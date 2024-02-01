2024 ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Schedule Update: Three New May Games Selected

ESPN today announced three new game selections in May as part of the 2024 Sunday Night Baseball schedule. The San Francisco Giants and Mike Yastrzemski will travel to Philadelphia to face Bryce Harper and the Phillies on May 5. On May 12, Ronald Acuña Jr. and the Atlanta Braves visit Pete Alonso and the New York Mets. The Braves will be back in action the following week, May 19, as they host Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres.

The 2024 campaign will mark the 35th season of Sunday Night Baseball – the exclusive, marquee MLB game of the week – and it will feature many of MLB’s top superstars. The slate opens on March 31st as the Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani host the St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado. Sunday Night Baseball airs at 7 p.m. ET throughout the season.

Current Sunday Night Baseball Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Platforms March 31 7 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App April 7 7 p.m. Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App April 14 7 p.m. San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App April 21 7 p.m. Texas Rangers vs. Atlanta Braves ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App April 28 7 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. Boston Red Sox ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App May 5 7 p.m. San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App May 12 7 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App May 19 7 p.m. San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App May 26 7 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App June 9 7 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App June 16 7 p.m. New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App August 18 7 p.m. MLB Little League Classic: New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App

As previously announced, ESPN will also exclusively televise MLB Opening Night on Thursday, March 28th, at 7 p.m. as the World Series Champion Texas Rangers host the Chicago Cubs. ESPN’s coverage will include the banner raising ceremony and pregame World Series celebration festivities. In addition, ESPN will televise four international games across three continents in 2024, including Shohei Ohtani’s Los Angeles Dodgers debut on March 20 and 21 at 6 a.m. ET.

ESPN will exclusively televise 25 Sunday Night Baseball games in 2024, plus five additional exclusive games, including Opening Night. Remaining selections will be announced at a later date.

For information on the Sunday Night Baseball broadcast teams, visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

