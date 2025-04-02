Masters Tournament Coverage on ESPN Offers Extensive, Multiplatform Viewing Options

Reimagined Wednesday Schedule with Earlier 2 p.m. Television Start Time for Masters Par 3 Contest; Welcome to the Masters Show Added

Disney+ Streaming Masters Par 3 Contest for First Time with ESPN+

Max Homa, Wyndham Clark To Be Analysts During Masters Par 3 Contest Coverage

Four Days of Featured Groups, Holes, Two Practice Round Shows Streaming on ESPN+

In ESPN’s 18th year of live coverage of the Masters Tournament, viewers will have extensive and multiple viewing options as the world’s top players converge on Augusta National Golf Club for the 89th edition of the classic and iconic event. Viewers will be able to watch on both television and digital platforms, with a robust slate of surrounding offerings the week of April 7-13.

As it has since 2008, ESPN will again televise live play in the first and second rounds of the Tournament on Thursday and Friday, April 10-11. The telecasts from 3-7:30 p.m. ET will air in Spanish on ESPN Deportes, with ESPN Deportes also televising live third and final round coverage.

Providing more options for golf fans, and serving viewers in a reimagined way for 2025, the coverage schedule for Wednesday’s Masters activities has been revised and expanded. On television, the telecast of the popular Masters Par 3 Contest will start at 2 p.m., one hour earlier than in past years, providing live television coverage when the majority of players are on the Par 3 course. Wednesday’s TV schedule also includes a new edition of SportsCenter at the Masters at noon, a new Welcome to the Masters show at 1 p.m. and SportsCenter at the Masters at 4 p.m. following the Par 3 Contest telecast.

In addition, viewing options for the Par 3 Contest will include an expanded four hours of streaming coverage on ESPN+, starting at noon and running until 4 p.m. And for the first time, the Masters Par 3 Contest also will be available to stream on Disney+ for all subscribers. The Contest will have a prime time encore presentation at 10 p.m. on ESPN2 and will be available for on-demand streaming on ESPN+ and Disney+. Players Wyndham Clark and Max Homa will join the ESPN coverage as analysts.

Returning for its third year will be Welcome to the Masters, a two-hour program that will lead into ESPN’s live telecasts of the first and second rounds of the Tournament on Thursday and Friday. Airing from 1-3 p.m. on ESPN, Welcome to the Masters will be hosted by Laura Rutledge with contributions from Marty Smith and will include features, interviews and special guests as well as live look-ins and in-progress highlights of Tournament play. The new third episode leading into television coverage of the Par 3 Contest airs 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday.

For all days of Masters Tournament play, viewers will again have the opportunity to watch four Featured Groups per day and Featured Holes coverage of Holes 4, 5 and 6, Amen Corner and Holes 15 and 16. The offerings will be streaming on ESPN+.

To help golf fans get ready for the start of the Masters, ESPN+ will have live streams of two-hour practice round programs at noon on Tuesday, April 8, and at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 9.

ESPN’s signature news and information program SportsCenter will have dedicated coverage from the Masters all week, including the one-hour preview show on Wednesday at 4 p.m. following the Par 3 Contest. Prior to the lead-in shows and the live television windows Thursday and Friday, SportsCenter will be the premier destination for golf fans to receive live Masters updates, including highlights of play, between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday and 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday. SportsCenter will be the only place on U.S. television that viewers will be able to see golf shots prior to the 1 p.m. lead-in shows and the 3 p.m. start of live coverage. SportsCenter reports from the Masters begin on Monday afternoon and continue through the end of the Tournament.

ESPN will have prime time encore presentations of the first and second rounds on Thursday and Friday nights at 8 p.m.

A rundown of Masters Tournament coverage across ESPN platforms:

Live Television Coverage on ESPN and ESPN Deportes

ESPN and ESPN Deportes live 3-7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, April 10-11.

Scott Van Pelt will host ESPN’s telecasts with ESPN golf analyst Curtis Strange. Van Pelt, Strange and Michael Eaves, who will conduct player interviews, will join CBS’ golf announcer crew for the telecasts. Van Pelt and Strange also will call the action on the 18 th hole from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

hole from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Prime time encore presentations of the first and second rounds with second encores in overnight hours.

