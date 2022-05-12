ESPN, ESPN+ Bringing Multiple Viewing Options to Fans for PGA Championship

First Tee to Last Putt Coverage of First, Second Rounds from Tulsa’s Southern Hills

ESPN+ Offering More Than 200 Combined Hours of Traditional Play, Featured Groups, Featured Holes Over All Four Days

ESPN+ Practice Round Shows Tuesday, Wednesday as Pros Prepare for Year’s Second Major

ESPN and ESPN+ will bring golf fans multiple ways to watch and enjoy all of the action in the 104th edition of the PGA Championship from Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla., the week of May 16-22, including a new alternate telecast during live play.

Since ESPN’s return to live coverage of the PGA Championship in 2020 after a 30-year absence, ESPN and ESPN+ have offered full day, first tee to last putt coverage of the first two rounds along with weekend morning viewing and more live play and viewing options for the historic tournament than it had ever had.

With more than 230 hours of live play across ESPN and ESPN+ during the four days of the championship, fans will get traditional coverage as well as exclusive Featured Groups and Featured Hole presentations.

New this year, ESPN is bringing an additional viewing option to golf for the first time with an alternate telecast – PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins – that will complement the event’s traditional television production.

In addition to the coverage of live play, ESPN’s signature news and information program SportsCenter will have reports from Southern Hills for the entire week of the event and ESPN.com will provide extensive digital coverage. And ESPN+ will have three-hour practice round coverage programs at noon on both Tuesday and Wednesday of tournament week. CBS will air afternoon coverage on the weekend days.

A rundown of PGA Championship coverage across ESPN platforms:

First and Second Round Live Coverage

More than 12 hours of live play between ESPN+ (8 a.m. – 2 p.m.) and ESPN (2-8 p.m.) on Thursday and Friday, May 19-20. Play past 8 p.m. will conclude on ESPN+.

PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins (alternate telecast) airs 1-2 p.m. on ESPN and 2-5 p.m. on ESPN2.

Featured Group coverage on ESPN+, not available anywhere else, will have eight groups per day on Thursday and Friday (four in the morning and four in the afternoon) from 8 a.m. through the conclusion of play.

ESPN+ will have Featured Holes coverage of Holes 16-17-18 at Southern Hills from 9:30 a.m. through the conclusion of play.

Third and Final Round Live Coverage

Five hours of live play between ESPN+ (8-10 a.m.) and ESPN (10 a.m. – 1 p.m.) on Saturday and Sunday, May 21-22.

PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins (alternate telecast) airs 9-10 a.m. on ESPN and 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on ESPN+.

Exclusive Featured Group coverage on ESPN+ (four morning groups, two afternoon groups). Start time will be dependent upon tee times and cut size. Will air through the conclusion of play.

ESPN+ Featured Holes coverage of Holes 15-16-17. Start time will be dependent upon tee times and cut size. Will air through the conclusion of play.

Commentators and Analysts

Scott Van Pelt will anchor live play coverage on ESPN and ESPN+, joined in the 18 th tower for analysis by former world No. 1 David Duval.

tower for analysis by former world No. 1 David Duval. Hole announcers will be Curtis Strange, Bob Wischusen and Dave Flemming.

Michael Eaves, Gene Wojciechowski and Marty Smith will conduct player interviews.

On-course reporters will be Andy North, Billy Kratzert, Suzy Whaley and John Maginnes.

The CBS announce crew will call play for three hours each day on Thursday and Friday.

Featured Group feeds will be hosted by George Savaricas, Dave Feldman, Taylor Zarzour, Peter Burns, Will Haskett, Steve Schlanger, Eric Rothman and Wes Durham.

Featured Group analysts will be Mark Wilson, Mark Brooks, Scott Varplank, Paul Stankowski, Suzy Whaley, Colin Swatton, Steve Scott and Karen Stupples.

On-course reporters for Featured Groups will be Smiley Kaufman, Chantel McCabe, Carl Paulson, Ned Michaels, Matt Every, Ewan Porter and Gary Christian.

