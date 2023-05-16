World’s Top Stars of Golf Come Together for PGA Championship on ESPN, ESPN+

Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele in ESPN TV Window and ESPN+ Featured Groups

All Major Champions from 2021, 2022 and 2023 in ESPN+ Featured Groups

First Tee to Last Putt Live Play for 12 Hours plus Eight Featured Groups in First Round

As the world’s top stars of golf come together to compete in the 105th PGA Championship, ESPN and ESPN+ will offer golf fans multiple ways to watch the action, including exclusive first tee to last putt live coverage of the first and second rounds of play on Thursday and Friday from Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y.

The exclusive coverage will feature all major champions from 2021, 2022 and 2023 competing in Featured Groups on ESPN+ as well as in traditional coverage on either ESPN+ or ESPN.

Beginning at 7 a.m. ET, viewers will be able to watch a full day of traditional coverage starting with the opening tee shots of the first round and continuing through the final putt of the day. ESPN+ will stream live play from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m., with traditional coverage moving to ESPN from 1-7 p.m. Any play continuing after 7 p.m. also will air on ESPN platforms.

Also on Thursday, exclusive Featured Group coverage on ESPN+, not available anywhere else, will highlight some of golf’s biggest stars in eight different groups over 12 continuous hours of live play.

Thursday and Friday’s PGA Championship coverage on ESPN platforms also includes the alternate telecast PGA Championship with Matty and the Caddie, hosted by Matt Barrie and Michael Collins Airing four hours per day (11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN, 1-3 p.m., ESPN2), the alternate telecast will feature an array of guests to offer running commentary and conversation during live play.

World No. 1 golfer Jon Rahm, winner of the 2023 Masters Tournament, will tee off at 8:33 a.m. in a group with 2022 U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith.

World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler, the 2022 Masters champion, tees off at 8 a.m. with two-time PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka and former major champion Gary Woodland. Defending PGA winner Justin Thomas tees off at 8:11 a.m. with World No. 3 Rory McIlroy and 2021 Open champ Collin Morikawa.

The afternoon Featured Groups that will also play during ESPN’s television window will include 2021 PGA champion Phil Mickelson and 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama.

In the morning hours on Thursday, ESPN+ Featured Groups will be:

8 a.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland (10th tee)

8:11 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa (10th tee)

8:22 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland (10th tee)

8:33 a.m. — Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Smith (10th tee)

Later in the day on Thursday, ESPN+ Featured Groups will be:

1:25 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young (1st tee)

1:36 p.m. — Adam Scott, Max Homa, Tony Finau (1st tee)

1:47 p.m. — Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, Dustin Johnson (1st tee)

1:58 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson (1st tee)

Also on Thursday, ESPN+ will offer Featured Holes coverage of Holes 14-15-18 beginning at 8:30 a.m.

On Wednesday at noon, ESPN+ will air Wednesday at the PGA Championship, a three-hour, live practice round/preview program. Michael Eaves will host the program with analysts Andy North and Curtis Strange as well as ESPN’s reporters, all on location at Oak Hill. The program will include coverage of select player news conferences as well as player interviews, live shots of player practice rounds and scenes from the driving range.

ESPN’s full coverage plans for the PGA Championship are available HERE.

-30-

Media contact: [email protected]