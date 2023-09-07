ESPN Fantasy Football 2023: Record Signups and the Most News, Insights, Analysis to Help Fans Win Throughout the Season!

Editor’s Note: Due to a service disruption for some subscribers, fans can visit keepmynetworks.com for information on how to receive ESPN and Disney programming.

Heading into kickoff of the 2023 season, ESPN Fantasy Football, the No. 1 fantasy football game, has already set a new all-time record with 11.6 million players and more signing up through Week 1 and beyond.

Fans playing ESPN Fantasy Football have created more than 6 million teams this year, which also establishes a new mark.

At one point earlier this week, more than 466,000 players were concurrently drafting their teams on the ESPN Fantasy Football platform, another all-time record.

Over the Labor Day Weekend, 4.8 million fans made 98.3 million draft picks in ESPN Fantasy Football leagues.

ESPN Fantasy Football remains open for fans to sign up, join leagues and play throughout the season on ESPN.com or the ESPN Fantasy App on iOS and Android mobile devices.

As the pro football season begins this week, ESPN Fantasy Football is providing fans with the most comprehensive collection of news, rankings, insights, and analysis from the deepest roster of trusted fantasy and NFL experts to help fantasy players win their matchups and bets throughout the season.

Field Yates , in his dual roles as an NFL reporter and fantasy analyst, will continue to host the daily Fantasy Focus Football Podcast, contribute to ESPN.com fantasy rankings, and host Fantasy Football Nowon ESPN2, while also appearing on a variety of ESPN shows.

Mike Clay will continue to drive ESPN's season-long projections and his highly popular Fantasy Football Playbook, which is moving to Thursdays with all his best advice each week. Clay will also join SportsCenter and Daily Wager multiple times a week, write the new Playbook for Betting with analysis and advice on prop bets, and continue his roles on Fantasy Football Now on Sundays and the Fantasy Focus Football Podcast.

Fantasy injury analyst and ESPN.com senior writer Stephania Bell, the first woman inducted into the FSWA Hall of Fame, will continue to provide her expert injury analysis on a variety of platforms, including the Fantasy Focus Football Podcast, Fantasy Football Nowon ESPN2, and various columns and features on ESPN.com and the ESPN App.

ESPN.com senior writer and FSWA Hall of Famer Eric Karabell will contribute as a ranker for both ESPN Fantasy Football weekly rankings and for projected rankings through the remainder of the season on Tuesdays, and his popular Flex Rankings every Wednesday.

Tristan H. Cockcroft, an ESPN.com senior writer and FSWA Hall of Famer, will continue to compile ESPN's exclusive Consistency Ratings, contribute to weekly rankings, and write his ESPN+ Matchups Map column on Thursdays, which highlights skill-position players with the best and worst matchups each week.

Continuing his full-time role as host and analyst, Daniel Dopp will co-host the Fantasy Focus Football Podcast and make weekly appearances on Fantasy Football Now and SportsCenter, while continuing to contribute to ESPN's weekly PPR ranker and editorial content.

Liz Loza enters her second season as an ESPN Fantasy and Sports Betting Analyst, writing a new weekly column called Facts and Feelings on Wednesday, contributing to fantasy rankings, and appearing on Fantasy Football Now, Fantasy Focus Football, Daily Wager, and a weekly segment on SportsCenter from Los Angeles. Loza and Dopp will also team up to write 5 Props that Pop every Saturday.

Fantasy and NFL writer Matt Bowen, who spent seven years in the NFL as a safety, will write three times a week, including a Tuesday "streamers" column in which he will identify matchups to utilize skilled players who might break out each week for fans looking deep for new options. Bowen will also continue to provide position rankings and team up with Cockcroft to break down and contextualize the most important fantasy storylines every Sunday.

Tapping into ESPN's NFL Nation reporters, ESPN.com writer Eric Moody will produce a twice-weekly column with insights on all 32 teams in the league. Moody will also write a weekly waiver wire piece ahead of Tuesday's pickup deadline and a daily digest highlighting the most important information fantasy players need to know.

will produce a twice-weekly column with insights on all 32 teams in the league. Moody will also write a weekly waiver wire piece ahead of Tuesday’s pickup deadline and a daily digest highlighting the most important information fantasy players need to know. Every Tuesday, ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App will publish a compilation of analysts’ PPR and non-PPR rankings to help fans make well-informed start/sit and free agent pickup decisions. ESPN’s PPR rankers includeBowen, Clay, Cockcroft, Dopp, Karabell, Loza, Moody, and Yates. Bowen, Clay, Cockcroft, Karabell, and Moody will contribute non-PPR rankings.

Fantasy Football Now will be back on ESPN2 every Sunday morning of the season at 10 a.m. ET to 1 p.m. ET, starting Week 1 this Sunday, September 10.

Fantasy Focus Football Podcast will continue to deliver daily shows with Yates hosting alongside Dopp with Bell and Clay making regular contributions.

New for this season, Fantasy Focus Football will air on ESPN2 on Mondays and Fridays at 2 p.m. ET, marking first time the show has a regular linear timeslot. It will premiere on ESPN2 on Friday, September 8

Fantasy Focus Football will continue to air live Monday through Friday on the ESPN App, YouTube, Facebook, and X/Twitter, and is available in the afternoon in podcast form.

About ESPN Fantasy

ESPN Fantasy is the No. 1 provider in fantasy sports with a comprehensive portfolio of award-winning games and content serving more than 20 million fantasy players across the web, mobile, audio, video, and linear and streaming TV. Drawing on multiple resources and platforms, ESPN Fantasy continues to innovate, expand and reach new and younger audiences through all of its products.