Announcers for the Featured Holes stream on ESPN+ will include Grant Boone, Mark Donaldson, Steve Scott, Matt Every, Jeff Sluman and Jane Crafter.

PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins

First of its kind in golf alternate telecast to complement traditional coverage.

Produced by ESPN in collaboration with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, following the success of the innovative and critically acclaimed Monday Night Football with Peyton and Elialternate telecast this past NFL season.

Hosted by Joe Buck, who recently joined ESPN to anchor Monday Night Football next season, and ESPN senior golf analyst Michael Collins, the host of the ESPN+ program America’s Caddie.

Will feature an array of guests to offer running commentary and conversation during live play.

Guests will include Peyton and Eli Manning, Jon Hamm, Charles Barkley, Troy Aikman, Fred Couples and Josh Allen, with more guests to be announced later.

Four hours per day on all four days of PGA Championship competition.

ESPN+ Practice Round/Preview Programs Tuesday-Wednesday

ESPN+ will air Tuesday at the PGA Championship and Wednesday at the PGA Championship, a pair of three-hour live practice round/preview programs that will begin at noon ET each day.

Michael Eaves will host the programs with analyst Curtis Strange as well as ESPN’s reporters, all on location at Southern Hills.

The programs will include coverage of select player news conferences as well as player interviews, live shots of player practice rounds and scenes from the driving range.

Player groupings for the PGA Championship will be revealed on Tuesday and will be announced during that day’s preview show on ESPN+ as well as on SportsCenter.

SportsCenter

SportsCenter will have reports from the PGA Championship beginning Monday, May 16, and continuing through the conclusion of the tournament.

Michael Eaves, Matt Barrie, Sage Steele and Scott Van Pelt will anchor the reports, joined by ESPN golf analysts and reporters including North, Strange, Collins, Wojciechowski and Smith from Southern Hills.

During live play on Thursday and Friday morning, Steele and Barrie, the regular anchors of the noon ET edition of SportsCenter, will host live reports from the PGA Championship on SportsCenter every half hour between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. They will be joined by guest analyst Suzy Whaley, former President of the PGA of America, and PGA Champions player Jeff Sluman.

The PGA Championship on ESPN.com

ESPN.com will have exclusive news, columns and analysis before, during and after the PGA Championship.

The PGA Championship on Get Up

The ESPN morning program Get Up (weekday mornings, 8-10 a.m. on ESPN), hosted by Mike Greenberg, will have live interviews with ESPN analysts and reporters from the PGA Championship during the week of the event.

The PGA Championship on ESPN Audio

ESPN Radio programs will have live interviews from the PGA Championship with ESPN’s golf analysts and reporters during the week.

America’s Caddie

The ESPN+ program America’s Caddie, hosted by Michael Collins, will have a preview of the PGA Championship in the new episode that begins streaming the week of the event. Collins gets to know rising PGA TOUR star, Abraham Ancer, who is looking to put himself, and Mexico, on the major championship map. Collins tours iconic Southern Hills Country Club with the Caddie who knows it best, reflects on how golf has changed for LPGA superstar Danielle Kang five years since her breakthrough major win at the 2017 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, and goes beard-to-beard with NFL Quarterback, and fellow facial hair aficionado, Ryan Fitzpatrick.

PGA Championship Films on ESPN+

An archive of 36 official PGA Championship films, documenting the most memorable and exciting PGA Championships, is available on demand on ESPN+. The collection includes Tiger Woods’ epic win at Valhalla in 2000, Bob Tway’s hole out from a bunker at Inverness to beat Greg Norman in 1986, Collin Morikawa winning his first major at Harding Park in 2020, and more.

