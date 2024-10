ESPN’s Unmatched Coverage of NCAA Women’s Basketball Tips Off This November – More Than 3,420 Games During 2024-25 Season

Full 2024-25 Women’s College Basketball Schedule

ESPN continues to be the industry leader in women’s college basketball coverage, with a schedule of more than 220 games during the 2024-25 regular season campaign across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network and ACC Network. More than 3,200 additional games will be available across ESPN digital platforms, including ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACC Network Extra.

The 2024-25 campaign tips off with a doubleheader across the pond in Paris, France with four top teams facing off in the Aflac Oui-Play Event on Monday, Nov. 4. No. 3 USC, led by returning star JuJu Watkins, is set to face off against No. 20 Ole Miss, followed by No. 17 Louisville vs. No. 5 UCLA. The USC-Ole Miss game will tip off from Adidas Arena at noon ET on ESPN, while Louisville-UCLA is slated for 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2. The lead women’s basketball commentator team of Ryan Ruocco and Rebecca Lobo will call the games, with additional studio programming surrounding the event.

Tipoff Week continues Friday, Nov. 8, with No. 10 Oklahoma hosting Virginia on SEC Network at 9 p.m.

2024-25 ESPN Women’s College Basketball Schedule Highlights:

22 of the AP Preseason Women’s Basketball Top 25 appear across ESPN platforms during the season.

Nearly 40 appearances by the 2024 NCAA Women’s Final Four squads: South Carolina (19), NC State (14), UConn (4) and Iowa (1).

field boasts three 2024 NCAA Women’s Final Four teams – NC State, South Carolina and Iowa from Charlotte, N.C. The No. 9 Wolfpack and defending national champion top-ranked Gamecocks face off Sunday, Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. on ESPN, followed by Virginia Tech vs. Iowa at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2. Paige Bueckers and the second-ranked UConn Huskies take on the No. 15 North Carolina Tar Heels on Friday, Nov. 15 for a 6 p.m. matchup on ESPN2. The 2024-25 Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame class will be announced live during the game from Greensboro, N.C.

is set for Dec. 4-5 across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network and ACC Network. The Challenge will feature five Top-25 matchups: No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 17 Louisville (Dec. 4, 5 p.m.), No. 22 Kentucky at No. 15 North Carolina (Dec. 5, 5 p.m.), No. 4 Texas at No. 6 Notre Dame (Dec. 5, 7 p.m.), No. 20 Ole Miss at No. 9 NC State (Dec. 5, 7 p.m.) and No. 11 Duke at No. 1 South Carolina (Dec. 5, 9 p.m.). Full schedule. The Jimmy V Women’s Classic Presented by Corona is set for Sunday, Dec. 15, featuring No. 9 NC State vs. No. 17 Louisville. The all-ACC battle will air on ABC at 1 p.m.

returns with stellar conference clashes in 2025 on ESPN, including: A Super Sunday on Feb. 16 features 12 matchups across ESPN platforms, including a battle between No. 1 South Carolina and No. 2 UConn on ABC (1 p.m.). Both programs have won a combined 14 National Championships. No. 7 LSU and No. 4 Texas square off on ABC at 3 p.m. following the Gamecocks-Huskies. ESPN showcases an in-state rivalry between the ninth-ranked NC State Wolfpack and the 15th-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels with action tipping at 2 p.m. Over on ESPNU, viewers can find a battle of the Ivys between Harvard and Columbia at noon. ACC Network is home to a quadruple header on Feb. 16, with Wake Forest and Georgia Tech tipping off at noon, followed by Virginia/Pittsburgh (2 p.m.), Clemson/SMU (4 p.m.) and Syracuse/Cal ending the night at 6 p.m. Fans can catch a tripleheader on SEC Network throughout the day, with No. 20 Ole Miss heading to Rocky Top to take on the Tennessee Lady Vols (noon). Next up, No. 10 Oklahoma clashes with Missouri at 4 p.m., followed by Vanderbilt-Auburn at 4 p.m.

SEC Network

SEC Network will televise more than 50 conference games and 17 non-conference matchups, as well as the first, second and quarterfinal rounds of the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament. Non-conference play tips off with Southeastern Conference newcomer No. 10 Oklahoma welcoming Virginia on Nov. 8 at 9 p.m., while the conference slate begins just after the new year with an SECN doubleheader on Jan. 2. Reigning National Champion and preseason No. 1 South Carolina tips off the night’s action against Missouri at 7 p.m., followed by No. 7 LSU at Arkansas at 9 p.m. More details.

ACC Network

ACC Network (ACCN) will feature a total of 85 women’s college basketball games during the 2024-25 season. In all, 74 regular season games and 11 during the Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament will be televised on the network devoted to Atlantic Coast Conference sports. ACCN opens its 2024-25 women’s college basketball schedule in South Bend, Ind., as No. 6 Notre Dame begins its campaign at home against Mercyhurst (5 p.m.). More information on ACCN’s schedule is available here.

Big 12 Basketball on ESPN+

Big 12 basketball is set for over 200 showdowns on ESPN+. No. 8 Iowa State makes 15 appearances on the platform during the season, beginning Nov. 4 against Chicago State. No. 12 Baylor, No. 13 Kansas State and No. 16 West Virginia will also be showcased more than 60 times combined on the platform.

ESPN+

More than 3,200 games are slated exclusively for ESPN+, including 700 in the month of November alone. Full ESPN+ schedule.

Title Showdown in Tampa

ESPN returns as the exclusive home to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship presented by Capital One. From the first whistle to the final cut of the net, ESPN platforms will present all the action. Live from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., the NCAA Women’s Final Four presented by AT&T is set for ESPN on April 4 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., with the NCAA Championship game at 3 p.m. on April 6 on ABC. In 2024, the historic South Carolina-Iowa finale delivered a record-setting audience of 18.9 million viewers.

2024-25 ESPN Women’s College Basketball Television Regular Season Schedule

*Editor’s Note – Grid changes reflected changes on 10.29