Hernán Rey and Matias Anselmo will call the play for the ESPN Deportes live telecasts with John Sutcliffe reporting from the course.

ESPN Deportes also will air live coverage of the third (5-6 p.m.) and final (5-7 p.m.) rounds of the Tournament in Spanish on Saturday and Sunday, April 12-13.

Masters Par 3 Contest

Television coverage on ESPN from 2-4 p.m. with streaming coverage on ESPN+ from noon – 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 9. For the first time, the contest also will be available to stream on Disney+.

Scott Van Pelt will call the play with guest analysts Max Homa and Wyndham Clark. Marty Smith and Laura Rutledge will conduct interviews.

Coverage includes interviews with players during their rounds and expanded use of tee shot tracing on the 6 th and 9 th

and 9 Prime time encore presentation at 10 p.m. on ESPN2.

Will be available for on-demand streaming on ESPN+ and Disney+.

Welcome to the Masters

In its third year after debuting in 2023, the two-hour Welcome to the Masters program will lead into ESPN’s live telecasts of the first and second rounds of the Tournament on Thursday and Friday, April 10-11, from 1-3 p.m. on ESPN.

A new edition added for 2025 for Wednesday, April 9, from 1-2 p.m. leading into live TV coverage of the Masters Par 3 Contest.

Hosted by Laura Rutledge with contributions from Marty Smith and Jeff Darlington.

The show will welcome special guests and will include features, live look-ins, player interviews, in-progress highlights and more from ESPN’s set at Augusta National.

The Masters on ESPN+

Exclusive to ESPN+ — two-hour practice round programs Tuesday at noon and Wednesday at 10 a.m. including discussion and analysis, player press conference coverage and for the Wednesday show, players on the course in their practice rounds. Michael Eaves anchors the programs, joined by ESPN golf analysts and reporters. Andy North will be inside the ropes during Wednesday’s shows to talk with players during their practice rounds.

Four hours of live Masters Par 3 Contest coverage on Wednesday from noon-4 p.m.

Live streams of Featured Groups, Holes 4, 5 and 6, Amen Corner and Holes 15 and 16 during live play on all four days on ESPN+.

On-demand collection on ESPN+ of 51 official Masters Films from past Tournaments going back to Gary Player’s second win in 1974 and continuing through Scottie Scheffler’s win in 2024. The collection also includes The One in November, which documents the making of the 2020 Masters.

SportsCenter at the Masters

SportsCenter reports from the Masters every day the week of the Tournament beginning Monday, April 7, including dedicated programs Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

A new one-hour SportsCenter at the Masters at noon on Wednesday.

SportsCenter at the Masters one-hour preview show (4 p.m., ESPN) on Wednesday.

Highlights of play in the morning and up to 1 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, the only place on U.S. television that viewers can see golf shots prior to Welcome to the Masters at 1 p.m. and the beginning of live coverage at 3 p.m.

Coverage of the Honorary Starters Ceremony with Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson on Thursday morning.

Michael Eaves, Matt Barrie, Laura Rutledge and Scott Van Pelt anchor SportsCenter from the Masters.

Analysts Andy North and Curtis Strange; reporters Marty Smith and Jeff Darlington.

The Masters on ESPN.com

Exclusive news, columns and analysis from ESPN.com writers before, during and after the Tournament.

Writers Mark Schlabach, Paolo Uggetti and Dave Wilson on location at the Masters.

The Masters on Other ESPN Programs

ESPN golf analysts and reporters will appear across ESPN programs from the Masters the week of the event.

Among the programs expected to have guests from the Masters – Get Up!, First Take, PTI and possibly others.

The Masters on ESPN Audio

Live interviews from the Masters with ESPN’s golf analysts and reporters on ESPN Radio programs during the week.

The Masters on ESPN’s International Platforms

This year, 52 countries will see the Masters on ESPN platforms and can follow the event on ESPN’s television, online, mobile and broadband platforms.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, all four rounds plus the Par 3 Contest, official Masters Films, highlights and news and information coverage to 51 countries.

