ESPN Welcomes Jo Fox as Senior Vice President of Marketing

ESPN is pleased to announce the appointment of Jo Fox as Senior Vice President of Marketing.

Fox will oversee strategic leadership for the marketing team, driving brand awareness, fan engagement, and contributing to the growth of revenue across ESPN’s platforms. Based in New York, she will report directly to Tina Thornton, Executive Vice President at ESPN.

Fox brings with her a wealth of experience from her previous role as SVP of Consumer and Content Marketing at Comcast NBCUniversal. During her tenure, she was instrumental in the successful marketing launch of Peacock, elevating its brand in sports, and crafting cross-platform campaigns that propelled subscriber growth. Her collaborative work with NBCU and NBC Sports has cemented her as a leading force in sports and entertainment marketing.

In her new role at ESPN, Fox will guide the brand’s marketing strategies, lead innovative campaigns, and enhance the company’s market presence. She will play a critical role in developing marketing initiatives alongside ESPN’s league partners and will focus on key priorities such as ESPN+, the ESPN App, ESPN BET, and the upcoming launch of ESPN’s flagship product.

Prior to Comcast NBCUniversal, Fox held several senior roles at Sky in London, including Director of Content Marketing, where she led highly successful campaigns for Sky Sports and other network brands. A native of Australia, Fox has also served in leadership roles at the Environment Agency UK and in government roles in New South Wales, Australia.

She officially joins ESPN on Oct. 28. She will lead a talented team that includes Seth Ader (VP, Brand Marketing), Rachel Epstein (VP, Sports Marketing), Curtis Friends (VP, Sports Marketing), Inna Kern (VP, Media Strategy & Planning), and Brian Iglesias (VP, Sports Marketing).

“We are thrilled to welcome Jo to ESPN,” Thornton said. “Her track record in driving impactful marketing campaigns and growing brand presence will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our reach.”