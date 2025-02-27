New SportsCenter Show, SC+, to Debut Monday, March 3 Exclusively on Disney+

Sports news, insights and exclusive commentary will stream daily for all U.S. Disney+ subscribers

Gary Striewski and Randy Scott to host weekdays at 9 a.m. ET, Hannah Storm and Jay Harris on weekends

ESPN will launch a brand new daily SportsCenter show, SC+, on Monday, March 3, exclusively on Disney+. The fast-paced update will highlight each day’s top sports moments, stories, insights and exclusive commentary in a more concise and streamlined format.

SC+ will be built around the highly popular “SC Top 10” daily countdown of sports moments. The program will deliver the most important sports news stories of the day, complemented by insights from ESPN’s top insiders and reporters.

SC+ is the latest extension of the iconic multiplatform SportsCenter brand that debuted with ESPN’s original network launch on September 7, 1979, and has been trusted by sports fans for over 45 years.

“It’s an absolute honor to take one of ESPN’s most-prestigious and historic brands in SportsCenter and infuse it with the energy and creativity afforded by Disney+,” said Mike Foss, Senior Vice President, Studio & Entertainment. “SC+ endeavors to tell the best stories in sports daily in an unforgettable way. This fresh approach, combined with the expansive reach of Disney+, will resonate whether you are an ardent sports fan or looking for something new after your latest series binge.”

“ESPN has long defined excellence in sports programming, and now Disney+ subscribers will have daily access to the most exciting sports news, moments, and stories,” said Alisa Bowen, President of Disney+.

The show will be streamed live weekday mornings at 9 a.m. ET with each day’s edition available on demand on Disney+ for 24 hours. Gary Striewski and Randy Scott will host the weekday editions of SC+ and also continue to anchor the 7 a.m. ET SportsCenter on ESPN. On weekends, Hannah Storm and Jay Harris will host SC+ following their SportsCenter:AM program on ESPN, delivering a fresh and engaging look at the day’s top sports moments.

With the addition of this daily show, Disney+ standalone subscribers will continue to have access to a curated selection of content from ESPN+ and Hulu including live sports events, studio shows, ESPN Originals, TV series and films – all in one place. Subscribers to the Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ bundle can view the full ESPN+ content offering including more than 30,000 live sports events yearly and a library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content and studio programming.

-30-

Media Contacts:

Beatrix Panitz ([email protected])

Nicolette Hamm ([email protected])