All four rounds of the Masters & Par 3 Contest will be televised live on ESPN’s linear channels in English, Spanish & Portuguese; and exclusive digital coverage of Masters on the Range, “Amen Corner,” Featured Groups of the day, Holes 4, 5 and 6, and Holes 15 and 16 will be streamed live in Latin America & the Caribbean via the ESPN app on STAR+ ESPN on Disney+ in Spanish & Portuguese language; and in the Caribbean region via ESPN Play in English. In addition, starting at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, live Featured Groups coverage will also be televised on select linear channels in Latin America and the Caribbean.

In Canada, TSN and RDS will air the Par 3 Contest and all four rounds of the Masters, with the third and final rounds also airing live on CTV. TSN will also have live complimentary wrap around coverage including the daily program TSN At The Masters, nightly encores, and a daily prime time wrap-up show. RDS will deliver a live preview show from Augusta National before each round of action. TSN+ and RDS digital platforms will stream exclusive live coverage of “Amen Corner,” a Featured Group of the day, Holes 4, 5 and 6, and Holes 15 and 16.

Continuing a theme started in 2019, ESPN partnered with musical artist Noah Kahan to record a version of Georgia on My Mind for its Masters advertising campaign this year. The spots with the song began airing March 24 across ESPN television and digital platforms. A two-time Grammy nominated, multi-platinum singer-songwriter, Kahan is the latest performer to collaborate with ESPN, who in addition to usage of the original version of the song by Ray Charles when the campaign began in 2019, have worked on versions with India.Arie, Lady A’s Charles Kelley, Chloe x Halle, Leon Bridges and Kane Brown.

The Masters Tournament – Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

Day/Date Program Time (ET) Platforms Tue., April 8 Tuesday at the Masters Noon – 2 p.m. ESPN+ Wed., April 9 Wednesday at the Masters 10 a.m. – noon ESPN+ SportsCenter at the Masters Noon – 1 p.m. ESPN Masters Par 3 Contest Noon – 4 p.m. ESPN+, Disney+ Welcome to the Masters 1-2 p.m. ESPN Masters Par 3 Contest 2-4 p.m. ESPN SportsCenter at the Masters 4-5 p.m. ESPN Masters Par 3 Contest (encore) 10 p.m. ESPN2 Thu., April 10 SportsCenter at the Masters 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN Masters Featured Holes 4, 5 and 6 8:45 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. ESPN+ Masters Featured Groups 9:15 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. ESPN+ Masters Amen Corner Live 10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m. ESPN+ Masters Featured Holes 15 and 16 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Welcome to the Masters 1-3 p.m. ESPN First Round 3-7:30 p.m. ESPN, ESPN Deportes SportsCenter at the Masters 7:30-8 p.m. ESPN First Round (encore) 8-11 p.m. ESPN Fri., April 11 First Round (encore) 3-6 a.m. ESPN2 SportsCenter at the Masters 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN Masters Featured Holes 4, 5 and 6 8:45 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. ESPN+ Masters Featured Groups 9:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. ESPN+ Masters Amen Corner Live 10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m. ESPN+ Masters Featured Holes 15 and 16 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Welcome to the Masters 1-3 p.m. ESPN Second Round 3-7:30 p.m. ESPN, ESPN Deportes SportsCenter at the Masters 7:30-8 p.m. ESPN Second Round (encore) 8-11 p.m. ESPN Sat., April 12 Second Round (encore) 3-6 a.m. ESPN2 Masters Featured Groups 10:15 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Masters Featured Holes 4, 5 and 6 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. ESPN+ Masters Amen Corner Live 11:45 a.m. – 6 p.m. ESPN+ Masters Featured Holes 15 and 16 12:30 – 6:30 p.m. ESPN+ Third Round 5-6 p.m. ESPN Deportes Sun., April 13 Masters Featured Groups 10:15 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Masters Featured Holes 4, 5 and 6 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. ESPN+ Masters Amen Corner Live 11:45 a.m. – 6 p.m. ESPN+ Masters Featured Holes 15 and 16 12:30 – 6:30 p.m. ESPN+ Final Round 5-7 p.m. ESPN Deportes

All Masters television programming on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes also will stream on the ESPN App

Click HERE to visit ESPN’s online golf media kit containing commentator bios, schedules and more.

(Image courtesy Augusta National Golf Club)

-30-

Media Contact: Andy Hall, [email protected]