vanderbilt SEC Network Fri, Jan 7 7 p.m. Princeton at Columbia ESPNU Sat, Jan 8 2 p.m. TCU at No. 12 Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 5 p.m. Oklahoma at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Kansas State at No. 19 West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Jan 9 Noon No. 6 Louisville at Miami ACC Network Noon Wichita State at No. 21 South Florida ESPNU 1 p.m. No. 15 Tennessee at Ole Miss SEC Network 1 p.m. No. 13 Kentucky at No. 1 South Carolina ESPN 2 p.m. No. 5 NC State at Notre Dame ACC Network 3 p.m. Alabama at Georgia SEC Network 3 p.m. No. 25 Texas at No. 7 Baylor ESPN 4 p.m. Virginia at T-No. 17 Georgia Tech ACC Network 5 p.m. LSU at Auburn SEC Network 6 p.m. No. 24 Virginia Tech at North Carolina ACC Network Tue, Jan 11 7:30 p.m. No. 12 Iowa State at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Wed, Jan 12 7 p.m. Texas Tech at No. 19 West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma State at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Kansas at No. 25 Texas Longhorn Network Thu, Jan 13 6 p.m. No. 24 Virginia Tech at Duke ACC Network 7 p.m. No. 23 Texas A&M at No. 1 South Carolina SEC Network 8 p.m. No. 16 Florida State at T-No. 17 Georgia Tech ACC Network 9 p.m. No. 15 Tennessee at Vanderbilt SEC Network Sat, Jan 15 2 p.m. No. 12 Iowa State at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 5 p.m. No. 19 West Virginia at No. 25 Texas Longhorn Network Sun, Jan 16 Noon No. 6 Louisville at Boston College ACC Network 1 p.m. Vanderbilt at LSU SEC Network 2 p.m. T-No. 17 Georgia Tech at Miami ACC Network 3 p.m. No. 13 Kentucky at No. 15 Tennessee ESPN 3 p.m. Mississippi State at Ole Miss ESPN2 or SEC Network 3 p.m. No. 1 South Carolina at Arkansas ESPN2 or SEC Network 3 p.m. No. 21 South Florida at UCF ESPNU 3 p.m. No. 7 Baylor at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 4 p.m. Duke at No. 5 NC State ACC Network 5 p.m. Auburn at No. 23 Texas A&M SEC Network 5 p.m. No. 11 Michigan at No. 4 Maryland ESPN2 6 p.m. Clemson at No. 24 Virginia Tech ACC Network Mon, Jan 17 5 p.m. Big Monday No. 2 UConn at No. 10 Oregon ESPN2 7 p.m. Georgia at Missouri SEC Network Wed, Jan 19 7 p.m. Oklahoma at No. 19 West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. No. 25 Texas at No. 12 Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Kansas at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Texas Tech at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Oklahoma State at No. 7 Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Thu, Jan 20 5 p.m. SIU Edwardsville at Tennessee Tech ESPNU 6 p.m. Pittsburgh at No. 24 Virginia Tech ACC Network 7 p.m. Florida at No. 13 Kentucky SEC Network 7:30 p.m. Thursday Showcase No. 6 Louisville at No. 5 NC State ESPN 8 p.m. T-No. 17 Georgia Tech at Syracuse ACC Network 9 p.m. Arkansas at Alabama SEC Network Sat, Jan 22 2 p.m. No. 19 West Virginia at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2 p.m. No. 25 Texas at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 5 p.m. Texas Tech at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Jan 23 Noon Ole Miss at No. 13 Kentucky SEC Network Noon North Carolina at T-No. 17 Georgia Tech ACC Network Noon Fordham at Dayton ESPNU 1 p.m. T-No. 17 Ohio State at Rutgers ESPN2 2 p.m. No. 15 Tennessee at Georgia SEC Network 2 p.m. Wake Forest at No. 6 Louisville ACC Network 2 p.m. Oklahoma at Kansas State ESPNU 3 p.m. No. 12 Iowa State at No. 7 Baylor ESPN2 4 p.m. Mississippi State at Arkansas SEC Network 4 p.m. No. 24 Virginia Tech at No. 5 NC State ACC Network 4 p.m. Alabama at Auburn ESPNU 6 p.m. No. 23 Texas A&M at Missouri SEC