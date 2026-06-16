ESPN unveils star-studded summer lineup for Women’s Sports Sundays presented by TJ Maxx

ESPN App & Disney+ to stream every Women’s Sports Sunday matchup as part of ESPN’s nine-week summer showcase of premier women’s sports



Inaugural Women’s Sports Sunday launches June 21 with the WNBA’s 30th Anniversary Game, commemorating the league’s first-ever contest played on June 21, 1997

ESPN today announced the full schedule for Women’s Sports Sundays presented by TJ Maxx, a first-of-its-kind weekly primetime franchise that will place women’s sports at the center of the summer sports calendar.

Debuting Sunday, June 21, the new franchise will deliver nine consecutive weeks of marquee women’s sports programming across ESPN, ESPN2, the ESPN App, Disney+ and ESPN Deportes, featuring the WNBA and NWSL’s biggest stars in premium national windows.

TJ Maxx joins Women’s Sports Sundays as presenting sponsor, aligning with ESPN to highlight the athletes, teams and leagues fueling unprecedented momentum across women’s sports. The relationship reflects a shared commitment to elevating women’s sports through premium storytelling, marquee competition and year-round fan engagement.

“The momentum behind women’s sports has created new opportunities for brands to engage with fans in meaningful and authentic ways,” said Danielle Brown, Senior Vice President, Sports and Streaming Brand Solutions, Disney Advertising. “Women’s Sports Sundays is designed to showcase the very best of women’s sports in a dedicated primetime environment, and we’re thrilled to team up with TJ Maxx to help bring that vision to life. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to investing in women’s sports and creating experiences that resonate with audiences across ESPN and Disney’s platforms.”



The inaugural Women’s Sports Sunday will begin with a historic celebration as the New York Liberty visit the Los Angeles Sparks on June 21, exactly 30 years after the WNBA’s first-ever game was played on June 21, 1997. The anniversary matchup serves as the launch point for a reimagined Sunday night destination dedicated entirely to women’s sports.

“Women’s sports continue to experience extraordinary growth, and Women’s Sports Sundays reflects ESPN’s continued commitment to giving fans a dedicated destination for the biggest matchups, brightest stars and most compelling stories across women’s sports,” said Susie Piotrkowski, ESPN Vice President, Women’s Sports Programming & espnW. “We are bringing together elite competition across multiple leagues, world-class production and the reach of The Walt Disney Company, in a way no one other partner is able.”

Women’s Sports Sundays will showcase 12 live events across the summer, highlighted by appearances from many of the sport’s biggest stars and teams in the WNBA and NWSL, including Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, A’ja Wilson and the defending champion Las Vegas Aces, Angel Reese and the Atlanta Dream, Trinity Rodman and the Washington Spirit, Lindsey Heaps and Denver Summit FC, Gisele Thompson and Angel City FC and more.

Complementing the live event schedule, Women’s Sports Sundays will feature a dedicated studio show on Sunday, July 26, leading into the evening’s marquee matchup. Hosted by ESPN’s leading voices and reporters, the program will preview the night’s action, provide analysis and feature storytelling, and spotlight the biggest players, teams and storylines from across the WNBA and the NWSL.

ESPN Social will support the Women’s Sports Sunday franchise by taking social users closer to the games through content captured by social producers on site, executions with ESPN talent and content partnerships with the featured leagues and teams.

Coverage will be spearheaded by our espnW accounts — the leading women’s sports and culture brand on social media, generating more total engagements and reaching more followers than any other brand in the space.

Select Women’s Sports Sundays will feature special postgame editions of Chiney Today, streaming on the ESPN App, YouTube and major podcast platforms shortly after the final buzzer. Chiney Ogwumike will immediately react to the game, break down the biggest moments from the night, and highlight key themes from Women’s Sports Sundays, along with the top WNBA storylines and hot topics from across the week. The show will also deliver live content from the game site, featuring special guests and real-time perspective around the matchup.

For more than three decades, ESPN has been a driving force in the growth and visibility of women’s basketball. ESPN has partnered with the WNBA since the league’s inception in 1997, showcasing the league’s biggest games, stars and milestones while helping bring women’s basketball to fans across the country.

Over the past year, ESPN has further expanded its investment in women’s sports through the launch of dedicated programming initiatives Vibe Check, Chiney Today and Women’s Sports Now, creating new opportunities to elevate athletes, tell stories and provide year-round coverage across sports. Through live events, original content, studio programming and documentary storytelling, ESPN continues to elevate the voices, achievements and cultural impact of women athletes.

Date Time (ET) Game Where to Watch Sun, June 21 7 p.m. WNBA Countdown ESPN 8 p.m. New York Liberty vs. Los Angeles Sparks ESPN, Disney+, ESPN Deportes Sun, June 28 6:30 p.m. WNBA Countdown ESPN 7 p.m. New York Liberty vs. Golden State Valkyries ESPN, Disney+, ESPN Deportes Sun, July 5 6:30 p.m. WNBA Countdown ESPN 7 p.m. Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces ESPN, Disney+, ESPN Deportes Sun, July 12 6:30 p.m. WNBA Countdown ESPN 7 p.m. Chicago Sky vs. Dallas Wings ESPN, Disney+, ESPN Deportes Sun, July 19 6:30 p.m. WNBA Countdown ESPN 7 p.m. Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury ESPN, Disney+ Sun, July 26 8 p.m. Women’s Sports Sundays Studio Show ESPN2 9 p.m. Angel City FC vs. Racing Louisville FC ESPN, Disney+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Aug. 2 6:30 p.m. WNBA Countdown ESPN2 7 p.m. Connecticut Sun vs. Dallas Wings ESPN, Disney+, ESPN Deportes 9 p.m. Denver Summit vs. Boston Legacy ESPN, Disney+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Aug. 9 6:30 p.m. WNBA Countdown ESPN 7 p.m. Golden State Valkyries vs. Los Angeles Sparks ESPN, Disney+, ESPN Deportes 9 p.m. Seattle Reign FC vs. Angel City FC ESPN, Disney+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Aug. 16 4:30 p.m. WNBA Countdown ESPN 5 p.m. Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream ESPN, Disney+, ESPN Deportes 7 p.m. Portland Fire vs. Phoenix Mercury ESPN, Disney+, ESPN Deportes 9 p.m. Angel City FC vs. Washington Spirit ESPN, Disney+, ESPN Deportes

Additional commentator assignments, special features and coverage details for Women’s Sports Sundays Presented by TJ Maxx will be announced soon.



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