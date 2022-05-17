Golf’s Top Stars Highlight Live ESPN, ESPN+ PGA Championship Coverage Thursday

Masters champ Scottie Scheffler Joins Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm in ESPN TV Window and ESPN+ Featured Groups

First Tee to Last Putt Live Play for 12 Hours plus Eight Featured Groups in First Round

ESPN and ESPN+ will bring fans the stars of golf and multiple ways to watch them when the 104th PGA Championship tees off Thursday at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla.

Beginning at 8 a.m. ET, viewers will be able to watch a full day of traditional coverage starting with the opening tee shots of the first round and continuing through the final putt of the day. ESPN+ will stream live play from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., with traditional coverage moving to ESPN from 2-8 p.m. and then returning to ESPN+ from 8 p.m. until the conclusion of play.

New this year, ESPN is bringing an additional viewing option to golf for the first time with an alternate telecast – PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins – that will complement the event’s traditional television production. The first telecast is Thursday at 1 p.m. on ESPN, switching to ESPN2 at 2 p.m.

Also on Thursday, exclusive Featured Group coverage on ESPN+ will highlight some of golf’s biggest stars in eight different groups over 12 continuous hours of live play.

The group of Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy, which begins its round on the 10th tee at 9:11 a.m., will only be seen in the U.S. on ESPN+, during the traditional coverage and during the Featured Group coverage.

Later in the day, the winners of the last three major championships (Scottie Scheffler, 2022 Masters; Collin Morikawa, 2021 The Open; and Jon Rahm, 2021 U.S. Open) will tee off at 2:36 p.m. and the group will be seen on ESPN during the 2-8 p.m. window as well as in Featured Group coverage on ESPN+.

In the morning hours on Thursday, ESPN+ Featured Group coverage will be:

8:38 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau

8:49 a.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton

9:00 a.m. Viktor Hovland, Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith

9:11 a.m. Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy

Later in the day on Thursday, Featured Group coverage will have:

2:03 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry, Adam Scott

2:14 p.m. Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas

2:25 p.m. Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Harold Varner III

2:36 p.m. Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

Also on Thursday, ESPN+ will offer Featured Holes coverage of Holes 16-17-18 beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Thursday on ESPN, before live coverage begins at 2 p.m., SportsCenter at the PGA Championship will air from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with live updates, analysis and in-progress highlights. Matt Barrie and Sage Steele host, joined for analysis by former PGA of America President Suzy Whaley and PGA Champions player Jeff Sluman.

On Wednesday at noon, ESPN+ will air Wednesday at the PGA Championship, a three-hour, live practice round/preview program. Michael Eaves will host the program with analyst Curtis Strange as well as ESPN’s reporters, all on location at Southern Hills. The program will include coverage of select player news conferences as well as player interviews, live shots of player practice rounds and scenes from the driving range.

ESPN’s full coverage plans for the PGA Championship are available HERE.

Thursday at the PGA Championship on ESPN Platforms

Thursday, May 19 First Round 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 1 (one morning, one afternoon) 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 2 (one morning, one afternoon) 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 3 (one morning, one afternoon) 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 4 (one morning, one afternoon) 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Holes – 16, 17, 18 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. ESPN+ SportsCenter at the PGA Championship 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. ESPN PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins 1-2 p.m. ESPN First Round 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. ESPN PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins 2-5 p.m. ESPN2 First Round 8 p.m. – conclusion ESPN+

