ESPN ‘This is SportsCenter’ Campaign Continues with United States Olympic Track & Field Gold Medalist Sydney McLaughlin

ESPN continues to rollout creative for the ‘This is SportsCenter’ campaign.

Sat., Feb. 4, United States Olympic Track & Field gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin will have her This is SportsCenter moment. She’ll be alongside veteran SportsCenter anchor Hannah Storm with a cameo from Providence mascot Friar Dom.

“Seconds,” in partnership with Arts & Letters Co., will debut during the 259th Duke – North Carolina men’s basketball game, which airs Sat., Feb. 4 at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Similar to the other recent creative, the commercials were filmed inside the ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Conn. Storm asks McLaughlin to catch up, but her schedule is pretty packed. McLaughlin replies with, “Yeah, I’ve got 51.46 right after lunch, or I’ve got 51.41 later this afternoon. Oh, wait, I have 50.68 right now!”

Storm quickly shuts down the idea with a simple, “It wasn’t that important anyway.”

Each number is of significance to McLaughlin. The 51.46 was when she broke her own 400m hurdles world record for Olympic gold in Tokyo. Her 51.41 was her 400m hurdles time at the 2022 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships (then a world record), and 50.68 was her 2022 World Athletics Championships time – again shattering her world record mark a month later.

This is the fourth This is SportsCenter commercial since the return of the campaign in late 2022. Other prominent athletes featured include United States Women’s National Team soccer stars Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Sophia Smith with SportsCenter anchors Elle Duncan, Kevin Neghandi, and Jay Harris having roles.

Famous mascots to appear on television screens nationally include University of Connecticut mascot Jonathan the Husky and Syracuse University mascot Otto the Orange, and with a featured role from Delta State University’s Fighting Okra.

These spots in order of debut are: “Orange Slices,” “Performance Evaluation,” and “Stoppage Time.”

More commercials are set to air later in 2023.

Creative Credits

ESPN

Laura Gentile – EVP, ESPN Marketing and Social Media

Seth Ader – VP, Brand Marketing

Peter Mulally – Senior Director, Brand Marketing

John Lobo – Associate Director, Brand Marketing

Lenny Washington – Marketing Coordinator, Brand Marketing

Stacey Pressman – Director, Talent Production

Katie Hennessey – Sr. Talent Producer

Matt Cheron – Associate Director, Marketing Production

Jonathan Little – Associate Producer II , Marketing Production

Cameron Gross – Associate Producer, Grande & Leonard

David Wimberley – Production Coordinator

Thomas Hamilton – Production Coordinator

J’Ron Erby – Social Media Manager, ESPN Social Content

Jordan Toczynski – Sr. Social Media Specialist, ESPN Social Content

Lauren Giudice – Social Media Manager, ESPN Social Content

Allie Snow – Social Media Specialist 1, ESPN Social Content

Chris Duffy – Director, Talent Management, ESPN Talent Development & Planning

Kalidia Reyes – Talent Relations Manager, ESPN Talent Development & Planning

Arts & Letters

Charles Hodges – Founder/ECD

Temma Shoaf – Head of Production

Andy Grayson – Director of Strategy

Andrew Kong – Creative Director

NJ Placentra – Creative Director

Molly Jamison – Creative Director

Scott Hayes – Creative

Chris Kim – Creative

Calleen Colburn – Executive Producer

Andrea Rodriguez – Senior Producer

Austin Butler – Assistant Producer

Lenora Cushing – Director of Business Affairs

Jennifer Kmetzsch – Assistant Business Affairs Manager

Brenda Schneider – Group Business Director

Hill Shore – Business Director

Lauren Lawson – Business Manager

XYZ

Adrian Mojica – Director of Operations, XYZ

Whitney Green – Executive Producer, XYZ

Ryan Dunstan – Resource Manager, XYZ

Lauren Galanides – Senior Producer, XYZ

Pat Blumer – Edit Lead, XYZ

Sho Kellam – Assistant Editor, XYZ

Rachel Hamburger – Assistant Editor, XYZ

O Positive

Jim Jenkins – Director

Marc Grill – Executive Producer

Vince Vennitti – DP

Toni Barton – Production Designer

Company3

Tim Masick – Colorist

Ryan Moncrief – Color Producer

Stephen Winterhalter – Color Assistant

Parliament

Creative Lead

Nathan Kane

Kathleen Kirkman

Production

Anna Kravstov

Kat Maidment

Sebastien Le Coz

Barking Owl

Elizabeth McClanahan – Sound Designer & Mixer

Ashley Benton – Executive Producer

Jenna Pangilinan – Associate Producer

Kelly Bayett – Creative Director