Network 6 p.m. Virginia at Duke ACC Network Mon, Jan 24 7 p.m. Vanderbilt at No. 1 South Carolina SEC Network Wed, Jan 26 7:30 p.m. Kansas at No. 12 Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Kansas State at No. 25 Texas Longhorn Network Thu, Jan 27 5 p.m. Fairleigh Dickinson at Mount St. Mary’s ESPNU 6 p.m. Syracuse at Notre Dame ACC Network 7 p.m. Missouri at Mississippi State SEC Network 7 p.m. Thursday Showcase No. 2 UConn at No. 1 South Carolina ESPN 8 p.m. No. 16 Florida State at No. 6 Louisville ACC Network 9 p.m. LSU at Arkansas SEC Network Sat, Jan 29 2 p.m. Kansas at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. No. 7 Baylor at No. 19 West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. TCU at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Jan 30 Noon No. 1 South Carolina at Florida SEC Network Noon Pittsburgh at Syracuse ACC Network 2 p.m. No. 13 Kentucky at LSU SEC Network 2 p.m. Boston College at Notre Dame ACC Network 4 p.m. No. 23 Texas A&M at Mississippi State SEC Network 4 p.m. No. 22 Arizona at No. 3 Stanford ESPN2 4 p.m. No. 21 South Florida at Houston ESPNU 6 p.m. Missouri at Alabama SEC Network 6 p.m. T-No. 17 Georgia Tech at Clemson ACC Network 3 p.m. or 4 p.m. Duke at No. 6 Louisville ESPN or ACC Network 3 p.m. or 4 p.m. No. 5 NC State at North Carolina ESPN or ACC Network Mon, Jan 31 7 p.m. Arkansas at No. 15 Tennessee SEC Network 7 p.m. Big Monday No. 8 Indiana at No. 11 Michigan ESPN2 Wed, Feb 2 7:30 p.m. Kansas State at No. 12 Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. No. 19 West Virginia at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Oklahoma at No. 7 Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Thu, Feb 3 6 p.m. No. 16 Florida State at No. 5 NC State ACC Network 7 p.m. Ole Miss at Missouri SEC Network 8 p.m. No. 24 Virginia Tech at Notre Dame ACC Network 9 p.m. Arkansas at No. 23 Texas A&M SEC Network 10 p.m. Thursday Showcase No. 3 Stanford at No. 20 UCLA ESPN Sat, Feb 5 7 p.m. Oklahoma State at No. 12 Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Texas Tech at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Feb 6 Noon No. 23 Texas A&M at No. 13 Kentucky ESPN2 Noon Miami at North Carolina ACC Network Noon Tulane at No. 21 South Florida ESPNU 1 p.m. Florida at Georgia SEC Network 2 p.m. Mississippi State at No. 1 South Carolina ESPN2 2 p.m. Notre Dame at No. 16 Florida State ACC Network 3 p.m. Alabama at Vanderbilt SEC Network 3 p.m. TCU at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 4 p.m. No. 7 Baylor at No. 25 Texas ESPN2 4 p.m. Clemson at Virginia ACC Network 6 p.m. Wake Forest at Duke ACC Network Mon, Feb 7 6 p.m. Big Monday T-No. 17 Georgia Tech at No. 5 NC State ESPN2 7 p.m. LSU at Ole Miss SEC Network Wed, Feb 9 7 p.m. Kansas at No. 19 West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. TCU at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Thu, Feb 10 6 p.m. No. 16 Florida State at Duke ACC Network 6:30 p.m. Missouri at No. 15 Tennessee SEC Network 7 p.m. Thursday Showcase No. 1 South Carolina at No. 13 Kentucky ESPN 8 p.m. No. 5 NC State at Boston College ACC Network 8:30 p.m. Georgia at LSU SEC Network Sat, Feb 12 2 p.m. No. 12 Iowa State at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 6 p.m. No. 19 West Virginia at No. 7 Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Kansas State at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Texas Tech at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Oklahoma at No. 25 Texas Longhorn Network Sun, Feb 13 Noon Vanderbilt at No. 15 Tennessee SEC Network Noon No. 1 South Carolina at Georgia ESPN2 Noon No. 16 Florida