ESPN International Coverage – Latin America and Caribbean

ESPN’s coverage of the PGA Championship will be available to 50 countries, and fans can watch wall-to-wall coverage on ESPN’ television, online, mobile and broadband platforms.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, ESPN will be broadcasting more than 25-hours of live coverage of the PGA Championship on its linear channels across the region in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Digitally, STAR+ – ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer platform available in Spanish and Portuguese-speaking Latin America, and ESPN’s broadband service in the Caribbean – ESPN Play – – will stream network simulcast coverage of the PGA Championship.

will stream network simulcast coverage of the PGA Championship. In addition, starting on Tuesday May 17, STAR+ & ESPN Play will provide hundreds of hours of exclusive LIVE streaming coverage – including live coverage of practice rounds, player interviews and comprehensive live coverage of Featured Groups and Featured Holes during all four rounds of the event.

ESPN International Coverage – Canada

PGA Championship coverage on TSN begins on Tuesday with “Tuesday at the PGA Championship.”

TSN will deliver live coverage of all four rounds on its linear channels in Canada.

Exclusive wall-to-wall live digital feeds – including Featured Groups and Featured Holes – will be streamed on TSN’s digital platforms: TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Canadian pro golfer Graham Delaet and reporter Bob Weeks will be on site providing live PGA Championship updates and analysis for SportsCentre.

104th PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Southern Hills Country Club – Tulsa, OK

Date Event Time (ET) Network Tue, May 17 Tuesday at the PGA Championship Noon – 3 p.m. ESPN+ Wed, May 18 Wednesday at the PGA Championship Noon – 3 p.m. ESPN+ Thu, May 19 First Round 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 1 (one morning, one afternoon) 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 2 (one morning, one afternoon) 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 3 (one morning, one afternoon) 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 4 (one morning, one afternoon) 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Holes – 16, 17, 18 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. ESPN+ SportsCenter at the PGA Championship 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. ESPN PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins 1-2 p.m. ESPN First Round 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. ESPN PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins 2-5 p.m. ESPN2 First Round 8 p.m. – conclusion ESPN+ Fri, May 20 Second Round 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 1 (one morning, one afternoon) 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 2 (one morning, one afternoon) 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 3 (one morning, one afternoon) 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 4 (one morning, one afternoon) 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Holes – 16, 17, 18 8:15 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ SportsCenter at the PGA Championship 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. ESPN PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins 1-2 p.m. ESPN Second Round 2– 8 p.m. ESPN PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins 2-5 p.m. ESPN2 Second Round 8 p.m. – conclusion ESPN+ Sat, May 21 Third Round 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 1 (one morning, one afternoon) 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 2 (one morning, one afternoon) 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 3 (one in morning) 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 4 (one in morning) 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN+ PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins 9-10 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Third Round 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Holes – 15-16-17 Noon – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Sun, May 22 Final Round 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 1 (one morning, one afternoon) 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 2 (one morning, one afternoon) 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 3 (one in morning) 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 4 (one in morning) 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN+ PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins 9-10 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Final Round 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Holes – 15-16-17 Noon – 7 p.m. ESPN+

(Tentative schedule – subject to change. Saturday/Sunday start times dependent upon tee times and cut size)

Click HERE to visit ESPN’s online golf media kit containing commentator bios, schedules and more.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 22.3 million subscribers.

Programming on ESPN+ includes exclusive UFC events, more than 75 exclusive and 1000 out of market NHL games per season, college sports (including football, basketball and nearly a dozen other sports from 20 conferences), top domestic and international soccer (LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup, MLS, Copa Del Rey, EFL Championship, Carabao Cup, Eredivisie and more), Golf (PGA TOUR LIVE and coverage from the Masters and PGA Championship), Top Rank Boxing, Grand Slam tennis, MLB games, international cricket including TATA IPL and ICC World Cup events, exclusive ESPN+ Original series and studio shows (including Man in the Arena, Peyton’s Places, Eli’s Places, Stephen A’s World, More Than An Athlete, The Fantasy Show, Why Not Us, America’s Caddie, Detail, ESPN FC, Our Time, The Ultimate Fighter and many more), plus exclusive access to the entire library of ESPN’s award-winning 30 for 30 films.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads). Subscribers to Hulu + Live TV also receive ESPN+ at no additional cost.