State at Miami ACC Network Noon VCU at Dayton ESPNU 2 p.m. No. 13 Kentucky at Alabama SEC Network 2 p.m. Notre Dame at No. 6 Louisville ESPN 2 p.m. UCF at No. 21 South Florida ESPN2 2 p.m. Syracuse at Pittsburgh ACC Network 4 p.m. Ole Miss at Mississippi State SEC Network 4 p.m. Virginia at Wake Forest ACC Network Mon, Feb 14 7 p.m. Florida at Auburn SEC Network 9 p.m. Big Monday No. 4 Maryland at No. 9 Iowa ESPN2 Wed, Feb 16 7 p.m. TCU at No. 19 West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Kansas State at No. 7 Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Oklahoma State at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. No. 12 Iowa State at No. 25 Texas Longhorn Network Thu, Feb 17 6 p.m. Pittsburgh at Miami ACC Network 7 p.m. Auburn at No. 1 South Carolina SEC Network 8 p.m. Notre Dame at T-No. 17 Georgia Tech ACC Network 9 p.m. No. 23 Texas A&M at Ole Miss SEC Network Sat, Feb 19 2 p.m. No. 7 Baylor at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Oklahoma at No. 12 Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma State at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sun, Feb 20 Noon Georgia at Auburn SEC Network Noon No. 15 Tennessee at No. 1 South Carolina ESPN2 Noon Wake Forest at Boston College ACC Network Noon No. 25 Texas at No. 19 West Virginia ESPNU 2 p.m. No. 13 Kentucky at Arkansas SEC Network 2 p.m. No. 24 Virginia Tech at No. 6 Louisville ACC Network 4 p.m. Florida at LSU SEC Network 4 p.m. No. 3 Stanford at No. 10 Oregon ESPN2 4 p.m. Pittsburgh at Virginia ACC Network 4 p.m. Oklahoma State at Kansas State ESPNU 6 p.m. Alabama at No. 23 Texas A&M SEC Network 6 p.m. Houston at Tulane ESPNU Wed, Feb 23 7:30 p.m. No. 25 Texas at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. No. 7 Baylor at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. No. 12 Iowa State at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Thu, Feb 24 11 a.m. Quinnipiac at Marist ESPNU 6 p.m. T-No. 17 Georgia Tech at No. 16 Florida State ACC Network 6:30 p.m. Florida at Vanderbilt SEC Network 8 p.m. Clemson at Notre Dame ACC Network 8:30 p.m. No. 1 South Carolina at No. 23 Texas A&M SEC Network Sat, Feb 26 2 p.m. Texas Tech at No. 12 Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 3 p.m. Kansas at No. 7 Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. TCU at No. 25 Texas Longhorn Network Sun, Feb 27 Noon Missouri at Florida SEC Network Noon Boston College at Syracuse ACC Network 1 p.m. Oklahoma State at No. 19 West Virginia ESPNU 2 p.m. LSU at No. 15 Tennessee ESPN2 or SEC Network 2 p.m. No. 1 South Carolina at Ole Miss ESPN2 or SEC Network 2 p.m. No. 16 Florida State at Pittsburgh ACC Network 4 p.m. Auburn at No. 13 Kentucky SEC Network 4 p.m. No. 11 Michigan at No. 9 Iowa ESPN2 6 p.m. Arkansas at Mississippi State SEC Network 6 p.m. No. 5 NC State at No. 24 Virginia Tech ACC Network 12p or 4p Duke at North Carolina ESPN2 or ACC Network 12p or 4p No. 6 Louisville at Notre Dame ESPN2 or ACC Network Mon, Feb 28 7 p.m. Big Monday

No. 7 Baylor at No. 12 Iowa State ESPN2 Wed, Mar 2 3 p.m. Oklahoma at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. No. 19 West Virginia at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. No. 25 Texas at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Fri, Mar 4 7 p.m. Pennsylvania at Princeton ESPNEWS Sat, Mar 5 TBD Texas Tech at No. 7 Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2 p.m. Kansas State at TCU Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. No. 12 Iowa State at No. 19 West Virginia Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Oklahoma State at No. 25 Texas Longhorn Network

